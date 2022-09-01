August 2022 HDB BTO in-depth review: Woodlands (Woodlands South Plains)

If you want to live within walking distance of an MRT, keep your eyes peeled for the Woodlands BTO project in this August 2022 HDB BTO launch.

Situated in the North of Singapore, Woodlands is the second most densely populated estate in Singapore after Jurong West, with a population of a whopping 242,500 residents spread across 68,153 flats.

The units at Woodlands South Plains BTO make up 12.6per cent of the total units offered in the August 2022 launch, with 630 units spanning three room types: 2-room, 3-room and 4-room.

August 2022 Woodlands HDB BTO: At a glance

Location Along Woodlands Avenue 1 and Woodlands Drive 17 Classification Non-mature estate Number of units 630 Flat types 2-room Flexi, 3-room and 4-room Number of blocks 6 Estimated waiting time 3 years 9 months Estimated completion date Q1 2027 Nearest MRT Woodlands South MRT Notable amenities ACE The Place Community Club, Vista Park, Vista Point, Mandai Tekong Park, 888 Plaza, Causeway Point, Woodlands Civic Centre, Woodlands Regional Library, Woodlands Health Campus, Woodlands Regional Centre

August 2022 Woodlands HDB BTO: Price range

Here are the price ranges excluding grants:

Flat type Price range 2-room Flexi (Type 1) $98k – $124k 2-room Flexi (Type 2) $122k – $154k 3-room $188k – $228k 4-room $303k – $363k

Estimated downpayment, monthly instalment and income

Based on these price ranges, we can estimate the downpayment, monthly instalments and household income needed to pay for the August 2022 Woodlands BTO flat. These estimates are based on the following assumptions:

An HDB loan is taken, maximising the 85 per cent loan-to-value (LTV)

HDB loan loan-to-value (LTV) The loan tenure is 25 years, with the current interest rate of 2.6 per cent

There is no other housing loan to service

Let’s put this into better focus by taking the median of the price ranges, without accounting for CPF grants or savings. A mortgage calculator will also be used to work out the math.

Do note that for public housing, only up to 30 per cent of your monthly household income can be used to service your home loan.

This is called the Mortgage Servicing Ratio (MSR). By taking this into account, we can then find the estimated household monthly income needed for the flat.

Flat type Median Price Loan amount (85 per cent) Min. downpayment (15 per cent) Estimated monthly instalment Estimated monthly household income 2-room Flexi (Type 1) $111,000 $94,350 $16,650 $428.04 $1,426.80 2-room Flexi (Type 2) $138,000 $117,300 $20,700 $532.15 $1,773.83 3-room $208,000 $176,800 $31,200 $802.09 $2,673.63 4-room $333,000 $283,050 $49,950 $1,284.11 $4,280.37

August 2022 Woodlands HDB BTO: The pros

Accessibility

*Disclaimer: Walking, public transport ride, driving durations are based on Google Maps estimates. Actual times may vary.

The nearest MRT station is Woodlands South MRT, a convenient 5-minute walk away.

And here’s more good news: Stage 3 of the Thomson-East Coast Line will be operational by the end of this year. With the TEL, you’ll be able to get to Orchard within 35 minutes, compared to the current 50-minute journey by bus and MRT.

PHOTO: LTA

If you prefer to drive instead, you can get to the Seletar Expressway (SLE) via Woodlands Avenue 12 in just under 5-minutes.

Schools

There are three primary schools within 1km of Woodlands South Plains BTO, which is important for parents gunning for the proximity distance advantage when it comes to Primary 1 registration.

Tertiary education choices leave much to be desired, though.

PCF Sparkletots Preschool (900m)

Little Footprints Preschool (1.3km)

Innova Primary (670m)

Woodlands Ring Primary (880m)

Woodgrove Primary (920m)

Woodgrove Secondary (170m)

Christ Church Secondary (330m)

Singapore Sports School (770m)

*The distance of schools is an approximation.

Nearby amenities

When it comes to getting groceries, the nearest supermarket is Giant at Vista Point, a 6-minute walk away.

While Vista Point is your standard small Heartland Mall that’s nothing to write home about, you will be able to secure your basic amenities there. You can find two food courts, a wet market, clinics, education centres and a childcare centre.

A childcare centre will also be available closer to home, located at Blk 591 of Woodlands South Plains BTO.

There’s also a McDonald’s, which is probably the most exciting bit about the mall.

If you don’t mind walking a little further for groceries, there are two NTUC Fairprice shops at Woodlands Avenue 1 (760m) and Block 888 (1.12km).

For more dining and retail options, the next nearest mall would be Causeway Point, a 7-minute drive away.

Healthcare

Woodlands Health Campus is an integrated-health facility built to serve the entire North-western population. It spans 7.66 hectares (about 11 football fields) and is slated to open progressively from the end of 2023 onwards.

Green spaces

Nature lovers will be delighted to know that many green spaces are in the immediate vicinity. Vista Park is a 10-minute stroll away and was recently revamped to include a range of exercise facilities and play areas for children.

Suppose you want a little more of a challenge, head to Woodlands Town Park East (an 8-minute drive away). This hidden gem is a gorgeous space with winding paths and a hilly terrain that you can climb to enjoy stunning panoramic views of the surrounding HDB estate from the top.

August 2022 Woodlands HDB BTO: The Cons

No 5-room flats available

Unlike the Tampines BTO, Ang Mo Kio BTO and Choa Chu Kang BTO projects, there are no 5-room flats available for this launch.

If having more room to spread out is important for you, go for those projects instead. However, if you’re not fussed with a slightly smaller living space, you can go for the 4-room flats offered.

August 2022 Woodlands HDB BTO: Where are the best stacks with the best views?

Looking for a BTO with a view of the greenery? Woodlands South Plains BTO is the BTO to look out for.

If you’re looking for an unblocked view of the greenery, go for an upper floor unit (from 9th floor onwards) that’s south facing. These will be at stacks 208, 206, 204, 202, 200, 198, 146, 144, 142, 140 and 136.

While these stacks face the upcoming Woodlands Health Campus, if you manage to get a flat above the hospital (which will be 7 storeys tall), you’ll be able to get a view of the Central Water Catchment.

PHOTO: HDB

August 2022 Woodlands HDB BTO: Price appreciation

Woodlands has been on a gentle uptrend over the last decade, with a price appreciation of 14.30per cent across all flat types.

PHOTO: URA, Realis and 99.co

The price appreciation of 3-room flats fared better against that of 4-room flats, with a price appreciation of 12.17 per cent versus 7.80 per cent.

PHOTO: URA, Realis and 99.co

As of end-June 2022, here are the average price psf and the average price for 3-room and 4-room flats in Woodlands.

Flat type Average price psf Average price 3-room $464 $344,949 4-room $436 $454,238

August 2022 Woodlands HDB BTO: Conclusion

In our opinion, the Woodlands BTO project is an excellent pick for a non-mature estate, especially with the Woodlands South MRT being a stone’s throw away.

With the borders opened, you can also pop over to Johor Bahru easily, which will be made even more convenient with the Singapore Rapid Transit System Link by the end of 2026.

However, there’s a lack of 5-room flats. So if you’re looking for a project with larger flats, you should check out the Tampines, Ang Mo Kio, or Choa Chu Kang launches instead.

