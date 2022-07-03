Alkaff Oasis review: Most beautiful 'void deck' with lush landscaping and central location

Project: Alkaff Oasis HDB Town Toa Payoh (Bidadari neighbourhood) Address: 111A-B, 112A-B, 113A-B, 114A-B Alkaff Crescent. 107A-B, 108A-B, 109A-B, 110A-B Bidadari Park Drive. Lease Start Date: Around 2021 No. of Units: 1,594

Alkaff Oasis is a newly-built HDB project that was launched in February 2016, just over 6 years ago alongside Anchorvale Plains in Sengkang and West Plains @ Bukit Batok. It goes without saying which was the most desirable and sought-after launch in that exercise given its mature estate status (it’s officially under Toa Payoh) and centrality.

Despite being under Toa Payoh, it’s common to reference Bidadari as the location given the neighbourhood has been featured in multiple headlines so it’s pretty well known, plus it confers the idea that you’re living in a swanky new neighbourhood unlike the older HDBs associated with Toa Payoh.

In a way, it’s sort of synonymous with the Dawson precinct which references the new blocks in the old Queenstown estate.

No review of any HDB development in this area will be complete without a brief mention of Bidadari’s history. The Bidadari area used to be the site of a large cemetery that was used by the Christian, Muslim, Hindu and Sinhalese communities which accepted burials between 1907 and 1972. The area was then earmarked for land use in the 1998 Master Plan and all of the burial sites were exhumed by 2006.

Considering the site’s history and heritage as a cemetery, you would think that buyers will be fazed — especially considering that many people believe in spirits and ghosts. Well somehow when it comes to public housing in a convenient and central location, all of the fear of 'hauntings' and 'ghost sightings' just flies off the shelf.

With this area exhumed, the HDB was able to build the neighbourhood in its entirety from scratch, resulting in several initiatives that few HDB precincts have. This resulted in the estate being quite desirable overall, so without further ado, let’s explore Alkaff Oasis!

Alkaff Oasis insider tour

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Make no mistake, Alkaff Oasis is a huge development. With a total of 1,594 units spanning over 600,000 sq ft of land space, Alkaff Oasis is the biggest development in the Bidadari neighbourhood. This is why you’ll be relieved to find that the development has 2 entry and exit points, one along Bidadari Park Drive and another along Alkaff Crescent (which is already pushing it for a project this size).

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

From Alkaff Crescent, you’ll find the name of the development displayed on the outside with one ingress and one egress here.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The other entrance along Bidadari Park Drive is a lot subtler. Here, you won’t find the name of the development, but from the outside, it’s pretty clear that it’s the same development considering the colour scheme is quite consistent.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The entrance in may look quite ordinary from the outside, but heading inside, you’ll find that the main drop-off point here is quite imposing:

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The drop-offs here have a semi-circle design and I must say that it kind of gives off a pretty grand feel to it. It’s sheltered and can fit around three cars comfortably during wet weather. My only pet peeve here is the lack of any landscaping in the centre which is something I’m accustomed to even for HDBs. That being said, the pros here is that drivers are not completely confined to a narrow inlet — it’s a layout that makes good sense.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Overall, it looks to be very well-maintained, although I’d chalk that up to the fact that it obtained its TOP only in 2021.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

I also like that there’s some effort in design here. You’ll notice the use of tiles that go up half the pillars that creates that welcoming feel here. It could’ve simply been painted or left alone, so props to HDB for putting in that touch of detail here.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

You’ll find multiple bench seating areas here too — these ones fully integrated into the walls of the drop-off point. It honestly looks quite uncomfortable given its rigid look, but I suppose having a place to rest is good enough, especially for expecting mothers/the elderly.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

If you look further in, you’ll also find some seating areas at the void deck — so there really isn’t much of an issue even if the drop-off area is crowded.

