Best financial resources for single mothers in Singapore

Key highlights
- Single mothers can save on various pregnancy costs (including pre-delivery expenses) through the Medisave Maternity Package
- The government matches every single dollar a parent puts into a Child Development Account (CDA) under the Baby Bonus Scheme
- There are various subsidies available to single parents who need to place their children in infant care or childcare
The average cost of raising a child in Singapore is estimated to be $1,500 per month. Given that a married couple’s average monthly household income stands at $8,352 and nearly 18 per cent of that combined income goes toward providing for a child.
With the introduction of Working Mother’s Child Relief and HDB subsidies, parenthood has indeed become less financially taxing for parents. However, the same can’t be said for single parents, where they’re often left out of support policies, even though this group often needs it the most.
To make it easier for single parents in Singapore to seek financial assistance, here’s a guide to various support schemes and subsidies available.
Make use of Medisave schemes and grants to save on newborn costs
|Type Of Delivery
|Pre-delivery Expenses
|Delivery Procedure
|Hospitalisation
|Total Claimable (3 Days Hospitalisation
|Vaginal Delivery (Normal)
|$900
|$750
|Up to $450/day
|$3,000
|Vaginal Delivery (Assisted)
|$900
|$1,250
|Up to $450/day
|$3,500
|Caesarean Section (Normal)
|$900
|$2,150
|Up to $450/day
|$4,400
|Caesarean Section (with Tubal Ligation)
|$900
|$2,600
|Up to $450/day
|$4,850
|Caesarean Section (with Hysterectomy)
|$900
|$3,950
|Up to $450/day
|$6,200
Delivering a baby in Singapore is an expensive affair – with the average total cost of prenatal care (e.g. genetic disease testing and gynaecologist consultations) and the delivery itself at $1,577 (assuming it's at a public hospital, in a subsidised ward).
Single mothers can save on these pregnancy costs through the Medisave Maternity Package, which allows you to use your Medisave savings for pre-delivery medical expenses, delivery expenses, and daily hospital charges.
Also, all single parents can use the enhanced Medisave Grant, where $4,000 will be deposited into a newborn’s CPF Medisave account, to help pay for the child’s healthcare expenses, including MediShield Life premiums, recommended childhood vaccinations, hospitalisation, and approved outpatient treatments.
Deposit money into your child’s child development account to leverage dollar-for-dollar matching
|Birth Order
|CDA First Step
|Dollar-for-Dollar Matching
|1st & 2nd Child
|$3,000
|Up to $3,000
|3rd & 4th Child
|$3,000
|Up to $9,000
|5th Child & Higher
|$3,000
|Up to $15,000
While single parents are not eligible for the Baby Bonus Cash Gift (under the Baby Bonus Scheme), they do qualify for its other component: the Child Development Account (CDA), a special co-savings scheme for children. The government puts in $3,000 into the account upon the birth of your child. As a co-savings account, the government matches every $1 you put into the account.
This happens until your child is 12 years old and a limit set based on your child's birth order. With current savings accounts rarely offering interest rates above 1 per cent in this economic climate, this co-savings scheme is definitely a better way to multiply savings for your child.
Apply for Childcare and Infant Care subsidies in Singapore
Full-day childcare programmes in Singapore
|Monthly Household Income
|Per Capita Income
|Basic Subsidy
|Additional Subsidy
|Maximum Total Subsidy
|$2,500 and below
|$625 and below
|$300
|$440
|$740
|$2,501 to S$3,000
|$626 to $750
|$300
|$400
|$700
|$3,001 to S$3,500
|$751 to $875
|$300
|$370
|$670
|$3,501 to S$4,000
|$876 to $1,000
|$300
|$310
|$610
|$4,001 to S$4,500
|$1,001 to $1,125
|$300
|$220
|$520
|$4,501 to S$7,500
|$1,126 to $1,875
|$300
|$100
|$400
|Above $7,500
|Above $1,875
|$300
|$0
|$300
Full-day Infant Care programmes in Singapore
|Monthly Household Income
|Per Capita Income
|Basic Subsidy
|Additional Subsidy
|Maximum Total Subsidy
|$2,500 and below
|$625 and below
|$600
|$540
|$1,140
|$2,501 to $3,000
|$626 to $750
|$600
|$500
|$1,100
|$3,001 to $3,500
|$751 to $875
|$600
|$470
|$1,070
|$3,501 to $4,000
|$876 to $1,000
|$600
|$410
|$1,010
|$4,001 to $4,500
|$1,001 to $1,125
|$600
|$320
|$920
|$4,501 to $7,500
|$1,126 to $1,875
|$600
|$200
|$800
|Above $7,500
|Above $1,875
|$600
|$0
|$600
Every parent desires to take care of their child – but that's not an option for single parents. For those who are unable to receive help from parents, the remaining viable alternative is a childcare or infant care centre (which can be expensive).
There are various subsidies available to relieve at least part of this financial cost. For example, the Basic Subsidy for Infant Care and Childcare entitles a working single parent to get up to $600 subsidy on infant care, and $300 on childcare.
Single parents with slightly older children need not worry as well; there are various schemes and financial aid tools that can help offset education costs. For example, the Kindergarten Financial Assistance Scheme (KiFAS) provides maximum fee assistance up to $170 for a gross monthly household income not exceeding $2,500.
Find practical and emotional help at non-profit organisations
|Organisation/Initiative
|About
|Services
|PPIS As-Salaam
|A non-profit organisation focused on working with Malay-Muslim single parent families; dedicated to working with women of all ages in carrying out their multiple roles in society.
|
|AWARE #asinglelove
|The leading non-profit women's rights and gender equality group in Singapore; dedicated to supporting and empowering single parents and their children.
|
|HELP Family Centre
|A non-profit organisation dedicated to extending assistance to single parent families in meeting the demands of coping alone as a single parent.
|
Single parents who require additional assistance (financial or emotional) can seek support from several non-profit organisations. For single mothers: the initiative ‘#asinglelove’ by AWARE offers services and programmes designed to support and empower women and their children.
Other support groups also include the HELP Family Service Centre and As-Salaam PPIS Family Support Centre. Single parents struggling to meet their basic needs can approach the Social Service Offices as well.
And of course, it’s always worthwhile for single parents to consider purchasing life insurance – just for that peace of mind, in case of disease or death where providing for your child is no longer possible.
This article was first published in ValueChampion.