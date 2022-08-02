Best fixed deposit rates in Singapore (August 2022): DBS, UOB, OCBC and more

Fixed deposit (sometimes called time deposit) accounts are low-risk investments that earn you interest over a fixed commitment period. You don’t need to do anything to earn this interest, just park your money with a bank. Think of it like mould on a piece of bread. Just leave it out in the open and mould will grow — Free! — on your bread for you.

Seriously, though, fixed deposits are great if you have a substantial amount of money lying around and you don’t want to risk investing it. Fixed deposits are extremely low risk ways to grow your money.

You’ll be happy to learn that the fixed deposit rates are looking up again! Fixed deposit interest rates took a hit during Covid-19 but now the rates are back to pre-Covid days! If you’ve been holding out for the interest rates to pick back up, now might be a good time to park your spare money with a bank.

1. Best fixed deposit rates in Singapore (August 2022)

We’ve picked the highest fixed deposit rates for SGD in attainable deposit amounts (i.e. $50,000 and below).

Bank/financial institution Min. deposit amount Tenure Interest rates Hong Leong Finance $10,000 30 months 2.33 per cent p.a. CIMB $10,000 18 months 2.25 per cent p.a. RHB $20,000 24 months 2.25 per cent p.a. DBS $1,000 18 months 1.3 per cent p.a. ICBC $500 12 months 1.75 per cent p.a. Maybank $20,000 24 months 2.05 per cent p.a. UOB $20,000 15 months 2 per cent p.a. HSBC $30,000 12 months 2 per cent p.a. OCBC $20,000 24 months 2.2 per cent p.a. Standard Chartered $25,000 12 months 2.2 per cent p.a. Bank of China $5,000 24 months 2.3 per cent p.a. State Bank of India $25,000 18 months 2.25 per cent p.a. Note that most of these promotional interest rates, which change monthly and the bank can change the rates anytime. The exception is DBS’ fixed deposit rate, which is non-promotional. 2. State Bank of India Singapore fixed deposit rates (August 2022) State Bank of India Singapore fixed deposit rate Interest rate 2.25 per cent p.a. Deposit amount Min. $25,000 Tenure 18 months

The State Bank of India Singapore’s interest rate is one of the highest amongst the banks here with its ongoing promotion of 2.25 per cent p.a. for 18 months (minimum $25,000).

If you’re looking for a lower minimum deposit of $5,000, you can opt for a shorter fixed deposit tenure. The State Bank of India Singapore offers an interest rate of 1.6% for a year. If you can afford to stash it away for a longer period of 36 months, you can earn up to 2.3% p.a..

Either way, it’s interest rates across the board are rather attractive and worth looking into regardless of the inconvenience of banking with a foreign bank.

3. Bank of China fixed deposit rates (August 2022)

Bank of China fixed deposit rate Interest rate 2.3 per cent p.a. Deposit amount Min. $5,000 Tenure 24 months

Bank of China’s fixed deposit promotional rate ranks one of the highest across the board at 2.3 per cent p.a. and it gets better. The best part about Bank of China’s fixed deposit rate is that you only need a minimum deposit of $5,000 to get earn the 2.3 per cent interest rate. Typically, most banks require a minimum deposit of at least $10,000.

If you’re looking to get the most out of a smaller sum of your savings, you can still leverage on Bank of China’s 2.3 per cent p.a. which is far better than the 0.05 per cent p.a. interest you would earn with a regular savings account.

4. Hong Leong Finance fixed deposit rates (August 2022)

Hong Leong Finance fixed deposit rate Interest rate 2.33 per cent p.a. Deposit amount Min. $10,000 Tenure 30 months

Apart from the big banks like DBS, UOB and OCBC, the fixed deposit aficionado should also look at non-bank financial institutions like Hong Leong Finance as they also offer promotions. They may not be quite as risk-free as banks, though.

Given its current fixed deposit interest rate of 2.33% p.a. for a lock-in period of 30 months, its the highest across the board. However, it does require a rather lengthy lock-in period of 30 months. If you’re certain you won’t be needing extra cash on your hands for the next two and a half years, Hong Leong Finance is a good place to put your cash and let it work for you.

5. CIMB fixed deposit rates (August 2022)

CIMB fixed deposit rate Interest rate 2.25 per cent p.a. Deposit amount Min. $10,000 Tenure 18 months

Malaysian bank CIMB offers pretty high fixed deposit rates for the month with their 2.25 per cent p.a. promotion (till Aug 31, 2022) if you are not a CIMB Preferred customer. If you’re a CIMB Preferred customer, you’ll enjoy an even higher rate of 2.3% p.a..

This promo is for deposits of at least $10,000. To enjoy this rate, you need to lock up your money for 18 months. This promo extends to both new and existing CIMB Personal Banking and CIMB Preferred customers.

If you’re looking to deposit smaller amounts of your savings into a fixed deposit account, CIMB only offers up to 0.3 per cent p.a.. In this instance, you would be better off placing your money with Bank of China where you can earn 2.3 per cent p.a..

6. DBS fixed deposit rates (August 2022)

DBS fixed deposit rate Interest rate 1.3 per cent p.a. Deposit amount $1,000 to $19,999 Tenure 18 months

The current highest DBS fixed deposit rate is 1.3 per cent p.a. for those who have $1,000 – $19,999 for 18 months. However, DBS has stopped taking in fixed deposits above 8 months. So, if you’re already on an existing DBS fixed deposit programme, heng ah!

If you’re opening a new fixed deposit account, the highest you can go is 0.85 per cent p.a. for eight months. The only consolations are that the lock-in period is relatively short, and the minimum of $1,000 is quite a manageable amount. Still beats having your cash parked in a regular savings account!

7. ICBC fixed deposit rates (August 2022)

ICBC fixed deposit rate Interest rate 1.75 per cent p.a. Deposit amount Min. $500 Tenure 12 months

It used to be that you needed at least $20,000 lying around in order to benefit from the higher promotional interest rates. However, the lower-commitment options have become a lot more competitive of late.

There are a few fixed deposits which have pretty low barriers to entry on this list, but Chinese bank ICBC takes the cake by requiring just a $500 minimum deposit.

With that said, ICBC’s interest rates when compared across the board are far from stellar. You get a 1.75 per cent p.a. (if you apply for this fixed deposit online via ICBC e-banking) with a commitment period of 12 months.

When you do it the old school way, you’ll get an even lower 1.70 per cent p.a. and you’ll have to hit a minimum deposit requirement of $5,000.

If you’re looking to start somewhere, ICBC has a low barrier of entry, a decent enough fixed deposit rate to offer and a low commitment period of only a year.

8. Maybank fixed deposit rates (August 2022)

Maybank fixed deposit rate Interest rate 2.05 per cent p.a. Deposit amount Min. $20,000 Tenure 24 months

You can earn 2.05 per cent p.a. with Maybank’s Singapore Dollar Time Deposit. Unfortunately you have to leave it in for 24 months (two whole years!) to earn that amount. It is one of the highest across the board at the moment but if you don’t want to commit for the time it takes to build a BTO flat, there are shorter commitment fixed deposits.

For the same commitment period and minimum deposit amount of $20,000, you will get a higher interest rate with RHB or OCBC bank.

However, if you’re looking to commit for a shorter time period, Maybank also offers 1.8 per cent p.a. for 12 months or 1.9 per cent p.a. for 18 months.

9. UOB fixed deposit rates (August 2022)