Best handyman services in Singapore for all your home fix needs

Looking for a quick and affordable fix for your broken home appliance? Read our handyman guide to get the best handyman service for your home fix needs.
From time to time, things in your home break down. But it’s a real pity and financially costly for you if you just replace them whenever they break down.
Sometimes, all you need is a little care from a handyman and it starts working wonders again. That’s why it is important for you to prolong the lifespan of your home appliances with the best handyman services in Singapore.
What are the services you can expect from a handyman?
Good handyman services offer a wide range of work, from simple LED light replacement, aircon reparation and plumbing to more complex jobs such as painting, wall repairing and ceiling leakage restoration.
Handyman is an umbrella term that we often use to address someone who does a good job at handling domestic repairs and renovations. But what kind of repair and renovation services are we talking about here?
In short, for any renovation or repair work that happens within the four walls of your home, a handyman should be able to fix them for you.
What do you need to know before hiring a handyman?
Price is a big factor when it comes to hiring a handyman. But it is not the only factor that you should consider. Besides price, there are also other factors to look at when deciding which handyman to hire to settle your home fix needs.
1. Check whether your handyman is licensed
A handyman used to be a person who can self-claim that they can perform the repair job. But increasingly, being a handyman requires you to be licensed. The whole purpose of issuing licenses to handymen is to ensure that they are qualified to handle your home fixes for you.
After all, you don’t want a non-licensed, self-proclaimed electrician that will end up causing your home to be short-circuited.
To check whether your handyman has the appropriate license, you can visit the Energy Market Authority website or the PUB website to do a quick check.
One caveat to note is that having a license isn’t a sure-fire way to hiring a good handyman. Take note of their reputation and experience as a handyman, either from word-of-mouth or online reviews, to determine their skills..
2. Be sure to check whether your handyman is insured
Making sure that your handyman is insured is important, especially if you are hiring a freelance handyman. There’s always a risk of them getting injured while carrying out the repair work, whether it is fixing your LED lightbulb or performing plumbing works for your toilet.. For your handyman’s own safety, and your personal peace of mind, making sure that he/she is insured is a no-brainer.
3. Warranty period for handyman service
Just like everything else that you are paying for, you want an assurance of the work quality. You don’t want to be paying for a repair work that comes apart two days after completion. Thus, be sure to check with your handyman on the warranty period for his/her service.
4. Confirm who will be providing the materials before hiring
Most handymen are honest freelancers who are just trying their best to earn a living. But there are some black sheep out there who add material costs to their service when it should have been included as part of the package.
5. Explore your payment options
Depending on the handyman that you are hiring, you can find yourself with different payment options. Typical payment options include:
- 100 per cent upfront payment
- 50 per cent upfront payment and 50 per cent payment upon completion
- Instalment
- 100 per cent payment upon completion
Be sure to choose a payment option that suits your needs. For handyman service where large payment is involved (e.g. painting), you might want to hold some payment on your end to ensure the handyman completes the job properly.
Handyman services in Singapore
|Company
|Address
|Contact
|ISOHomeCare
|8 Changi North Street 1, ISOTeam Building, Singapore 498829
|6745 0150
|homecare@iso-team.com
|Joydom Engineering
|5 Little Road, #03-01, Cemtex Industrial Building, Singapore 536983
|8163 2621
|enquiry@joydom.com.sg
|KaoDim
|Online-only
|8748 1105
|info@kaodim.sg
|Handyman Services Singapore
|Online-only
|8282 6888
|https://www.handymanservices.sg/contact/
|Kiasu Plumber
|20 Maxwell Road #09-17 Maxwell House, Singapore 069113
|8820 5579
|https://kiasuplumber.com/contact-us/
|NTUC Home Services
|75 Bras Basah Road, Income Centre, Singapore 189557
|–
|https://appsonline.income.com.sg/uiHomeServicesRequestForm/RequestService.aspx
|ServisHero
|143 Cecil Street, #03-01 GB Building, Singapore 069542
|–
|support@servishero.com
|HRD Professional Handyman
|9003 Tampines Street 93, #04 – 190 & 192, Singapore 528837
|67829200
|Sales@SingaporeHandyman.com
|Fixwerk
|55 Serangoon North Avenue 4, S9 #06-11, Singapore 555859
|6765 8890
|enquiries@fixwerks.com
|LS Handyman and Carpenter Singapore
|45 Sims Drive, #12-152, Singapore 380045
|68544992
|support@handymansingapore.net
ISOHomeCare
If you are looking for a handyman solution with great reputation and affordable prices, ISOHomeCare is where you should be heading to. From plumbing jobs to electrical services, ISOHomeCare has a team of handyman experts that can meet your needs.
As a subsidiary of ISOTeam, the contractor that does a lot of HDB projects such as painting jobs and the Home Improvement Program (HIP), so you don’t have to worry about the quality of work by the ISOHomeCare team.
