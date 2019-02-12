Are Canadian universities a better choice than US schools for international students?

To many, universities in the United States represent the gold standard for higher education. However, in recent years international students have flocked to Canadian universities. How do Canada's top schools compare to those in the United States?

STUDY HIGHLIGHTS

Tuition at top Canadian Universities is 16-38 per cent cheaper than at the best schools in the US

Room & Board is 16 per cent cheaper at Canada's top schools compared to those in the US

Acceptance rates at Canada's top schools are approximately 3 times higher than in the US

Employment rates for graduates are comparable in Canada and the US

With some of the top ranked universities in the world, Canada offers future university students an attractive alternative to studying in the United States. This led us to wonder, how do Canadian universities actually compare to American universities?

In this article we examine several considerations for international students seeking to study in the US or Canada.

PHOTO: ValueChampion

HIGHER TUITION IN THE UNITED STATES

One reason to consider studying somewhere besides the United States is that tuition prices have risen significantly in recent years. For example, since 2000, the average tuition rate at private, non-profit institutions has increased by 55 per cent, while the average rate at public universities has doubled.

PHOTO: ValueChampion

However, tuition at the most prestigious universities in the US is much higher than the national average. We estimate that the average annual tuition for international students at top universities in the US is $48,136 (S$62,883).

PHOTO: ValueChampion

Meanwhile, the average annual tuition rate at Canada's top universities is much more affordable. In Canada, tuition for international students varies significantly based upon the student's major.

For example, we found that the average tuition for international students at a top ranked Canadian university is about is about $30,000, while the average tuition for a business major is about $40,000.

PHOTO: ValueChampion

ROOM & BOARD: ANOTHER SIGNIFICANT COST TO CONSIDER

On top of tuition, university students face significant costs in the form of room and board. Our research indicates that the top schools in the US charge about $15,126 for room and board, while the top universities in Canada charge slightly less at $12,693.

While these figures may not seem significantly different, the difference amounts to nearly $10,000 over the course of a 4-year degree.

PHOTO: ValueChampion

RETURN ON INVESTMENT: EDUCATION QUALITY & CAREER OUTCOMES