Are you paying more than you should with dealer financing?

Imagine this: you're standing in a glossy car showroom, admiring your future ride, and the dealer leans in with a smile: "Why not finance it with us? We offer in-house loans too."

Convenient? Sure. But is it a good idea? That's what we're about to find out.

What is in-house car financing?

In-house car financing (also known as dealer financing) is when the car dealer acts as the lender for your car purchase. Instead of you going to a bank or finance company for a car loan, the dealership itself (or its affiliated finance arm) provides the loan to you.

Essentially, you buy the car and get the loan from the same place — like a one-stop shop for car and money.

This setup is quite different from the traditional route, where you might get a bank loan or car loan from a financial institution and then pay the dealer with that money.

With in-house financing, you'll typically sign a hire-purchase agreement or loan contract directly with the dealer's financing department. The dealer then lets you drive off in the car, and you repay the dealership (with interest) over time, just as you would a bank loan.

It sounds convenient — who doesn't like convenience, right? But as we'll see, convenience can come with a price. Before deciding if this is good for you, it's important to understand why dealers offer it and why some buyers in Singapore choose it.

Why do dealerships offer in-house financing?

Car dealerships aren't just selling cars — they're also looking for other ways to profit, and financing is one of them. By offering in-house loans, dealers can earn money from the interest and fees on the loan in addition to the car's sale price.

In fact, experts consider dealer financing as something of a cash cow for dealerships — many dealers mark up the interest rates on loans to pad their profits​. In other words, the loan's interest rate you get from a dealer might be higher than what a bank would offer, and that difference goes into the dealer's pocket (that's the business incentive for them).

There's another big reason in Singapore: loan restrictions and red tape. Banks and financial institutions here must follow strict Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) rules on car loans.

For instance, MAS limits how much a bank can lend for a car-generally a maximum of 60-70 per cent of the car's price, depending on the vehicle's Open Market Value (OMV)​ — and also caps the loan tenure (typically up to seven years).

These rules mean buyers need to fork out a hefty 30-40 per cent down payment in cash for a car if they go through a bank​. Yowza.

So, why do people opt for in-house financing?

With so many banks in Singapore offering car loans, why would anyone go with a dealer's in-house scheme? There are a few reasons buyers find in-house financing attractive.

Reason #1: Lower (or no) downpayment

This is arguably the #1 pull factor. As mentioned, banks require a 30-40 per cent cash down payment due to MAS regulations​. On a big-ticket item like a car in Singapore (where COE and taxes push prices sky-high), that downpayment can be tens of thousands of dollars upfront. Not everyone has that kind of cash readily available.

In-house financing often advertises much lower down payment requirements — sometimes even "0 per cent down" deals. That means you could drive away without paying a huge sum upfront. For many buyers, especially those short on cash, this is extremely tempting. (Who wouldn't love a brand new ride without having to empty their savings account first?)

Reason #2: Easier approval

Dealers' in-house finance arms might be more flexible with approval criteria. If you have a weaker credit history or unstable income, a bank might reject your car loan application or approve a smaller loan amount.

Some in-house financiers are more willing to take on "riskier" customers (often at higher interest rates). From the buyer's perspective, if banks turned you down, the dealer's loan could be a lifeline to still get a car.

The dealer wants to sell the car, so they have an interest in making the financing work if they can. This can include cases like buying an older used car (which some banks won't finance) or buyers who already have high debt. In short, people opt for in-house financing sometimes because it's the only financing they can get.

Reason #3: Convenience & speed

Getting an in-house loan can be a smoother process since it's handled on the spot at the dealership. The salesman or finance manager will do the paperwork with you right there.

There's no need for you to separately approach a bank, fill out another set of forms, wait for approval, etc. It can all be done in an afternoon, and you might get immediate approval (especially if the dealership really wants to close the sale).

For someone in a hurry, this one-stop convenience is a plus. You kill two birds with one stone —

choose a car and sort out the loan in the same place.

Reason #4: Promotional perks

Sometimes dealers throw in sweeteners if you take their in-house financing. They might offer a discount on the car's selling price, free accessories, servicing packages, or extended warranty — but only if you finance with them. It's a way to entice buyers.

For example, a dealer might say the car costs $X if you use their loan, but if you insist on paying cash or using your bank loan, the car's price is higher (or those freebies vanish).

