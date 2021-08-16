August 2021 BTO Launch: Ultimate Guide To Choosing The Best Unit

It’s that time of the year again – the mad rush to select your BTO unit. This time, it’s the much anticipated August 2021 BTO launch, with 4,989 units across five estates on offer. These are spread across seven projects in Hougang, Jurong East, Kallang Whampoa, Queenstown, and Tampines.

And well, because more than half the units on offer are from mature estates, you can bet your dollar that this would be an extremely competitive BTO launch.

Still, that’s not going to stop Singaporean’s from trying – after all, BTOs are still your best bet if you can spare the time to wait. (If time conscious, here’s what you can do).

For those of you who have been following us for a while now, we’ve decided to do a more in-depth analysis of each site – with the last being the May 2021 BTO launch.

Our review is broken down by the five BTO sites on offer, starting with the mature estates. We share an overview of the project, the best stacks (in our opinion) as well as the pros and cons of the site and unit layouts on offer.

This has been highly requested, so here’s our comprehensive review of the August 2021 BTO launch!

Mature estate

Queen’s Arc (Queenstown)

610 units of three and four-room flats

Project overview

The development comprises two residential blocks ranging from 23 to 39 storeys in height. You can choose from 610 units of three- and four-room flats.

Queen’s Arc will be served by a Multi-Storey Car Park, which will feature a garden on its roof, and a community hub on the ground floor.

The roof garden will come with adult and elderly fitness stations and a jogging loop, while the community hub offers a variety of facilities such as a childcare centre, an eating house, a minimart, and other shops.

Other facilities at Queen’ Arc include roof gardens atop each of the two residential blocks, as well as a residents’ network centre.

Details Info Town Queenstown Est. completion Date 3Q2027 Est. waiting time 67 months Remaining lease 99 years Selection period October 2021 to June 2022

Flat Type Number of flats Three-Room 76 Four-Room 534 Total 610

Eco-friendly features

To encourage green and sustainable living, Queen’s Arc will have several eco-friendly features such as:

Separate chutes for recyclable waste

Regenerative lifts to reduce energy consumption

Bicycle stands to encourage cycling as an environmentally-friendly form of transport

Parking spaces to facilitate future provision of electrical vehicle charging stations

Use of sustainable products in the development

Active, Beautiful, Clean Waters design features to clean rainwater and beautify the landscapes

Smart solutions

Queen’s Arc will come with the following smart solutions to reduce energy usage, and contribute to a sustainable and safer living environment:

Smart Lighting in common areas to reduce energy usage

Smart Pneumatic Waste Conveyance System to optimise the deployment of resources for cleaner and fuss-free waste disposal

Overall pros vs cons

Pros Cons Food options & supermarket is in the development itself Quite a distance to nearest MRT station Specialty mall within walking distance (Anchorpoint, Queensway Shopping centre, Alexandra Central, IKEA) For families looking for bigger space, there is lack of five-room units. Lots of buses plying through Queensway. Great connectivity. Lack of primary school in the proximity. Close proximity to the hospital, some may be superstitious about it. High overall price

Schools

Queenstown Primary School

New Town Primary School

Gan Eng Seng Primary School

Blangah Rise Primary School

Bukit Merah Secondary School

Queenstown Secondary School

Crescent Girls School

Queensway Secondary School

Thoughts on the site plan

Blocks are rather closed in, facing one another

Depend on bus services to connect to MRT

Most stacks are North-South orientation.

Some stacks will face MSCP directly.

10 units sharing six lifts per block.

Sun direction

Hottest units are those with a south-west orientation. For these stacks, expect to receive the afternoon sun about four-six months in a year.

Layout analysis

Three-room

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Three-room flat Details Price $382,000 – $464,000 Resale comparables $508,000 – $608,000 (8-9 years old) Total area 69 sqm Internal floor area 66 sqm

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Flooring for living/dining and bedrooms – $3,270 Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms

Polished porcelain floor tiles in the living/dining, dry kitchen Internal doors and sanitary fittings – $2,700 Two laminated UPVC bedroom doors

Two laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors

Wash basin with tap mixer

Shower set with bath/shower mixer

Pros Cons Living and Bedrooms window walls are aligned. Living & dining area is pretty tight. Both bedrooms can fit in queen size bed. No structural columns in between bedrooms hence walls can be hacked fully. Great there are three opt-in options for partition for utility, dry and wet kitchen, kitchen from living/dining area.

Four-room

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Four-Room Flat Details Price $540,000 – $670,000 Resale comparables $790,000 – $875,000 (eight – nine years old) Total area 93 sqm Internal floor area 90 sqm

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Flooring for living/dining and bedrooms – $4,970 Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms

Polished porcelain floor tiles in the living/dining area Internal doors and sanitary fittings – $3,080 Three laminated UPVC bedroom doors

Two laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors

Wash basin with tap mixer

Shower set with bath/shower mixer

Pros Cons All rooms can fit in queen bed minimally. One window panel which may make the room dark Master bedroom can fit a king bed. No structural columns in between bedrooms hence the walls can be fully hacked. Good-sized kitchen, ample space to do kitchen countertop. Window walls for living and bedrooms are aligned.

Best stacks

Flat Type Block Stacks Floor level Reasons Three-room 200B 129/131 Doesn’t matter North facing, away from the main road noise. North-facing. Lower floors do get drop-off point traffic noise Four-room 200A 105/107/109 Surpass carpark South facing. View is not blocked by opposite block. Four-room 200B 137/139 Surpass block 202A Unblocked south facing. View is not blocked by opposite block.

Tampines GreenJade (Tampines)

546 units of four & five rooms

Project overview

The development’s name references the surrounding greenery and the area’s history as a former quarry.

