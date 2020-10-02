Are share buybacks good or bad for investors?

Share buybacks is one of the more divisive topics in investing.

If you're not familiar with the topic, share buybacks refer to a company repurchasing its own shares. Put another way, buybacks occur when the company uses its cash to purchase its own shares in the open market.

Simple economics suggests that share buybacks boost share prices by reducing the number of outstanding shares in the market. Fewer outstanding shares means remaining shareholders now own a larger piece of the pie.

However, share buybacks also reduce the company's cash position. As such, the size of the pie is also smaller after share buybacks.

So when are share buybacks good for shareholders and when are they detrimental?

WHEN DO SHARE BUYBACKS MAKE SENSE?

Share buybacks can benefit shareholders if they tick certain boxes. The great Warren Buffett is a big fan of buybacks at the right price. He once said,

"The best use of cash, if there is not another good use for it in business, if the stock is underpriced is a repurchase."

One advantage share buybacks have over dividends is that share buybacks reward shareholders in a more tax-effective manner in certain countries. In the US, local shareholders are taxed on dividends, while foreign shareholders from certain jurisdictions incur a 30 per cent withholding tax.