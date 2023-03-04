Airbnb cuts recruiting staff by 30%

Home rental firm Airbnb Inc laid off 30 per cent of its recruiting staff this week, a company spokesperson said on Friday (March 3), noting that it's not an indication of more widespread layoffs.

The decision, first reported by Bloomberg News, affected less than 0.4 per cent of the San Francisco-based company's total workforce of about 6,800, the spokesperson said.

"We've become a leaner and more focused company over the last three years," Airbnb spokesperson said in a statement, adding that the company expects to grow its headcount this year.

The company said in February it expects headcount growth in the range of two per cent to four per cent in 2023, compared with 11 per cent growth last year.

In 2020, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Airbnb laid off 25 per cent of its workforce, or nearly 1,900 employees, after its business was hit hard as global travel came to a standstill.