Services
- Handyman services
- Painting services
- Electrical services
- Plumbing services
- Waterproofing services
- Air-con services
- Flooring & coating
Cost
- Handyman services: $26 onwards per job
- Electrical services: $22.50 onwards per job
- Painting services: $1,000 onwards for 3 bedrooms
Joydom Engineering
Joydom Engineering is a team of professional handymen that is known for their quality and workmanship. Over the years, they have also built a reputation for being a reliable handyman service provider.
From mounting TV brackets to plumbing your toilets and fixing electrical appliances, there’s nothing in your home that Joydom Engineering can’t fix.
Services
- Handyman services
- Plumbing, sanitary and gas
- Electrical services
- Painting services
- Air-con servicing
- Door and window services
Cost
- Request for quotation based on your home fix needs
KaoDim
KaoDim isn’t just a handyman company. Rather, it is a marketplace app that lets you post jobs for service providers to respond to it. Instead of having you shop around for handymen, KaoDim brings the handymen to you to fix what’s broken in your home.
Services
- Cleaning services
- Plumber services
- Lighting & wiring services
- Air-con services
- Home repair & maintenance
- Home renovation & improvement
- Movers & relocators
- Appliance service & repair
- Pest control services
Cost
- Request for quotation from various service providers by posting your job on KaoDim website
Handyman Services Singapore
Handyman Services Singapore is another handyman service company that only has an online presence. They focus on electrical works, air-conditioning, plumbing and painting services. As an online-only handyman service, they are able to provide affordable handyman service to you given that they do not have any rent overhead to cover.
Services
- Lighting & Wiring Services
- Home Repair & Maintenance
- Painting service
Cost
- Handyman services: $50 onwards per job
- Electrical services: $80 onwards per job
- Painting services: $280 onwards per job
- Full list of service prices
Kiasu Plumber
As Kiasu Plumber’s name implies, It offers a full suite of handyman service, from plumbing, electrical, painting to the general handyman services. One thing to like about Kiasu Plumber is their response time.
They even have their own response time service level agreement for different regions in Singapore. So, if you are looking for a handyman solution provider with quick response time, dial Kiasu Plumber’s number and they will get to your house within three hours.
- East – Pasir Ris , Tampines , Simei : 2-3 hours response time
- North East – Hougang, Sengkang, Punggol: 2 hours response time
- Central – Novena, Balestier, Bukit Timah, Redhill, Queenstown: 1-2 hours response time
- North – Ang Mo kio, Yishun, Woodland, Chua Chu Kang: 2-3 hours response time
- West – Jurong West, Bukit Batok: 1-2 hours response time
Services
- Plumbing services
- Electrical services
- Handyman services
- Painting services
Cost
- Plumbing services: $50 onwards per job
- Painting services: $500 onwards for 3-room
NTUC Home Services
NTUC Home Services is a referral service set up by NTUC Income as a value-added service to put homeowners in touch with trusted and experienced service providers.
The panel of service providers that they recommend to homeowners are thoroughly screened with relevant trade licenses before being recommended to you.
Services
- Plumbing services
- Electrical services
- Handyman services
- Painting services
- Air-con services
Cost
- Request for quotation on a job basis
ServisHero
Similar to KaoDim, ServisHero is another handy app that helps put you in contact with handyman service providers and freelancers in Singapore.
All you need to do is to post your job and you will receive bids from handyman heroes. You can then make your selection for the perfect handyman to take on your home fix job. You can even check out the reviews and ratings of different handyman service providers before you make your choice.
Services
- Plumbing services
- Electrical services
- Handyman services
- Painting services
- Air-con services
Cost
- Request for quotation on a job basis
HRD Professional Handyman
With over 20 years of experience, HRD Professional Handyman is a team of qualified and highly trained handymen. The team can handle a wide range of electrical services, carpentry, plumbing and various home fix works.
Their services also come covered with a 90-day warranty, which gives you an assurance of the quality of work that they can deliver.
Services
- Plumbing services
- Electrical services
- Handyman services
- Painting services
- Air-con services
Cost
- Request for customized quotation depending on your job needs
Fixwerks
Fixwerks is a handyman service provider that is dedicated to providing repair and maintenance services of the highest quality. They pride themselves on uncompromising safety standards and upholding the finest level of well-deserved customer service.
With Fixwerks, you can be assured that your repair works are done to a high level of quality. Their work even comes with a 12-month warranty.
Services
- Plumbing services
- Electrical services
- Handyman services
- Painting services
- Air-con services
Cost
LS Handyman and Carpenter Singapore
LS Handyman and Carpenter Singapore is an all-in-one handyman service provider in Singapore that has served many homes in Singapore. They have some of the finest handyman experts within their in-house team to bring the best handyman experience to you.
Services
- Plumbing services
- Electrical services
- Handyman services
- Painting services
- Air-con services
- Locksmith services
Cost
- Aircon services: $40 onwards
- Electrical services: $60 onwards
- Plumbing services: $60 onwards
- Full list of pricing listed here
This article was first published in SingSaver.com.sg.