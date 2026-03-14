Best fixed deposit rates in Singapore (March 2026): Minimum deposits from $500, rates up to 1.5%

If you think that fixed deposits are only for conservative cash-rich aunties and uncles, think again.

A fixed deposit (also known as a time deposit) account is a type of bank account that pays account holders a fixed amount of interest in exchange for depositing a certain sum of money for a certain period of time.

Although fixed deposit rates have been falling, there's a good number of rates that are still very decent and worth giving a shot if you have some money lying around. You don't even need a large stash of cash — these days, banks are offering fixed deposits starting from as low as $500!

Here's our round-up of the best fixed deposit rates in Singapore in March 2026 for banks like UOB, DBS, OCBC, and more.

Overview of Singapore fixed deposit rates (March 2026)

Which bank in Singapore has the best fixed deposit rate? These are the best fixed deposit rates in Singapore this month for various deposit amounts and commitment periods.

Overall highest fixed deposit rates in Singapore (Mar 2026)

Looking for the absolute highest fixed deposit rates across all deposit amounts and commitment periods? If your deposit amount and period are flexible, these are the best fixed deposit rates you can get in Singapore this month:

Maybank (1.45 per cent p.a.-min. $20,000 for nine or 12 months)

Bank of China (1.35 per cent p.a.-min. $500 for six or 12 months)

Standard Chartered (1.35 per cent p.a.-min. $25,000 for six months)

CIMB (1.30 per cent p.a.-min. $10,000 for three or six months)

Hong Leong Finance (1.25 per cent p.a.-min. $5,000 for eight months)

RHB (1.25 per cent p.a.-min. $20,000 for 12 months)

StashAway Simple Fixed (1.25 per cent p.a.-one month with no minimum amount)

UOB (1.20 per cent p.a.-min. $10,000 for six months)

ICBC (1.15 per cent p.a.-$500 for three months)

OCBC (1.15 per cent p.a.-min. $20,000 for 12 months)

State Bank of India (1.15 per cent p.a.-min. $50,000 for six months)

Syfe (1.15 per cent p.a.-12 months with no minimum amount)

HSBC (0.85 per cent p.a.-min. $5,000 for 12 months)

Citibank (0.70 per cent p.a.-$10,000 for 12 months)

Fixed deposit rates by commitment period

When it comes to fixed deposits, do you have a time frame in mind? Whether you want to stash your cash for three, six or 12 months, we've worked out the best fixed deposit rates for you.

Best fixed deposit rates for a three-month commitment period

Looking for a short fixed deposit period? Here are the best fixed deposit rates in Singapore for a three-month commitment period.

Bank of China (1.35 per cent p.a.-min. $500 for six or 12 months)

ICBC (1.15 per cent p.a.-$500 for three months)

Syfe (1.15 per cent p.a.-12 months with no minimum amount)

StashAway Simple Fixed (1.25 per cent p.a.-one month with no minimum amount)

CIMB (1.30 per cent p.a.-min. $10,000 for three or six months)

RHB (1.20 per cent p.a.-min. $20,000 for three or six months)

Citibank (0.70 per cent p.a.-$10,000 for 12 months)

Syfe Cash+ Guaranteed

Rates accurate as of March 3, 2026. Do check the Syfe Cash+ Guaranteed page for the latest rates.

If you're looking for a fuss-free, guaranteed way to grow your money, you might want to look beyond our traditional banks.

Syfe Cash+ Guaranteed isn't technically a fixed deposit, but invests your funds into fixed deposits by with banks that are regulated by MAS. Their rates are generally higher than traditional banks, and there's also no minimum or maximum amount.

At the time of writing, Syfe Cash+ Guaranteed is offering up to 1.15 per cent p.a. with a 12-month tenure. That's a slight drop of 0.05 per cent p.a. from the month before.

MoneySmart Take

What we like: Higher rates than traditional banks, no minimum or maximum deposit amount.

