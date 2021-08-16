August 2021 BTO Launch: Ultimate Guide To Choosing The Best Unit

It’s that time of the year again – the mad rush to select your BTO unit. This time, it’s the much anticipated August 2021 BTO launch, with 4,989 units across five estates on offer. These are spread across seven projects in Hougang, Jurong East, Kallang Whampoa, Queenstown, and Tampines.
And well, because more than half the units on offer are from mature estates, you can bet your dollar that this would be an extremely competitive BTO launch.
Still, that’s not going to stop Singaporean’s from trying – after all, BTOs are still your best bet if you can spare the time to wait. (If time conscious, here’s what you can do).
For those of you who have been following us for a while now, we’ve decided to do a more in-depth analysis of each site – with the last being the May 2021 BTO launch.
Our review is broken down by the five BTO sites on offer, starting with the mature estates. We share an overview of the project, the best stacks (in our opinion) as well as the pros and cons of the site and unit layouts on offer.
This has been highly requested, so here’s our comprehensive review of the August 2021 BTO launch!
Mature estate
Queen’s Arc (Queenstown)
Project overview
The development comprises two residential blocks ranging from 23 to 39 storeys in height. You can choose from 610 units of three- and four-room flats.
Queen’s Arc will be served by a Multi-Storey Car Park, which will feature a garden on its roof, and a community hub on the ground floor.
The roof garden will come with adult and elderly fitness stations and a jogging loop, while the community hub offers a variety of facilities such as a childcare centre, an eating house, a minimart, and other shops.
Other facilities at Queen’ Arc include roof gardens atop each of the two residential blocks, as well as a residents’ network centre.
Details
Info
Town
Queenstown
Est. completion Date
3Q2027
Est. waiting time
67 months
Remaining lease
99 years
Selection period
October 2021 to June 2022
Flat Type
Number of flats
Three-Room
76
Four-Room
534
Total
610
Eco-friendly features
To encourage green and sustainable living, Queen’s Arc will have several eco-friendly features such as:
Separate chutes for recyclable waste
Regenerative lifts to reduce energy consumption
Bicycle stands to encourage cycling as an environmentally-friendly form of transport
Parking spaces to facilitate future provision of electrical vehicle charging stations
Use of sustainable products in the development
Active, Beautiful, Clean Waters design features to clean rainwater and beautify the landscapes
Smart solutions
Queen’s Arc will come with the following smart solutions to reduce energy usage, and contribute to a sustainable and safer living environment:
Smart Lighting in common areas to reduce energy usage
Smart Pneumatic Waste Conveyance System to optimise the deployment of resources for cleaner and fuss-free waste disposal
Overall pros vs cons
Pros
Cons
Food options & supermarket is in the development itself
Quite a distance to nearest MRT station
Specialty mall within walking distance (Anchorpoint, Queensway Shopping centre, Alexandra Central, IKEA)
For families looking for bigger space, there is lack of five-room units.
Lots of buses plying through Queensway. Great connectivity.
Lack of primary school in the proximity.
Close proximity to the hospital, some may be superstitious about it.
High overall price
Schools
Queenstown Primary School
New Town Primary School
Gan Eng Seng Primary School
Blangah Rise Primary School
Bukit Merah Secondary School
Queenstown Secondary School
Crescent Girls School
Queensway Secondary School
Thoughts on the site plan
Blocks are rather closed in, facing one another
Depend on bus services to connect to MRT
Most stacks are North-South orientation.
Some stacks will face MSCP directly.
10 units sharing six lifts per block.
Sun direction
Hottest units are those with a south-west orientation. For these stacks, expect to receive the afternoon sun about four-six months in a year.
Layout analysis
Three-room
Three-room flat
Details
Price
$382,000 – $464,000
Resale comparables
$508,000 – $608,000 (8-9 years old)
Total area
69 sqm
Internal floor area
66 sqm
Optional Component Scheme (OCS)
Description
Flooring for living/dining and bedrooms – $3,270
Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms
Polished porcelain floor tiles in the living/dining, dry kitchen
Internal doors and sanitary fittings – $2,700
Two laminated UPVC bedroom doors
Two laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors
Wash basin with tap mixer
Shower set with bath/shower mixer
Pros
Cons
Living and Bedrooms window walls are aligned.
Living & dining area is pretty tight.
Both bedrooms can fit in queen size bed.
No structural columns in between bedrooms hence walls can be hacked fully.
Great there are three opt-in options for partition for utility, dry and wet kitchen, kitchen from living/dining area.
Four-room
Four-Room Flat
Details
Price
$540,000 – $670,000
Resale comparables
$790,000 – $875,000 (eight – nine years old)
Total area
93 sqm
Internal floor area
90 sqm
Optional Component Scheme (OCS)
Description
Flooring for living/dining and bedrooms – $4,970
Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms
Polished porcelain floor tiles in the living/dining area
Internal doors and sanitary fittings – $3,080
Three laminated UPVC bedroom doors
Two laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors
Wash basin with tap mixer
Shower set with bath/shower mixer
Pros
Cons
All rooms can fit in queen bed minimally.
One window panel which may make the room dark
Master bedroom can fit a king bed.
No structural columns in between bedrooms hence the walls can be fully hacked.
Good-sized kitchen, ample space to do kitchen countertop.
Window walls for living and bedrooms are aligned.
Best stacks
Flat Type
Block
Stacks
Floor level
Reasons
Three-room
200B
129/131
Doesn’t matter
North facing, away from the main road noise. North-facing. Lower floors do get drop-off point traffic noise
Four-room
200A
105/107/109
Surpass carpark
South facing. View is not blocked by opposite block.
Four-room
200B
137/139
Surpass block 202A
Unblocked south facing. View is not blocked by opposite block.
Tampines GreenJade (Tampines)
Project overview
The development’s name references the surrounding greenery and the area’s history as a former quarry.
The development comprises of 6 residential blocks that range from 15 to 17 storey in height, you can choose from 546 units of four- and five-room flats. A childcare centre is also conveniently located within the development.