Now there are a total of five drop-offs in this development, so for the sake of brevity, I won’t be touring each and every one of them. What’s important is that the drop-offs are well spread out across the development to ensure that every resident is within convenient reach of one.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

In terms of their design, it’s similar to the main drop-off but just on a smaller scale. However, unlike the main drop-off, these smaller ones do have some form of landscaping in the middle.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

If you look closely, this one here still looks really raw — the seating area is just cement at the moment, hinting at just how new it is. Perhaps it was due to the construction delays from Covid-19, but it does still look unfinished currently.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

There are also seats provided and all of the drop-off points are adequately sheltered.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Now let’s move on to the carpark at Alkaff Oasis which is a multi-storey variety. This is the most common type of carpark in newer HDBs, however, the one at Alkaff Oasis is a little unique for four reasons:

The ground level of the carpark is split into two zones, one that caters to the south of the development, while the other caters to the north. There are facilities located right in the middle of the ground floor carpark separating the north and south side of the development. Level two and above of the carpark connects both the southern and northern parts of Alkaff Oasis. The carpark is up to 4 to 5 storeys high, but it’s not up to 5-storeys across the development due to the hilly terrain (higher on the north side).

Point three is the most peculiar. To understand what I mean, here’s a look at the site plan:

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Notice how the service roads do not form a loop? You’d think that given it’s just one development, the service roads should actually connect all the blocks together, right?

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

But that’s not the case here. In fact, the northern entrance at Alkaff Crescent caters specifically to the northern blocks (blocks 111A-114B), while the southern blocks are catered by Bidadari Park Drive (blocks 107A -110B). The indication that both developments are one is through the upper levels of the multi-storey carpark that connects both sides.

If you look at the land boundaries, you’ll see that this plot is also split into two:

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Considering how dense the development is, perhaps the split helps ensure that only a maximum number of cars are likely to use each side. I can’t say if this is a deliberate design, but I thought this point was worth mentioning considering its peculiarity.

The multi-storey carpark sports a clean white look with some planters on the side. I like that planters are commonplace among new HDB projects as it really breaks the concreteness of the structure.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The multi-storey carpark here also blends in very well considering how it runs through every block and takes up the entire centre of the development. However, do not that certain lower floor units will inevitably face the carpark — and at quite a close distance too!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

In total, there are five entry and five exit points from the carpark which is adequate, and the carpark has a total of 4/5 storeys. As of May 2022, there were 463 season parking lots available for a total of 959 lots. Even though it’s not a 1-1 carpark lot to unit ratio here, the high number of season parking lots is a good sign showing that lots here are not lacking.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Inside the carpark, you’ll find that the area is quite well-lit and ventilated due to the air wells here:

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

And due to the design of the development, the carpark is seamlessly integrated with the blocks so residents would not have to head down and walk over to their block to get back home which is always a pain on grocery days or if you have young children.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Now before we head up to the rooftop garden to talk about the rest of the facilities, I’d like to share more about the ground level facilities which we briefly mentioned earlier.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

These over here are found in the centre of the development within the carpark — and it effectively splits the carpark into two such that you cannot cross over from one development to the next without heading up to the second level.

Over here, you’ll find a good range of playgrounds and considering how it’s inside the carpark, you can be sure that this playground is evergreen be it rain or shine!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Judging from the looks of it, the playground seems to be pretty well-lit too! This is due to the multiple air wells located above that lets more air and light in:

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

I really like the overhanging plants here. It’s certainly not unique to Alkaff Oasis as we’ve highlighted them in other developments such as Waterway Woodcress, however, this is the first time I’m seeing it used for a facility area.

If this 'underground playground' look seems familiar to you, then it’s probably because you’ve seen Skyline I & II @ Bukit Batok which also features a playground in the middle of an overhead structure. In that case, it was below a flyover which is frankly unattractive considering the potential health implications.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Having a playground here is also not too ideal considering the lack of an open feel. However, I do think it’s a great place to be when the weather gets too hot (as it is now) or if it’s raining heavily.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

One thing to note is that these playgrounds aren’t traditional. They seem to be the more “unleash your creativity” type of playgrounds than one with a set structure. Personally, I think the traditional playgrounds work best. It’s pretty straightforward. You see stairs, you climb. You see a bridge, you run across it. You see a slide, you go down. Rinse and repeat.