What we don't like: No liquidity. You cannot withdraw the funds prematurely even if you're willing to pay a penalty. With traditional banks, you can prematurely withdraw your fixed deposit funds by paying an early withdrawal fee.

StashAway Simple Fixed rate (formerly Simple Guaranteed)

Rates accurate as of March 3, 2026. Do check StashAway's Simple Fixed page for the latest rates.

StashAway offers a cash management solution called Simple Fixed, which evolved from Simple Guaranteed. Like its predecessor, the advertised rate is guaranteed. StashAway Simple Fix invests your money in money market funds managed by licensed financial institutions. While the return on these does have minor fluctuations, StashAway will top up the difference if the returns fall short of the rate they promised you.

As of March 3, 2026, the StashAway Simple Fixed interest is 1.25 per cent p.a. for a one-month period, with no minimum or maximum deposit amounts.

MoneySmart Take

What we like: Relatively high rates compared to traditional fixed deposits. Plus, no minimum or maximum deposit amount.

What we don't like: Like Syfe's Cash+ Guaranteed, there's no way for you to withdraw your funds early, penalty fee or not. Once locked in, your cash is locked in tight.

ICBC fixed deposit rates

Rates accurate as of March 3, 2026. The rates above are promotional rates subject to change at any time by ICBC. Do check ICBC's website for the latest rates.

There are a few fixed deposits which have pretty low barriers to entry on this list, but Chinese bank ICBC takes the cake. If you set up your fixed deposit via e-banking, their minimum deposit is just $500 — nope, we didn't miss a zero there!

Even if you only have $500 to invest, you can still get a rate of 1.15 per cent p.a. with a commitment period of three months. You have to do this via e-banking to get this rate.

Set on doing it the old school way over the counter? Firstly, you'll have to hit a minimum deposit requirement of $20,000. And secondly, the highest interest rate you can get is lower, at 1.05 per cent p.a. for a three-month period.

There is a plus point for ICBC's fixed deposit — there's no penalty for early withdrawal. That means your fixed deposit isn't as fixed as you might think.

MoneySmart Take

What we like: Ultra low minimum deposit amount of just $500 via e-banking and a low commitment period of anywhere between a month to a year, making ICBC very accessible. ICBC also doesn't penalise you for early withdrawals.

What we don't like: Rates are only slightly above average. And for older folk who want to open a fixed deposit account in person, their minimum deposit amount shoots up to $20,000 while the fixed deposit rates drop slightly.

Citibank fixed deposit rates

The best Citibank fixed deposit board rate you can currently get is 0.70 per cent p.a. for a minimum deposit amount of $10,000 and a commitment period of three months.

If you are a Citigold or Citigold Private Client customer, you gain access to promotional rates:

Note: The rates above are accurate as of March 3, 2026. Do check Citibank's fixed deposit promotion page for the latest rates in case Citibank makes changes.

Add 0.05 per cent p.a. to each of the rates above if you are also an Accredited Investor.

If you're new to Citibank and have at least $350,000 you're looking to place in a fixed deposit, yo can enjoy up to 1.30 per cent p.a. over a three-month tenure. Have even more cash to stash? New Citibank customers with $1.5 million can unlock the highest rate of 1.50 per cent p.a. with a three-month tenure.

Note: The rates above are accurate as of March 3, 2026. Do check Citibank's fixed deposit promotion page for the latest rates in case Citibank makes changes.

MoneySmart Take

What we like: Short commitment period of just three months. For those with a lot of money to park in a fixed deposit account, there's also a high upper limit of $3 million.

What we don't like: High minimum deposit amount. Not everyone has $50,000 just lying around.

HSBC fixed deposit rates

Promotional rates valid until March 31, 2026. Do check HSBC's website for the latest rates.

HSBC is offering anything from 0.60 per cent to 1.40 per cent p.a., depending on your banking relationship with them. For the bulk of us who are regular banking customers, the highest fixed deposit rate you can get with HSBC this month is just 0.85 per cent p.a.

