Best bank offers in Singapore (December 2025)

Everybody loves credit card sign-up promotions, but not many of us realise the promotions don't end with a welcome gift.

Banks actually shower us with tons of lifestyle deals and perks just for owning and using their credit cards or debit cards — think priority early access to concert tickets, exclusive discounts, and more.

This December, you could walk away with a Xpeng G6 electric car from Trust, a $20,000 dream holiday from Citibank, or a Samsonite luggage set worth $1,140 from Maybank.

If you're into musicals, don't forget to pull out your UOB credit card to snag 15 per cent off musical tickets to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory — The Musical and Beauty and the Beast. With POSB, seniors can get $12 cash simply for linking their NRIC to their PayNow. Plus, every day of the week, score 50 per cent off flights and hotels with DBS/POSB!

Here's a look at all the ongoing bank offers and deals in Singapore that you can enjoy with your credit card or simply with your banking app, including lucky draws, cashback or gift promotions, and flight deals.

Maybank Cards: Festive luggage rewards and free airport ride

Travelling or shopping big this festive season? Maybank cardmembers can redeem premium luggage-and even snag a complimentary airport ride — just by registering and spending on their cards.

Promo period: Nov 1 - Dec 31, 2025

How it works:

1. Register for the promo:

Download and log in to the Maybank TREATS SG mobile app.

Go to "PRIVILEGES" > "PROMOTIONS" and select "MAYBANK FESTIVE CAMPAIGN 2025 REGISTRATION."

Tap "SAVE TO MY COUPONS" to complete your registration.

2. Spend with your Maybank card:

Meet the minimum spend on eligible Maybank credit cards during the campaign.

Make sure to allow notifications in the app — you'll be notified if you qualify for a reward by Feb 6, 2026.

Rewards Table

*The complimentary airport ride is provided as a $30 GrabGift Voucher. Luggage colour choices are first come, first served.

UOB cards: 15% off Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Musical tickets

Got a sweet spot for musicals? UOB cardholders get special perks for Charlie and the Chocolate Factory - The Musical at Marina Bay Sands. This Broadway hit brings Roald Dahl's classic story to life with a mix of beloved film songs and fresh new numbers — perfect for a fun night out.

If you pay with a UOB credit card or debit card, you can enjoy an exclusive 15 per cent off tickets from now to June 7, 2026 — the entirety of the musical's remaining run.

On top of that, holders of UOB Exclusive Dress Circle and VIP Box tickets can redeem one complimentary drink (beer, wine, or soft drink) at the F&B Concession stand at Sands Theatre.

How to book: Secure your discounted tickets via Klook, Marina Bay Sands (MBS), or SISTIC. Just use your UOB card at checkout.

Show dates: May 19, 2026 - June 7, 2026

UOB cards: 15% off Beauty and the Beast Musical tickets

Step into the enchanted world of Beauty and the Beast with exclusive savings for UOB cardmembers. This Broadway classic, inspired by the beloved 1991 animated film, is back on stage and ready to delight audiences both young and old.

Show dates: Dec 11, 2025 - Jan 18, 2026

Venue: Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands

UOB cardmember privileges

15 per cent off tickets (all categories, all performances, from now to Jan 18, 2026)

Exclusive dress circle/box entitlements: - Redeem 1 complimentary drink (beer, wine, or soft drink) at the F&B Concession stand (Level B1M, Sands Theatre) - Receive a special memento with your premium seat

How to book:

Get your discounted tickets via Klook, Marina Bay Sands (MBS), or SISTIC. Simply pay with your UOB debit or credit card to unlock the offer.

Trust's 3rd Birthday: Win an Xpeng G6 Electric Car

Trust Bank is turning three, and they're giving away three brand new Xpeng G6 electric cars! Every draw has one winner, and you can stack your chances in a few simple ways.

How to earn lucky draw chances:

Sign up for a Trust product (never held before): - NTUC/Trust Link Credit Card: Three chances - Trust Cashback Card: Three chances - Trust Savings Account: One chance

Refer a friend (unlimited referrals): Each successful referral = Three chances

All new and existing Trust customers can join, as long as your account is valid and in good standing.