Details
Info
Town
Tampines
Est. completion date
3Q2025
Est. waiting time
43 months
Remaining lease
99 years
Selection period
October 2021 to June 2022
Flat type
Number of flats
3-Room
302
4-Room
244
Total
546
Eco-friendly features
To encourage green and sustainable living, Tampines GreenJade will have several eco-friendly features:
Separate chutes for recyclable waste
Regenerative lifts to reduce energy consumption
Bicycle stands to encourage cycling as an environmentally-friendly form of transport
Parking spaces to facilitate future provision of electrical vehicle charging stations
Use of sustainable products in the development
Active, Beautiful, Clean Waters design features to clean rainwater and beautify the landscapes
Smart solutions
Tampines GreenJade will come with the following smart solutions to reduce energy usage, and contribute to a more sustainable and safer living environment:
Smart Lighting in common areas to reduce energy usage
Smart Pneumatic Waste Conveyance System to optimise the deployment of resources for cleaner and fuss-free waste disposal
Overall pros vs cons
Pros
Cons
Four years to construct, one of the fastest among the August BTO launch.
Lacks basic amenities (no supermarkets or food options nearby)
Close proximity to Tampines West MRT station.
Reservoir-facing units view may be blocked by future high-rise residential development.
Close proximity to Bedok Reservoir and the park connector.
Stiff competition in the area as HDBs around will reach their MOP around the same period.
Low price for matured estate
Schools
St Hilda Primary/Secondary School
Junyuan Primary School
Tampines Primary school
Tampines Secondary school
Springfield Secondary School
Junyuan Secondary School
St Anthony’s Canossian Primary/Secondary school
Thoughts on the site plan
Distance for some of the inner stacks are rather close to opposite block
Two entrances to development which minimise congestion
Unique design with four- & five-room sharing the same stack, with higher floors dedicated to five-room. Hence providing cross-ventilation through the blocks.
Link bridge to the roof garden is a major plus!
Reservoir facing units view may be blocked by future high-rise residential development.
Some stacks will face MSCP directly.
Six units per level sharing two lifts
Sun direction
All stacks are either South-West or North-East Facing. All the SE-facing units will get hotter from August-September and will peak in hotness at the end of the year.
All NE-facing units are expected to be quite cool in the afternoon all-year round – particularly towards the middle-end of the year.
Layout analysis
Four-room
Four-room
Details
Price
$342,000 – $419,000
Resale comparables
$505,000 – $574,000 (22-23 years old)
Total area
95 sqm
Internal floor area
92 sqm
There is no Optional Component Scheme (OCS) for the four-room flat.
Optional Component Scheme (OCS)
Description
N/A
N/A
This is a unique BTO layout.
Pros
Cons
All rooms can fit in queen bed minimally. Master bedroom can fit in king bed.
Living & dining area is pretty tight.
Spacious master bedroom size.
Wasted bedroom walkway space (outside the Master)
No structural columns in between bedrooms hence walls can be hacked fully.
Main door opens up to living & Dining area (Privacy issue)
Good-sized kitchen, ample space to do kitchen countertop.
Pretty challenging to put up aircon across the other common bedroom due to the dumbbell layout.
For side by side stack, next door neighbour is quite a distance away.
Oddly-placed dining area due to position right next to the common bedroom
Five-room
Five-room Flat
Details
Price
$475,000 – $564,000
Resale Comparables
$540,000 – $650,000 (22-23 years old)
Total Area
95 sqm
Internal Floor Area
92 sqm
There is no Optional Component Scheme (OCS) for the five-room flat.
Optional Component Scheme (OCS)
Description
N/A
N/A
This is a unique BTO layout.
Pros
Cons
Unit comes with balcony!
Oddly placed structural column protrudes at the dining area.
All rooms can fit in queen bed minimally.
Wasted bedroom walkway space.
Master bedroom can fit in king bed.
If study area were created, it will make the living & dining area tight.
Spacious master bedroom size.
Main door opens up to living & dining area (Lacks privacy).
No structural columns in between bedrooms hence walls can be hacked fully.
Good-sized kitchen, ample space to do kitchen countertop.
For side by side stack, next door neighbour is quite a distance away.
Though we don’t really fancy having an AC ledge blocking the bedroom window, it is much needed to better facilitate with placement of AC for common bedroom & living area.
Best stacks
As much as we like the Reservoir facing units, we wouldn’t compromise having the view blocked by another high-rise development in future. Hence stacks that are a distance away may be ideal.
Flat Type
Block
Stacks
Floor level
Reasons
Four-room
956A
100
Surpass carpark
Corner stack, Unblocked reservoir view for now. Quite a distance if a new development were to be build, will still enjoy slight reservoir view.
Four-room
956A
108/110
Surpass link bridge
Unblocked reservoir view for now. Quite a distance if a new development were to be build.
Four-room
956B
118
Slighly higher floor
Corner stack, Snippet Reservoir view for higher floor. Lower floors will hear drop off point traffic.
Four-room
956B
112
Doesn’t matter
Corner stack, good distance from opposite BTO development.
Four-room
957D
160
Surpass carpark
Corner stack, a good distance from opposite BTO development.
Four-room
957D
168/170
Surpass link bridge
Good distance to opposite block.
Four-room
956C
132/134
Doesn’t matter
Good distance to opposite block.
Four-room
956C
124
Doesn’t matter
Corner stack, slightly blocked by opposite block but living room do enjoy unblocked reservoir view for now. Quite a distance if a new development were to be build.
Five-room
957B
138/140
Surpass link bridge
Good distance from opposite BTO development.
Five-room
957D
168/170
Doesn’t matter
Good distance to opposite block.
Five-room
956C
132/134
Doesn’t matter
Good distance to opposite block.
Five-room
956A
108/110
Doesn’t matter
Unblocked reservoir view for now. Quite a distance if a new development were to be build.