With these ones, I wouldn’t even know where to begin. Although given I’m obviously not at the targeted age, what do I really know about how good these playgrounds are, right?

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

And if you’re asking why on earth would anyone put a playground in the middle of a carpark, the unit next door is telling:

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Here, you’ll spot the development’s one and only childcare centre. As of now, the childcare centre remains vacant which can be troubling considering there are 1,594 units here — two-thirds of which are 4 and 5-room flat types! That being said, it’ll be quite exciting to see this open considering it consists of two levels, so the capacity should be quite large, unlike many other childcare centres that feature just one level.

I wouldn’t be too fussed up over the existing situation given that the neighbouring blocks have a childcare centre. Hopefully, with the one open at Alkaff Oasis, things would be more convenient for residents there.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Nearby on the same level, you’ll also find a sheltered seating area — a very modern-looking one indeed!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Right next to it is an Elderly Fitness Station. While the space is pretty tight, I do like that it comes with a wide variety of modern equipment.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

You’ll also find another set of equipment that’s also classified under the Elderly Fitness Station, but it sure does look like an Adult Fitness Station to me!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

And my goodness, if I thought the playground was confusing, then I’m even more baffled by this Adult Fitness Station. I wouldn’t even try to break down what I think it is for fear of ridiculing myself, but I do see some illustrations on the side on how to use it.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Personally, I would prefer the more traditional type, but perhaps through feedback, residents have indicated an interest in more modern interpretations so I could be the odd one out here.

Nearby, you’ll see that there’s a space allocated for a hard court too. This is great for residents who need an open space to play sports like badminton.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

There are also some sheltered seating areas here for spectating or just resting.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

One downside to this facility is its proximity to the units — but more so for residents. Should this facility be frequently used, residents nearby would have to deal with privacy and/or noise issues that come with a court.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

It’s even worse since the living quarters of the home directly face the court. Moreover, considering how the blocks surround the Hard Court, the noise does seem to echo around and upwards which worsens the noise issue.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Now that we’re done with the ground-level facilities, let’s check out the main highlight of the development — the rooftop garden:

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The car park rooftop garden is the focal point of Alkaff Oasis which houses numerous playgrounds, fitness areas, landscaping and social spaces. Apart from providing all that, it serves as a form of visual interest for inner-facing stacks too.

You can think of the garden area as split into two parts too — the south side and the north side.

On the south side closer to block 109, you’ll find a pretty unique playground:

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

These colour structures here aren’t just seating areas, you can actually rock in them too! This is the first time I’m seeing such a structure and I can imagine it to be lots of quality fun for families since adults can sit on it too (yes I tried it). I really like the uniqueness of this playground and hope to see more of this since parents can be more involved in their children’s playtime.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

There’s also something for toddlers so the whole family can have some fun!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Nearby, you’ll also find an Adult Fitness Station which doesn’t come with a lot of equipment:

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

While it is noticeably small, it isn’t the only fitness area. Further north, you’ll find another area that has more status equipment — this one with a pull-up bar.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

There are also two more playgrounds located on the south side:

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

I really like the treehouse and the insect theme going on here. While it’s not like a traditional playground, it certainly feels like one given the steps you can climb plus the slides.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Moreover, it’s more aesthetically pleasing — not an important trait for kids but I’m sure adults can appreciate it.

The ant playground does remind me of the one at Woodlands Glen with its grasshopper and ant playground structure! Perhaps we’ll be seeing more of these types of playgrounds in new HDBs.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Nearby, you’ll also spot more seating areas — perfect for parents who are in need of shelter from the sweltering heat.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Next, let’s head on to the north side to check out what the facilities are on offer.

North side facilities.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

On the north side, you’ll find two pretty distinct playgrounds. Here’s the first one, can you guess what it is?

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

This is supposed to represent a jellyfish and I think it is pretty accurate. The climbing structure looks a little scary too considering the lack of support should you fall, so lots of parental supervision is recommended. Props to the creativity of the space though!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The second playground is another set of climbing structures quite similar to the one we saw earlier on the ground level between the carpark. It looks a lot safer, but I’m not sure just how fun this is. I suppose the lack of stability is what makes this interesting?