Promotion runs Sept 1 - Dec 31, 2025.

There are three separate draws, and if you don't win in the first, your chances carry over to the next round.

Draw dates and deadlines:

What you can win:

One Xpeng G6 Long Range Pro car will be given away in each draw (three in total).

Prize does not include COE, insurance, registration, or upkeep costs.

Each customer can win only once.

Winners will be notified via the Trust app and email, and published on Trust's website.

Citi Mastercard: A million ways to treat yourself

Looking for more reasons to swipe your Citi Mastercard? Citi is rolling out two promos — so whether you want a dream holiday or a staycation at Capella, there's something for everyone.

Spend and win: Dream holiday lucky draw

Dreaming of that once-in-a-lifetime getaway? Citi is giving away 10 fully customisable Dream Holidays, each worth up to S$20,000 and tailored by Trip.com. Whether it's a romantic escape or a grand family adventure, you get to design your trip.

When: Oct 1 to Dec 31, 2025

Prizes: 10 x Dream Holidays, each worth up to $20,000 (curated by Trip.com)

How to qualify: - Spend at least $3,000 on your Citi Mastercard Credit Card(s) during the promo period - Every $500 spent = 1 chance in the draw - Citigold & Citigold Private Client members get double chances for every $500

What you'll win: - A fully customisable holiday package-flights, hotels, attractions, car rentals, and more — up to $20,000 - Travel solo or bring the whole crew, as long as it fits within the prize cap. Just book your entire trip as one continuous journey from Singapore.

Other need-to-knows: - No registration needed-just spend on your Citi Mastercard and you're in. - Prizes are open to all Citi Mastercard Credit Cardholders; Citigold members enjoy extra perks. - The Dream Holiday prize is managed by Trip.com and must be redeemed as a single trip. - T&Cs apply.

Spend and Get: Capella Singapore Stay

If a luxe staycation is more your speed, Citi has you covered too. Enjoy a complimentary 1-night escape at Capella Singapore, complete with breakfast for the family and a leisurely late check-out.

When: Nov 1 to Dec 31, 2025

Reward: Complimentary 1-night stay at Capella Singapore (includes breakfast for two adults and two kids under 12 at Fiamma, and 2pm late check-out-worth up to $1,438.80)

How to qualify: 1. Enrol by SMS: Send a message in the following format to 72484: CITIMCSGLast 4 digits of your eligible Citi Mastercard Credit Card number (Example: CITIMCSG 1234) 2. Spend at least $10,000: Make a minimum of S$10,000 in qualifying spend on your eligible Citi Mastercard Credit Cards between Nov 1 and Dec 31, 2025. - You can combine spending across all your Citi Mastercard cards (including supplementary cards). - The gift is limited to the first 700 qualified cardmembers on a first-come, first-served basis.

DBS Half-priced Holidays

Looking to stretch your travel budget without cutting back on the fun? With DBS Half-priced Holidays, the only thing you'll be cutting is prices — and in half. From now till Dec 31, 2025, enjoy 50 per cent off travel bookings every single day of the week-exclusively with your DBS/POSB card.

Whether you're booking flights, hotels, or activities, there's a fresh deal waiting daily across popular platforms like Trip.com, Expedia, Cathay Pacific, KKday, Klook, and more.

Keep an eye out for daily promo codes-here's a summary:

UOB Season of Gold Savings Promotion

This festive season, UOB is making saving a little brighter. With the Season of Gold Savings Promotion, you can earn guaranteed cash rewards — and if you're feeling lucky, you might just walk away with a solid gold bar.

How it works

It's simple to join:

Register for the promo online or through Rewards+ on the UOB TMRW app by Dec 31, 2025.

Deposit at least $20,000 in new funds into any eligible UOB savings account (One Account, Stash Account, Lady's Savings, Uniplus, or Passbook Savings). Just remember, the funds must stay in your account for about seven months to qualify.