Tampines GreenQuartz (Tampines)
Project overview
The development comprises 13 residential blocks ranging from 10 to 17 in height. You can choose a home from 1,613 units of two-room flexi, three-, four-, and five-room flats.
The design of Tampines GreenQuartz is inspired by area’s history as a former quarry, as well as the multifaceted quartz gem stone. A park will be located within the development, which will have an eco-pond with a central boardwalk that brings residents close to nature.
You can also enjoy the conveniences of a childcare centre and residents’ network centre located within the development.
Details
Info
Town
Tampines
Est. completion date
2Q2026
Est. waiting time
52 months
Remaining lease
99 years
Selection period
October 2021 to June 2022
Flat type
Number of flats
Two-room Flexi (type one)
58
Two-room Flexi (type two)
144
Three-room
87
Four-room
687
Five-Room
637
Total
1,613
Eco-friendly features
To encourage green and sustainable living, Tampines GreenQuartz will have several eco-friendly features such as:
Separate chutes for recyclable waste
Regenerative lifts to reduce energy consumption
Bicycle stands to encourage cycling as an environmentally-friendly form of transport
Parking spaces to facilitate future provision of electrical vehicle charging stations
Use of sustainable products in the development
Active, Beautiful, Clean Waters design features to clean rainwater and beautify the landscapes
Smart solutions
Tampines GreenQuartz will come with the following smart solutions to reduce energy usage, and contribute to a more sustainable and safer living environment:
Smart Lighting in common areas to reduce energy usage
Smart Pneumatic Waste Conveyance System to optimise the deployment of resources for cleaner and fuss-free waste disposal
Overall pros vs cons
Pros
Cons
Largest plot for August 2021 BTO launch
Lacks basic amenities for now (no supermarket or food option nearby)
Close proximity to Tampines West MRT station.
Stiff competition in the area as all HDBs around will reach its MOP around the same period.
Close proximity to Bedok Reservoir and park connector.
Affordable price for matured estate
Schools
St Hilda Primary/Secondary School
Junyuan Primary School
Tampines Primary school
Tampines Secondary school
Springfield Secondary School
Junyuan Secondary School
St Anthony’s Canossian Primary/Secondary school
Thoughts on the site plan
Distance to opposite blocks may be close-in for some stacks.
Most stacks are North-South orientation.
Some stacks are East-West facing, hot during certain hours.
Some stacks will face MSCP directly.
Seven-12 units sharing two/three lifts per block.
Sun direction
Some stacks in particular will be quite hot throughout the year due to their west-facing nature.
Layout analysis
To boost construction productivity, Tampines GreenQuartz will be built using the Prefabricated Prefinished Volumetric Construction (PPVC) method. The flats will come with full floor finishes, internal doors, and sanitary fittings.
Two-room flexi (type one)
Two-room flexi (type one)
Details
Price
$142,000 – $164,000
Resale comparables
None
Total area
40 sqm
Internal floor area
38 sqm
Optional Component Scheme (OCS)
Description
OCS Package for short-lease two-room flexi flats – $6,200
Lighting
Window grilles
Built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. Buyers who are wheel-chair bound may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop.
Built-in wardrobe
Water heater
Mirror and toilet roll holder in bathroom
Pros
Cons
Bedroom can fit in queen bed.
Long walkway entrance
Good size Kitchen, able to do cabinets on both side.
Living & dining area on the smaller side.
Two-room Flexi (type two)
Two-room flexi (type two)
Details
Price
$165,000 – $196,000
Resale comparables
N/A
Total area
49 sqm
Internal floor area
47 sqm
Optional Component Scheme (OCS)
Description
OCS Package for short-lease two-room flexi flats – $7,420
Lighting
Window grilles
Built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. — Buyers who are wheel-chair bound may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop.
Built-in wardrobe
Water heater
Mirror and toilet roll holder in bathroom
Laminated UPVC folding door for the flexible space
This unit layout is one of the best two-room layouts.
Pros
Cons
Feels like one+study.
Narrow living/dining area.
Extra corner can be turned to another room/study nook.
Main door opens up to toilet door on one side.
Bedroom can fit in queen bed.
Living, bedroom & kitchen has the same facing.
Extra corner comes with a small window for ventilation.
The placement of the washing machine is pretty ideal.
Great that 2 option are given to turn the extra area into another bedroom.
Three-room
Three-room
Details
Price
$244,000 – $291,000
Resale Comparables
N/A
Total Area
71 sqm
Internal Floor Area
68 sqm
There is no Optional Component Scheme (OCS) for the three-room flat.
Optional Component Scheme (OCS)
Description
N/A
N/A
Pros
Cons
Larger than usual BTO
Living & dining area is pretty tight.
Both bedrooms can fit in queen size bed.
Great there is three opt in options for partition for Utility, Dry and wet kitchen, Kitchen from living/dining area.
No columns in between bedrooms however since PPVC method is used, walls between rooms may not be hacked. (One could enquire with HDB during purchase if walls can be hacked)
Four-room
Four-room
Details
Price
$352,000 – $445,000
Resale comparables
$505,000 – $574,000 (22-23 years old)
Total area
95 – 98 sqm
Internal floor area
92 – 95 sqm
There is no Optional Component Scheme (OCS) for the four-room flat.
Optional Component Scheme (OCS)
Description
N/A
N/A
Pros
Cons
Larger than usual BTO size.
Main door opens up straight to living area (lacks privacy)
All rooms can fit in queen bed minimally. Master bedroom can fit in king bed.
Living window wall is not aligned with bedrooms window walls hence shorter TV console wall.
No columns in between bedrooms however since PPVC method is used, walls between rooms may not be hacked. (One could enquire with HDB during purchase if walls can be hacked)
Long bedroom walkway.
Spacious kitchen, two side cabinet can be build.
Living and bedrooms window walls are aligned.
Depending on individual preference, balcony may be good to have.
Five-room
Five-room
Details
Price
$485,000 – $597,000
Resale comparables
$540,000 – $650,000 (22-23 years old)
Total area
113 – 116 sqm
Internal floor area
110 – 113 sqm
There is no Optional Component Scheme (OCS) for the five-room flat.