The development comprises of 6 residential blocks that range from 15 to 17 storey in height, you can choose from 546 units of four- and five-room flats. A childcare centre is also conveniently located within the development.

Details Info Town Tampines Est. completion date 3Q2025 Est. waiting time 43 months Remaining lease 99 years Selection period October 2021 to June 2022

Flat type Number of flats 3-Room 302 4-Room 244 Total 546

Eco-friendly features

To encourage green and sustainable living, Tampines GreenJade will have several eco-friendly features:

Separate chutes for recyclable waste

Regenerative lifts to reduce energy consumption

Bicycle stands to encourage cycling as an environmentally-friendly form of transport

Parking spaces to facilitate future provision of electrical vehicle charging stations

Use of sustainable products in the development

Active, Beautiful, Clean Waters design features to clean rainwater and beautify the landscapes

Smart solutions

Tampines GreenJade will come with the following smart solutions to reduce energy usage, and contribute to a more sustainable and safer living environment:

Smart Lighting in common areas to reduce energy usage

Smart Pneumatic Waste Conveyance System to optimise the deployment of resources for cleaner and fuss-free waste disposal

Overall pros vs cons

Pros Cons Four years to construct, one of the fastest among the August BTO launch. Lacks basic amenities (no supermarkets or food options nearby) Close proximity to Tampines West MRT station. Reservoir-facing units view may be blocked by future high-rise residential development. Close proximity to Bedok Reservoir and the park connector. Stiff competition in the area as HDBs around will reach their MOP around the same period. Low price for matured estate

Schools

St Hilda Primary/Secondary School

Junyuan Primary School

Tampines Primary school

Tampines Secondary school

Springfield Secondary School

Junyuan Secondary School

St Anthony’s Canossian Primary/Secondary school

Thoughts on the site plan

Distance for some of the inner stacks are rather close to opposite block

Two entrances to development which minimise congestion

Unique design with four- & five-room sharing the same stack, with higher floors dedicated to five-room. Hence providing cross-ventilation through the blocks.

Link bridge to the roof garden is a major plus!

Reservoir facing units view may be blocked by future high-rise residential development.

Some stacks will face MSCP directly.

Six units per level sharing two lifts

Sun direction

All stacks are either South-West or North-East Facing. All the SE-facing units will get hotter from August-September and will peak in hotness at the end of the year.

All NE-facing units are expected to be quite cool in the afternoon all-year round – particularly towards the middle-end of the year.

Layout analysis

Four-room

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Four-room Details Price $342,000 – $419,000 Resale comparables $505,000 – $574,000 (22-23 years old) Total area 95 sqm Internal floor area 92 sqm

There is no Optional Component Scheme (OCS) for the four-room flat.

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description N/A N/A

This is a unique BTO layout.

Pros Cons All rooms can fit in queen bed minimally. Master bedroom can fit in king bed. Living & dining area is pretty tight. Spacious master bedroom size. Wasted bedroom walkway space (outside the Master) No structural columns in between bedrooms hence walls can be hacked fully. Main door opens up to living & Dining area (Privacy issue) Good-sized kitchen, ample space to do kitchen countertop. Pretty challenging to put up aircon across the other common bedroom due to the dumbbell layout. For side by side stack, next door neighbour is quite a distance away. Oddly-placed dining area due to position right next to the common bedroom

Five-room

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Five-room Flat Details Price $475,000 – $564,000 Resale Comparables $540,000 – $650,000 (22-23 years old) Total Area 95 sqm Internal Floor Area 92 sqm

There is no Optional Component Scheme (OCS) for the five-room flat.

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description N/A N/A

This is a unique BTO layout.

Pros Cons Unit comes with balcony! Oddly placed structural column protrudes at the dining area. All rooms can fit in queen bed minimally. Wasted bedroom walkway space. Master bedroom can fit in king bed. If study area were created, it will make the living & dining area tight. Spacious master bedroom size. Main door opens up to living & dining area (Lacks privacy). No structural columns in between bedrooms hence walls can be hacked fully. Good-sized kitchen, ample space to do kitchen countertop. For side by side stack, next door neighbour is quite a distance away. Though we don’t really fancy having an AC ledge blocking the bedroom window, it is much needed to better facilitate with placement of AC for common bedroom & living area.

Best stacks

As much as we like the Reservoir facing units, we wouldn’t compromise having the view blocked by another high-rise development in future. Hence stacks that are a distance away may be ideal.

Flat Type Block Stacks Floor level Reasons Four-room 956A 100 Surpass carpark Corner stack, Unblocked reservoir view for now. Quite a distance if a new development were to be build, will still enjoy slight reservoir view. Four-room 956A 108/110 Surpass link bridge Unblocked reservoir view for now. Quite a distance if a new development were to be build. Four-room 956B 118 Slighly higher floor Corner stack, Snippet Reservoir view for higher floor. Lower floors will hear drop off point traffic. Four-room 956B 112 Doesn’t matter Corner stack, good distance from opposite BTO development. Four-room 957D 160 Surpass carpark Corner stack, a good distance from opposite BTO development. Four-room 957D 168/170 Surpass link bridge Good distance to opposite block. Four-room 956C 132/134 Doesn’t matter Good distance to opposite block. Four-room 956C 124 Doesn’t matter Corner stack, slightly blocked by opposite block but living room do enjoy unblocked reservoir view for now. Quite a distance if a new development were to be build. Five-room 957B 138/140 Surpass link bridge Good distance from opposite BTO development. Five-room 957D 168/170 Doesn’t matter Good distance to opposite block. Five-room 956C 132/134 Doesn’t matter Good distance to opposite block. Five-room 956A 108/110 Doesn’t matter Unblocked reservoir view for now. Quite a distance if a new development were to be build.