The more you save, the more cash credits and lucky draw chances you'll earn:

All eligible participants are automatically entered into a lucky draw, where 12 winners will each receive a 20-gram 999.9 gold bar (PAMP® Rosa Gold Minted Bar). If you're a Wealth Banking client, you get double the lucky draw chances, and Privilege Banking clients enjoy triple the chances (capped at 27 per person).

Looking for a fast track? Be among the first five customers on any Flash Deal Friday (Oct 3 to 24, 2025) to open an account online, deposit S$150,000, and maintain the balance for seven months — you'll get a 10-gram gold bar instantly.

New to UOB? Open an account online and you could receive up to $260 in bonus cash on top of the promotion.

Promo ends Dec 31, 2025.

POSB: Up to $12 cash reward for linking your NRIC to PayNow (for seniors)

If you're 55 or older and a POSB/DBS customer, you can earn up to $12 just by linking your NRIC to PayNow and making a few simple transactions.

How it works:

Who's eligible? - Singapore Citizens and PRs aged 55 and above (born in or before 1970), who haven't linked their NRIC to PayNow with POSB/DBS in the past six months.

How to qualify: - Link your NRIC to your POSB/DBS account using PayNow (via digibank mobile or online). - Make at least three PayNow or PayLah! transactions during the qualifying period.

Rewards:

(Limited to first 10,000 qualified customers per period.)

Promo period: - Qualifying Period 1: Aug 1- Sept 30, 2025 - Qualifying Period 2: Nov 1 - Dec 31, 2025

No sign-up required: You'll be automatically enrolled if eligible.

Other notes: - Reward is credited to your PayNow-linked account within two months after the period ends. - Existing PayNow NRIC links with other banks can be switched to POSB/DBS to qualify. - Make sure to keep your PayNow-NRIC link active until you receive your reward.

There's no shortage of airfare discounts from banks like DBS, Citibank, HSBC and more. I've trawled through their promotion pages to summarise them here.

Citibank promo codes for flights, cruises and hotels (2025)

Have a Citibank credit card? Here's a summary of Citibank's ongoing flight and cruise promotions in 2025.

Citibank airfare promotion Departing from/Destination Booking period Travel period Batik Air: Up to 20% off flights (promo code: MASTERBATIK) – Now till 14 Dec 2025 Up to 330 days from booking date China Airlines: 6% off Departure from Singapore to Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, Los Angeles, Ontario (California), New York, San Francisco, and Vancouver Now till 31 Dec 2025 Now till 31 Dec 2026 Emirates: Up to 15% off with Mastercard (promo code: SGMAST1) All Emirates-operated destinations, but exact discount depends on destination and flight class Now till 30 Sep 2026 Now till 31 Oct 2026 EVA Air: Up to 5% off 5% off round trip airfares and 2.5% off one-way airfares from Singapore to:

– Asia: China, Hong Kong, Japan, Macau, South Korea and Taiwan

– Europe: Amsterdam, London, Milan, Munich, Paris, and Vienna

– North America: Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver and Toronto

– Australia: Brisbane Now till 31 Dec 2025 Now till 31 Dec 2026 Starlux: Up to 5% off airfare (promo code: STARLUXCITI) – 5% off on Business Class, Premium Economy Class and Economy Class to Taipei (TPE)

– 3% off on Business Class, Premium Economy Class and Economy Class to Los Angeles (LAX), Ontario (ONT), San Francisco (SFO), Seattle (SEA) and Japan Now till 31 Dec 2025 Now till 26 Dec 2026 Qatar Airways: Up to 10% off (promo code: CITIQR25) Direct flights from Singapore to selected destinations. Discount of 7% for Economy bookings and 10% Business bookings. Now till 31 Dec 2025 Now till 31 Mar 2025

Book your flights with the Citi PremierMiles Card to earn Citi Miles that never expire.

