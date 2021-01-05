Best handyman services in Singapore for all your home fix needs

Looking for a quick and affordable fix for your broken home appliance? Read our handyman guide to get the best handyman service for your home fix needs.

From time to time, things in your home break down. But it’s a real pity and financially costly for you if you just replace them whenever they break down.

Sometimes, all you need is a little care from a handyman and it starts working wonders again. That’s why it is important for you to prolong the lifespan of your home appliances with the best handyman services in Singapore.

What are the services you can expect from a handyman?

Good handyman services offer a wide range of work, from simple LED light replacement, aircon reparation and plumbing to more complex jobs such as painting, wall repairing and ceiling leakage restoration.

Handyman is an umbrella term that we often use to address someone who does a good job at handling domestic repairs and renovations. But what kind of repair and renovation services are we talking about here? 

In short, for any renovation or repair work that happens within the four walls of your home, a handyman should be able to fix them for you.

What do you need to know before hiring a handyman?

Price is a big factor when it comes to hiring a handyman. But it is not the only factor that you should consider. Besides price, there are also other factors to look at when deciding which handyman to hire to settle your home fix needs.

1. Check whether your handyman is licensed

A handyman used to be a person who can self-claim that they can perform the repair  job. But increasingly, being a handyman requires you to be licensed. The whole purpose of issuing licenses to handymen is to ensure that they are qualified to handle your home fixes for you.

After all, you don’t want a non-licensed, self-proclaimed electrician that will end up causing your home to be short-circuited. 

To check whether your handyman has the appropriate license, you can visit the Energy Market Authority website or the PUB website to do a quick check. 

One caveat to note is that having a license isn’t a sure-fire way to hiring a good handyman. Take note of their reputation and experience as a handyman, either from word-of-mouth or online reviews, to determine their skills..

2. Be sure to check whether your handyman is insured

Making sure that your handyman is insured is important, especially if you are hiring a freelance handyman. There’s always a risk of them getting injured while carrying out the repair work, whether it is fixing your LED lightbulb or performing plumbing works for your toilet.. For your handyman’s own safety, and your personal peace of mind, making sure that he/she is insured is a no-brainer.

3. Warranty period for handyman service

Just like everything else that you are paying for, you want an assurance of the work quality. You don’t want to be paying for a repair work that comes apart two days after completion. Thus, be sure to check with your handyman on the warranty period for his/her service. 

4. Confirm who will be providing the materials before hiring

Most handymen are honest freelancers who are just trying their best to earn a living. But there are some black sheep out there who add material costs to their service when it should have been included as part of the package.

5. Explore your payment options

Depending on the handyman that you are hiring, you can find yourself with different payment options. Typical payment options include:

  • 100 per cent upfront payment
  • 50 per cent upfront payment and 50 per cent payment upon completion
  • Instalment
  • 100 per cent payment upon completion

Be sure to choose a payment option that suits your needs. For handyman service where large payment is involved (e.g. painting), you might want to hold some payment on your end to ensure the handyman completes the job properly.

Handyman services in Singapore

Company Address Contact Email
ISOHomeCare 8 Changi North Street 1, ISOTeam Building, Singapore 498829 6745 0150 homecare@iso-team.com
Joydom Engineering 5 Little Road, #03-01, Cemtex Industrial Building, Singapore 536983 8163 2621 enquiry@joydom.com.sg
KaoDim Online-only 8748 1105 info@kaodim.sg
Handyman Services Singapore Online-only 8282 6888 https://www.handymanservices.sg/contact/
Kiasu Plumber 20 Maxwell Road #09-17 Maxwell House, Singapore 069113 8820 5579 https://kiasuplumber.com/contact-us/
NTUC Home Services 75 Bras Basah Road, Income Centre, Singapore 189557 https://appsonline.income.com.sg/uiHomeServicesRequestForm/RequestService.aspx
ServisHero 143 Cecil Street, #03-01 GB Building, Singapore 069542 support@servishero.com
HRD Professional Handyman 9003 Tampines Street 93, #04 – 190 & 192, Singapore 528837 67829200 Sales@SingaporeHandyman.com
Fixwerk 55 Serangoon North Avenue 4, S9 #06-11, Singapore 555859 6765 8890 enquiries@fixwerks.com
LS Handyman and Carpenter Singapore 45 Sims Drive, #12-152, Singapore 380045 68544992 support@handymansingapore.net

ISOHomeCare

If you are looking for a handyman solution with great reputation and affordable prices, ISOHomeCare is where you should be heading to. From plumbing jobs to electrical services, ISOHomeCare has a team of handyman experts that can meet your needs.

As a subsidiary of ISOTeam, the contractor that does a lot of HDB projects such as painting jobs and the Home Improvement Program (HIP), so you don’t have to worry about the quality of work by the ISOHomeCare team.