Overall, I do like that the playgrounds here have a really fresh concept and look. It may not be the type of playground that you are more commonly used to, but at least these do promote some form of physical workout!

Just like the playgrounds on the southern side, there are also some seating areas here for parents to take shelter.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The northern side also features some fitness areas:

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

These ones look a lot more traditional. You have your pull-up bars and sit-up station — all sporting a really modern look!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

There’s also an Elderly Fitness Station here with some static machines. You’ll be pleased to find that there’s also a fully-sheltered seating area here in case you need to rest!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

And with that, we come to the end of the facility tour on the carpark rooftop garden. Now, let’s check out the three Precinct Pavilions at Alkaff Oasis.

The first Precinct Pavilion is integrated with the multi-storey carpark and has a direct link to the drop-off area which makes it really convenient for guests:

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

First impressions are obvious — it’s very unwelcoming. The pavilion here is placed awkwardly in a corner as if it was a void area but turned into a shelter just to make it more useful. As such, I believe this would be the least popular of them all. You’ll also see that there’s a lack of fans and seating area here, so those holding events would need to ensure these are catered for.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The advantage here is that it’s quite private since it’s in one corner. However, I would add that this is usually not much of an issue since privacy fencing can be done, a common occurrence for funerals.

The second shelter is located at block 110 and is pretty unique as it has a cascading landscape and stairs that lead up to an 'integrated' seating area above the pavilion:

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Inside the shelter, you’ll find some privacy barriers erected at the top to shield you and your guests from the lower floor units opposite.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Just like the first shelter, there aren’t any seats or fans here, but this isn’t a big deal since these are usually catered for when holding major events.

Heading up the landscaped cascading stairs, you’ll find the outdoor seating area. I think this concept is pretty fresh as it allows guests to enjoy the evening breeze while having some food if the event is held at night!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The seating area here is quite spacious too, so I can imagine this pavilion to be more popular than the first one. One downside here is the lack of privacy for residents around though. You can see how close the lower floor units are to this area:

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

That said, I do like the effort put into the landscaping here which helps turn a supposedly-mundane area such as an open seating space into something that could be visually pleasing from above.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The third and last shelter is located at block 107. This one is decently-sized, but it does feel really closed-in as it’s just beside a block, so it’s not as open as other shelters such as the one at block 110. Do also note that some stacks here would be facing the pavilion directly. It’s more of an issue for the unit than those using the shelter given the noise and privacy concerns, so residents staying near shelters should take note of this.

Unfortunately, we weren’t able to get a good shot of the place since it was in use at the time of visit.

Now let’s head up to see what the common corridors look like!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Going into the block, you’ll notice something really special about Alkaff Oasis:

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Just look at this area. Would you suspect that this is the 'void deck' of the HDB? Definitely not in my case, but it surely is!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

And if you think it’s just one block, think again! Every single block features a 'void deck' like this. It’s hands down the best void deck I’ve seen, and it’s surely not worth the title 'void deck' because there’s nothing void about it at all.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

I’d rather call it the HDB lobby area given how lush it looks. The wood-looking tiles, semi-circular, organically-designed seating area and planters along the walls and columns certainly give that sort of vibe, and I seriously hope that all HDBs in the future look like this if it doesn’t cost that much more. It really takes away that raw look in most HDB blocks that creates an unwelcoming feel of the development.

If anything, it does make you wonder why it took so long for us to see such upgrades to an HDB. It does make a whole lot of difference to the coming home experience!