Citibank cruise booking promotions Valid till Avalon Cruises: Up to US$3,400 off per couple on selected Avalon Waterways Europe cruises 28 Feb 2026 CTC Travel: Up to 40% off, up to US$200 onboard credit and additional S$50 off per cabin on selected Cruise packages

31 Mar 2026 JTB: 5% off Disney Cruises and Royal Caribbean Cruises

31 Mar 2026 L.G.E Travel: Up to $1,600 per couple

31 Dec 2025 L.G.E Travel: Up to $2,000 off, free US$200 onboard credit

13 Apr 2026 Nam Ho Travel: 5% off on Cruise Fare for selected Cruise packages

20 Apr 2026 North Borneo Cruises: Additional 10% off Sunset Dinner Cruise with Mastercard

31 Mar 2026 Uniworld Boutique River Cruises: US$1,000 off per cabin

31 Dec 2025

Your Citibank credit card could also get you a discount on online travel booking sites for your accommodation. Right now, there's ongoing offers with Agoda:

Citibank online travel booking site promotions Valid till Agoda: 5% off on worldwide hotel bookings with Visa

31 Dec 2025 Agoda: 7% off worldwide accommodation 31 Dec 2027 Agoda: Up to 20% off on worldwide hotel bookings with Mastercard

31 Dec 2025 Tiket.com: Up to 10% off hotels and attractions 31 Dec 2025 Expedia: 8% off hotel bookings

31 Dec 2025 Hotels.com: Up to 8% off (promo code: MCSG8) 31 Jan 2026 Klook: $10 off minimum spend $150

31 Dec 2025 Tiket.com Up to 10% off hotels and attractions

31 Dec 2025 Traveloka: $50 off min spend $500 on International Bookings Flight, Hotel & Xperience

31 Dec 2025 Trip.com: Up to $100 off

31 Dec 2025 Trip.com: 50% off economy-class return flights every Friday (capped at $150 per transaction)

26 Dec 2025

HSBC promo codes for flights, cruises and hotels (2025)

HSBC airfare promotion Departing from/Destination Booking period Travel period EVA Air: Up to 5% off (promo code: APHSBC24) 5% off round trip airfares and 2.5% off one-way airfares from Singapore to:

– Asia: China, Hong Kong, Japan, Macau, South Korea and Taiwan

– Europe: Amsterdam, London, Milan, Munich, Paris, and Vienna

– North America: Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver and Toronto

– Australia: Brisbane Now till 31 Dec 2025 Now till 31 Dec 2026

Don't have an HSBC credit card? The HSBC TravelOne Card offers one of the highest miles earn rates for foreign spending, at 2.4 miles per S$1.

HSBC cruise promotions Valid till Royal Caribbean: Complimentary luggage + additional 5% off 1st and 2nd guests on any Balcony and Deluxe stateroom bookings 31 Dec 2025

On top of these promotions, you can also get discounts off flights, hotels and more with HSBC when you book on travel booking platforms. Here's a summary of what's currently on offer:

HSBC travel booking promotions Valid till Traveloka: Up to $30 off (every Saturday and Sunday)

31 Dec 2025 Trip.com: $50 off flight and hotel bookings (promo code: HSBCHTL50)

31 Dec 2025

DBS promo codes for flights, cruises and hotels (2025)

DBS credit cards have plenty of ongoing flight promotions, with up to 10 per cent or $150 off airfares and complimentary luggage to take home. Here's the lowdown.

DBS airfare promotion Departing from/Destination and other details Booking period Travel period Air France: Up to $150 off flight bookings – $100 off flight bookings in Economy and Premium Economy/Comfort class from Singapore to Europe, USA, Canada, Central and South America (Promo code: AFKLXDBS25)

– $150 off flight bookings in Business class from Singapore to Europe, USA, Canada, Central and South America (Promo code: DBSBIZ2025) Now till 31 Dec 2025 No restrictions AirAsia: $20 off flight bookings

From Singapore to:

– Malaysia (Airline Code AK) – Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Langkawi, Ipoh, Kota Kinabalu and Kuching

– Thailand (Airline Code FD) – Bangkok

– Indonesia (Airline Code QZ) – Jakarta and Bali Now till 31 Dec 2025 Now till 31 May 2026 Cathay Pacific: $50 off flights (promo code: CXDBSPROMO)

