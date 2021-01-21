Best fuss-free savings accounts with no conditions in Singapore 2021

We’ve previously seen the best saving accounts for working adults.

Most of them come with different requirements, including salary crediting or credit card spend.

But what if you’re just looking for a zero-effort, fuss-free savings account without having to consider the 1,001 conditions to fulfil?

Which might be something you’re looking for if you’re self-employed or a freelancer.

Or you just have extra cash and not knowing where to park it (like your emergency funds )…

And so this article is for those who are looking for something that is simple and straightforward.

In short, we are considering savings accounts with better interest rates that would beat the usual 0.05per cent p.a. with no complicated requirements.

TL;DR: Best fuss-free savings accounts in Singapore with the highest interest rates 2021

In order to find the best savings account, we assume that we are looking to park $20,000 into the savings account.

Based on this criterion that we set out, here’s how much interest you’ll be getting:

Savings Account Interest Earned CIMB FastSaver 0.30 per cent p.a. HL Bank iSavings 0.30 per cent p.a. OCBC Bonus+ Up to 0.40 per cent p.a. POSB SAYE 2.00 per cent p.a. RHB High Yield Savings Plus 0.8 per cent p.a. Standard Chartered Jumpstart 0.40 per cent p.a. UOB Stash Up to 0.30 per cent p.a.

If you find that everything’s too much work…

You can use the FREE Seedly Savings Account Calculator to help you make your decision faster!

Seedly Savings Account Calculator : Find the best savings account in less than a minute

The whole process of choosing the best savings account can be rather confusing as we all have different spending habits and incomes.

To make it easier for you, we created the Seedly Savings Account Calculator which you can use for FREE !

All you have to do is fill up some basic information like your:

Bank balance

Monthly salary credited

Monthly credit card spend.

And the calculator will tell you which savings account gives you the highest interest rate!

If you’re still unsure, you can also read real user reviews left by on Seedly to find out if it’s really the best savings account for you!

CIMB Savings Account: CIMB FastSaver

CIMB FastSaver interest rates (Updated with Jan 15, 2021 rates)

Account Balance Interest Rates

(Before Jan 15, 2020) Interest Rates

(After Jan 15, 2020) First $50,000 0.30 per cent p.a. 0.30 per cent p.a. Next $25,000 0.50 per cent p.a. 0.30 per cent p.a. Next $25,000 0.75 per cent p.a. 0.15 per cent p.a. Above $100,000 0.30 per cent p.a. 0.15 per cent p.a.

Initial deposit: $1,000

Minimum monthly balance: $0 (but leave $1,000 to get the interest!)

Bonus interest cap: $100,000

CIMB FastSaver has long been one of the favourites when it comes to a fuss-free savings account.

Especially before the reduction of interest rates, where we could earn 1 per cent p.a. for the first $50,000.

With the latest change with effect from 15 Jan 2021, individuals can earn up to 0.30 per cent for the first $50,000.

While the interest rates have fallen, it remains as one of the better savings accounts out there with no conditions.

HL Bank Savings Account: HL Bank iSavings

HL Bank iSavings Interest rates (Updated with Jan 15, 2021 rates)

Account Balance Interest Rates (p.a.) First S$20,000 0.30 per cent Next S$30,000 0.30 per cent Next S$150,000 0.30 per cent Next S$800,000 0.30 per cent Above S$1,000,000 0.30 per cent

Similar to CIMB FastSaver, get to earn 0.30 per cent p.a. for up to $1,000,000.

Initial deposit: $5,000

Minimum daily balance: $5,000

Bonus interest cap: $1,000,000

They are currently running a promotion till Jan 31, 2021, where individuals will get bonus interest rates on top of the prevailing rates, as follows:

Account Balance Interest Rates (p.a.) Bonus Rates (p.a.) Promo Rates (p.a.) First S$20,000 0.30 per cent 0.38 per cent 0.68 per cent Next S$30,000 0.30 per cent 0.38 per cent 0.68 per cent Next S$150,000 0.30 per cent 0.38 per cent 0.68 per cent Next S$800,000 0.30 per cent 0.15 per cent 0.45 per cent Above S$1,000,000 0.30 per cent 0.15 per cent 0.45 per cent

This means getting 0.68 per cent for the first $150,000, which is a pretty good rate for something that requires zero effort.

OCBC Savings Account: OCBC Bonus+

OCBC Bonus+ interest rates (Updated With Feb 1, 2021 rates)

OCBC Bonus+ Account Interest Rates (p.a.) Base interest 0.05 per cent No-withdrawal bonus interest 0.10 per cent No-withdrawal & Save bonus interest 0.25 per cent Total Up to 0.40 per cent

Initial deposit: $5,000

Minimum daily balance: $3,000

Bonus interest cap: –

For OCBC Bonus+, there are two types of bonus interest if you meet the eligibility criteria:

Make no withdrawals from the account

Deposit at least S$500 monthly and make no withdrawals from the account

Get up to 0.40per cent p.a. if these two conditions are fulfilled.

RHB Savings Account: RHB High Yield Savings Plus account

RHB High Yield Savings Plus Interest Rates (Updated With Sept 1, 2020 rates)

Account Balance Interest Rates (p.a.) First $50,000 0.80 per cent Next $25,000 0.90 per cent Next $25,000 1.00 per cent Above $100,000 0.40 per cent

Initial deposit: $1,000

Minimum monthly balance: $0 (but leave $1,000 to get the interest!)

Bonus interest cap: $100,000

Earn up to 1.00 per cent p.a. for your first $100,000 with the RHB High Yield Savings Plus account.

Even if you don’t have $100,000, 0.8 per cent p.a. for the first $50,000 is a great deal as well.

Standard Chartered Savings Account: Standard Chartered Jumpstart

Standard Chartered Jumpstart interest rates (Updated With Jan 1, 2021 rates)

The Standard Chartered Jumpstart account is another hot favourite when it used to give 2.00 per cent p.a. interest on the first $20,000 in the account.

Since Jan 1, 2021, this has been slashed to 0.4 per cent p.a. interest on balances up to $20,000 year-round.

And any incremental balances above $20,000 will receive 0.1 per cent p.a ..

The only catch? You need to be between 18 and 26 years old .

Initial deposit: $0

Minimum daily balance: $0 (no fall-below fee)

Bonus interest cap: $20,000

UOB Savings Account: UOB stash

UOB Stash interest rates

Account Balance Base Interest (p.a.) Bonus Interest (p.a.) Interest Rates (p.a.) First $10,000 0.05per cent 0.00 per cent 0.05 per cent Next $30,000 0.25 per cent 0.30 per cent Next $30,000 0.55 per cent 0.60 per cent Next $30,000 0.95 per cent 1.00 per cent Above 100,000 0.00 per cent 0.05 per cent

Initial deposit: $1,000

Minimum daily balance: $1,000

Bonus interest cap: $100,000

Get up to 1.00 per cent p.a . for the first $100,000, given that the monthly average balance in the account is maintained or increased.

This means that withdrawals are allowed for this account, but have to be topped up again (to minimally the previous month’s balance, or more) to earn the bonus interest.

Do note that there is no bonus interest for the first $10,000.

Best fuss-free savings accounts in Singapore with the highest interest rates 2021

In a low-interest-rate environment, most of the banks are probably affected which resulted in the changes to their consumer products.

With different banks cutting their interest rates every few months, it gets difficult to keep up with the ones that are offering the highest rates.

If you’re choosing to open a new savings account, you may also want to take into consideration the accessibility of the ATMs as some of them may have fewer around.

