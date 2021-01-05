Best handyman services in Singapore for all your home fix needs

From time to time, things in your home break down. But it’s a real pity and financially costly for you if you just replace them whenever they break down.

Sometimes, all you need is a little care from a handyman and it starts working wonders again. That’s why it is important for you to prolong the lifespan of your home appliances with the best handyman services in Singapore.

What are the services you can expect from a handyman?

Good handyman services offer a wide range of work, from simple LED light replacement, aircon reparation and plumbing to more complex jobs such as painting, wall repairing and ceiling leakage restoration.

Handyman is an umbrella term that we often use to address someone who does a good job at handling domestic repairs and renovations. But what kind of repair and renovation services are we talking about here?

In short, for any renovation or repair work that happens within the four walls of your home, a handyman should be able to fix them for you.

What do you need to know before hiring a handyman?

Price is a big factor when it comes to hiring a handyman. But it is not the only factor that you should consider. Besides price, there are also other factors to look at when deciding which handyman to hire to settle your home fix needs.

1. Check whether your handyman is licensed

A handyman used to be a person who can self-claim that they can perform the repair job. But increasingly, being a handyman requires you to be licensed. The whole purpose of issuing licenses to handymen is to ensure that they are qualified to handle your home fixes for you.

After all, you don’t want a non-licensed, self-proclaimed electrician that will end up causing your home to be short-circuited.

To check whether your handyman has the appropriate license, you can visit the Energy Market Authority website or the PUB website to do a quick check.

One caveat to note is that having a license isn’t a sure-fire way to hiring a good handyman. Take note of their reputation and experience as a handyman, either from word-of-mouth or online reviews, to determine their skills..

2. Be sure to check whether your handyman is insured

Making sure that your handyman is insured is important, especially if you are hiring a freelance handyman. There’s always a risk of them getting injured while carrying out the repair work, whether it is fixing your LED lightbulb or performing plumbing works for your toilet.. For your handyman’s own safety, and your personal peace of mind, making sure that he/she is insured is a no-brainer.

3. Warranty period for handyman service

Just like everything else that you are paying for, you want an assurance of the work quality. You don’t want to be paying for a repair work that comes apart two days after completion. Thus, be sure to check with your handyman on the warranty period for his/her service.

4. Confirm who will be providing the materials before hiring

Most handymen are honest freelancers who are just trying their best to earn a living. But there are some black sheep out there who add material costs to their service when it should have been included as part of the package.

5. Explore your payment options

Depending on the handyman that you are hiring, you can find yourself with different payment options. Typical payment options include:

100 per cent upfront payment

50 per cent upfront payment and 50 per cent payment upon completion

Instalment

100 per cent payment upon completion

Be sure to choose a payment option that suits your needs. For handyman service where large payment is involved (e.g. painting), you might want to hold some payment on your end to ensure the handyman completes the job properly.

Handyman services in Singapore

If you are looking for a handyman solution with great reputation and affordable prices, ISOHomeCare is where you should be heading to. From plumbing jobs to electrical services, ISOHomeCare has a team of handyman experts that can meet your needs.

As a subsidiary of ISOTeam, the contractor that does a lot of HDB projects such as painting jobs and the Home Improvement Program (HIP), so you don’t have to worry about the quality of work by the ISOHomeCare team.

Services

Handyman services

Painting services

Electrical services

Plumbing services

Waterproofing services

Air-con services

Flooring & coating

Cost

Handyman services: $26 onwards per job

Electrical services: $22.50 onwards per job

Painting services: $1,000 onwards for 3 bedrooms

Joydom Engineering is a team of professional handymen that is known for their quality and workmanship. Over the years, they have also built a reputation for being a reliable handyman service provider.

From mounting TV brackets to plumbing your toilets and fixing electrical appliances, there’s nothing in your home that Joydom Engineering can’t fix.