With all that said, my only pet peeve here is the lack of a backrest. You’ll see that all the seats do not have any back support, so those looking to relax here for a longer time may find it unsuitable.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Moving in, you’ll find that the lift lobby here is pretty decently-designed and similar to other new HDB projects. I like that the lift has a modern look with its metallic facade. It’s common for new HDB projects and is something I wouldn’t take for granted at all because it does contribute a lot to the feeling of 'newness' to the place!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The common corridor here looks sufficiently spacious — leaving room for residents to leave their shoe racks outside.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Considering the number of units here, it’s no surprise that this is a long corridor style and with that, comes the usual drawback:

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

As you can see, certain stacks will have their service yard facing the common walkway — although it’s not a big deal at all since it’s a service yard. We have seen units where the kitchen faces the common corridor which isn’t as nice since it’s a place where most people spend quite some time in. However, it’s still a point to take note of if this is one of the stacks you’re looking at.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Not all blocks are created equal though! Certain blocks such as 108A have 11 units per floor, while other blocks like 108B only have 4 units per floor. This is a world of a difference since lesser units mean more privacy. For block 108B, it also means that every unit is a corner unit.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Overall though, I find that most of the unit doors are sufficiently far apart even for the long corridor types, and while some are facing one another, the distance is pretty acceptable.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Since we’re on the upper floors, I’ll just highlight one final 'facility' at Alkaff Oasis: The sky terrace.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The sky terraces here are just pockets of outdoor spaces where residents can visit to get a view of the estate:

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Not every block has a sky terrace, though I can’t imagine that these would be such serious perks for people (those that have it are on varying levels). Here’s a shot from the 4th storey facing Alkaff Lakeview towards the north:

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

There really isn’t much in these open areas — just some seatings. I do like the idea of having open spaces throughout the development though!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Before ending this tour, I’d like to highlight one drawback of this development — the lack of any commercial outlets here. There’re no eating houses or any other F&B options. No medical clinic, hairdresser or dental clinics. For a development with close to 1,600 units, this does come as a surprise to me especially since it is the biggest development in the area.

However, while there’s this immediate downside, its location does mitigate this point which we’ll touch on next.

Alkaff Oasis location review

There are certain HDB enclaves that, when mentioned, elicit a “wow” response, and Bidadari is one of them. Bidadari is not an estate of its own, in fact, it’s a neighbourhood under the Toa Payoh estate which is probably the most mature estate in Singapore alongside Queenstown.

A quick look at Alkaff Oasis on Google Reviews shows that most comments have to do with how central the location is, and they’re right.

The HDB is straddled between Potong Pasir and Woodleigh MRT along the North-East Line with a host of amenities in between. For starters, there is a Prime Supermarket at block 106 Bidadari Park (In Alkaff Vista) which is just a couple of minutes’ walk away. Residents can also find Ang Mo Supermarket at block 115A Alkaff Crescent (Alkaff Lakeview) which is also just a few minutes away. As such, even though there’s no supermarket within the development, it’s still pretty convenient for residents here.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

In terms of other amenities, residents can easily walk over to Alkaff Lakeview. Block 115 features several commercial outlets such as the usual hairdresser, medical and dental clinic.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

When it comes to eateries, residents can choose from several stalls located in Alkaff Vista which is the nearest eatery to Alkaff Oasis. There are also more F&B options in the older HDB block west of Potong Pasir MRT which is about a 10 minute walk away.

For those who are looking at restaurant offerings, there are also restaurants that you can choose from at The Venue, a residential development with commercial units on the ground level:

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Just around the corner, you’ll find a row of shophouses with some eateries below. Here, you’ll see the famous River South (Hoe Nam) Prawn Noodle too — perfect for that morning breakfast on the weekends.

But that’s not all — north of Alkaff Oasis, you’ll find Woodleigh Village @ Bidadari, an integrated transport hub and residential project that comes with a full-fledged hawker centre! This really brings huge convenience to residents here as it’s only a few minutes’ walk away (depending on your block of course!).

Residents looking at nature options can not only look within the development (due to its lush landscaping, which we’ll get to) but northwards at the new Bidadari Park too! This park is not just any neighbourhood park — it’s a 'regional' park that is 10 hectares in size and will feature “a lake, open lawns, a 700 metre heritage walk and six kilometres of wooded experiential trails for nature lovers to observe flora and fauna.“

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The lake is still currently under development, however, here’s a shot from an illustration.

PHOTO: URA

Believe it or not, this once-sleepy area was home to a garden since 1929 where families rowed boats and dating couples frequented the surrounding man-made hills. That was nearly a hundred years ago, and the idea of this new neighbourhood rejuvenating this lake is simply exciting!