Optional Component Scheme (OCS)
Description
N/A
N/A
Standard BTO layout.
Pros
Cons
Window walls for living and bedrooms are aligned
Long bedroom walkway.
All rooms can fit in queen bed minimally. Master bedroom can fit in king bed.
Main door opens up straight to living area (Privacy issue)
No columns in between bedrooms however since PPVC method is used, walls between rooms may not be hacked. (One could enquire with HDB during purchase if walls can be hacked)
Window walls for living and bedrooms are not align
Spacious living & dining area.
Good kitchen size
Depending on individual preference, balcony may be good to have.
Best stacks
Flat Type
Block
Stacks
Floor level
Reasons
Two-room (type one)
972B
495
Doesn’t matter
Not much of a choice, all four stacks are either North-East or East facing units, direct sun during morning hours. Park facing, good distance to opposite development. Not facing refuse chute.
Two-room (type two)
969C
399/401
Doesn’t matter
Not much of a choice, as most are direct West or East facing, direct sun during certain hours. Block 970A stacks facing main road (Noise). Though distance to opposite block is close. Units are North facing
Three-room
972B
501/503
Doesn’t matter
Good distance to opposite block.
Three-room
970A
457
Surpass carpark and link bridge
Good distance to opposite block
Three-room
969A
365/367
Surpass carpark and link bridge
North facing, good distance to opposite block.
Four-room
967A
317
Surpass carpark and link bridge
Corner unit, South facing, good distance to opposite block
Four-room
967A
305/307
Doesn’t matter
Park view, good distance to opposite development
Four-room
967C
341/343
Doesn’t matter
North facing, facilities and park view, good distance to opposite block.
Four-room
972C
525
Doesn’t matter
Corner unit, south facing, good distance to opposite block.
Four-room
967D
357/359
Doesn’t matter
Facilities view and good distance to opposite block
Four-room
970B
473
Surpass car park level
Good distance to opposite BTO development.
Four-room
970B
475/477
Doesn’t matter
Facilities view and good distance to opposite block
Four-room
969D
429/431
Doesn’t matter
Facilities view and good distance to opposite block
Four-room
972A
483
Surpass carpark and link bridge
Corner unit and good distance to opposite block
Five-room
969A
377/379
Surpass carpark and link bridge
North facing, good distance to opposite block.
Five-room
967C
337
Doesn’t matter
Facilities view and good distance to opposite block.
Five-room
967D
361/363
Doesn’t matter
Park view, good distance to opposite development
Five-room
969D
433/435
Doesn’t matter
Facilities view and good distance to opposite block.
Five-room
970B
465/467
Doesn’t matter
Facilities view and good distance to opposite block
Towner Residences (Kallang/Whampoa)
Project overview
This development comprises two residential blocks ranging from 25 to 40 storeys in height.
The roof garden located on the 33rd storey will offer residents panoramic views of the area. The Multi-Storey Car Park will come with a childcare centre at the first storey and roof garden at the sixth storey.
Details
Info
Town
Kallang/Whampoa
Est. completion date
4Q2026
Est. waiting time
58 months
Remaining lease
99 years
Selection period
October 2021 to June 2022
Flat Type
Number of Flats
3-Room
90
4-Room
226
Total
316
Eco-friendly features
To encourage green and sustainable living, Towner Residences will have several eco-friendly features such as:
Separate chutes for recyclable waste
Regenerative lifts to reduce energy consumption
Bicycle stands to encourage cycling as an environmentally-friendly form of transport
Parking spaces to facilitate future provision of electrical vehicle charging stations
Use of sustainable products in the development
Active, Beautiful, Clean Waters design features to clean rainwater and beautify the landscapes
Smart solutions
Smart Lighting will be installed in the common areas within Towner Residences to reduce energy usage, and contribute to a sustainable and safer living environment.
Smart Lighting in common areas to reduce energy usage
Smart Pneumatic Waste Conveyance System to optimise the deployment of resources for cleaner and fuss-free waste disposal
Overall pros vs cons
Pros
Cons
Close proximity to Boon Keng MRT station.
Located deepest in along Towner Road , right next to CTE and expressway exit. (Noise)
Close proximity to two major malls and one neighborhood centre for amenities. (City Square mall, Mustafa Centre, Bendemeer mall)
Quite a distance walk to amenities
Roof garden at level 33 offers great panaromic view.
For families looking for bigger space, there is lack of five-room units.
Very little units offered, foresee oversubscribed
High quantum
Schools
Hong Wen School
Bendemeer Primary School
Bendemeer secondary school
Northlight school
Thoughts on the site plan
Opposite rental block is quite a distance away.
Most stacks are not north-south orientation.
Nine units sharing five lifts
Sun direction
Most stacks are either south-west facing or north-east facing. The south-west facing stacks here would get hotter towards the end of the year and is the coolest some time in the middle of the year.
Layout analysis
Three-room
3-Room
Details
Price
$336,000 – $440,000
Resale comparables
N/A
Total area
68 sqm
Internal floor area
65 sqm
Optional Component Scheme (OCS)
Description
Flooring for living/dining, dry kitchen, and bedrooms – $3,300
Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms
Polished porcelain floor tiles in the living/dining, dry kitchen
Internal doors and sanitary fittings – $2,700
Two laminated UPVC bedroom doors
Two laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors
Wash basin with tap mixer
Shower set with bath/shower mixer
Pros
Cons
Both bedrooms can fit in queen size bed.
Living & dining area is pretty tight.
Great there is three opt in options for partition for utility, dry and wet kitchen, kitchen from living/dining area.