Tampines GreenQuartz (Tampines)

1,613 units of two to five-room flats

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Project overview

The development comprises 13 residential blocks ranging from 10 to 17 in height. You can choose a home from 1,613 units of two-room flexi, three-, four-, and five-room flats.

The design of Tampines GreenQuartz is inspired by area’s history as a former quarry, as well as the multifaceted quartz gem stone. A park will be located within the development, which will have an eco-pond with a central boardwalk that brings residents close to nature.

You can also enjoy the conveniences of a childcare centre and residents’ network centre located within the development.

Details Info Town Tampines Est. completion date 2Q2026 Est. waiting time 52 months Remaining lease 99 years Selection period October 2021 to June 2022

Flat type Number of flats Two-room Flexi (type one) 58 Two-room Flexi (type two) 144 Three-room 87 Four-room 687 Five-Room 637 Total 1,613

Eco-friendly features

To encourage green and sustainable living, Tampines GreenQuartz will have several eco-friendly features such as:

Separate chutes for recyclable waste

Regenerative lifts to reduce energy consumption

Bicycle stands to encourage cycling as an environmentally-friendly form of transport

Parking spaces to facilitate future provision of electrical vehicle charging stations

Use of sustainable products in the development

Active, Beautiful, Clean Waters design features to clean rainwater and beautify the landscapes

Smart solutions

Tampines GreenQuartz will come with the following smart solutions to reduce energy usage, and contribute to a more sustainable and safer living environment:

Smart Lighting in common areas to reduce energy usage

Smart Pneumatic Waste Conveyance System to optimise the deployment of resources for cleaner and fuss-free waste disposal

Overall pros vs cons

Pros Cons Largest plot for August 2021 BTO launch Lacks basic amenities for now (no supermarket or food option nearby) Close proximity to Tampines West MRT station. Stiff competition in the area as all HDBs around will reach its MOP around the same period. Close proximity to Bedok Reservoir and park connector. Affordable price for matured estate

Schools

St Hilda Primary/Secondary School

Junyuan Primary School

Tampines Primary school

Tampines Secondary school

Springfield Secondary School

Junyuan Secondary School

St Anthony’s Canossian Primary/Secondary school

Thoughts on the site plan

Distance to opposite blocks may be close-in for some stacks.

Most stacks are North-South orientation.

Some stacks are East-West facing, hot during certain hours.

Some stacks will face MSCP directly.

Seven-12 units sharing two/three lifts per block.

Sun direction

Some stacks in particular will be quite hot throughout the year due to their west-facing nature.

Layout analysis

To boost construction productivity, Tampines GreenQuartz will be built using the Prefabricated Prefinished Volumetric Construction (PPVC) method. The flats will come with full floor finishes, internal doors, and sanitary fittings.

Two-room flexi (type one)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Two-room flexi (type one) Details Price $142,000 – $164,000 Resale comparables None Total area 40 sqm Internal floor area 38 sqm

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description OCS Package for short-lease two-room flexi flats – $6,200 Lighting

Window grilles

Built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. Buyers who are wheel-chair bound may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop.

Built-in wardrobe

Water heater

Mirror and toilet roll holder in bathroom

Pros Cons Bedroom can fit in queen bed. Long walkway entrance Good size Kitchen, able to do cabinets on both side. Living & dining area on the smaller side.

Two-room Flexi (type two)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Two-room flexi (type two) Details Price $165,000 – $196,000 Resale comparables N/A Total area 49 sqm Internal floor area 47 sqm

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description OCS Package for short-lease two-room flexi flats – $7,420 Lighting

Window grilles

Built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. — Buyers who are wheel-chair bound may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop.

Built-in wardrobe

Water heater

Mirror and toilet roll holder in bathroom

Laminated UPVC folding door for the flexible space

This unit layout is one of the best two-room layouts.

Pros Cons Feels like one+study. Narrow living/dining area. Extra corner can be turned to another room/study nook. Main door opens up to toilet door on one side. Bedroom can fit in queen bed. Living, bedroom & kitchen has the same facing. Extra corner comes with a small window for ventilation. The placement of the washing machine is pretty ideal. Great that 2 option are given to turn the extra area into another bedroom.

Three-room

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Three-room Details Price $244,000 – $291,000 Resale Comparables N/A Total Area 71 sqm Internal Floor Area 68 sqm

There is no Optional Component Scheme (OCS) for the three-room flat.

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description N/A N/A

Pros Cons Larger than usual BTO Living & dining area is pretty tight. Both bedrooms can fit in queen size bed. Great there is three opt in options for partition for Utility, Dry and wet kitchen, Kitchen from living/dining area. No columns in between bedrooms however since PPVC method is used, walls between rooms may not be hacked. (One could enquire with HDB during purchase if walls can be hacked)

Four-room

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Four-room Details Price $352,000 – $445,000 Resale comparables $505,000 – $574,000 (22-23 years old) Total area 95 – 98 sqm Internal floor area 92 – 95 sqm

There is no Optional Component Scheme (OCS) for the four-room flat.

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description N/A N/A

Pros Cons Larger than usual BTO size. Main door opens up straight to living area (lacks privacy) All rooms can fit in queen bed minimally. Master bedroom can fit in king bed. Living window wall is not aligned with bedrooms window walls hence shorter TV console wall. No columns in between bedrooms however since PPVC method is used, walls between rooms may not be hacked. (One could enquire with HDB during purchase if walls can be hacked) Long bedroom walkway. Spacious kitchen, two side cabinet can be build. Living and bedrooms window walls are aligned. Depending on individual preference, balcony may be good to have.

