Bank of Japan says deputy governor Uchida in hospital to treat leukaemia

The Japanese government's nominee for the Bank of Japan (BOJ) Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida speaks during a hearing session at the lower house of the parliament in Tokyo, Japan, Feb 24, 2023.
PHOTO: Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONNovember 14, 2025 8:52 AM

TOKYO — Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida is in hospital to treat leukaemia and will work remotely for a few weeks, the central bank said on Friday (Nov 14).

Uchida, a career central banker, is a member of the BOJ's nine-member policy board along with Governor Kazuo Ueda and the other deputy governor, Ryozo Himino.

Leukaemia is a cancer of the blood, characterised by the rapid growth of abnormal blood cells. Common treatment options include chemotherapy, radiation therapy and stem-cell transplant.

The BOJ meets for the next rate review on Dec 18-19, followed by another Jan 22-23 policy meeting.