Four-room
Four-room flat
Details
Price
$500,000 – $656,000
Resale Comparables
$550,000 – $733,000 (11-18 years old)
Total Area
93 sqm
Internal Floor Area
90 sqm
Optional Component Scheme (OCS)
Description
Flooring for living/dining and bedrooms – $4,970
– Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms
– Polished porcelain floor tiles in the living/dining
Internal doors and sanitary fittings – $3,080
– Three laminated UPVC bedroom doors
– Two laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors
– Wash basin with tap mixer
– Shower set with bath/shower mixer
Stack 221 & 223 only
This is a unique BTO layout.
Pros
Cons
All rooms can fit in queen bed minimally. Master bedroom can fit in king bed.
Common toilet opens up to living area
Entranceway tucked in a corner, giving upmost privacy.
Entranceway can be seen as wasted space to some.
Dumbbell layout is more efficient.
Difficulty in installing the AC in the common bedroom (left side) due to dumbbell layout.
Decent living & dining area.
Other stacks
This is a standard BTO layout.
Pros
Cons
All rooms can fit in queen bed minimally.
Structural columns in between bedrooms hence walls can’t be hacked fully.
Master bedroom can fit in king bed.
Separate area between living & dining
Decent kitchen size, can do cabinet on both sides.
Best stacks
Good distance to opposite rental block. Most stacks will get white noise coming from nearby expressway.
Flat Type
Block
Stacks
Floor Level
Reasons
Three-room
153A
231
Surpass link bridge
Corner and south facing. Quite a distance to opposite block.
Four-room
153A
229
Surpass link bridge
Corner and south facing. Quite a distance to opposite block.
Four-room
153A
227
Surpass link bridge
Facilities and slight unblocked view all the way to Little India enclave.
Four-room
153A
221/223
Doesn’t matter
Unique layout, corner stack. A good distance away from opposite block/school.
Non-mature estate
Toh Guan Grove (Jurong East)
Project overview
The development comprises three residential blocks ranging from 10 to 37 storeys in height. You can choose from 569 units of two-room flexi, three- and four-room flats.
The development’s design and name reference the natural forms of the mangroves which once populated the area.
Toh Guan Grove will also feature shops, a supermarket, and a residents’ network centre for your convenience. Residents at Toh Guan Grove will be served by the existing Multi-Storey Car Parks at Blocks 267A and 282A.
Details
Info
Town
Jurong East
Est. Completion Date
1Q2026
Est. Waiting Time
49 months
Remaining Lease
99 years
Selection Period
October 2021 to June 2022
Flat Type
Number of Flats
Two-room flexi (type one)
74
Two-room flexi (type two)
170
Three-room
85
Four-room
240
Total
569
Eco-friendly features
To encourage green and sustainable living, Toh Guan Grove will have several eco-friendly features such as:
Separate chutes for recyclable waste
Regenerative lifts to reduce energy consumption
Bicycle stands to encourage cycling as an environmentally-friendly form of transport
Use of sustainable products in the development
Active, Beautiful, Clean Waters design features to clean rainwater and beautify the landscapes
Smart solutions
Smart Lighting will be installed in the common areas within Toh Guan Grove to reduce energy usage, and contribute to a sustainable and safer living environment.
Overall pros vs cons
Pros
Cons
Food options & supermarket in development itself.
Whole development is rather compact. Hence no space for carpark.
Close proximity to major malls (IMM, JEM, West Gate, JCube, West Mall)
For families looking for a bigger space, there is a lack of 5-room units.
Within walking distance to upcoming JRL Toh Guan Station, slated to be completed by 2028.
Close proximity to the upcoming Jurong Lake District.
Affordable price.
Schools
Yuhua Primary school
Crest secondary school
Fuhua primary school
Thoughts on the site plan
Blocks are rather closed in, facing one another and facing existing HDB blocks.
Some stacks will face existing MSCP directly.
None of the stacks are North-South orientation.
Depending on block, eight-10 units sharing two or five lifts per block.
Sun direction
The South-West facing stacks 279 – 289 would get the most afternoon sun starting from around September and is the hottest towards the end of the year.
Layout analysis
Two-room (type one)
Two-room flexi (type one)
Details
Price
$121,000 – $146,000
Resale comparables
N/A
Total srea
38 sqm
Internal floor area
36 sqm
Optional Component Scheme (OCS)
Description
Package one: Flooring for living/dining and bedroom – $2,490
Vinyl strip flooring
Buyers who opt for package one, will be provided with a three-panel sliding partition, separating the living room and bedroom. Those who do not opt for package one, will be provided with a two-panel sliding partition separating the living room and bedroom.
Package two: Sanitary fittings – $530
Wash basin with tap mixer
Shower set with bath/shower mixer
Package three for short-lease two-room flexi flats – $6,120
Buyers who opt for package three must opt for package one.
Lighting
Window grilles
Built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. Buyers who are wheel-chair bound may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop.
Built-in wardrobe
Water heater
Mirror and toilet roll holder in bathroom
Pros
Cons
Bedroom can fit in queen bed.
Long walkway entrance.
Good-sized kitchen, able to do cabinets on both side.
Living & dining area on the smaller side.
Two-room (type two)
Two-room (type two)
Details
Price
$154,000 – $189,000
Resale Comparables
N/A
Total Area
48 sqm
Internal Floor Area
46 sqm
Optional Component Scheme (OCS)
Description
Package one: Flooring for living/dining and bedroom – $2,960
Vinyl strip flooring
Buyers who opt for package one, will be provided with a three-panel sliding partition, separating the living room and bedroom. Those who do not opt for package one, will be provided with a two-panel sliding partition separating the living room and bedroom.
Package two: Sanitary fittings – $530
– Wash basin with tap mixer
– Shower set with bath/shower mixer
Package three for short-lease two-room Flexi flats – $7,380
Buyers who opt for package three must opt for package one.
Lighting
Window grilles
Built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. – Buyers who are wheel-chair bound may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop.
Built-in wardrobe
Water heater
Mirror and toilet roll holder in bathroom
Laminated UPVC folding door for the flexible space
One of the best two-room layouts.
Pros
Cons
Feels like one+study.
Narrow living/dining area.
Extra corner can be turned to another room/study nook.
Main door opens up to toilet door on one side.