Five-room

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Five-room Details Price $485,000 – $597,000 Resale comparables $540,000 – $650,000 (22-23 years old) Total area 113 – 116 sqm Internal floor area 110 – 113 sqm

There is no Optional Component Scheme (OCS) for the five-room flat.

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description N/A N/A

Standard BTO layout.

Pros Cons Window walls for living and bedrooms are aligned Long bedroom walkway. All rooms can fit in queen bed minimally. Master bedroom can fit in king bed. Main door opens up straight to living area (Privacy issue) No columns in between bedrooms however since PPVC method is used, walls between rooms may not be hacked. (One could enquire with HDB during purchase if walls can be hacked) Window walls for living and bedrooms are not align Spacious living & dining area. Good kitchen size Depending on individual preference, balcony may be good to have.

Best stacks

Flat Type Block Stacks Floor level Reasons Two-room (type one) 972B 495 Doesn’t matter Not much of a choice, all four stacks are either North-East or East facing units, direct sun during morning hours. Park facing, good distance to opposite development. Not facing refuse chute. Two-room (type two) 969C 399/401 Doesn’t matter Not much of a choice, as most are direct West or East facing, direct sun during certain hours. Block 970A stacks facing main road (Noise). Though distance to opposite block is close. Units are North facing Three-room 972B 501/503 Doesn’t matter Good distance to opposite block. Three-room 970A 457 Surpass carpark and link bridge Good distance to opposite block Three-room 969A 365/367 Surpass carpark and link bridge North facing, good distance to opposite block. Four-room 967A 317 Surpass carpark and link bridge Corner unit, South facing, good distance to opposite block Four-room 967A 305/307 Doesn’t matter Park view, good distance to opposite development Four-room 967C 341/343 Doesn’t matter North facing, facilities and park view, good distance to opposite block. Four-room 972C 525 Doesn’t matter Corner unit, south facing, good distance to opposite block. Four-room 967D 357/359 Doesn’t matter Facilities view and good distance to opposite block Four-room 970B 473 Surpass car park level Good distance to opposite BTO development. Four-room 970B 475/477 Doesn’t matter Facilities view and good distance to opposite block Four-room 969D 429/431 Doesn’t matter Facilities view and good distance to opposite block Four-room 972A 483 Surpass carpark and link bridge Corner unit and good distance to opposite block Five-room 969A 377/379 Surpass carpark and link bridge North facing, good distance to opposite block. Five-room 967C 337 Doesn’t matter Facilities view and good distance to opposite block. Five-room 967D 361/363 Doesn’t matter Park view, good distance to opposite development Five-room 969D 433/435 Doesn’t matter Facilities view and good distance to opposite block. Five-room 970B 465/467 Doesn’t matter Facilities view and good distance to opposite block

Towner Residences (Kallang/Whampoa)

316 units of three and four-room flats

Project overview

This development comprises two residential blocks ranging from 25 to 40 storeys in height.

The roof garden located on the 33rd storey will offer residents panoramic views of the area. The Multi-Storey Car Park will come with a childcare centre at the first storey and roof garden at the sixth storey.

Details Info Town Kallang/Whampoa Est. completion date 4Q2026 Est. waiting time 58 months Remaining lease 99 years Selection period October 2021 to June 2022

Flat Type Number of Flats 3-Room 90 4-Room 226 Total 316

Eco-friendly features

To encourage green and sustainable living, Towner Residences will have several eco-friendly features such as:

Separate chutes for recyclable waste

Regenerative lifts to reduce energy consumption

Bicycle stands to encourage cycling as an environmentally-friendly form of transport

Parking spaces to facilitate future provision of electrical vehicle charging stations

Use of sustainable products in the development

Active, Beautiful, Clean Waters design features to clean rainwater and beautify the landscapes

Smart solutions

Smart Lighting will be installed in the common areas within Towner Residences to reduce energy usage, and contribute to a sustainable and safer living environment.

Smart Lighting in common areas to reduce energy usage

Smart Pneumatic Waste Conveyance System to optimise the deployment of resources for cleaner and fuss-free waste disposal

Overall pros vs cons

Pros Cons Close proximity to Boon Keng MRT station. Located deepest in along Towner Road , right next to CTE and expressway exit. (Noise) Close proximity to two major malls and one neighborhood centre for amenities. (City Square mall, Mustafa Centre, Bendemeer mall) Quite a distance walk to amenities Roof garden at level 33 offers great panaromic view. For families looking for bigger space, there is lack of five-room units. Very little units offered, foresee oversubscribed High quantum

Schools

Hong Wen School

Bendemeer Primary School

Bendemeer secondary school

Northlight school

Thoughts on the site plan

Opposite rental block is quite a distance away.

Most stacks are not north-south orientation.

Nine units sharing five lifts

Sun direction

Most stacks are either south-west facing or north-east facing. The south-west facing stacks here would get hotter towards the end of the year and is the coolest some time in the middle of the year.

Layout analysis

Three-room

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

3-Room Details Price $336,000 – $440,000 Resale comparables N/A Total area 68 sqm Internal floor area 65 sqm

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Flooring for living/dining, dry kitchen, and bedrooms – $3,300 Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms

Polished porcelain floor tiles in the living/dining, dry kitchen Internal doors and sanitary fittings – $2,700 Two laminated UPVC bedroom doors

Two laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors

Wash basin with tap mixer

Shower set with bath/shower mixer

Pros Cons Both bedrooms can fit in queen size bed. Living & dining area is pretty tight. Great there is three opt in options for partition for utility, dry and wet kitchen, kitchen from living/dining area.

