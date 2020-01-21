Are Lulelemon shares too expensive?

Read also

I think he has done a good job so far and his plans to grow internationally and in the menswear segment seem sensible.

On top of that, McDonald brings with him a wealth of experience. He was the president and CEO of Sephora Americas, a division of LVMH group of luxury brands in the five years prior to joining Lululemon. During his tenure there, LVMH enjoyed double-digit growth in revenue.

I also believe that the management team has done well in maintaining Lululemon's brand image. The company is also consistently upgrading and increasing its product offerings.

The top executives are currently paid a performance bonus based on financial performance goals, weighted 50 per cent on operating income and 50 per cent on revenue. I think the performance goals are in line with shareholder interest.

That being said, I would prefer that the executives also have long-term goals in place that would encourage management to think of long-term strategies.

But overall, I still think that Lululemon's management has proven itself to have integrity and capability in increasing shareholder value.

4. ARE ITS REVENUE STREAMS RECURRING IN NATURE?

Recurring revenue is a beautiful thing for a company. Besides providing a reliable revenue stream, it also allows the company to spend less time and money to secure past sales and focus on other aspects of its business.

As Lululemon has built up a strong brand in its core markets in North America, I think that repetitive customer behaviour will result in recurring revenue for the company.

Another good indicator that customers are spending more at Lululemon's stores is its substantial comparable-store sales growth. Its comparable-store sales soared by 18 per cent for the fiscal year ended Feb 2019. Importantly, that figure has held up well this year too, increasing by 10 per cent (excluding the 30 per cent growth in direct-to-consumer channels) in the three quarters ended 3 Nov 2019.

While it is difficult to say how much of this was from existing customers, the fact that same-store sales have grown at a double-digit pace certainly bodes well for the company.