Bedroom can fit in queen bed.
Living, bedroom & kitchen has the same facing.
Extra corner comes with a small window for ventilation.
The placement of the washing machine is pretty ideal.
Great that two options are given to turn the extra area into another bedroom.
Three-room
Three-room
Details
Price
$237,000 – $281,000
Resale comparables
N/A
Total area
69 sqm
Internal floor area
66 sqm
Optional Component Scheme (OCS)
Description
Flooring for living/dining, dry kitchen, and bedrooms – $3,340
Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms
Polished porcelain floor tiles in the living/dining, dry kitchen
Internal Doors and Sanitary Fittings – $2,700
Two laminated UPVC bedroom doors
Two laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors
Wash basin with tap mixer
Shower set with bath/shower mixer
Pros
Cons
Both bedrooms can fit in queen size bed.
Living & dining area is pretty tight.
Great there is three opt in options for partition for utility, dry and wet kitchen, kitchen from living/dining area.
Four-room
Four-room
Details
Price
$347,000 – $436,000
Resale comparables
$475,000 – $530,000 (about 24 years old)
Total area
93 sqm
Internal floor area
90 sqm
Optional Component Scheme (OCS)
Description
Flooring for living/dining and bedrooms – $4,970
Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms
Polished porcelain floor tiles in the living/dining
Internal doors and sanitary fittings – $3,080
Three laminated UPVC bedroom doors
Two laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors
Wash basin with tap mixer
Shower set with bath/shower mixer
Standard BTO layout.
Pros
Cons
All rooms can fit in queen bed minimally. Master bedroom can fit in King bed.
Structural columns in between bedrooms hence walls can’t be hacked fully.
Separate area between living & dining
Decent kitchen size, can do cabinet on both sides.
Best stacks
None of the units here are north-south facing which is not ideal.
Flat Type
Block
Stacks
Floor Level
Reasons
Two-room (type one)
289C
231
Doesn’t matter
Away from Main Road noise, quite a distance to opposite HDB block
Two-room (type two)
289C
313/315/317/319
Doesn’t matter
Away from Main Road noise, quite a distance to opposite HDB block
2-Room (Type 2)
289B
289B
Surpass opposite carpark
Away from main road noise
Three-room
289A
271/273
Doesn’t matter
Away from Main Road noise, quite a distance to opposite HDB block
Three-room
289B
297/299
Surpass block 289A level
Away from Main Road noise
Four-room
289B
301
Surpass block 289A level
Corner unit
Four-room
289B
291/293
Surpass block existing carpark level
Away from Main Road noise
Hougang Citrine (Hougang)
Project overview
Hougang Citrine comprises 6 residential blocks ranging from 12 to 13 storeys. You can choose from 749 units of two-room flexi, three-, four-, and five-room flats. Hougang Citrine takes its name from the warm, orange shades of the development’s facade.
A residents’ network centre will also be located within the development.
Details
Info
Town
Hougang
Est. completion date
1Q2025
Est. waiting time
37 months
Remaining lease
99 years
Selection period
October 2021 to June 2022
Flat Type
Number of Flats
Two-room flexi (type one)
88
Two-room Flexi (type two)
242
Three-room
90
Four-room
227
Five-room
102
Total
749
Eco-friendly features
To encourage green and sustainable living, Hougang Citrine will have several eco-friendly features such as:
Separate chutes for recyclable waste
Regenerative lifts to reduce energy consumption
Bicycle stands to encourage cycling as an environmentally-friendly form of transport
Parking spaces to facilitate future provision of electrical vehicle charging stations
Use of sustainable products in the development
Active, Beautiful, Clean Waters design features to clean rainwater and beautify the landscapes
Smart solutions
Smart Lighting will be installed in the common areas within Hougang Citrine to reduce energy usage, and contribute to a sustainable and safer living environment.
Overall pros vs cons
Pros
Cons
Less than four years to construct, fastest among all other August BTO launch.
Away from MRT.
Good unit mix
Depend on bus services to get to nearest MRT station
Affordable price.
Near industrial area.
Lacks basic amenities
Lacks schools for now, two sites reserved for schools.
Schools
Xinghua Primary School
Yuying Secondary School
Paya Lebar Methodist Girls Primary/Secondary School
Maris Stella High School (Primary/Secondary)
Thoughts on the site plan
Inner stacks are rather close to the opposite block
Only one entrance and exit, foresee some congestion.
Reservoir facing units view may be blocked by future high-rise residential development.
North-South orientation
Some stacks will face MSCP directly.
Depending on block, nine to 13 units per level sharing 2 lifts
Sun direction
All stacks here are NS-facing, but not perfectly. Do note that due to the slight angle towards the west of certain stacks (126 – 132), these stacks would get near direct sunlight in July.
Layout analysis
Two-room (type one)
Two-room flexi (type one)
Details
Price
$108,000 – $128,000
Resale comparables
N/A
Total area
40 sqm
Internal floor area
38 sqm
Optional Component Scheme (OCS)
Description
OCS package for short-lease two-room flexi flats – $6,200
Lighting
Window grilles
Built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. Buyers who are wheel-chair bound may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop.
Built-in wardrobe
Water heater
Mirror and toilet roll holder in bathroom
Pros
Cons
Bedroom can fit in queen bed.
Toilet door opens up to dining area.
Good size kitchen.
Decent living & dining space
Two-room (type two)
Two-room (type two)
Details
Price
$130,000 – $156,000
Resale comparables
N/A
Total area
48 sqm
Internal floor area
46 sqm
Optional Component Scheme (OCS)
Description
OCS Package for short-lease two-room flexi flats – $7,380
Lighting
Window grilles
Built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. Buyers who are wheel-chair bound may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop.
Built-in wardrobe
Water heater
Mirror and toilet roll holder in bathroom
Laminated UPVC folding door for the flexible space
Pros
Cons
Feels like one+study.
Toilet door opens up to living/dining area.
Extra corner can be turned to another room/study nook.