Four-room

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Four-room flat Details Price $500,000 – $656,000 Resale Comparables $550,000 – $733,000 (11-18 years old) Total Area 93 sqm Internal Floor Area 90 sqm

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Flooring for living/dining and bedrooms – $4,970 – Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms

– Polished porcelain floor tiles in the living/dining Internal doors and sanitary fittings – $3,080 – Three laminated UPVC bedroom doors

– Two laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors

– Wash basin with tap mixer

– Shower set with bath/shower mixer

Stack 221 & 223 only

This is a unique BTO layout.

Pros Cons All rooms can fit in queen bed minimally. Master bedroom can fit in king bed. Common toilet opens up to living area Entranceway tucked in a corner, giving upmost privacy. Entranceway can be seen as wasted space to some. Dumbbell layout is more efficient. Difficulty in installing the AC in the common bedroom (left side) due to dumbbell layout. Decent living & dining area.

Other stacks

This is a standard BTO layout.

Pros Cons All rooms can fit in queen bed minimally. Structural columns in between bedrooms hence walls can’t be hacked fully. Master bedroom can fit in king bed. Separate area between living & dining Decent kitchen size, can do cabinet on both sides.

Best stacks

Good distance to opposite rental block. Most stacks will get white noise coming from nearby expressway.

Flat Type Block Stacks Floor Level Reasons Three-room 153A 231 Surpass link bridge Corner and south facing. Quite a distance to opposite block. Four-room 153A 229 Surpass link bridge Corner and south facing. Quite a distance to opposite block. Four-room 153A 227 Surpass link bridge Facilities and slight unblocked view all the way to Little India enclave. Four-room 153A 221/223 Doesn’t matter Unique layout, corner stack. A good distance away from opposite block/school.

Non-mature estate

Toh Guan Grove (Jurong East)

569 units of two to four-room flats

Project overview

The development comprises three residential blocks ranging from 10 to 37 storeys in height. You can choose from 569 units of two-room flexi, three- and four-room flats.

The development’s design and name reference the natural forms of the mangroves which once populated the area.

Toh Guan Grove will also feature shops, a supermarket, and a residents’ network centre for your convenience. Residents at Toh Guan Grove will be served by the existing Multi-Storey Car Parks at Blocks 267A and 282A.

Details Info Town Jurong East Est. Completion Date 1Q2026 Est. Waiting Time 49 months Remaining Lease 99 years Selection Period October 2021 to June 2022

Flat Type Number of Flats Two-room flexi (type one) 74 Two-room flexi (type two) 170 Three-room 85 Four-room 240 Total 569

Eco-friendly features

To encourage green and sustainable living, Toh Guan Grove will have several eco-friendly features such as:

Separate chutes for recyclable waste

Regenerative lifts to reduce energy consumption

Bicycle stands to encourage cycling as an environmentally-friendly form of transport

Use of sustainable products in the development

Active, Beautiful, Clean Waters design features to clean rainwater and beautify the landscapes

Smart solutions

Smart Lighting will be installed in the common areas within Toh Guan Grove to reduce energy usage, and contribute to a sustainable and safer living environment.

Overall pros vs cons

Pros Cons Food options & supermarket in development itself. Whole development is rather compact. Hence no space for carpark. Close proximity to major malls (IMM, JEM, West Gate, JCube, West Mall) For families looking for a bigger space, there is a lack of 5-room units. Within walking distance to upcoming JRL Toh Guan Station, slated to be completed by 2028. Close proximity to the upcoming Jurong Lake District. Affordable price.

Schools

Yuhua Primary school

Crest secondary school

Fuhua primary school

Thoughts on the site plan

Blocks are rather closed in, facing one another and facing existing HDB blocks.

Some stacks will face existing MSCP directly.

None of the stacks are North-South orientation.

Depending on block, eight-10 units sharing two or five lifts per block.

Sun direction

The South-West facing stacks 279 – 289 would get the most afternoon sun starting from around September and is the hottest towards the end of the year.

Layout analysis

Two-room (type one)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Two-room flexi (type one) Details Price $121,000 – $146,000 Resale comparables N/A Total srea 38 sqm Internal floor area 36 sqm

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Package one: Flooring for living/dining and bedroom – $2,490 Vinyl strip flooring Buyers who opt for package one, will be provided with a three-panel sliding partition, separating the living room and bedroom. Those who do not opt for package one, will be provided with a two-panel sliding partition separating the living room and bedroom. Package two: Sanitary fittings – $530 Wash basin with tap mixer

Shower set with bath/shower mixer Package three for short-lease two-room flexi flats – $6,120 Buyers who opt for package three must opt for package one. Lighting

Window grilles

Built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. Buyers who are wheel-chair bound may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop.

Built-in wardrobe

Water heater

Mirror and toilet roll holder in bathroom

Pros Cons Bedroom can fit in queen bed. Long walkway entrance. Good-sized kitchen, able to do cabinets on both side. Living & dining area on the smaller side.

Two-room (type two)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Two-room (type two) Details Price $154,000 – $189,000 Resale Comparables N/A Total Area 48 sqm Internal Floor Area 46 sqm

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Package one: Flooring for living/dining and bedroom – $2,960 Vinyl strip flooring Buyers who opt for package one, will be provided with a three-panel sliding partition, separating the living room and bedroom. Those who do not opt for package one, will be provided with a two-panel sliding partition separating the living room and bedroom. Package two: Sanitary fittings – $530 – Wash basin with tap mixer

– Shower set with bath/shower mixer Package three for short-lease two-room Flexi flats – $7,380 Buyers who opt for package three must opt for package one. Lighting

Window grilles

Built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. – Buyers who are wheel-chair bound may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop.

Built-in wardrobe

Water heater

Mirror and toilet roll holder in bathroom

Laminated UPVC folding door for the flexible space

One of the best two-room layouts.

