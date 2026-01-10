All you need to know about the upcoming Miltonia Close EC in Yishun

The future executive condominium (EC) at Miltonia Close is shaping up to be one of the most meaningful northern launches in the coming years. It brings back a new EC option to the area after nearly a decade, filling a clear supply gap while tapping into strong upgrader demand across the North.

A rare EC opportunity returns to Yishun

The Housing & Development Board (HDB) has launched the EC site at Miltonia Close for sale by public tender on Dec 23, 2025, marking the fifth and final EC site on the GLS Confirmed List for the entire year. The site spans 15,451.2 sq m and has a gross floor area of 43,264 sq m.

With space for around 430 units, the plot enters the EC market at a time when demand remains solid and available stock has thinned out. The most recent EC launch in Yishun, North Gaia, sold out earlier in 2025, and only a few EC units remain available across the region.

This gives Miltonia Close upcoming EC the advantage of timing, though buyers will also have more options ahead, such as the new launch ECs at Senja Close and Woodlands Drive 17, which will be developed by CDL and likely to enter the market in 2026/2027.

Even so, Miltonia Close stands out simply because it is the only new EC site in Yishun, making it a rare opportunity for families who want to continue living in the same town.

Read more: Upcoming Executive Condo (EC) sites in 2026, which new EC should you go for?

A tranquil, family-friendly home with waterfront views

One of the strongest features of this site is its setting. Miltonia Close EC plot sits next to Orchid Country Club, in a quiet enclave away from Yishun's denser clusters. This gives the future development something very few ECs can offer: unblocked views of Lower Seletar Reservoir and green, open spaces.

For homeowners who enjoy a quieter living environment and appreciate a more natural backdrop, this location stands out immediately. However, the trade-off is its distance from the MRT. The nearest station, Khatib MRT, is six bus stops away. Still, connectivity remains manageable with direct bus routes and a short walk to nearby eateries and conveniences.

Buyers who prioritise serenity, outdoor space and scenic surroundings often see strong value in this type of location. The everyday environment plays a big role in long-term satisfaction, and Miltonia Close offers a calmer lifestyle that many families are actively seeking.

Families indeed form the core buyer group for ECs, and Miltonia Close offers them a well-rounded environment. Several reputable schools sit within a 2km radius, including Naval Base Primary School, Northland Primary School, and Chung Cheng High School. Access to these schools strengthens the appeal for households planning ahead for their children's education.

The combination of nature views, quiet surroundings, and strong school access makes the future EC at Miltonia Close particularly attractive to long-term owner-occupiers. These elements contribute to better liveability and are factors that many upgrader households place above proximity to rail transport.

Transformation around Orchid Country Club

One of the biggest catalysts for long-term growth in the area is the transformation of Orchid Country Club. Its lease expires in 2030, and the large site will be rezoned for residential use based on the URA 2025 Master Plan.

This changes the entire identity of the precinct. Instead of a private country club, the area will evolve into a new residential neighbourhood with amenities planned to support future residents.

The Miltonia Close EC will be the first development beside this new housing area, making it the early anchor project in what could become a completely refreshed district.

Early buyers often benefit from such transitions, especially when infrastructure, public spaces and community facilities start to build up around them. The scale of the future redevelopment means this part of Yishun is entering a new growth cycle that could play out across the next 10 to 15 years.

Yishun's broader renewal under the 2025 Master Plan

Beyond the Orchid Country Club zone, Yishun itself is experiencing meaningful change. The upcoming Chencharu housing precinct is set to introduce more homes, parks and community spaces. Plans to repurpose the Yishun Industrial Estate along the riverfront hint at a more vibrant, lifestyle-oriented corridor in the future.

These improvements signal that Yishun's appeal will widen over time — not just for long-time residents, but also for younger families and hybrid workers looking for homes with green surroundings and upgraded facilities.

All these enhancements contribute to rising confidence among developers and future homebuyers. When a town is being renewed in stages, new homes that enter early tend to benefit from stronger long-term demand. Miltonia Close EC positions itself neatly within this momentum.

What to expect as the GLS tender closes

The GLS tender for the Miltonia Close EC site will close on April 14, 2026. As the tender deadline approaches, attention will turn to the number of bids, the identity of the shortlisted developers, and the land rate.

Developers are expected to take a more cautious stance because of the relatively large EC pipeline across the North. Three other EC sites have already been recently awarded, with two more EC sites in the region included in the 1H 2026 GLS Confirmed List.

Land prices for Miltonia Close are expected to fall between S$650 and S$750 psf ppr, with most market analysts projecting top bids in the S$680 to S$730 psf ppr range. The expected number of bids ranges from two to six — reflecting interest, but not aggressive competition. However, the strong upgrader demand in the area is likely to boost developers' confidence.

Between 2020 and 2027, over 11,000 flats in the area are expected to reach their Minimum Occupation Period (MOP). This creates a steady pipeline of families looking to upgrade from their first HDB home to a larger space with better facilities while remaining in a familiar neighbourhood.

Neighbouring towns such as Sembawang and Woodlands will also feed into the demand funnel, thanks to similar upgrader patterns across the North.

Its unique blend of tranquillity, transformation potential, and upgrader-driven demand positions the EC plot as one of the most interesting upcoming projects to watch.

[[nid:727482]]

This article was first published in 99.co.