The best case scenario is if you are a Premier Elite customer with HSBC. If you fit the bill, HSBC will give you 1.40 per cent p.a. for a deposit period of three months.

No matter your banking relationship with HSBC, the minimum sum you have to put in is just $5,000. So while HSBC doesn't have the highest rates around, especially for regular bank customers, at least the barriers to entry are low.

MoneySmart Take

What we like: Short commitment period of just one or three months available.

What we don't like: High minimum sum. You're going to need at least $30,000 to place a fixed deposit with HSBC.

Bank of China fixed deposit rates

The rates above were set on March 2, 2026 and are valid till March 8, 2026. Check the Bank of China website for the latest rates.

The best part about the Bank of China's fixed deposit rates is the low minimum deposit and tenor period. They are currently offering 1.35 per cent p.a. for a placement of $500 for a period of 12 months — a longer tenor, but a relatively accessible minimum deposit amount.

If you have more cash to spare, lock away $200,000 for 12 months to enjoy a rate of 1.40 per cent p.a. instead. That's no small sum, but 1.40 per cent p.a. is topping our list of the best fixed deposit rates in Singapore this month.

Do note that you need to make your deposits via mobile banking to enjoy the rates above.

MoneySmart Take

What we like: Short commitment period of three months, and very low minimum deposit amount of $500.

What we don't like: Like ICBC, the Bank of China offers different rates depending on how you place your funds-online rates are better than rates at the bank branch. This may disadvantage older folks who want to open a fixed deposit account over the counter and find that their fixed deposit rates become around 0.10 per cent to 0.20 per cent p.a. lower.

Best fixed deposit rates for a six-month and 12-month commitment periods

Looking to stash your cash in a fixed deposit account for six months or one year? Here's a summary of the best fixed deposit rates in Singapore in 2026 for six-month and 12-month commitment periods:

CIMB fixed deposit rates

Promotional rates valid from March 1, 2026, subject to change anytime by CIMB. Do check CIMB's website for the latest rates.

Malaysian bank CIMB is offering relatively good fixed deposit rates in Singapore this month, at up to 1.30 per cent p.a. for regular CIMB customers and 1.35 per cent p.a. if you're a CIMB Preferred Banking customer. These aren't high in absolute terms, but they are some of the highest this month compared to rates offered by other banks.

This promotion is for deposits of at least $10,000. To enjoy the highest rates, you need to lock up your money for six or 12 months and must apply and deposit your money online.

If you're looking to deposit smaller amounts of your savings into a fixed deposit account, CIMB's board rates apply from deposits of $1,000 and up. However, they are a measly 0.2 per cent to 0.3 per cent p.a. or so. In this instance, you would be better off placing your money almost anywhere else. ICBC (1.15 per cent p.a. with a minimum deposit of $500 for three months) and the Bank of China (1.35 per cent p.a. with a minimum of $500 for six or 12 months) are good options for small deposit amounts and small time frames. You could also look at a less traditional fixed deposit option, Syfe Cash+ Guaranteed, for up to 1.15 per cent p.a. (no minimum amount, 12-month period) this month.

MoneySmart Take

What we like: Relatively short commitment periods of three and six months.

What we don't like: CIMB's best rates are reserved for their Preferred Banking customers — these are 0.05 per cent p.a. higher than the rates for regular Personal Banking customers. So if they advertise their rates as up to a certain rate, know that those rates may not apply to you.

RHB fixed deposit rates

Note: The rates above are correct as of March 3, 2026. They are promotional rates subject to change at any time by RHB. Do check RHB's website for the latest rates.

The easiest way to place your fixed deposit with RHB is on your phone via the RHB Mobile SG App. However, if that isn't possible for you, RHB's fixed deposit rates are the same whether you use mobile banking or head down to one of their branches.

The highest rate personal banking customers can get is 1.25 per cent p.a. with a minimum deposit requirement of $20,000 — pretty average right now. Currently, this rate applies to one of the three available tenors: 12 months. If you are a Premier Banking customer, you can get a rate of 1.35 per cent p.a. for the same 12-month period.

