Best hotel rewards and loyalty programmes that work around the world in 2024

Picture this: You’re sipping a complimentary glass of champagne as you step into a luxurious suite with breathtaking views of an iconic city skyline. The concierge greets you by name, knowing your preferences before you even utter a word. Sounds like a dream, right? Well, what if I told you that this dream could become a reality with hotel rewards and loyalty programmes?

Some of the most common benefits of hotel rewards and loyalty programmes include:

Free nights: This can save you a significant amount of money on your next stay.

Room upgrades: This can be a great way to enjoy a more luxurious stay.

VIP Perks: Such as late checkout, early check-in, and access to airport lounges.

Typically, signing up for hotel rewards programmes is complimentary. You’ll start out at the lowest tier and can subsequently rise to a higher membership tier the more nights you stay at qualifying properties. Higher tiers offer more attractive point earn rates.

In this article, we discuss the best hotel rewards and loyalty programmes that you can use around the world and provide tips on how you can maximise your rewards.

1. Ascott Star Rewards

Ascott Star Rewards lets you earn points whenever you stay at Ascott properties, including properties from 14 brands owned by Ascott such as Oakwood, Lyf, Somerset, and more.

There are 4 membership tiers: Classic, Silver, Gold, and Premium. Points are accumulated for every S$1 spent. However, bonus points depend on your tier.

Membership tier How to qualify Ascott Points (ASP) for every S$1 spent Classic Free 10 Silver S$1,000 qualifying spending 12 Gold S$3,000 qualifying spending 14 Platinum S$10,000 qualifying spending 16

These points can be exchanged for free stays and room upgrades. Other than stays at participating hotels and serviced apartments, you can also exchange your points for CapitaStar$ which can then be exchanged for CapitaLand mall vouchers.

When used to redeem goodies, 1 ASP is equivalent to S$0.0025 (Clause 5.2 in the link). So if you spend $1,000 and receive 10,000 points as a Classic member, you can get $25 worth of goodies.

Ascott Points are valid for 24 calendar months from the date they’re credited to your account.

What’s more, you receive member rates and sales on your hotel bookings all year round, early access to private sales, and 25 per cent off your first online room booking for new members.

Ascott Star Rewards is ideal for those who like to stay in serviced apartments (there’s nothing like being able to cook for yourself), or who want to be able to convert their points to CapitaLand vouchers.

2. Marriott Bonvoy

The Marriott Bonvoy programme lets you earn points when you stay at properties from over 30 brands, including the Ritz-Carlton, Westin Hotels, St Regis, Sheraton, and, of course, Marriott Hotels. This is a great programme for those who are fans of big 5-star hotel brands.

There are six tiers in all — Member, Silver Elite, Gold Elite, Platinum Elite, Titanium Elite, and Ambassador Elite. Your tier is assigned depending on how many nights at qualifying hotels you spend each year.

Membership tier How to qualify Points bonus Member 0-9 nights per year – Silver Lite 10 nights per year 10per cent Bonus Gold Elite 25 nights per year 25per cent Bonus Platinum Elite 50 nights per year 50per cent Bonus Titanium Elite 75 nights per year 75per cent Bonus Ambassador Elite 100+ nights + US$23,000 (S$30,760.55) qualifying spent per year 75per cent Bonus

The lowest tier members earn 10 Mariott Bonvoy points for every S$1.34 (US$1) spent at most of the qualifying hotels, hotel dining and beverages, and golf rounds and spa services.

The redemption rate for free hotel stays varies depending on which property you’re staying at, with Marriott’s poshest properties being the most worth it. All things considered, Forbes Advisor has estimated the value of a Marriott Bonvoy point to be 0.73 – 0.77 US cents. That means 10 Marriott Bonvoy points can be redeemed for US$0.073 – US$0.077 or S$0.98 – S$1.04.

Other than using your points to book or offset the cost of hotel rooms, you can also use them on certain travel-related expenses like cruises, air miles, and car rentals. You can also exchange the points for shopping vouchers at merchants and restaurants, as well as certain international events and activities.

Points expire if you are inactive for 24 months. In other words, each time you stay at a Marriott hotel, all your points get a new 2-year lease of life regardless of when they were earned.