This tactic can sway buyers to opt in, thinking they're getting a better overall deal by bundling the financing. (Of course, you should do the math carefully to see if those "freebies" are worth the extra interest you might be paying!)

On the flip side — what's the dark side to in-house financing?

Sure, in-house financing sounds like a fast ticket to Car Owner Town. But before you pop the champagne, here's a hard look at why it might not always be the best idea.

Downside #1: You'll probably pay a lot more interest

In-house loans are rarely the cheapest option. Dealers often mark up the interest rates above what banks offer because — surprise — they're making money off the financing too. That means across your loan tenure, you could be paying thousands more just for the "privilege" of getting a loan from them. Ouch.

What do the numbers look like?

The Toyota Corolla Altis 1.6 Standard is a well-known model in Singapore, with prices starting from around $144,888. ​

Let's compare the costs between a bank loan and an in-house financing option:​

Financing Option Bank Loan In-House Financing Loan Amount $101,421 (70per cent of car price) $144,888 (100per cent of car price) Interest Rate (p.a.) 2.48per cent 3.5per cent Loan Tenure 7 years 7 years Monthly Installment $1,317.50 $1,927.50 Total Interest Paid $9,379.80 $17,442.00 Total Repayment $110,800.80 $162,330.00

Note: Figures are approximate and for illustrative purposes.

Downside #2: Bigger loan = bigger debt = bigger headaches

A low or zero down payment means you're borrowing more (maybe even the full price of the car). This increases your debt burden. You might end up taking, say, a $120,000 loan on a $120,000 car (instead of an $80,000 loan with a $40,000 downpayment).

More debt means more interest and could stretch your finances thin. It's easy to overextend yourself when someone offers 100 per cent financing — but remember, the debt will follow you for years. If you're not careful, you could be saddled with a massive loan that's hard to pay off, especially if interest rates or your financial situation changes.

Downside #3: Potentially negative equity

This is a risk when you finance almost the whole car price. Cars depreciate, and COE values can fluctuate.

If you take a 100 per cent loan, you'll owe nearly the full value of the car the moment you drive it off the lot. As the car's value drops over time, you could end up owing more than it's worth — a situation known as negative equity.

This can trap you in the loan — if you need to sell the car midway through the loan term, the sale price might not cover what you still owe, leaving you to pay the shortfall out of pocket. A substantial downpayment reduces this risk significantly. Without one, the risk becomes much more likely.

Downside #4: Less choice & bargaining power

Opting for in-house financing could limit your ability to shop around for better loan deals. The dealer might even pressure you to take their loan by tying it to the car's price or availability ("This model got a discount only if you take our loan").

If you feel obligated to go with their financing to get the car you want, you lose the chance to negotiate or find alternatives. In a way, you're putting all your eggs in the dealer's basket — which may not be ideal if a better loan is available elsewhere.

It also means if you decline their financing, the deal they offered on the car might change (which can feel like a hostage situation for your wallet!).

Downside #5: Reputation and recourse

Not to paint all used car dealers with the same brush, but some less reputable ones have been known to use in-house loans to exploit uninformed buyers.

If the dealer or its finance company is not well-known or trustworthy, you might worry about things like: What if the dealer goes bust? Who holds your loan then? What if there's a dispute about the loan terms?

Banks are regulated and have clear dispute resolution channels; a small dealer's finance arm may not. You want to be sure you're dealing with a licensed and reputable entity. If something feels off (e.g. they're very evasive about the loan details), that's a red flag.

Ultimately, is in-house financing worth it?

Short answer? Usually not — unless you're out of options.

In-house financing can make sense if you absolutely need a car (for family or work) and can't get a bank loan or afford the hefty downpayment. In those cases, it's a trade-off: higher cost for faster access. Fair enough.

But if you do qualify for a bank loan or have the savings, going through the dealership's in-house scheme might cost you significantly more over time — with fewer protections.

Here's a quick breakdown of why you should think twice:

Factor Why it matters Cost comparison In-house interest rates can be 2 to 3 per cent higher than bank loans. That adds up to thousands more in total repayment. Financial prudence If you can’t afford the bank’s downpayment, it might be a sign the car is beyond your budget . Consider waiting or choosing a lower-cost vehicle. Opportunity cost Keeping more cash upfront sounds nice, but borrowing more at high interest is way more expensive in the long run. Regulation & protection Bank loans are MAS-regulated and offer clearer dispute channels. In-house loans? Not always—and things can get messy if disputes arise.