From Singapore to selected destinations Now till 31 Dec 2025 Now till 31 Dec 2025 China Airlines: 6% off flight bookings

From Singapore to Taipei, Kaohsiung, Sapporo, Okinawa, Busan, South Korea, Tokyo (Narita), Fukuoka, Nagoya, Osaka, Takamatsu, Hiroshima, Kumamoto, Los Angeles, Ontario (California), New York, San Francisco, Seattle and Vancouver Now till 31 Dec 2025 Now till 31 Dec 2026 Emirates: Up to 15% off (promo code: SGDBS01) Singapore to Amsterdam, Athens, Barcelona, Copenhagen, Frankfurt, Istanbul, Johannesburg, London, Madrid, Manchester, Medina, Milan, Moscow, Munich, Paris, Rome, Vienna and Zurich:

• Up to 15% off Saver fares in Economy Class

• Up to 10% off Saver fares in Business Class

• Up to 10% off Flex and Flex Plus fares in Economy, Premium Economy and Business Class

Singapore to All Other Emirates-Operated Destinations (Excluding AU/NZ):

• Up to 10% off Saver, Flex and Flex Plus fares in Economy, Premium Economy and Business Class Now till 30 Sep 2026 Now till 31 Oct 2026 EVA Air: Up to 5% off (5% off round-trip or 2.5% off one-way flight bookings) Destinations from Singapore to:

– Asia: China, Hong Kong, Macau, Japan, South Korea and Taipei

– Europe: Amsterdam, London, Milan, Munich, Paris and Vienna

– North America: Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Toronto and Vancouver

– Australia: Brisbane Now till 31 Dec 2025 Now till 31 Dec 2026 Japan Airlines: Up to 8% off Round-trip or open-jaw flights to Japan from Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, India, Australia, South Korea Now till 31 Mar 2026 Now till31 Mar 2026 KLM: $150/$100/8% off flight bookings – $100 off flight bookings in Economy and Premium Economy/Comfort class from Singapore to Europe, USA, Canada, Central and South America (Promo code: AFKLXDBS25)

– $150 off flight bookings in Business class from Singapore to Europe, USA, Canada, Central and South America (Promo code: DBSBIZ2025)

– 8% off flight bookings in Economy, Premium Comfort and Business class from Singapore to Bali only (Promo code: DBSXBALI25) Now till 31 Dec 2025 No restrictions Malaysia Airlines

Up to 12% off flight bookings (promo code: MHDBS25) Malaysia Airlines-operated flights from Singapore to all Malaysia Airlines-operated flight destinations.

12% off for Business Class (C); Economy (B,H), 10% off for Business Class (D,Z); Economy (K,M,L,V,S,N,Q), 3% off for Business Promo (Z), and Economy Promo (O). Now till 31 Dec 2025 Now till 31 Mar 2026 Qantas or British Airways: 10% off (promo code: FLYDBS) Qantas operated flights from Singapore to Australia, New Zealand, London plus eligible British Airways flights from London to the United Kingdom or Europe. Now till 31 Dec 2025 Now till 31 Dec 2026 Qatar Airways: Up to 15% off (promo code: SEACN25 for Visa cards, DBSQR25 for all cards) From Singapore to various destinations Now till 31 Dec 2025 Now till 31 Mar 2026 Singapore Airlines: $50 off per person for any flight (promo code: DBS50DEC) From Singapore to any destination in the Singapore Airlines network. Now till 31 Dec 2025 To be advised STARLUX Airlines: Up to 5% off flight bookings (promo code: STARLUXDBS) From Singapore to Taipei, Los Angeles, Ontario, San Francisco, Seattle Now till 31 Dec 2025 Now till 26 Dec 2026 T'way Air: 15% off flights (promo code: TWAYXDBS) Singapore to Seoul (Incheon Airport only) or Jeju Now till 31 Jan 2026 Now till 28 Mar 2026

The DBS Altitude Visa Signature Card is a great travel buddy. Pay for your travel expenses with it to earn up to 10 Miles per $1 in the form of Miles for Life! DBS Points that never expire.