Members get special rates (eg. S$360 for a King Bed, Island View at W Singapore Sentosa Cove instead of S$379), free in-room wifi (not all non-member guests get free wifi), and can check in and unlock their doors using their phones via mobile check-in and mobile key.

One of the biggest perks of this programme is the ability to swap your points for air miles or shopping vouchers. So even if you have no plans to stay in a fancy hotel on the horizon, you can still make use of your points.

3. Hilton Honors

Not only do you get to feel like a queen/king in your Hilton hotel room, but you also earn 10 points per S$1.35 (US$1) spent at qualifying hotels, which other than Hilton include names like Conrad, Waldorf Astoria, and Hampton. That’s not all, you can also earn points in some other ways, such as by taking Lyft rides and dining at certain establishments.

There are four member tiers: basic member, Silver, Gold, and Diamond.

Membership tier How to qualify Points bonus Member 0 to 10 nights – Silver 10+ nights 20per cent Bonus Gold 40+ nights 85per cent Bonus Diamond 60+ nights 100per cent Bonus

New members get 1,000 bonus points on their first hotel stay and 2,000 bonus points on their second.

Other members’ perks include discounted rates (eg. S$321 instead of S$349 for a Twin Deluxe Room at Hilton Singapore Orchard), no resort fees on reward stays, digital check-in and check-out, digital key to unlock doors, the ability to choose your room, free WiFi, and invitations to Hilton Honors experiences.

You can redeem points not only for hotel stays but also for other stuff like Lyft rides, Amazon shopping, and rental cars. While the value of a point depends on what you’re using it for, Nerdwallet estimates the value of a Hilton Honors point to be about 0.5 US cents. That means 1,000 points = US$5 = S$6.75.

Hilton Honors points only expire if you’re inactive for 24 consecutive months (i.e. don’t stay at any Hilton hotel or earn/redeem points with their partners). If you’re a regular at Hilton hotels, you can theoretically keep chalking up points forever since even your "oldest" points won’t expire.

This is a good programme to sign up for if you're a fan of Paris Hilton (just kidding) or want to be able to redeem your points for shopping vouchers.

4. IHG Rewards Club

IHG Rewards Club enables you to earn and spend points at 19 brands under their umbrella, including InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, and Holiday Inn.

You earn 10 points for every S$1.35 (US$1) spent at qualifying hotels.

As far as redemption goes, according to NerdWallet, 1 IHG point is worth about 0.8 US cents. So if we do the math, 1,000 IHG points = US$8 = S$10.79.

There are 5 tiers: Club, Silver Elite, Gold Elite, Platinum Elite, and Diamond Elite.

Membership tier How to qualify Points bonus Club Member Free – Silver Elite 10 nights 20per cent Bonus Gold Elite 20 nights or 40,000 points per calendar year 40per cent Bonus Platinum Elite 40 nights or 60,000 points per calendar year 60per cent Bonus Diamond Elite 70 nights or 120,000 points per calendar year 100per cent Bonus

Regardless of tier, all members enjoy special members’ rates (eg. S$382 instead of S$394 in King Classic Heritage Wing at InterContinental Singapore) and promotions (e.g. lake check-out at 2pm), as well as free internet at hotels.

Points can be redeemed not only for hotel stays but also for air miles and gift cards in their catalogue, which includes brands like American Tourister and The North Face.

Let’s talk points expiry. If you’re an Elite member (anything after the first tier), good news: your points never expire. But if you’re just a Club member starting out, your points will expire after 12 months of no account activity. So to maintain them, you have to earn or redeem points at least once a year.

This is a pretty run-of-the-mill rewards programme with a decent earning rate. One advantage is that they have a relatively affordable brand — Holiday Inn Express. This is handy if you’re travelling on a budget.

5. World of Hyatt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hyatt (@hyatt)

World of Hyatt, Hyatt’s loyalty programme, is one of the better-value programmes out there. Some of the brands owned by Hyatt include Grand Hyatt, Park Hyatt, and Hyatt Regency.

There are four tiers — Member, Discoverist, Explorist, and Globalist. The last tier has a super elite version called Lifetime Globalist for the most loyal of Hyatt members.