And while it’s not officially near any park connector, you should know that there’s a wide pathway to be shared by both pedestrians and cyclists called the Bidadari Greenway. This conveniently connects all of the developments in the estate with the facilities/amenities in the area which is a huge convenience for residents at Alkaff Oasis, especially since it doesn’t have its own commercial units.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The Bidadari Greenway also connects residents up to Bartley MRT on the Circle Line, so cycling to the MRT is a convenient option too! You should also know that the Bidadari Greenway is seamlessly connected to Alkaff Oasis — something you’ll see in our site review below.

With all that said, you can see how much thought has gone into ensuring the new Bidadari estate stands out among other HDB enclaves. The large Bidadari area has allowed the HDB the flexibility to plan well-thought-out green spaces and pathways to ensure that each HDB project is not its own silo but part of a bigger, integrated estate. This in turn raises the desirability of the area and is another reason why projects in this enclave are and will continue to be sought after just like the Dawson precinct.

Public transport

Bus station Buses serviced Distance from HDB (& est. walking time) BLK 107A (61111) 107, 107M 1-4 minutes (depending on your block) BlK 103B (61119) 107, 107M 1-4 minutes (depending on your block)

Closest MRT: Potong Pasir MRT (North-East Line) — about an 8-12 minute walk. Woodleigh MRT — about an 8-12 minute walk. Time to the MRT depends on the block you stay in.

When it comes to proximity to the MRT, Alkaff Oasis cannot boast of being within quick walking distance (that’ll be under 5 minutes).

In terms of bus connectivity, there aren’t many options since the road here just services residents in the area and serves to conveniently bring residents to the MRT.

However, residents who work in the CBD will be happy to see that the bus services provide a direct route to Shenton Way!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

You’ll also be glad to know that the bus stop is fully-sheltered to blocks 114A and 114B, providing residents with comfort whether it’s rain or shine.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Private transport

Key destinations Distance from HDB (& est. peak hour drive time) Raffles Place 9 km (13 mins drive) Orchard Road 6.7 km (11 mins drive) Suntec City 6.5 km (13 mins drive) Changi Airport 18.5km (26mins drive) Tuas Port 40.5 km (55 mins drive) Paya Lebar Quarter 4.8 km (8 mins drive) Mediapolis 14.6 km (19 mins drive) Mapletree Business City 13.8 km (22 mins drive) Tuas Checkpoint 37 km (49 mins drive) Woodlands Checkpoint 24 km (32 mins) Harbourfront Cluster 12.5 km (18 mins) Punggol Cluster 9.5 km (19 mins)

Source: OneMap. Based on driving times during peak hours.

Immediate road exit:

Bidadari Park Drive, Alkaff Crescent.



Summary:

Drivers can hop onto the CTE or PIE very quickly within 2 minutes, allowing residents to reach Raffles Place in 13 minutes and Changi Aiport in 25 minutes.

Groceries

Name of Grocery Shop Distance from HDB (& Est Time) Prime Supermarket Alkaff Vista, 1-5 min walk Ang Mo Supermarket Alkaff Lakeview, 1-5 min walk

Schools

Educational tier Number of institutes Preschool 3 Primary School (within 1km) 3 Secondary School 2 Junior College 2

School Distance from condo (& est. walking time) My World Preschool 200m (3 min walk) Little Seeds Preschool 240m (4 min walk) Artemis Preskool @ Woodleigh 270m (4 min walk) Maris Stella High School 1.6 km (19 min walk) Cedar Primary School 600m (7 min walk) St. Andrews Junior School 1 km (12 min walk) Cedar Girls’ Secondary School 400 m (5 min walk) Saint Andrews Secondary School 1.1km (13 min walk) St. Andrew’s Junior College 1.2 km (13 min walk) Nanyang Junior College 3.1 km (24 min by bus) Raffles Institution 4.1 km (11 min by bus)

Alkaff Oasis site review

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Alkaff Oasis is made up of a whopping 16 blocks with 1,594 units comprising a varied mix of 2, 3, 4, 5-room flats and 3Gen flats. It was launched back in February 2016 and reached its TOP in 2021 meaning its first batch of resale buyers will be seen in 2026 (more million-dollar HDBs here by then?).