What are the alternatives to in-house financing?

Before you sign on that dotted line for an in-house loan, remember: there are other fish in the sea. Here are some alternatives.

Alternative #1: Bank car loans

This is the most straightforward alternative. Virtually all major banks in Singapore (DBS, UOB, OCBC, Maybank, etc.) and some licensed finance companies offer car loans.

These loans have to comply with MAS rules, meaning you'll need the 30-40 per cent down payment, and loans are typically up to seven years. The upside is that you usually get a lower interest rate than with in-house financing, especially if you have a decent credit profile. Banks often have promotional rates for car loans, and you can shop around for the best offer.

It's definitely worth checking and comparing bank loan packages — you might save a lot in interest. .

Alternative #2: Use your own financier

Sometimes, instead of the dealer's in-house loan, you might consider going to a licensed moneylender or credit company (not associated with the dealer) for a car loan.

This is less common, but there are reputable finance companies in Singapore (like Hong Leong Finance, etc.) that provide hire-purchase for cars, especially used cars. Their rates might be somewhere between a bank's and a dealer's, and they can sometimes finance cars that banks won't.

Be careful here too — always use licensed creditors and check their interest rates (licensed moneylenders in SG have interest caps by law, etc.). This is an option if, say, the bank loan isn't enough and you don't want to fully rely on the dealer's scheme.

Alternative #3: Save up or trade down

Ok, this isn't a financing product, but it's a valid path — wait and save more for a down payment. It might delay your car purchase, but coming in with more cash means you can take a smaller loan (or qualify for a bank loan) and avoid the in-house route.

Meanwhile, consider a cheaper option. A second-hand car from a direct seller, leasing, or even holding out with public transport a bit longer could work. Given Singapore's car prices, it's worth asking if you really need one right now. Car-sharing or rentals might be smarter if ownership costs feel overwhelming — your future self may thank you.

Alternative #4: Personal loan (last resort)

Some people consider taking a personal loan to cover the car downpayment or a portion of the car cost, to then qualify for a bank car loan.

Financing Option Interest Rate (p.a.) Notes In-House Financing ~2.78 per cent to 3.5 per cent Rates might vary substantially depending on the dealership. Bank Car Loan ~2.28 per cent to 2.88per cent Typically lower rates; subject to credit approval and MAS regulations. Personal Loan ~2.68 per cent to 3.5 per cent Rates depend on credit score and loan tenure; may have additional fees.

Note: Interest rates are approximate and may vary by lender, borrower profile, and market conditions. Please check with providers for the latest rates.

Using a personal loan to supplement might only make sense if that rate is still better than what the in-house loan would charge, and you're confident you can service both loans. This is generally not recommended unless you've really crunched the numbers. It can complicate your finances (now you have two loans to juggle).

Still, some do it — e.g. borrow personal loan for the 30 per cent downpayment, then get a bank loan for 70 per cent. Be extremely cautious with this approach: this increases your total debt and one must be very disciplined to manage it.

Alternative #5: Forming an exit strategy (refinancing)

If you do end up taking an in-house loan now out of necessity, make a plan for an exit strategy. For example, after a year or two, if your financial situation improves or you manage to save, you could look into refinancing the car loan with a bank or other lender at a lower rate (assuming the car is still eligible and your credit profile is good).

This way, you don't pay high interest for the full tenure. Note: Check that your in-house loan contract allows for early settlement without a ridiculous penalty. Many hire-purchase agreements in SG allow early settlement with a rebate of future interest (Rule of 78 formula), but some in-house contracts might impose a flat fee.

Still, refinancing to a cheaper loan down the road can save you money if done right.

Final thoughts: Should you or shouldn't you?

Buying a car in Singapore can feel as complex as buying a house — lots of paperwork, big decisions, and plenty of sales tactics flying at you.

The key is to stay informed and level-headed. In-house financing can be a useful tool in certain situations, but make sure you fully understand the costs and consequences before saying "yes" to that friendly car dealer. At the end of the day, the sweetest ride is one that doesn't give you sleepless nights over money.

Ultimately, your goal should be not only to own that car, but to own it with peace of mind that you didn't sabotage your finances in the process.

This article was first published in MoneySmart.