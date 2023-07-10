Alibaba, Tencent shares rise as investors bet China's tech crackdown is over

HONG KONG — Alibaba Group and Tencent shares rose in Hong Kong on Monday (July 10) after China's US$984 million (S$1.3 billion) fine against the Jack Ma-founded Ant Group appeared to signal the end of a regulatory crackdown on the country's technology sector.

Following the penalty on Friday, the Alibaba affiliate announced a share buyback that values the fintech at a 75 per cent discount to the valuation touted in an abandoned initial public offering (IPO) plan, but is seen as providing liquidity and certainty to investors.

The abrupt shelving of Ant's IPO in late 2020 had heralded the start of a wide-ranging clampdown by Beijing on industries ranging from technology to education, as regulators sought to assert their authority over what they deemed to be excesses and bad practises emerging from years of runaway growth.

The scrutiny left decades-old firms and startups alike operating in a new, uncertain environment and wiped billions off share prices, ensnaring companies from online retail giant Alibaba to gaming company Tencent and food delivery group Meituan.

Besides Ant, the Chinese authorities also announced on Friday they had fined Tencent's online payment platform Tenpay nearly 3 billion yuan (S$559.35 million) for committing violations in areas such as customer data management.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said on Friday that most of the prominent problems for platform companies' financial businesses had been rectified and regulators would now shift their focus from focusing on specific companies to overall regulation of the industry.

"We view this announcement a key milestone for a regular, clear, and visible regulatory environment for China's internet companies," Huatai Research analysts wrote in a note to clients.

Shares of Alibaba were up 3.2 per cent at the lunch break in Hong Kong, while shares of Tencent were up 1.5 per cent, both outpacing a 0.8 per cent rise for the broader index.

"Their share prices have strongly rebounded today mainly driven by the expectation that regulatory pressure from mainland government will ease," said Dickie Wong, Kingston Securities executive director.

Ant Group valuation slashed

Alibaba, which spun off Ant 11 years ago and has a 33 per cent stake, said on Sunday it was considering whether to participate in the buyback that would transfer shares to an employee incentive scheme.

Ant said on Saturday it proposed to all of its shareholders to repurchase up to 7.6 per cent of its equity interest at a price that represents a group valuation of about US$78.5 billion.

That compared to the US$315 billion valuation in 2020 for what was set to be the world's largest IPO, had it not been derailed at the last minute by Chinese regulators.

Ant and its subsidiaries had violated laws and regulations in areas including corporate governance, financial consumer protection, payment and settlement business, as well as anti-money laundering obligations, the PBOC said on Friday. The fine was one of the largest ever for a Chinese internet company.

The finalisation of Ant's penalty is seen as paving the way for the firm to secure a financial holding company licence, lift its growth rate and eventually revive its plans for a stock market listing.

However, analysts are questioning whether Ant will press ahead with a listing in the near future.

"According to the company, the reason for the buyback is providing liquidity to existing investors and attracting and retaining talented individuals through employee incentives," said Oshadhi Kumarasiri, a LightStream Research analyst who publishes on Smartkarma.

"Ant could have achieved both these objectives through an IPO... This means IPO is essentially put on hold."