Services

Handyman services

Plumbing, sanitary and gas

Electrical services

Painting services

Air-con servicing

Door and window services

Cost

Request for quotation based on your home fix needs

KaoDim isn’t just a handyman company. Rather, it is a marketplace app that lets you post jobs for service providers to respond to it. Instead of having you shop around for handymen, KaoDim brings the handymen to you to fix what’s broken in your home.

Services

Cleaning services

Plumber services

Lighting & wiring services

Air-con services

Home repair & maintenance

Home renovation & improvement

Movers & relocators

Appliance service & repair

Pest control services

Cost

Request for quotation from various service providers by posting your job on KaoDim website

Handyman Services Singapore is another handyman service company that only has an online presence. They focus on electrical works, air-conditioning, plumbing and painting services. As an online-only handyman service, they are able to provide affordable handyman service to you given that they do not have any rent overhead to cover.

Services

Lighting & Wiring Services

Home Repair & Maintenance

Painting service

Cost

Handyman services: $50 onwards per job

Electrical services: $80 onwards per job

Painting services: $280 onwards per job

Full list of service prices

As Kiasu Plumber’s name implies, It offers a full suite of handyman service, from plumbing, electrical, painting to the general handyman services. One thing to like about Kiasu Plumber is their response time.

They even have their own response time service level agreement for different regions in Singapore. So, if you are looking for a handyman solution provider with quick response time, dial Kiasu Plumber’s number and they will get to your house within three hours.

East – Pasir Ris , Tampines , Simei : 2-3 hours response time

North East – Hougang, Sengkang, Punggol: 2 hours response time

Central – Novena, Balestier, Bukit Timah, Redhill, Queenstown: 1-2 hours response time

North – Ang Mo kio, Yishun, Woodland, Chua Chu Kang: 2-3 hours response time

West – Jurong West, Bukit Batok: 1-2 hours response time

Services

Plumbing services

Electrical services

Handyman services

Painting services

Cost

Plumbing services: $50 onwards per job

Painting services: $500 onwards for 3-room

NTUC Home Services is a referral service set up by NTUC Income as a value-added service to put homeowners in touch with trusted and experienced service providers.

The panel of service providers that they recommend to homeowners are thoroughly screened with relevant trade licenses before being recommended to you.

Services

Plumbing services

Electrical services

Handyman services

Painting services

Air-con services

Cost

Request for quotation on a job basis

Similar to KaoDim, ServisHero is another handy app that helps put you in contact with handyman service providers and freelancers in Singapore.

All you need to do is to post your job and you will receive bids from handyman heroes. You can then make your selection for the perfect handyman to take on your home fix job. You can even check out the reviews and ratings of different handyman service providers before you make your choice.

Services

Plumbing services

Electrical services

Handyman services

Painting services

Air-con services

Cost

Request for quotation on a job basis

With over 20 years of experience, HRD Professional Handyman is a team of qualified and highly trained handymen. The team can handle a wide range of electrical services, carpentry, plumbing and various home fix works.

Their services also come covered with a 90-day warranty, which gives you an assurance of the quality of work that they can deliver.

Services

Plumbing services

Electrical services

Handyman services

Painting services

Air-con services

Cost

Request for customized quotation depending on your job needs

Fixwerks is a handyman service provider that is dedicated to providing repair and maintenance services of the highest quality. They pride themselves on uncompromising safety standards and upholding the finest level of well-deserved customer service.

With Fixwerks, you can be assured that your repair works are done to a high level of quality. Their work even comes with a 12-month warranty.

Services

Plumbing services

Electrical services

Handyman services

Painting services

Air-con services

Cost

LS Handyman and Carpenter Singapore is an all-in-one handyman service provider in Singapore that has served many homes in Singapore. They have some of the finest handyman experts within their in-house team to bring the best handyman experience to you.

Services

Plumbing services

Electrical services

Handyman services

Painting services

Air-con services

Locksmith services

Cost