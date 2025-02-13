Amazon Web Services opens new Asia-Pacific HQ in Singapore, hiring for over 100 roles

Amazon opened a new Asia-Pacific headquarters for Amazon Web Services (AWS) on Wednesday (Feb 12) and announced plans to hire for over 100 roles.

The new office for the cloud computing unit, located at IOI Central Boulevard, spans across eight floors and can accommodate up to 3,000 employees, according to a press release by the tech giant.

The launch of the new headquarters marks Amazon's 15th year in Singapore and was inaugurated by Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information Janil Puthucheary.

At the event, he spoke about the importance of equipping Singapore's workforce with the necessary skills and knowledge to thrive in a digital economy.

Amazon currently has over 2,500 employees in Singapore across its cloud, corporate, retail, technology, and operations functions, and plans to expand its local workforce with more than 100 job openings in its cloud business and corporate functions.

In May 2024, the tech giant announced that it would spend $12 billion to expand its cloud computing infrastructure in Singapore.

Combined with previous investments, Amazon is expected to contribute $23.7 billion to Singapore's gross domestic product by 2028 and support approximately 12,300 full-time jobs in local businesses annually.

"AWS’s new regional office in Singapore represents our deepening commitment to Singapore, and serves as a strategic hub for digital transformation across Asean.

"Designed as a collaborative space, it connects AWS leaders with industry partners, enterprises, and innovators to advance technology development in Southeast Asia," said Jeff Johnson, Managing Director of AWS, Asean.