Pros Cons Feels like one+study. Narrow living/dining area. Extra corner can be turned to another room/study nook. Main door opens up to toilet door on one side. Bedroom can fit in queen bed. Living, bedroom & kitchen has the same facing. Extra corner comes with a small window for ventilation. The placement of the washing machine is pretty ideal. Great that two options are given to turn the extra area into another bedroom.

Three-room

Three-room Details Price $237,000 – $281,000 Resale comparables N/A Total area 69 sqm Internal floor area 66 sqm

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Flooring for living/dining, dry kitchen, and bedrooms – $3,340 Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms

Polished porcelain floor tiles in the living/dining, dry kitchen Internal Doors and Sanitary Fittings – $2,700 Two laminated UPVC bedroom doors

Two laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors

Wash basin with tap mixer

Shower set with bath/shower mixer

Pros Cons Both bedrooms can fit in queen size bed. Living & dining area is pretty tight. Great there is three opt in options for partition for utility, dry and wet kitchen, kitchen from living/dining area.

Four-room

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Four-room Details Price $347,000 – $436,000 Resale comparables $475,000 – $530,000 (about 24 years old) Total area 93 sqm Internal floor area 90 sqm

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Flooring for living/dining and bedrooms – $4,970 Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms

Polished porcelain floor tiles in the living/dining Internal doors and sanitary fittings – $3,080 Three laminated UPVC bedroom doors

Two laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors

Wash basin with tap mixer

Shower set with bath/shower mixer

Standard BTO layout.

Pros Cons All rooms can fit in queen bed minimally. Master bedroom can fit in King bed. Structural columns in between bedrooms hence walls can’t be hacked fully. Separate area between living & dining Decent kitchen size, can do cabinet on both sides.

Best stacks

None of the units here are north-south facing which is not ideal.

Flat Type Block Stacks Floor Level Reasons Two-room (type one) 289C 231 Doesn’t matter Away from Main Road noise, quite a distance to opposite HDB block Two-room (type two) 289C 313/315/317/319 Doesn’t matter Away from Main Road noise, quite a distance to opposite HDB block 2-Room (Type 2) 289B 289B Surpass opposite carpark Away from main road noise Three-room 289A 271/273 Doesn’t matter Away from Main Road noise, quite a distance to opposite HDB block Three-room 289B 297/299 Surpass block 289A level Away from Main Road noise Four-room 289B 301 Surpass block 289A level Corner unit Four-room 289B 291/293 Surpass block existing carpark level Away from Main Road noise

Hougang Citrine (Hougang)

749 units of two to five-room flats

Project overview

Hougang Citrine comprises 6 residential blocks ranging from 12 to 13 storeys. You can choose from 749 units of two-room flexi, three-, four-, and five-room flats. Hougang Citrine takes its name from the warm, orange shades of the development’s facade.

A residents’ network centre will also be located within the development.

Details Info Town Hougang Est. completion date 1Q2025 Est. waiting time 37 months Remaining lease 99 years Selection period October 2021 to June 2022

Flat Type Number of Flats Two-room flexi (type one) 88 Two-room Flexi (type two) 242 Three-room 90 Four-room 227 Five-room 102 Total 749

Eco-friendly features

To encourage green and sustainable living, Hougang Citrine will have several eco-friendly features such as:

Separate chutes for recyclable waste

Regenerative lifts to reduce energy consumption

Bicycle stands to encourage cycling as an environmentally-friendly form of transport

Parking spaces to facilitate future provision of electrical vehicle charging stations

Use of sustainable products in the development

Active, Beautiful, Clean Waters design features to clean rainwater and beautify the landscapes

Smart solutions

Smart Lighting will be installed in the common areas within Hougang Citrine to reduce energy usage, and contribute to a sustainable and safer living environment.

Overall pros vs cons

Pros Cons Less than four years to construct, fastest among all other August BTO launch. Away from MRT. Good unit mix Depend on bus services to get to nearest MRT station Affordable price. Near industrial area. Lacks basic amenities Lacks schools for now, two sites reserved for schools.

Schools

Xinghua Primary School

Yuying Secondary School

Paya Lebar Methodist Girls Primary/Secondary School

Maris Stella High School (Primary/Secondary)

Thoughts on the site plan

Inner stacks are rather close to the opposite block

Only one entrance and exit, foresee some congestion.

Reservoir facing units view may be blocked by future high-rise residential development.

North-South orientation

Some stacks will face MSCP directly.

Depending on block, nine to 13 units per level sharing 2 lifts

Sun direction

All stacks here are NS-facing, but not perfectly. Do note that due to the slight angle towards the west of certain stacks (126 – 132), these stacks would get near direct sunlight in July.

Layout analysis

Two-room (type one)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Two-room flexi (type one) Details Price $108,000 – $128,000 Resale comparables N/A Total area 40 sqm Internal floor area 38 sqm

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description OCS package for short-lease two-room flexi flats – $6,200 Lighting

Window grilles

Built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. Buyers who are wheel-chair bound may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop.

Built-in wardrobe

Water heater

Mirror and toilet roll holder in bathroom

Pros Cons Bedroom can fit in queen bed. Toilet door opens up to dining area. Good size kitchen. Decent living & dining space

Two-room (type two)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Two-room (type two) Details Price $130,000 – $156,000 Resale comparables N/A Total area 48 sqm Internal floor area 46 sqm

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description OCS Package for short-lease two-room flexi flats – $7,380 Lighting

Window grilles

Built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. Buyers who are wheel-chair bound may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop.

