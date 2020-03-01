Are you a rational investor?

Read also

This is how many of our decisions are made. This serves us well mostly, but System 1 is also responsible for some behavioural biases, and irrational decisions.

Conversely, System 2 is the part that makes slow, calculated and effortful decisions. System 2 is often associated with rationality, and we use it to make complex decisions.

Our System 1 thinking conjures up the answer "$0.10" intuitively. But to get to the correct answer of $0.05, we need our System 2 to make the actual mental calculations, which is much slower and more effortful.

From this, we can see that behavioural biases do exist, so it would be important to find out how these affect our decision making while investing.

SUNK COST FALLACY

"Boy don't waste your food ah!"

Have you ever ordered too much food, regretted it, but still finished the food anyway because you didn't want to waste it? I have, and I bet you have too.

This, unfortunately, may not be a rational decision, because we are committing the "sunk cost fallacy". If you are already full from the meal, stuffing yourself with more food is only going to make you feel worse and unhealthy!

In this scenario, we should be making our decisions on possible future actions of how to deal with the extra food, rather than focusing on the fact that we had mistakenly ordered too much food to eat.

HOW CAN THIS BE RELATED TO INVESTING?