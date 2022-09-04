August 2022 HDB BTO in-depth review: Jurong East (Jurong East Breeze)

After covering both the Choa Chu Kang and Ang Mo Kio BTO projects for the upcoming August 2022 HDB BTO review, we'll be looking at the highly anticipated Jurong East launch.

If you're a die-hard Jurong fanatic looking to snag an affordable unit in your favourite neighbourhood, this would be the project you want gravitate to.

Situated in the West of Singapore, Jurong East has a population of 78,000 residents across around 24,000 flats.

For this launch, Jurong East Breeze BTO flats make up around 11.3 per cent of the total units offered. There are 562 units spanning three room types: Two-room, three-room and four-room.

August 2022 Jurong East HDB BTO: At a glance

Location Along Jurong East Central and PIE Classification Non-mature estate Flat types and number of units 562



Two-room Flexi (Type One): 62

Two-room Flexi (Type Two): 161

Three-room: 87

Four-room: 252 Number of blocks Two Estimated waiting time Five years Estimated completion date Q2 2028 Nearest MRT Bukit Batok MRT, Toh Guan MRT (due 2027), Bukit Batok West MRT (due 2027) Notable amenities Yuhua Village Market and Food Centre, Jurong East Sports Centre, Bukit Batok Swimming Complex, Jurong Lake Gardens, The Chevrons

August 2022 Jurong East HDB BTO: price range

Here are the price ranges excluding grants:

Flat type Price range Two-room Flexi (Type one) $97k – $132k Two-room Flexi (Type two) $129k – $170k Three-room $194k – $245k Four-room $283k – $388k

Estimated down payment, monthly instalment and income

Based on these price ranges, we can estimate the down payment, monthly instalments and household income needed to pay for the August 2022 Jurong East BTO flat. These estimates are based on the following assumptions:

An HDB loan is taken, maximising the 85 per cent loan-to-value (LTV)

The loan tenure is 25 years, with the current interest rate of 2.6 per cent

There is no other housing loan to service

Let's put this into better focus by taking the median price of the launch price ranges without accounting for CPF grants or savings. A mortgage calculator was also used to work out the math.

Do note that for public housing, only up to 30 per cent of your monthly household income can be used to service your home loan.

This is called the Mortgage Servicing Ratio (MSR). We took this into account to find the estimated household monthly income needed for the flat.

August 2022 Jurong East HDB BTO: The pros

Good investment potential

While HDB flats are not meant as an investment vehicle or a get-rich-quick property piece, we're sure everyone appreciates holding on to an asset that can only appreciate with time.

With the development of the Jurong Lake District (JLD) and plans in place for it to be Singapore's second Central Business District (CBD), the August 2022 Jurong East BTO flats have great potential to be solid investment units.

It's also ideal to generate rental yield as the JLD development is bound to attract workers looking for a shorter daily commute to their workplace.

The upcoming Jurong Region Line (JRL) will also boost property prices in the area.

Schools

Parents have many options for their children when it comes to schools. Tertiary education choices are pretty much non-existent, though.

PCF Sparkletots Preschool (350m)

Little Footprints Preschool (750m)

Golden-Kids Child Care & Development Centre (750m)

My First Skool (1.1km)

Ace @ Work Childcare (1km)

Yuhua Primary School (370m)

Princess Elizabeth Primary School (710m)

Bukit View Primary School (1.07km)

Crest Secondary School (190m)

Shuqun Secondary School (630m)

Bukit Batok Secondary School (650m)

*The distance of schools is an approximation.

Healthcare

Ng Teng Fong Hospital and Jurong Community Hospital are two compounds that serve the residents of Jurong East. They're just a quick five-minute drive away, along Boon Lay Way.

There's also an elderly facility within Jurong East Breeze BTO.

August 2022 Jurong East HDB BTO: The Cons

No five-room flats available

Unlike the Choa Chu Kang BTO project, there are no five-room flats available for this launch.

Those who prefer a larger living space, such as parents with children or couples living with parents, may want to choose projects that offer five-room units.

Lack of amenities

Combining the fact that the project is in a non-mature estate and situated nearer to the Toh Guan industrial area, there aren't many amenities in the immediate vicinity.

For groceries, the nearest place to get them is the Fairprice is at Block 249, which is an eight-minute walk away.

To get to the nearest malls, you can either head to West Mall at Bukit Batok Central (a five-minute drive or an 18-minute bus ride) or to the cluster of malls at Jurong East MRT (an eight-minute drive or a 20-minute bus ride).

West Mall is a relatively small mall, but it has a decent range of food options and everything you need for everyday amenities - a Cold Storage, hair salons, clinics, bakeries, a library and even a cinema (Cathay Cineplex, if you're wondering).

If you're in the mood for something more substantial - you can hit up the three major malls around Jurong East MRT - Westgate, Jem and IMM. There are over 590 anchor tenants altogether, so you can shop to your heart's content, especially at Don Don Donki and Ikea.

Accessibility

Interestingly, the nearest MRT to the Jurong East BTO project isn't actually Jurong East MRT - it's Bukit Batok MRT.

However, that will change with the Jurong Region Line (JRL), which is projected to open in three phases between 2027 to 2029.

Once the JRL opens, the nearest MRT station within walking distance to the Jurong East BTO units will be Toh Guan MRT station*. From there, you can get to Jurong East MRT within one stop.

*The names of the MRT stations are working names.

Those who drive can access the Kranji Expressway (KJE) in six minutes via Brickland Road, which connects to both the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) and Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) in 10-minutes flat.

August 2022 Jurong East HDB BTO: Where are the best stacks with the best views?

Here's another BTO that's surrounded by a lot of high-rise buildings. So it's hard to get an unblocked view here.

On top of that, there's the PIE and the JRL track running along the north and east side of the BTO.

If you want to avoid facing the PIE and the MRT track, don't go for stacks 783, 785, 773, 771, 765 and 767.

August 2022 Jurong East HDB BTO: Price appreciation

Jurong East's price appreciation hasn't been amazing, with a price appreciation of just 7.24 per cent across all flat types over the past decade.

Five-room flats have a 10.68 per cent appreciation, while four-room flats have an appreciation of 9.49 per cent.

As of June 2022, here are the average price psf and the average price for three-room and four-room flats.

August 2022 Jurong East HDB BTO: Conclusion

New BTO flats in the Jurong East area hold excellent investment potential, thanks to the upcoming JRL MRT stations and the development of Jurong Lake District.

If you don't mind waiting a year or two for the new stations to be up and running, you should consider Jurong East Breeze BTO.

However, if you're looking for an estate that offers large flats with well-established amenities, you should look at the Ang Mo Kio BTO instead.

This article was first published in 99.co.