Built-in wardrobe

Water heater

Mirror and toilet roll holder in bathroom

Laminated UPVC folding door for the flexible space

Pros Cons Feels like one+study. Toilet door opens up to living/dining area. Extra corner can be turned to another room/study nook. Narrow living and dining area Bedroom can fit in queen bed. Extra corner comes with a small window for ventilation. The placement of the washing machine is pretty ideal. Good kitchen size Great that two option are given to turn the extra area into another bedroom.

Three-room

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Three-room Details Price $199,000 – $240,000 Resale comparables $340,000 – $370,000 (six-25 years old) Total area 69 sqm Internal floor area 67 sqm

There is no Optional Component Scheme (OCS) for the 3-room flat

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description N/A N/A

Pros Cons Both bedrooms can fit in queen size bed. Living & dining area is pretty tight. Great there is three opt in options for partition for Utility, Dry and wet kitchen, Kitchen from living/dining area. No structural columns in between bedrooms, however since PPVC method is used, walls between rooms may not be hacked. (One could enquire with HDB during purchase if walls can be hacked)

Four-room

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

4-Room Details Price $324,000 – $368,000 Resale Comparables $460,000 – $560,000 (about 6-25 years old) Total Area 95 sqm Internal Floor Area 92 sqm

There is no Optional Component Scheme for the four-room flat.

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description N/A N/A

Not the best layout.

Pros Cons All rooms can fit in queen bed minimally. Living & dining area is pretty tight. Good size Kitchen, ample space to do kitchen countertop. Living room TV wall rather short. Structural column protrudes out in a peculiar place. Overall inefficient

Five-room

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Five-room Details Price $392,000 – $482,000 Resale comparables $525,000 – $560,000 (about six-25 years old) Total area 113 sqm Internal floor area 110 sqm

There is no Optional Component Scheme for the five-room flat.

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description N/A N/A

Pros Cons Spacious living & dining area. Living room TV wall rather short All rooms can fit in queen bed. Main door opens up to living area (Privacy issue) Kitchen is on the smaller side for a five-room Main door opens up to living & dining area (privacy issue)

Best stacks

Inner stack is rather close to opposite block.

For south facing outer stacks, we don’t really know how high the school will be.

For north facing outer stacks, we do know that it will be a BTO development, probably the same height.

Prefer to be away from future Health and Medical care because some may be superstitious

Flat Type Block Stacks Floor level Reasons Two-room (type one) 178A 104 Doesn’t matter Decent distance to opposite block. Two-room (type one) 178B 134 Doesn’t matter No neighbour next door. Foresee quite a distance away from opposite development. Two-room (type one) 179A 178/180 The higher the better South facing, hope school building won’t be too high. At least high floor will enjoy unblocked view. Two-room (type two) 178A 112/114 Doesn’t matter South facing, not facing opposite block. Two-room (type two) 178B 136/138 Doesn’t matter Decent distance to opposite block. Two-room (type two) 178B 126/128/130/132 Doesn’t matter Foresee quite a distance away from opposite development. Two-room (type two) 179A 184/186/188/190/192/194 Doesn’t matter Decent distance to opposite block. Three-room 179B 206 Doesn’t matter Decent distance to opposite block. Three-room 179A 176/182 The higher the better South facing, hope school building won’t be too high. At least high floor will enjoy unblocked view. Four-room 178B 150 Doesn’t matter Foresee quite a distance away from opposite development.

Lower floor will get drop off point traffic noise. Four-room 179B 204 Doesn’t matter Decent distance to opposite block. Four-room 179B 214 The higher the better South facing, hope school building won’t be too high. At least high floor will enjoy unblocked view. Four-room 179C 220 & 222 The higher the better South facing, hope school building won’t be too high. At least high floor will enjoy unblocked view. Four-room 179B 196,210,212 The higher the better South facing, hope school building won’t be too high. At least high floor will enjoy unblocked view.

Kovan Wellspring (Hougang)

586 units of two to four-room flats

Project overview

Kovan Wellspring will be integrated with a new Paya Lebar Kovan Community Club. Bounded by Upper Serangoon Road and Tampines Road, Kovan Wellspring is located next to Heartland Mall – Kovan, Kovan 209 Market and Food Centre, and Kovan MRT station.

This development comprises four residential blocks ranging from 13 to 18 storeys. You can choose from 586 units of two-room flexi, three-, and four-room flats.

Kovan Wellspring takes its name from the well Tua Jia Kar (“foot of the big well”), which once supplied clean water to the kampong residents of the area. A replica of this well, which features a commemorative plaque, is located at the nearby Block 203.

In addition to the new Paya Lebar Kovan Community Club, Kovan Wellspring will come with a residents’ network centre and a childcare centre, adding vibrancy to the area.

The landscaped deck, which will connect to all four residential blocks, will feature outdoor facilities such as playgrounds and fitness stations.

The development will be served by both a single-storey car park beneath the landscaped deck and a seven-storey Multi-Storey Car Park (MSCP) with a roof garden. More outdoor facilities and greenery can also be found at the park, which will be part of the development.

Details Info Town Hougang Est. Completion Date 3Q2026 Est. Waiting Time 55 months Remaining Lease 99 years Selection Period October 2021 to June 2022

Flat Type Number of Flats Two-room flexi (type one) 78 Two-room flexi (type two) 188 Three-room 88 Four-room 232 Total 586

Eco-friendly features

To encourage green and sustainable living, Kovan Wellspring will have several eco-friendly features such as:

Separate chutes for recyclable waste

Regenerative lifts to reduce energy consumption

Bicycle stands to encourage cycling as an environmentally-friendly form of transport

Parking spaces to facilitate future provision of electrical vehicle charging stations

Use of sustainable products in the development

Active, Beautiful, Clean Waters design features to clean rainwater and beautify the landscapes

Smart solutions

Smart Lighting will be installed in the common areas within Kovan Wellspring to reduce energy usage, and contribute to a sustainable and safer living environment.

