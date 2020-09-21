Aug 2020 BTO analysis: Which unit to choose for Dakota One at Geylang

If you’re reading this, you probably got a decent shot at getting a unit at Dakota One. If so, congratulations.

This Geylang BTO launched back in August 2020 was one of the most highly sought after developments with the 4-room flats oversubscribed by 14 times!

In our analysis today, we take a look at what makes this site so popular and see which units to pick if you manage to get a queue number.

Site overview

Dakota One is surrounded by a mix of old and new HDB flats in the area. We visited the site on a weekday afternoon and found it relatively peaceful, save for the few military aircraft noises we heard.

This is likely because the area sits below the flight paths for the aircrafts returning to Paya Lebar Air Base.

If you are getting a unit here, you will probably be experiencing some aviation noise from time to time or until the air base relocates (it is slated to move from 2030 onwards).

One of the few aircrafts that flew past during our site visit.

Site for Dakota One, taken from the south of the site.

Traffic noise isn’t a major concern here in this BTO. The busiest road Dakota One is bordering is Cassia Link since it connects to the major roads and is the entry point into Old Airport Road Food Centre.

However, there are no stacks that are facing directly onto the road. Both Jalan Dua and Jalan Satu are minor roads, leading only into HDB estates.

Transportation-wise, Dakota MRT station along the Circle Line is less than a 5-min walk away.

The nearest bus stops are located outside the MRT station with buses that trawl areas across town, the Southern parts of Singapore as well as east-side neighbourhoods like Marine Parade and Bedok.

In terms of amenities, popular hawker centre Old Airport Road Food Centre is just next door.

There is also a Fairprice supermarket there. Singapore Sports Hub and its surrounding amenities (like Kallang Wave Mall) is a 20-min walk away or a couple of MRT stations away.

The new Mountbatten Community Club will also be located within the Dakota One site.

Unit analysis

Privacy

Popular hawker centre Old Airport Road Food Centre is just next door. PHOTO: Dakota One

If you don’t like having nosy neighbours looking in your home whenever they walk pass the corridor, choose a corner stack.

88A : 101, 107, 111, 115 88B : 117, 121, 125, 131 88C : 133, 137, 141, 147

Note: Stacks 107, 125 and 141 are located relatively near the rubbish chutes, although they are still corner stacks.

West Sun

PHOTO: HDB

These stacks don’t have the hot afternoon sun, which comes from the south-west and north-west directions in Singapore, depending on the time of the year.

However, they are all eastern facing, which means you will get the early morning sun. If you are the sort who wakes up with the sun, go for it.

If you work shifts and need to sleep in, consider picking a unit at a different stack.

88A : 109, 111 88B : 121, 123 88C : 137, 139

Unblocked views

PHOTO: HDB

The blocks at Dakota One are 19 storeys high, which aren’t exceptionally tall seeing as its neighbouring buildings also see a similar height.

North of the site, the existing private housing (Cassia View) is 19 storeys high, while to the east, the future Dakota Breeze BTO is 18 storeys tall.

There are however a few stacks with relatively unblocked views:

88A : 115 and 113 (These stacks face an existing HDB block, Blk 93, which is 10 storeys tall. If you are going for a unit on these stacks, pick one on the higher floor, anything above the 11th storey.) 88A : 109 and 11 (These stacks face the 8-storey carpark over at Dakota Breeze. Get a unit on the higher floor here.) 88C : 137 and 139 (These two stacks face the void between Dakota Breeze and Kong Hwa School and should therefore be relatively unblocked.)

Other considerations:

If you want to be closer to the main amenities in the area, either to Old Airport Road hawker centre or to Dakota MRT station, get a unit from Blk 88A.

Don’t want to be disturbed by the ringing of school bells? Avoid stacks 137 and 139 that are facing near Kong Hwa School.

There will likely be quite a bit of activity and human traffic around the areas where the community centre and enrichment centre are.

Steer away from stacks 101, 103, 109, 111, 113 and 115, especially those on the lower floors, if you want your peace and quiet.

PHOTO: HDB

This article was first published in Renonation.