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The development sports an earthy colour palette which is streamlined with the nature and garden design of the project and estate.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Now a tour of Alkaff Oasis is never complete without mentioning just how wonderful the nature and landscaping features are here.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Walking inside the development, you’ll come to notice tons of greenery that’s very well-manicured, giving residents a very welcoming feel here.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The pathways here are sufficiently wide for residents to take a nice stroll/jog without having to ever leave the development.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

You’ll also find numerous open spaces and seating areas that are surrounded by more greenery, making this development feel extremely open despite stacks facing each other.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

What’s interesting to note is how the carpark rooftop garden connects to some of the blocks here in a semi-circular fashion, consistent with the organic design that we see in the benches as well as the drop-off point shelter.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Many people say that “all HDBs are the same”, so it’s always a pleasant surprise to see the HDB injecting fresh ideas and creativity into new developments to spice things up. I’m always a fan of this since it helps create a unique identity for the development, something that residents can be proud of.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

In certain places, you’ll also find large seating areas in the form of a gigantic pebble:

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Again, this is really novel to me. How often do you see seats like this in HDBs?

Even the shelters here are different from the usual I’d see in other HDBs. To be honest, I’m not really a huge fan of this design, it actually looks like a UFO but at least it’s fully-sheltered!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Just like the inside of the development, the perimeter of the development is also lined with nice pathways and lush landscaping:

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

What’s really interesting is that these pathways are actually very seamlessly integrated with the Bidadari Greenway. Following on with the path here, you’ll actually be able to connect to the next development very easily!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

As such, Alkaff Oasis is one of the nicest (if not, the best) sites I’ve seen so far. It’s very open, full of lush landscaping, modern facilities, the most beautiful void decks I’ve ever seen, and the pathways here are connected to other parts of the estate. Honestly, this makes me quite excited to review the upcoming Tengah estate!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

If you are looking to purchase a home in Alkaff Oasis in the future, I wouldn’t blame you if the site and surrounding features play a big part in your decision, after all, there aren’t that many sites and neighbourhoods that offer these advantages.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Finally, I’d like to touch on something interesting I’ve spotted here:

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

What you see here is part of the Pneumatic Waste Conveyance System (PWCS). The PWCS brings about multiple benefits such as a reduced reliance on manpower as well as streamlining the refuse area. It’s part of HDB’s green initiative, and It’s pretty commonplace in new projects today. Still, considering its relative rarity, it’s still worth highlighting it here!

Alkaff Oasis additional pointers

5-Room and 3Gen flats can be found here

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The Bidadari neighbourhood has a lack of supply of 5-room and 3Gen flats, so it’s nice to find them here. There are a total of 12 projects in the Bidadari neighbourhood, but only six have 5-room/3Gen flats: Alkaff Oasis, Alkaff Vista, Alkaff Breeze, Bartley Beacon, Woodleigh Hillside, Parkedge @ Bidadari — and even fewer for 3Gen flats.

Unique presence of ground floor units

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Newer HDB projects tend to lack ground floor units. You may or may not be a fan, but there’s no denying the extra space afforded to owners of these units that allows them to do some gardening if that’s their thing!

Moreover, the ground floor units here face the quieter side too (the school), so that’s quite pleasant!

Stiff competition for sellers, great choices for buyers

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Buyers of Alkaff Oasis would be spoilt for choice due to the over 1,500 units here. In addition to this, most of the Bidadari projects will reach their MOP around the same time, allowing buyers to pick from multiple projects in the area. Regardless of the competition, we do expect prices here to be high considering its desirable location and neighbourhood.

Not all blocks are within 1km of the popular Maris Stella High School

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Alkaff Oasis is within 1km to 3 primary schools which is great — especially since one of them is a popular school (Maris Stella High School) so for parents who value this, then Alkaff Oasis could be a consideration. However, do note that not all blocks fall within this radius, particularly the southern blocks such as block 108B. For more information, visit the MOE’s website.

