Are you having difficulty achieving a record-breaking price for your home?

The resale market isn't the only thing that can overheat.

From what I saw on Reddit, some property agents' flyers are also raising the heat:

Perhaps blatantly advertising your skills in raising home prices isn't a great idea right now. I mean, if even HDB is putting out notices to assure the public flat prices are affordable, then what can I say? Read the room, am I right?

But here's an interesting thing to notice: the flyer is directed at sellers, and not at all at buyers. In a way, the flyer itself explains why prices are so high. One of the quirks of property sales is that, unlike selling cars, insurance, etc., realtors need to source their own inventory. They not only need to find buyers, they need to have something to sell to said buyer.

(With the exception of those selling new launches; but there are other drawbacks to that which we won't get into here; not least of which is potentially waiting nine months to get paid for your work.)

From this flyer, you can sort of see the issues we've been having the past few years: there's a lack of supply. I know many agents who still have a long line of buyers right now. And for flats near the MRT or in a central area, well, you still see the headlines of million-dollar flats being bandied about.

The issue is that even now, few people are selling. Existing home owners look at prices of replacement homes, and decide they better just stay where they are. This means buyers — and indirectly the agents — have to resort to increasingly bold moves to convince someone to sell.

That leaves agents to tread a fine line: they need to incentivise someone to sell, but also avoid agitating a frustrated public. Maybe it's best to just provide accurate information, and leave a potential seller to draw their own conclusions.

And do it online, because flyers are only good for shampoos, burgers, or anything where I can turn it in for a discount, okay?

(Ps. To any agent reading this, I'm not kidding. The point of using a flyer is so you can count the flyer coupons that get returned, and measure the effectiveness of your advertising. That's why shampoo and fast food companies have flyers with coupons. But if you're just stashing flyers in people's front gates, that's probably just a waste of money and will annoy someone. Stop it.)

Some Redditors also complained about some agents' behaviour:

As one Reddit user pointed out:

"My estate was brand new. TOP was Dec 2014. Needless to say, all these property agents swarmed my estate like rats once Dec 2019 came (five year MOP achieved).

At one point, one agent rang the doorbell at 10 pm. Just after my baby had fallen asleep after two hours of non-stop wailing. I answered the door with the crying baby. I told the agent, 'You woke her up. YOU TAKE HER.'

The agent mumbled sorry and ran off."

And another:

"Same. My place MOPed in the same year and it got so bad that I had to paste a sticker beside my door bell that it is only for deliveries; no property agents/insurance/door to door sales.

F****rs dont have the EQ to realise they shouldn't be bothering people when its getting late at night. One did ring my bell despite the sign and when I asked if he can't read, he asked me "Why don't you want to make money." Boy that got me riled up. Can't a person just treat his BTO as his forever home FFS."

(So those of you who sneer about the "real worth" of condo security, think about this for a second.)

This sort of behaviour is also another interesting indicator. Along with badly written ads and listings, and crappy photos of homes, it often suggests a booming property market.

When real estate prices are high, loads of newbies rush to get a license and sell a home. It's perceived as easy money, and in some cases, agencies do get more aggressive in recruitment (they need more hands on deck after all.) But a painful side-effect of that is less professionalism, and more tactlessness.

When the real estate market is down, and only the lifelong veterans are still sticking about — that's when you see better quality listings, and better quality realtors too.

Weekly sales roundup (Sept 18 – Sept 24)

Top 5 most expensive new sales (by project)

PROJECT NAME PRICE S$ AREA (SQFT) $PSF TENURE MIDTOWN MODERN $5,827,000 1808 $3,222 99 yrs (2019) KLIMT CAIRNHILL $5,720,000 1496 $3,823 FH BOULEVARD 88 $4,941,600 1313 $3,763 FH LIV @ MB $3,694,237 1518 $2,434 99 yrs (2021) PULLMAN RESIDENCES NEWTON $3,653,440 1163 $3,143 FH

Top 5 cheapest new sales (by project)

PROJECT NAME PRICE S$ AREA (SQFT) $PSF TENURE THE ARDEN $1,179,000 753 $1,565 99 yrs (1969) PINETREE HILL $1,267,000 538 $2,354 99 yrs (2022) LENTOR HILLS RESIDENCES $1,315,000 603 $2,182 99 yrs (2022) ORCHARD SOPHIA $1,352,000 474 $2,855 FH THE MYST $1,445,000 678 $2,131 99 yrs (2023)

Top 5 most expensive resale

PROJECT NAME PRICE S$ AREA (SQFT) $PSF TENURE THE CASCADIA $7,260,000 4715 $1,540 FH PEBBLE BAY $5,150,000 2745 $1,876 99 yrs (1994) THE WATERSIDE $4,728,000 2411 $1,961 FH RIVERGATE $4,150,000 1604 $2,588 FH ORION $3,935,000 1776 $2,216 FH

Top 5 cheapest resale

PROJECT NAME PRICE S$ AREA (SQFT) $PSF TENURE SUITES @ PAYA LEBAR $645,000 377 $1,712 FH ISUITES @ PALM $675,000 431 $1,568 999 yrs (1878) SUITES@CHANGI $685,000 409 $1,675 FH NESS $695,000 463 $1,502 FH THE GARDEN RESIDENCES $800,000 452 $1,770 99 yrs (2017)

Top 5 biggest winners

PROJECT NAME PRICE S$ AREA (SQFT) $PSF RETURNS HOLDING PERIOD PEBBLE BAY $5,150,000 2745 $1,876 $2,976,000 29 Years CORONATION GROVE $3,600,000 1916 $1,879 $2,100,000 17 Years WILLYN VILLE $2,850,000 1518 $1,878 $2,002,000 19 Years NEWTON LODGE $2,688,000 1658 $1,622 $1,897,300 25 Years RIVERGATE $4,150,000 1604 $2,588 $1,773,900 17 Years

Top 5 biggest losers

PROJECT NAME PRICE S$ AREA (SQFT) $PSF RETURNS HOLDING PERIOD ORION $3,935,000 1776 $2,216 -$1,426,000 16 Years OUE TWIN PEAKS $1,350,000 549 $2,459 -$246,767 7 Years THE SAIL @ MARINA BAY $1,185,000 667 $1,776 -$235,000 11 Years THE VERVE $820,000 614 $1,336 -$78,989 10 Years ECO $870,000 635 $1,370 $1,314 11 Years

Transaction breakdown

