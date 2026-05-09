Asian Development Bank to mobilise $37b to help Asean countries withstand external shocks

CEBU, Philippines - The Asian Development Bank said on Friday (May 8) it will mobilise US$30 billion (S$37 billion) to Asean countries to advance their economic priorities and help them withstand external shocks.

"As the region's main bank, ADB is channeling financing, expertise, and a US$30 billion pipeline of public and private sector investments to directly support Asean's priorities and deliver lasting benefits for people across the region," President Masato Kanda said in a statement.

[[nid:735029]]