A big advantage to RHB's fixed deposit is that they don't charge you any penalty fee for early withdrawal. That means you can take your cash out early with no penalty in the event of an emergency.

MoneySmart Take

What we like: No premature penalty fee if you want to withdraw your funds early!

What we don't like: RHB's minimum deposit amount of $20,000 is higher than that for other banks.

HL Bank fixed deposit rates

Rates accurate as of March 3, 2026. Do check HL Bank's latest fixed deposit rates; HL Bank may revise rates at their discretion.

A member of the Hong Leong group, HL Bank has no ongoing fixed deposit promotion as of the time of writing. That means we're left with their board rates, which max out at 0.40 per cent p.a.

Do note that HL Bank has different minimum sums depending on how you open your fixed deposit with them. If you do it online, the minimum deposit sum is $10,000. Heading down to a branch? Your minimum deposit multiplies tenfold to $100,000.

On the plus side, HL Bank has ceased to charge interest on premature withdrawals since January 2025. So in the event of an emergency, you can take out your cash in a jiffy without incurring an interest charge.

MoneySmart Take

What we like: Low tenors available, from just one month. No interest charged if you make a withdrawal prematurely.

What we don't like: High minimum deposit amount required at $50,000.

Maybank fixed deposit rates

Note: The rates above are promotional rates subject to change at any time by Maybank. Check the Maybank fixed deposit rate page for the latest rates.

Maybank is among one of the higher fixed deposit rates this month with up to 1.45 per cent p.a. (nine or 12 months) under a fixed deposit promotion. Here's how this promotion works:

You deposit at least $2,000 into a Maybank account (in sets of $1,000)

For every $1,000 you deposited in step one, you can deposit $10,000 into a Maybank fixed deposit (minimum $20,000).

You'll get up to 1.55 per cent p.a. on your fixed deposit.

However, since the money in the savings account will only earn 0.05 per cent p.a., the effective interest rate you earn is actually 1.32 per cent p.a. That's still a good rate compared to other banks this month.

If you don't want to make use of the bundle promotion, Maybank also has an option for "a la carte" fixed deposits:

The rate of 1.30 per cent p.a. is less than what you'd get with the bundle promotion, but is still decent compared to other banks this month.

MoneySmart Take

What we like: We like that both online placements and placements in branch enjoy the same rates-those who can't access one or the other for whatever reason aren't disadvantaged. Their deposit bundle promotions also work well if you already have or intend to get a Maybank savings account.

What we don't like: Low rates, longer commitment periods, and quite a large deposit amount relative to other banks on this list.

OCBC fixed deposit rates

Note: The rates above are promotional rates subject to change at any time by OCBC. See OCBC's fixed deposit rates for the latest.

OCBC's highest fixed deposit rate this month is 1.15 per cent p.a. for an 18-month deposit period. That's if you use internet banking. Going down to an OCBC branch to set up your fixed deposit account is going to yield an even lower rate of 1.10 per cent p.a. Ouch.

While these rates may not appear very high, other banks have slashed their rates too. OCBC's is low, but so is everyone else's.

MoneySmart Take

What we like: Convenient application via OCBC app.

What we don't like: Relatively high minimum deposit amount of $30,000. OCBC also has a pretty significant disparity in its in-branch rates versus online banking rates, which makes me think older folks who only can only access banking services in person are disadvantaged.