DBS cruise promotions Valid till StarCruises and Dream Cruises: Additional 5% off bookings with no cap

31 Dec 2025

DBS is also running a number of ongoing accommodation offers:

DBS accommodation promotions Booking period Stay period Agoda: 50% off hotel bookings every Sunday (capped at $100 per booking) Now till 28 Dec 2025 (Sundays) Now till 31 Dec 2026 Hotels.com: Up to 8% off hotel bookings with Visa (promo code: VISA8) Now till 31 Dec 2025 Now till 30 Jun 2026 Rakuten Travel: 8% off Japan accommodations Now till 31 Jan 2026 Now till 31 Dec 2026 Traveloka: Up to 50% off sitewide (promo codes: DBSTRAVELOKA or DBS50OFFXXX, with 'XXX' being the first 3 letters of the month) Now till 31 Dec 2025 Now till 31 Dec 2025 Trip.com: Up to 50% off flights and hotels Now till 29 Dec 2025 –

UOB promo codes for flights, cruises and hotels (2025)

With a UOB credit card, you could get up to 10 per cent off flights to various destinations around the world.

UOB airfare promotion Departing from/Destination Booking period Travel period China Airlines: 6% off From Singapore to Taipei, Kaohsiung, Sapporo, Okinawa, Busan, South Korea, Tokyo (Narita), Fukuoka, Nagoya, Osaka, Takamatsu, Hiroshima, Kumamoto, Los Angeles, Ontario (California), New York, San Francisco, Seattle and Vancouver Now till 31 Dec 2025 Now till 31 Dec 2026 EVA Air: Up to 5% off (promo code: SINUOB24) Departures from Singapore to Korea(ICN)/China/Japan/US, both one-way or round trip Now till 31 Dec 2025

Now till 31 Dec 2026

Qantas Airways: 10% off base fare (promo code: FLYUOB) From Singapore to Australia, New Zealand, plus eligible British Airways flight from London to the United Kingdom or Europe. Now till 31 Dec 2025 Now till 31 Dec 2026 Qatar: Up to 10% off (promo code: UOBQR25) From Singapore to various destinations Now till 31 Mar 2026 Now till 30 Sep 2026 STARLUX Airlines

Up to 5% off base fares (promo code: STARLUXUOB) – 5% off excludes booking class J & C for Business Class and is only applicable to Taipei only.

– 3% offer is applicable to Los Angeles (LAX), Ontario (ONT), San Fancisco (SFO), Seattle (SEA) and Japan only. Now till 31 Dec 2025 Now till 26 Dec 2026 8D Taiwan Year-End Break on Singapore Airlines from $1,888 To Taiwan Now till 30 Nov 2025 By Dec 2025

Although the UOB flight deals above don't include any for Singapore Airlines, the KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card is a great way to earn KrisFlyer Miles on your Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Scoot, KrisShop, and Kris+ purchases.

UOB cruise promotions Valid till 15% off all Royal Albatross multi-award-winning experiences 31 Mar 2026

UOB credit cards will also come in handy when you're booking your hotel stays:

UOB accommodation promotions Booking period Stay period Agoda: Up to 12% off hotel bookings Now till 31 Dec 2025 Now till 31 Dec 2026 Expedia: 8% off on hotel bookings (promo code: UOBSG8) Now till 31 Dec 2025 Now till 30 Jun 2026 Hotels.com: 8% off hotel bookings with Visa (promo code: VISA8) Now till 31 Dec 2025 Now till 30 Jun 2026 Hotels.com: 8% off hotel bookings with Mastercard (promo code: MCSG8) Now till 31 Jan 2026 Now till 30 Jun 2026 Traveloka: Up to 8% off (promo code: UOBTRAVELOKA) Now till 31 Dec 2025 –

OCBC promo codes for flights, cruises and hotels (2025)

OCBC credit cards don't fall short on travel promotions. Check out these flight and hotel promotions that you can snag with your credit card and the right promo code.