Services

  • Handyman services
  • Painting services
  • Electrical services
  • Plumbing services
  • Waterproofing services
  • Air-con services
  • Flooring & coating

Cost

  • Handyman services: $26 onwards per job
  • Electrical services: $22.50 onwards per job
  • Painting services: $1,000 onwards for 3 bedrooms

Joydom Engineering

Joydom Engineering is a team of professional handymen that is known for their quality and workmanship. Over the years, they have also built a reputation for being a reliable handyman service provider.

From mounting TV brackets to plumbing your toilets and fixing electrical appliances, there’s nothing in your home that Joydom Engineering can’t fix. 

Services

  • Handyman services
  • Plumbing, sanitary and gas
  • Electrical services
  • Painting services
  • Air-con servicing
  • Door and window services 

Cost

  • Request for quotation based on your home fix needs

KaoDim

KaoDim isn’t just a handyman company. Rather, it is a marketplace app that lets you post jobs for service providers to respond to it. Instead of having you shop around for handymen, KaoDim brings the handymen to you to fix what’s broken in your home.

Services

  • Cleaning services
  • Plumber services
  • Lighting & wiring services
  • Air-con services
  • Home repair & maintenance
  • Home renovation & improvement
  • Movers & relocators
  • Appliance service & repair
  • Pest control services

Cost

  • Request for quotation from various service providers by posting your job on KaoDim website

Handyman Services Singapore

Handyman Services Singapore is another handyman service company that only has an online presence. They focus on electrical works, air-conditioning, plumbing and painting services. As an online-only handyman service, they are able to provide affordable handyman service to you given that they do not have any rent overhead to cover.

Services

  • Lighting & Wiring Services
  • Home Repair & Maintenance
  • Painting service

Cost

  • Handyman services: $50 onwards per job
  • Electrical services: $80 onwards per job
  • Painting  services: $280 onwards per job
  • Full list of service prices

Kiasu Plumber

As Kiasu Plumber’s name implies,  It offers a full suite of handyman service, from plumbing, electrical, painting to the general handyman services. One thing to like about Kiasu Plumber is their response time.

They even have their own response time service level agreement for different regions in Singapore. So, if you are looking for a handyman solution provider with quick response time, dial Kiasu Plumber’s number and they will get to your house within three hours.

  • East – Pasir Ris , Tampines , Simei : 2-3 hours response time
  • North East – Hougang, Sengkang, Punggol: 2 hours response time
  • Central – Novena, Balestier, Bukit Timah, Redhill, Queenstown: 1-2 hours response time
  • North – Ang Mo kio, Yishun, Woodland, Chua Chu Kang: 2-3 hours response time
  • West – Jurong West, Bukit Batok: 1-2 hours response time

Services

  • Plumbing services
  • Electrical services
  • Handyman services
  • Painting services

Cost

  • Plumbing services: $50 onwards per job
  • Painting services: $500 onwards for 3-room

NTUC Home Services

NTUC Home Services is a referral service set up by NTUC Income as a value-added service to put homeowners in touch with trusted and experienced service providers.

The panel of service providers that they recommend to homeowners are thoroughly screened with relevant trade licenses before being recommended to you.

Services

  • Plumbing services
  • Electrical services
  • Handyman services
  • Painting services
  • Air-con services

Cost

  • Request for quotation on a job basis

ServisHero

Similar to KaoDim, ServisHero is another handy app that helps put you in contact with handyman service providers and freelancers in Singapore.

All you need to do is to post your job and you will receive bids from handyman heroes. You can then make your selection for the perfect handyman to take on your home fix job. You can even check out the reviews and ratings of different handyman service providers before you make your choice.

Services

  • Plumbing services
  • Electrical services
  • Handyman services
  • Painting services
  • Air-con services

Cost

  • Request for quotation on a job basis

HRD Professional Handyman

With over 20 years of experience, HRD Professional Handyman is a team of qualified and highly trained handymen. The team can handle a wide range of electrical services, carpentry, plumbing and various home fix works.

Their services also come covered with a 90-day warranty, which gives you an assurance of the quality of work that they can deliver.

Services

  • Plumbing services
  • Electrical services
  • Handyman services
  • Painting services
  • Air-con services

Cost

  • Request for customized quotation depending on your job needs

Fixwerks

Fixwerks is a handyman service provider that is dedicated to providing repair and maintenance services of the highest quality. They pride themselves on uncompromising safety standards and upholding the finest level of well-deserved customer service.

With Fixwerks, you can be assured that your repair works are done to a high level of quality. Their work even comes with a 12-month warranty.

Services

  • Plumbing services
  • Electrical services
  • Handyman services
  • Painting services
  • Air-con services

Cost

LS Handyman and Carpenter Singapore

LS Handyman and Carpenter Singapore is an all-in-one handyman service provider in Singapore that has served many homes in Singapore. They have some of the finest handyman experts within their in-house team to bring the best handyman experience to you. 

Services

  • Plumbing services
  • Electrical services
  • Handyman services
  • Painting services
  • Air-con services
  • Locksmith services

Cost