Narrow living and dining area
Bedroom can fit in queen bed.
Extra corner comes with a small window for ventilation.
The placement of the washing machine is pretty ideal.
Good kitchen size
Great that two option are given to turn the extra area into another bedroom.
Three-room
Three-room
Details
Price
$199,000 – $240,000
Resale comparables
$340,000 – $370,000 (six-25 years old)
Total area
69 sqm
Internal floor area
67 sqm
There is no Optional Component Scheme (OCS) for the 3-room flat
Optional Component Scheme (OCS)
Description
N/A
N/A
Pros
Cons
Both bedrooms can fit in queen size bed.
Living & dining area is pretty tight.
Great there is three opt in options for partition for Utility, Dry and wet kitchen, Kitchen from living/dining area.
No structural columns in between bedrooms, however since PPVC method is used, walls between rooms may not be hacked. (One could enquire with HDB during purchase if walls can be hacked)
Four-room
4-Room
Details
Price
$324,000 – $368,000
Resale Comparables
$460,000 – $560,000 (about 6-25 years old)
Total Area
95 sqm
Internal Floor Area
92 sqm
There is no Optional Component Scheme for the four-room flat.
Optional Component Scheme (OCS)
Description
N/A
N/A
Not the best layout.
Pros
Cons
All rooms can fit in queen bed minimally.
Living & dining area is pretty tight.
Good size Kitchen, ample space to do kitchen countertop.
Living room TV wall rather short.
Structural column protrudes out in a peculiar place.
Overall inefficient
Five-room
Five-room
Details
Price
$392,000 – $482,000
Resale comparables
$525,000 – $560,000 (about six-25 years old)
Total area
113 sqm
Internal floor area
110 sqm
There is no Optional Component Scheme for the five-room flat.
Optional Component Scheme (OCS)
Description
N/A
N/A
Pros
Cons
Spacious living & dining area.
Living room TV wall rather short
All rooms can fit in queen bed.
Main door opens up to living area (Privacy issue)
Kitchen is on the smaller side for a five-room
Main door opens up to living & dining area (privacy issue)
Best stacks
Inner stack is rather close to opposite block.
For south facing outer stacks, we don’t really know how high the school will be.
For north facing outer stacks, we do know that it will be a BTO development, probably the same height.
Prefer to be away from future Health and Medical care because some may be superstitious
Flat Type
Block
Stacks
Floor level
Reasons
Two-room (type one)
178A
104
Doesn’t matter
Decent distance to opposite block.
Two-room (type one)
178B
134
Doesn’t matter
No neighbour next door. Foresee quite a distance away from opposite development.
Two-room (type one)
179A
178/180
The higher the better
South facing, hope school building won’t be too high. At least high floor will enjoy unblocked view.
Two-room (type two)
178A
112/114
Doesn’t matter
South facing, not facing opposite block.
Two-room (type two)
178B
136/138
Doesn’t matter
Decent distance to opposite block.
Two-room (type two)
178B
126/128/130/132
Doesn’t matter
Foresee quite a distance away from opposite development.
Two-room (type two)
179A
184/186/188/190/192/194
Doesn’t matter
Decent distance to opposite block.
Three-room
179B
206
Doesn’t matter
Decent distance to opposite block.
Three-room
179A
176/182
The higher the better
South facing, hope school building won’t be too high. At least high floor will enjoy unblocked view.
Four-room
178B
150
Doesn’t matter
Foresee quite a distance away from opposite development.
Lower floor will get drop off point traffic noise.
Four-room
179B
204
Doesn’t matter
Decent distance to opposite block.
Four-room
179B
214
The higher the better
South facing, hope school building won’t be too high. At least high floor will enjoy unblocked view.
Four-room
179C
220 & 222
The higher the better
South facing, hope school building won’t be too high. At least high floor will enjoy unblocked view.
Four-room
179B
196,210,212
The higher the better
South facing, hope school building won’t be too high. At least high floor will enjoy unblocked view.
Kovan Wellspring (Hougang)
Project overview
Kovan Wellspring will be integrated with a new Paya Lebar Kovan Community Club. Bounded by Upper Serangoon Road and Tampines Road, Kovan Wellspring is located next to Heartland Mall – Kovan, Kovan 209 Market and Food Centre, and Kovan MRT station.
This development comprises four residential blocks ranging from 13 to 18 storeys. You can choose from 586 units of two-room flexi, three-, and four-room flats.
Kovan Wellspring takes its name from the well Tua Jia Kar (“foot of the big well”), which once supplied clean water to the kampong residents of the area. A replica of this well, which features a commemorative plaque, is located at the nearby Block 203.
In addition to the new Paya Lebar Kovan Community Club, Kovan Wellspring will come with a residents’ network centre and a childcare centre, adding vibrancy to the area.
The landscaped deck, which will connect to all four residential blocks, will feature outdoor facilities such as playgrounds and fitness stations.
The development will be served by both a single-storey car park beneath the landscaped deck and a seven-storey Multi-Storey Car Park (MSCP) with a roof garden. More outdoor facilities and greenery can also be found at the park, which will be part of the development.
Details
Info
Town
Hougang
Est. Completion Date
3Q2026
Est. Waiting Time
55 months
Remaining Lease
99 years
Selection Period
October 2021 to June 2022
Flat Type
Number of Flats
Two-room flexi (type one)
78
Two-room flexi (type two)
188
Three-room
88
Four-room
232
Total
586
Eco-friendly features
To encourage green and sustainable living, Kovan Wellspring will have several eco-friendly features such as:
Separate chutes for recyclable waste
Regenerative lifts to reduce energy consumption
Bicycle stands to encourage cycling as an environmentally-friendly form of transport
Parking spaces to facilitate future provision of electrical vehicle charging stations
Use of sustainable products in the development
Active, Beautiful, Clean Waters design features to clean rainwater and beautify the landscapes
Smart solutions
Smart Lighting will be installed in the common areas within Kovan Wellspring to reduce energy usage, and contribute to a sustainable and safer living environment.