Fixed deposit rates by minimum deposit amount

Is cash your limiting factor? Good news — the minimum amount for a fixed deposit account starts from as low as $500! Here are the best fixed deposit rates for deposits of the following amounts:

$10,000 and under

$20,000 to $49,999

$50,000 and above

Best fixed deposit rates for deposits $10,000 and under

These are the best fixed deposit rates in Singapore 2026 for deposits $10,000 and under:

DBS (1.00 per cent p.a.-min. $1,000 for eight - 60 months)

Bank of China (1.35 per cent p.a.-min. $500 for six or 12 months)

CIMB (1.30 per cent p.a.-min. $10,000 for six or 12 months)

ICBC (1.15 per cent p.a.-$500 for three months)

UOB (1.20 per cent p.a.-min. $10,000 for six months)

DBS fixed deposit rates

Currently, the best DBS fixed deposit rate is 1.00 per cent p.a. for those who put $1,000 to $19,999 into a fixed deposit for eight to 12 months. This is low compared to other promotional fixed deposit rates this month from other banks (but still a little better than having your cash parked in a regular savings account-check out these high-yield savings account for other options).

Rates aside, one thing I have always liked about the DBS fixed deposit rates is their low minimum deposit amount of $1,000. They're also pretty flexible with the deposit period. If you can only afford to lock in your cash for less than 12 months, DBS will let you choose any deposit period at one-month intervals, from one to 12 months. Most other banks limit this to three-month intervals.

However, if you're looking to put $20,000 or more into a fixed deposit, the current DBS rates are a flat, unimpressive 0.05 per cent p.a. for all lock-in periods. You'd be better off investing your money almost anywhere else.

MoneySmart Take

What we like: Low minimum amount of just $1,000. We also like that you get so much flexibility in terms of how long you want to leave it in for — DBS offers deposit periods in one-month intervals from one to 12 months.

What we don't like: DBS doesn't have very high fixed deposit rates (and rarely change them too). Their rates only become worth looking at from deposit periods of 12 months onwards, and even then are only relatively attractive if other banks drop their rates. Also, DBS is a poor option for investing larger sums. If you want to put in $20,000 or more, DBS fixed deposit rates plummet to just 0.05 per cent p.a.

UOB fixed deposit rates

Promotion valid until: March 31, 2026, subject to change by UOB. Do check UOB's website for the latest rates.

UOB's fixed deposit rate is currently two-tiered — 1.20 per cent p.a. for a deposit period of six months and 1.00 per cent p.a. for a deposit period of 10 months. This rate applies as long as you deposit a minimum of $10,000.

The highest rate of 1.20 per cent p.a. doesn't sound high, but is actually average this month in relative terms. If you want higher rates, consider an option like the Bank of China (1.35 per cent p.a. for $500 over six or 12 months), ICBC (1.15 per cent p.a. for $500 over three months), or RHB (1.25 per cent p.a. for $20,000 over 12 months).

MoneySmart Take

What we like: Commitment periods start from a relatively short 6 months.

What we don't like: UOB's current rate is below average. As aforementioned, you'd do better at other banks for the same deposit amount and period.

Best fixed deposit rates for deposits $20,000 to $49,999

If you have over $20,000 you want to stash away, here are your best fixed deposit rates in Singapore this month:

Maybank (1.45 per cent p.a.-min. $20,000 for nine or 12 months)

Bank of China (1.35 per cent p.a.-min. $500 for six months)

Hong Leong Finance (1.25 per cent p.a.-min. $5,000 for eight months)

ICBC (1.15 per cent p.a.-$500 for three months)

CIMB (1.30 per cent p.a.-min. $10,000 for six or 12 months)

RHB (1.25 per cent p.a.-min. $20,000 for 12 months)

OCBC (1.15 per cent p.a.-min. $20,000 for 12 months)

Standard Chartered (1.35 per cent p.a.-min. $25,000 for six months)

Standard Chartered fixed deposit rates

Promotional rates valid until: March 9, 2026, subject to change by Standard Chartered. Do check Standard Chartered's fixed deposit rates for the latest figures.

With interest rates from 1.20 per cent p.a. to 1.30 per cent p.a., Standard Chartered's fixed deposit rates are on the higher end this month. However, you only get the highest rates if you're a priority private banking customer, i.e. with a certain high net worth. If you're a regular customer, you'll only be able to get a rate of 1.20 per cent p.a. with a nine-month tenor at their current promotional rates.