OCBC airfare promotion Departing from/Destination Booking period Travel period China Airlines: Up to 6% off Singapore to Taiwan, Japan, Korea and North America Now till 31 Dec 2025 Now till 31 Dec 2026 EVA Air: Up to 5% off (5% off round trip airfares; 2.5% off one-way airfares) Singapore to Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Amsterdam, London, Milan, Munich, Paris, Vienna, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver, Toronto or Brisbane Now till 31 Dec 2025 Now till 31 Dec 2026 Japan Airlines: Up to 8% off – Now till 31 Mar 2026 Now till 31 Mar 2026 Qantas or British Airways: 10% off (promo code: FLYOCBC) Qantas operated flights from Singapore to Australia, New Zealand, London plus eligible British Airways flights from London to the United Kingdom or Europe. Now till 31 Dec 2025 Now till 31 Dec 2026 Qatar Airways: Up to 10% off (promo code: SEACN25) From Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines and Vietnam to selected destinations. Now till 31 Dec 2025 Now till 31 Mar 2026

OCBC accommodation promotions Booking period Stay period Agoda: Up to 18% off accommodation worldwide Now till 31 Mar 2026 Now till 31 Dec 2026 Agoda: Up to 20% off hotels with Mastercard Now till 31 Dec 2026 Now till 31 Dec 2026 Hotels.com: 8% off selected hotel bookings Now till 31 Dec 2025 Now till 30 Jun 2026 Expedia: 8% off eligible hotel bookings with Visa (promo code: VISAYRO) Now till 31 Dec 2025 Now till 30 Jun 2026 Klook: Up to $35 off Now till 31 Dec 2025 – Klook: Up to 15% off sitewide (promo codes: MC15OFF (e.g. MC15OFFAUG) / MCGET10OFF) Now till 31 Dec 2025 – Traveloka: Up to 8% off flight, hotel, or Xperience bookings (promo code: OCBCTRAVELOKA) Now till 31 Dec 2025 – Trip.com: Up to $100 off Now till 31 Dec 2025 – Trip.com: Up to $120 off hotels and flights on weekends Now till 28 Dec 2025 –

The OCBC 90°N Card is OCBC's signature miles card that lets you earn up to seven miles per $1 spend on Agoda accommodations worldwide.

Maybank promo codes for flights, cruises and hotels (2025)

Charge your next flight to your Maybank credit card to enjoy limited-time flight and travel discounts.

Maybank airfare promotion Departing from/Destination Booking period Travel period Emirates: Up to 10% off flights (Promo code: SGMAYB1) From Singapore Now till 31 Oct 2025 Now till 30 Nov 2025 EVA Air: Up to 5% off flights (5% off round trip airfares; 2.5% off one-way airfares) Singapore to Taipei, Japan, South Korea, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Amsterdam, London, Milan, Munich, Paris, Vienna, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver, Toronto and Brisbane Now till 31 Dec 2025 Now till 31 Dec 2026 Firefly: Up to 18% off flight bookings Singapore to Taipei, Japan, South Korea, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Amsterdam, London, Milan, Munich, Paris, Vienna, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver, Toronto and Brisbane Now till 3 Oct 2025, valid from 25th of every month for 10 days Now till 31 Nov 2025 Malaysia Airlines: Up to 15% off flight tickets (5% off round trip airfares; 2.5% off one-way airfares) – All cards: 10% off every 25th of the month with promo code MBBSG5

– Maybank Manchester United cards: 15% off with promo code MBBSG10 31 Oct 2025 31 Dec 2025

Qatar Airways: Up to 10% off flight booking (Promo code: MBQR24) From Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia and/or Cambodia to selected destinations Now till 30 Sep 2025 Now till 31 Dec 2025 Qatar Airways: Up to 10% off flight booking (Promo code: SEACN25) From Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines and Vietnam. Now till 31 Dec 2025 Now till 31 Mar 2026

Make the most of your travel spending by charging your air ticket to the Maybank Horizon Visa Signature card. You'll earn 3.2 air miles (8X TREATS Points) for every S$1 spent on air tickets and foreign currency transactions.