Overall pros vs cons

Pros Cons Amenities within walking distance. (Heartland mall, Kovan 209 Market and Food centre, Kovan City) High demand, foresee oversubscribed rate. Convenience to Kovan MRT station For families looking for bigger space, there is lack of five-room units. Affordable quantum for its location. Flagged between two major road, road noise. Crowd coming from around the area, bustle with activities. Not for those that value quietness and privacy.

Schools

Xinghua Primary School

Holy Innocent Primary School

Gan Eng Seng Primary School

Yuying Secondary School

Paya Lebar Methodist Girls Primary/Secondary School

Thoughts on the site plan

Compact land size, shared with Community club

Inner stacks are rather close to opposite block

Only one entrance and exit shared with community club, foresee some congestion.

North-South orientation

Depending on block, seven to 12 units per level sharing two to three lifts

Sun direction

Most stacks are perfectly NS-facing which is great as there is no direct afternoon sun, and are either slightly warm towards the end or the middle of the year. Hottest stacks would be 162-164 as it has a slight angle to the west, so it would be hotter in July.

Layout analysis

Two-room (type one)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Two-room flexi (type one) Details Price $153,000 – $181,000 Resale comparables N/A Total area 38 sqm Internal floor area 36 sqm

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description OCS package one: Flooring for living/dining and bedroom – $2,520 for short-lease two-room flexi flats – $6,200 Vinyl strip flooring Buyers who opt for package one, will be provided with a three-panel sliding partition, separating the living room and bedroom. Those who do not opt for package one, will be provided with a two-panel sliding partition separating the living room and bedroom. Package two: Sanitary fittings – $530 Wash basin with tap mixer

Shower set with bath/shower mixer Package three for short-lease two-room Flexi flats – $6,120 Buyers who opt for package three must opt for package one. Lighting

Window grilles

Built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. Buyers who are wheel-chair bound may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop.

Built-in wardrobe

Water heater

Mirror and toilet roll holder in bathroom

Pros Cons Bedroom can fit in queen bed. Long walkway entrance Good size kitchen, able to do cabinets on both side. Living & dining area on the smaller side

Two-room Flexi (type two)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Two-room flexi (type two) Details Price $203,000 – $234,000 Resale comparables N/A Total area 48 sqm Internal floor area 46 sqm

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Package one: Flooring for living/dining and bedroom – $2,990 Vinyl strip flooring Buyers who opt for package one, will be provided with a three-panel sliding partition, separating the living room and bedroom. Those who do not opt for package one, will be provided with a two-panel sliding partition separating the living room and bedroom. Package two: Sanitary fittings – $530 Wash basin with tap mixer

Shower set with bath/shower mixer Package three for short-lease two-room flexi flats – $7,380 Buyers who opt for package three must opt for package one. Lighting

Window grilles

Built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. – Buyers who are wheel-chair bound may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop.

Built-in wardrobe

Water heater

Mirror and toilet roll holder in bathroom

Laminated UPVC folding door for the flexible space

Pros Cons Feels like one+study. Narrow living and dining area Extra corner can be turned to another room/study nook. Bedroom can fit in queen bed. Extra corner comes with a small window for ventilation. Good kitchen size Great that two option are given to turn the extra area into another bedroom.

Three-room

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Three-room Details Price $289,000 – $340,000 Resale comparables N/A Total area 69 sqm Internal floor area 66 sqm

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Flooring for living/dining, dry kitchen, and bedrooms – $3,340 Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms

Polished porcelain floor tiles in the living/dining, dry kitchen Internal doors and Sanitary Fittings – $2,700 Two laminated UPVC bedroom doors

Two laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors

Wash basin with tap mixer

Shower set with bath/shower mixer

Pros Cons Both bedrooms can fit in queen size bed. Living & dining area is pretty tight. Living and bedrooms walls are aligned. Great there are three opt in options for partition for utility, dry and wet kitchen, kitchen from living/dining area.

Four-room

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Four-room Details Price $413,000 – $507,000 Resale comparables $460,000 – $590,000 (about 6-31 years old) Total area 93 sqm Internal floor area 90 sqm

There is no Optional Component Scheme for the 4-room flat.

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Flooring for living/dining and bedrooms – $4,970 Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms

Polished porcelain floor tiles in the living/dining Internal doors and sanitary fittings – $3,080 Three laminated UPVC bedroom doors

Two laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors

Wash basin with tap mixer

Shower set with bath/shower mixer

Not the best layout.

Pros Cons All rooms can fit in queen bed minimally, master bedroom can fit in king size bed. Structural column in between common bedrooms. Living and bedroom window walls are aligned. Decent size kitchen, ample space to do kitchen counter.

Best stacks

Inner stack rather close to opposite block.

For south facing outer stack, surpass block 210 is decent.

For north facing outer stack, road noise is a major concern.

Flat Type Block Stacks Floor level Reasons Two-room (type one) 213A 158/160 Doesn’t matter Away from main road Two-room (type two) 213A 118,120, 122 Surpass block 210 South facing, away from main road Two-room (type two) 213A 108 Doesn’t matter Slightly away from opposite block facing. Two-room (type two) 213A 116 Surpass carpark and link bridge South facing, away from main road Three-room 214A 136 Doesn’t matter North facing, no neighbour next door.

Decent distance to opposite block Four-room 214A 128,130,132,134 Surpass block 210 South facing, away from main road. Four-room 213A 100 & 102 Surpass block 210 South facing, away from main road.

Conclusion

This concludes our review of the August BTO 2021 sites. We hope that our review has given you a better understanding of the sites on offer as well as our take on it.

