Best financial resources for single mothers in Singapore

Key highlights

Single mothers can save on various pregnancy costs (including pre-delivery expenses) through the Medisave Maternity Package

The government matches every single dollar a parent puts into a Child Development Account (CDA) under the Baby Bonus Scheme

There are various subsidies available to single parents who need to place their children in infant care or childcare

The average cost of raising a child in Singapore is estimated to be $1,500 per month. Given that a married couple’s average monthly household income stands at $8,352 and nearly 18 per cent of that combined income goes toward providing for a child.

With the introduction of Working Mother’s Child Relief and HDB subsidies, parenthood has indeed become less financially taxing for parents. However, the same can’t be said for single parents, where they’re often left out of support policies, even though this group often needs it the most.

To make it easier for single parents in Singapore to seek financial assistance, here’s a guide to various support schemes and subsidies available.

Make use of Medisave schemes and grants to save on newborn costs

Type Of Delivery Pre-delivery Expenses Delivery Procedure Hospitalisation Total Claimable (3 Days Hospitalisation Vaginal Delivery (Normal) $900 $750 Up to $450/day $3,000 Vaginal Delivery (Assisted) $900 $1,250 Up to $450/day $3,500 Caesarean Section (Normal) $900 $2,150 Up to $450/day $4,400 Caesarean Section (with Tubal Ligation) $900 $2,600 Up to $450/day $4,850 Caesarean Section (with Hysterectomy) $900 $3,950 Up to $450/day $6,200

Delivering a baby in Singapore is an expensive affair – with the average total cost of prenatal care (e.g. genetic disease testing and gynaecologist consultations) and the delivery itself at $1,577 (assuming it's at a public hospital, in a subsidised ward).

Single mothers can save on these pregnancy costs through the Medisave Maternity Package, which allows you to use your Medisave savings for pre-delivery medical expenses, delivery expenses, and daily hospital charges.

Also, all single parents can use the enhanced Medisave Grant, where $4,000 will be deposited into a newborn’s CPF Medisave account, to help pay for the child’s healthcare expenses, including MediShield Life premiums, recommended childhood vaccinations, hospitalisation, and approved outpatient treatments.

Deposit money into your child’s child development account to leverage dollar-for-dollar matching

Birth Order CDA First Step Dollar-for-Dollar Matching 1st & 2nd Child $3,000 Up to $3,000 3rd & 4th Child $3,000 Up to $9,000 5th Child & Higher $3,000 Up to $15,000

While single parents are not eligible for the Baby Bonus Cash Gift (under the Baby Bonus Scheme), they do qualify for its other component: the Child Development Account (CDA), a special co-savings scheme for children. The government puts in $3,000 into the account upon the birth of your child. As a co-savings account, the government matches every $1 you put into the account.

This happens until your child is 12 years old and a limit set based on your child's birth order. With current savings accounts rarely offering interest rates above 1 per cent in this economic climate, this co-savings scheme is definitely a better way to multiply savings for your child.

Apply for Childcare and Infant Care subsidies in Singapore

Full-day childcare programmes in Singapore

Monthly Household Income Per Capita Income Basic Subsidy Additional Subsidy Maximum Total Subsidy $2,500 and below $625 and below $300 $440 $740 $2,501 to S$3,000 $626 to $750 $300 $400 $700 $3,001 to S$3,500 $751 to $875 $300 $370 $670 $3,501 to S$4,000 $876 to $1,000 $300 $310 $610 $4,001 to S$4,500 $1,001 to $1,125 $300 $220 $520 $4,501 to S$7,500 $1,126 to $1,875 $300 $100 $400 Above $7,500 Above $1,875 $300 $0 $300

Full-day Infant Care programmes in Singapore

Monthly Household Income Per Capita Income Basic Subsidy Additional Subsidy Maximum Total Subsidy $2,500 and below $625 and below $600 $540 $1,140 $2,501 to $3,000 $626 to $750 $600 $500 $1,100 $3,001 to $3,500 $751 to $875 $600 $470 $1,070 $3,501 to $4,000 $876 to $1,000 $600 $410 $1,010 $4,001 to $4,500 $1,001 to $1,125 $600 $320 $920 $4,501 to $7,500 $1,126 to $1,875 $600 $200 $800 Above $7,500 Above $1,875 $600 $0 $600

Every parent desires to take care of their child – but that's not an option for single parents. For those who are unable to receive help from parents, the remaining viable alternative is a childcare or infant care centre (which can be expensive).

There are various subsidies available to relieve at least part of this financial cost. For example, the Basic Subsidy for Infant Care and Childcare entitles a working single parent to get up to $600 subsidy on infant care, and $300 on childcare.

Single parents with slightly older children need not worry as well; there are various schemes and financial aid tools that can help offset education costs. For example, the Kindergarten Financial Assistance Scheme (KiFAS) provides maximum fee assistance up to $170 for a gross monthly household income not exceeding $2,500.

Find practical and emotional help at non-profit organisations

Organisation/Initiative About Services PPIS As-Salaam A non-profit organisation focused on working with Malay-Muslim single parent families; dedicated to working with women of all ages in carrying out their multiple roles in society. Casework & Counselling

Parenting Pact

Support programme for divorced mothers with dependent children

Talks/consultation sessions focusing on issues related to impact of divorce on children and co-parenting issues AWARE #asinglelove The leading non-profit women's rights and gender equality group in Singapore; dedicated to supporting and empowering single parents and their children. Financial service & back-to-work support

Emotional support, counselling, and legal advice HELP Family Centre A non-profit organisation dedicated to extending assistance to single parent families in meeting the demands of coping alone as a single parent. Divorce specialist programmes

Casework & Counselling

Peer Support Programmes

Public Education

Single parents who require additional assistance (financial or emotional) can seek support from several non-profit organisations. For single mothers: the initiative ‘#asinglelove’ by AWARE offers services and programmes designed to support and empower women and their children.

Other support groups also include the HELP Family Service Centre and As-Salaam PPIS Family Support Centre. Single parents struggling to meet their basic needs can approach the Social Service Offices as well.

And of course, it’s always worthwhile for single parents to consider purchasing life insurance – just for that peace of mind, in case of disease or death where providing for your child is no longer possible.