On top of snagging flight deals, you can also use your Maybank credit card to get you discounts on cruises and travel booking platforms.

Maybank cruise promotions Valid till Cruise Connexions: 5% off cruise fares on Celebrity, Silversea and Royal Caribbean cruises 31 Dec 2026 Cruise Arena: Enjoy free onboard credits of up to US$50 per cabin for Celebrity Cruises, Cunard Line and Princess Cruises. 31 Dec 2026 Citystate Cruises: 3% off Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

31 Dec 2026

Maybank travel booking site promotions Booking period Stay period Agoda: 7% off hotel bookings worldwide with Visa Now till 31 Dec 2025 Now till 31 Mar 2026 Agoda: 18% off hotel bookings in Malaysia and Indonesia 1st to 7th of every month, from Feb to Dec 2025 Now till 30 Jun 2025 Expedia: 8% off hotel bookings worldwide (Promo code: MBB8) Now till 31 Dec 2025 Now till 30 Jun 2026 Klook: 10% off in Malaysia and Indonesia, $10 off worldwide Now till 31 Dec 2025 – Rakuten Travel: 8% off hotels and ryokans in Japan, capped at $200 Now till 31 May 2026 31 Dec 2026 Traveloka: Up to 8% off hotels, flights and experiences (Promo code: MAYBANKTRAVELOKA ) Now till 31 Dec 2025 – Trip.com: Up to 7% off hotel bookings worldwide (Promo codes: 7% off hotels with MBBSGHOTELS; 2% off flights with MBBSGFLIGHT) Now till 31 Dec 2025 Now till 31 Mar 2026

Credit card privilege programmes in Singapore

If you own a credit card, you're entitled to dining, travel, and other lifestyle offers you may not even know about. Each bank has their own privilege programme or deals catalogue that makes claiming a deal as easy as applying a promo code or claiming a voucher on your banking app.

These differ from rewards programmes that let you redeem gifts using points accumulated from your credit card spending — for example, redeeming a $5 NTUC voucher with 100 points.

Here, we're talking about catalogues of deals and promotions that you have the privilege of accessing simply because you have a credit card with that bank-for example, showing your credit card at a restaurant to enjoy a 1-for-1 offer on all main courses.

Here's a list of credit card promotion/privilege programmes in Singapore for UOB, DBS, and more.

UOB: UOB Rewards+

UOB Rewards+ is the UOB rewards programme that all UOB Cardmembers are entitled to. It also claims to be the largest rewards catalogue in Singapore. So if you have a UOB card, make sure you download the UOB TMRW app to browse all deals. You can also view dining deals at The Dining Advisor.

Standard Chartered: The Good Life

The Good Life Privileges is a deals and rewards programme open to anyone with a Standard Chartered credit or debit card (or both).

Citibank: Citi World Privileges

Citi World Privileges is full of deals for not just the rest of the world while you're on holiday, but when you're back home in Singapore too.

DBS privileges and offers

DBS may not have a fancy schmancy name for their credit card offers programme, but they've still got a ton of good deals you should check out.

American Express: Love Dining and Chillax

Amex Platinum cards aren't the most accessible, but give you access to tons of dining deals and privileges. Check out their Love Dining deals for offers at restaurants and hotels, and their Chillax programme 1-for-1 drink offers and welcome cocktails at bars around the island.

HSBC credit card promotions and deals

Like DBS, HSBC doesn't have a dedicated name for their HSBC credit card promotions programme. An HSBC credit card also gives you access to standard offers on The Entertainer with HSBC, although only selected cards give you premium offers.

OCBC credit card promotions

Another nameless programme, OCBC's credit card promotions and deals span across food, fashion, health and many other categories.

Maybank credit card promotions

The Maybank credit card promotions are all listed online, but don't forget to change the filter to see the promotions you want. Categories include: dining, beauty, travel, wellness, shopping, and more. There doesn't seem to be a way to see all categories at once.

CIMB credit card promotions

Check out CIMB's credit card deals across categories like dining, travel and lifestyle, e-commerce, and beauty and wellness. You can also select "near me" to see deals based on your location.

