Are your stocks on SGX's blacklist?

Singapore-listed companies are now given the option to move away from quarterly reporting (QR). But not every company will get that option, especially if they are earmarked as "risky".

Since 2003, companies with a market capitalisation above $75 million have been required by the exchange to report their quarterly earnings.

But in late-2019, Singapore Exchange hinted towards a new approach to QR, saying that the requirement will be risk-based rather than based on the company's market cap.

SUPPORTERS AND DETRACTORS

The QR provides a timely, three-month update that could keep investors properly appraised on the financial health of their investments.

However, not every company supports quarterly reporting.

The market-cap based rule has arguably placed a financial and operational burden on smaller companies that do not have adequate resources to comply with such a requirement.

On the other side, there were valid concerns from the investment community regarding the complete removal of QR, as it would mean less information provided to investors for their investment decision-making.

RISKIER COMPANIES

Last month, I had shared my thoughts on the good and bad aspects regarding the proposed QR abolishment.

Since then, SGX has revealed more details releasing a full list of companies that must continue to do QR of their financial results.

The list comprises 109 companies that are deemed "riskier issuers". 61 of them are listed on the Mainboard while the remaining 48 are listed on Catalist (SGX's second board).

These firms have been ordered to continue QR because they either do not have clean audit opinions or face regulatory or financial issues.

Of the 109, 24 of the firms used to fall below the size threshold of S$75 million and therefore were not required to do a QR. These companies will be given a one-year grace period to start doing QR.

QUARTERLY ASSESSMENT