Overall pros vs cons
Pros
Cons
Amenities within walking distance. (Heartland mall, Kovan 209 Market and Food centre, Kovan City)
High demand, foresee oversubscribed rate.
Convenience to Kovan MRT station
For families looking for bigger space, there is lack of five-room units.
Affordable quantum for its location.
Flagged between two major road, road noise.
Crowd coming from around the area, bustle with activities.
Not for those that value quietness and privacy.
Schools
Xinghua Primary School
Holy Innocent Primary School
Gan Eng Seng Primary School
Yuying Secondary School
Paya Lebar Methodist Girls Primary/Secondary School
Thoughts on the site plan
Compact land size, shared with Community club
Inner stacks are rather close to opposite block
Only one entrance and exit shared with community club, foresee some congestion.
North-South orientation
Depending on block, seven to 12 units per level sharing two to three lifts
Sun direction
Most stacks are perfectly NS-facing which is great as there is no direct afternoon sun, and are either slightly warm towards the end or the middle of the year. Hottest stacks would be 162-164 as it has a slight angle to the west, so it would be hotter in July.
Layout analysis
Two-room (type one)
Two-room flexi (type one)
Details
Price
$153,000 – $181,000
Resale comparables
N/A
Total area
38 sqm
Internal floor area
36 sqm
Optional Component Scheme (OCS)
Description
OCS package one: Flooring for living/dining and bedroom – $2,520 for short-lease two-room flexi flats – $6,200
Vinyl strip flooring
Buyers who opt for package one, will be provided with a three-panel sliding partition, separating the living room and bedroom. Those who do not opt for package one, will be provided with a two-panel sliding partition separating the living room and bedroom.
Package two: Sanitary fittings – $530
Wash basin with tap mixer
Shower set with bath/shower mixer
Package three for short-lease two-room Flexi flats – $6,120
Buyers who opt for package three must opt for package one.
Lighting
Window grilles
Built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. Buyers who are wheel-chair bound may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop.
Built-in wardrobe
Water heater
Mirror and toilet roll holder in bathroom
Pros
Cons
Bedroom can fit in queen bed.
Long walkway entrance
Good size kitchen, able to do cabinets on both side.
Living & dining area on the smaller side
Two-room Flexi (type two)
Two-room flexi (type two)
Details
Price
$203,000 – $234,000
Resale comparables
N/A
Total area
48 sqm
Internal floor area
46 sqm
Optional Component Scheme (OCS)
Description
Package one: Flooring for living/dining and bedroom – $2,990
Vinyl strip flooring
Buyers who opt for package one, will be provided with a three-panel sliding partition, separating the living room and bedroom. Those who do not opt for package one, will be provided with a two-panel sliding partition separating the living room and bedroom.
Package two: Sanitary fittings – $530
Wash basin with tap mixer
Shower set with bath/shower mixer
Package three for short-lease two-room flexi flats – $7,380
Buyers who opt for package three must opt for package one.
Lighting
Window grilles
Built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. – Buyers who are wheel-chair bound may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop.
Built-in wardrobe
Water heater
Mirror and toilet roll holder in bathroom
Laminated UPVC folding door for the flexible space
Pros
Cons
Feels like one+study.
Narrow living and dining area
Extra corner can be turned to another room/study nook.
Bedroom can fit in queen bed.
Extra corner comes with a small window for ventilation.
Good kitchen size
Great that two option are given to turn the extra area into another bedroom.
Three-room
Three-room
Details
Price
$289,000 – $340,000
Resale comparables
N/A
Total area
69 sqm
Internal floor area
66 sqm
Optional Component Scheme (OCS)
Description
Flooring for living/dining, dry kitchen, and bedrooms – $3,340
Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms
Polished porcelain floor tiles in the living/dining, dry kitchen
Internal doors and Sanitary Fittings – $2,700
Two laminated UPVC bedroom doors
Two laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors
Wash basin with tap mixer
Shower set with bath/shower mixer
Pros
Cons
Both bedrooms can fit in queen size bed.
Living & dining area is pretty tight.
Living and bedrooms walls are aligned.
Great there are three opt in options for partition for utility, dry and wet kitchen, kitchen from living/dining area.
Four-room
Four-room
Details
Price
$413,000 – $507,000
Resale comparables
$460,000 – $590,000 (about 6-31 years old)
Total area
93 sqm
Internal floor area
90 sqm
There is no Optional Component Scheme for the 4-room flat.
Optional Component Scheme (OCS)
Description
Flooring for living/dining and bedrooms – $4,970
Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms
Polished porcelain floor tiles in the living/dining
Internal doors and sanitary fittings – $3,080
Three laminated UPVC bedroom doors
Two laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors
Wash basin with tap mixer
Shower set with bath/shower mixer
Not the best layout.
Pros
Cons
All rooms can fit in queen bed minimally, master bedroom can fit in king size bed.
Structural column in between common bedrooms.
Living and bedroom window walls are aligned.
Decent size kitchen, ample space to do kitchen counter.
Best stacks
Inner stack rather close to opposite block.
For south facing outer stack, surpass block 210 is decent.
For north facing outer stack, road noise is a major concern.
Flat Type
Block
Stacks
Floor level
Reasons
Two-room (type one)
213A
158/160
Doesn’t matter
Away from main road
Two-room (type two)
213A
118,120, 122
Surpass block 210
South facing, away from main road
Two-room (type two)
213A
108
Doesn’t matter
Slightly away from opposite block facing.
Two-room (type two)
213A
116
Surpass carpark and link bridge
South facing, away from main road
Three-room
214A
136
Doesn’t matter
North facing, no neighbour next door.
Decent distance to opposite block
Four-room
214A
128,130,132,134
Surpass block 210
South facing, away from main road.
Four-room
213A
100 & 102
Surpass block 210
South facing, away from main road.
Conclusion
This concludes our review of the August BTO 2021 sites. We hope that our review has given you a better understanding of the sites on offer as well as our take on it.