Upcoming shopping mall: The Woodleigh Mall

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Residents of Alkaff Oasis can look forward to the upcoming The Woodleigh Mall. The mall will feature “alfresco dining, retail, health and wellness and enrichment centres“. From the looks of it, the mall should be completed quite soon!

Alkaff Oasis stack analysis

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Given how big Alkaff Oasis is, you can be sure that many stacks differ greatly from one another — each offering its own upsides and downsides. For starters, the orientation of stacks here varies a lot, so those who want the least sun (both morning and afternoon) should consider the north-south facing stacks.

Those who are looking for great views can consider the outer-facing stacks on the east and south side. On the east side, residents are treated to landed views over Cedar Girls Secondary School.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

You wouldn’t need to be very high up to get an unblocked view too since the school is located on lower grounds.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The views are also great for the 5-room flats facing Wan Tho Avenue as there isn’t any building immediately in front of it.

Blocks on the northern side that face Alkaff Lakeview would have to deal with privacy issues since the opposite block is just around 27 metres away. Moreover, the road in between means that residents on lower floors will face privacy issues, and noise issues for all levels.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

West-facing stacks on the outside face the Bidadari Greenway directly which can be quite pleasant considering the greenery. However, residents here would also have to deal with the noise and privacy issues stemming from facing the main road. It has a pretty good distance of around 60 metres from the opposite development, Alkaff Courtview:

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Those looking to get the inner-facing stacks should be mindful of how close some of them are. For example, stack 190 is really just around 12 metres from the opposite stack! Most of them range between 20+ metres to 40+ metres, however, those that face the short side of the carpark rooftop garden get a treat of the vast garden and its landscaping with the opposite block being a whopping 270+ metres away!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

This does remind me of the Midwood condo where we mentioned the impressive 120 metres distance between both towers. So 270 metres is just beyond impressive!

Alkaff Oasis layout analysis

2-Room flat type 1 (38 sqm)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Alkaff Oasis 2 room type 1 pros & cons

Pros Cons Good sized kitchen area Tight living and dining area Neatly tucked wardrobe space

2-Room flat type 2 (47 sqm)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Alkaff Oasis 2 room type 2 pros & cons

Pros Cons Good size kitchen area Tight Bedroom area Spacious living and Dining area

3-Room flat (68 sqm)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Belvia DBSS 3 room pros & cons

Pros Cons Good size kitchen area Tight common bedroom

4-Room flat (93 sqm)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Alkaff Oasis 4 room pros & cons

Pros Cons Spacious living, dining and kitchen area Protruding column between bedrooms hence walls could not be hacked fully. Separate Living and Dining area No wasted bedroom walkway

5-Room flat (113 sqm)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Alkaff Oasis 5 room pros & cons

Pros Cons Good size kitchen, plenty of space to do cabinet on both sides. The unit opens straight to the living area, and lacks privacy. Spacious living and dining area Decent sized bedrooms

3Gen flat (120 sqm)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Alkaff Oasis 3Gen flat pros & cons

Pros Cons Good size kitchen, plenty of space to do cabinet on both sides. Unit open straight to living area, lack privacy Decent sized bedrooms

Our take

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Alkaff Oasis is a development that has lots to offer. It’s located in a central location with amenities nearby — all within minutes’ reach, especially with the Bidadari Greenway in place.

Residents can also look forward to the upcoming regional park that’s soon to be completed which will bring families here a host of fun and free activities.

Many of the outer-facing stacks offer pretty decent views, with a handful that offers the 'grand' view of the carpark rooftop garden.

Of course, with such a big development, some people may not like how dense it may seem. It also doesn’t have its own commercial units, so residents have to cross over to other developments to enjoy them — though this can be quite quick thanks to the Bidadari Greenway as mentioned earlier.

Overall, I think the neighbourhood is extremely desirable and if anything is holding me back, it would likely be the steep price that future buyers have to pay — a topic for several years later when the first MOP is reached!