Still, that's comparable to banks like ICBC or the Bank of China, which come with a smaller minimum sum. ICBC is offering 1.15 per cent p.a. for a minimum sum of $500 and a deposit period of just three months. For the Bank of China, deposit $500 or more to lock in 1.35 per cent p.a. over six or 12 months.

MoneySmart Take

What we like: Relatively short commitment period of six months.

What we don't like: Standard Chartered doesn't have very high rates for the average Joe — you only get a decent one if you're a priority private banking customer.

Best fixed deposit rates for deposits $50,000 and above

Have a fairly sizeable sum of money? If you have $50,000 or more that you want to put into a fixed deposit account, you've got a few good options. Here are the best fixed deposit rates in Singapore 2026 for deposits $50,000 and above:

State Bank of India (1.15 per cent p.a.-min. $50,000 for six months)

Bank of China (1.35 per cent p.a.-min. $500 for six or 12 months)

ICBC (1.15 per cent p.a.-$500 for three months)

RHB (1.25 per cent p.a.-min. $20,000 for 12 months)

CIMB (1.30 per cent p.a.-min. $10,000 for six or 12 months)

Hong Leong Finance (1.25 per cent p.a.-min. $5,000 for eight months)

Citibank (0.70 per cent p.a.-$10,000 for 12 months)

State Bank of India Singapore fixed deposit rates

Rates accurate as of March 3, 2026. Do check SBI's fixed deposit promotion page for their latest promotional rates.

The State Bank of India is currently offering one promotional fixed deposit rate for a minimum deposit of $50,000: 1.15 per cent p.a. for a tenor of six months. While $50,000 isn't exactly a small sum of money, at least the interest rate is comparable relative to other banks this month.

If you don't have $50,000 lying around, you're left with their board rates:

The highest board rate you'll get to enjoy is 0.80 per cent p.a., which is not worth your time. For example, with $500, you can get 1.15 per cent p.a. (three months) with ICBC or 1.35 per cent p.a. (6 or 12 months) with the Bank of China.

MoneySmart Take

What we like: Relatively short commitment periods available, with decent interest rates.

What we don't like: SBI asks for a high minimum deposit sum.

Hong Leong Finance fixed deposit rates

The rates were published on Jan 13, 2026 and are subject to change any time at the discretion of Hong Leong Finance. See Hong Leong Finance's fixed deposit rates for the latest.

Besides putting your money with banks, it's also worthwhile looking into other financial institutions which also offer competitive fixed deposit rates. Hong Leong Finance is one such institution. Don't get it confused with HL Bank, though. While the two share the same name, they offer entirely different fixed deposit rates.

With a lock-in period of five to 13 months, Hong Leong Finance is currently offering a fixed deposit rate of 1.25 per cent p.a. for a $20,000 minimum deposit. This is on the higher end of fixed deposit interest rates this month.

If you don't have $20,000, you could also access 1.25 per cent p.a. with $5,000 if you can lock your money away for eight months.

MoneySmart Take

What we like: Short tenor periods for which you have to stash your cash with them. They also offer a minimum deposit option of $5,000, which is more beginner-friendly.

What we don't like: Hong Leong Finance isn't coming out super strong in terms of their fixed deposit rates-average at best.

Fixed deposit vs savings account — what's the difference?

Anyone looking for a better alternative to their basic savings account will be faced with the same decision: fixed deposit or high-interest savings account? Both options beat the measly 0.05 per cent p.a. interest on a regular savings account, but looking at interest rate alone isn't enough to compare the two.

Here are the differences between fixed deposits and savings accounts at a glance:

Compare fixed deposit vs Singapore Savings Bonds (SSB) vs T-bills

If you're looking for a virtually risk-free investment vehicle, you're bound to have come across fixed deposits, Singapore Savings Bonds (SSB) and Treasury bills (T-bills). Which is the right one for you? Here are some key differences you should consider.

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