Membership tier How to qualify Points per S$ spend Member Free 5 Base Points Discoverist 10 nights or 25,000 points 10per cent Bonus Explorist 30 nights or 50,000 points 20per cent Bonus Globalist 60 nights or 100,000 points 30per cent Bonus Lifetime Globalist 1,000,000 Lifetime Base Points 30per cent Bonus

Qualifying for the Lifetime Globalist tier gets you (as the name suggests) Globalist status for the rest of your life. you additional rewards such as 4 Suite Upgrade Awards each year and an annual getaway with 1 Category 1-7 Free Night Award.

As a basic member, you earn 5 base points per US$1 spent at Hyatt hotels, resorts, private homes/villas, as well as participating dining establishments and spas.

You’ll earn 10 base points per US$1 spent on FIND Experiences, which include anything from food tours and walking adventures to art sessions and yoga retreats.

When redeemed, the value of points depends on what you spend them on. According to NerdWallet, one point is worth about US$0.023, which is much higher than the others we’ve seen on this list that were worth a fraction of a cent. If we math it out, 1,000 World of Hyatt points is worth US$23 (S$30.96).

You can redeem points not only on hotel stays but also air miles, dining, spa sessions, and the restorative/adventurous FIND experiences we talked about earlier. Hello, music therapy retreats and truffle hunts.

Just take note of when they expire — you'll forfeit all your World of Hyatt points if you’re inactive for 24 months. The good news is that the definition of being "active" is pretty wide — earning points, redeeming points, gifting awards to other World of Hyatt members, converting points to air miles or credit, purchasing points, combining points with another member, and having an active Hyatt credit card linked to your World of Hyatt account all count.

This is a pretty good programme to sign up for if you plan to use it for the hotel discount, as the points redemption rate is quite attractive.

6. Accor Live Limitless

One of the advantages of Accor Live Limitless is that the 40+ brands under their wing range from luxury to budget. On one end of the scale, you’ve got posh establishments like Raffles Hotel, Fairmont, and Banyan Tree. On the other end, you’ve got Ibis and Ibis Budget.

Accor’s membership programme has five tiers: Classic, Silver, Gold, Platinum, and Diamond.

Membership tier How to qualify Points earned per €10 spent Classic Free 25 Silver 10 nights or 2,000 points (about 800 EUR spent) 31 Gold 30 nights or 7,000 points (about 2,800 EUR spent) 37 Platinum 60 nights or 14,000 points (about 5,600 EUR spent) 44 Diamond 26,000 points (about 10,400 EUR spent) 44

As a Classic member, for every S$14.64 (€10) spent, you receive:

25 points at all participating Accor brands

12.5 points at Ibis, Ibis Styles and Mama Shelter.

10 points at Mantra, Peppers, Breakfree, Art Series and Adagio (excluding Adagio Access)

5 points at Adagio Access, Jo&Joe and Greet

You can also earn points at selected restaurants and bars, flights, luxury train journeys on the Orient Express La Dolce Vita (in Italy), concerts, exhibitions, transport, parking, and even African safaris. These are also places you can redeem your points. Check out where you can earn/redeem points for more.

Accor has stated that 2,500 Reward points are worth €50 (S$73.18 ). To compare that to the others points we’ve looked at:

1,00o points = €20 = S$29.27

1 point = €0.02 = S$0.029

This redemption rate sits just below the World of Hyatt rate, and is still leagues ahead of the other reward programmes for which a point is worth about a third of the value we see here.

Rewards points expire 12 months after being credited to your account. Each time you earn more points, the validity of your points gets extended by 12 months.

Some of the other perks members enjoy include online check-in, fast checkout, free internet access at participating properties, free use of health club and sports facilities, discounted hotel prices, car rental discounts, as well as lots of offers, such as the chance to earn rewards points at an accelerated rate.

If you’ve ever thought of taking a luxury train journey or going on an African safari tour, that can be an added incentive to sign up for this programme. It’s also great if you want to save money by staying at Ibis Budget, as not all loyalty programmes have cheaper brands on their roster.

7. HERA (Accor Travel Advisor Programme)

Not to be confused with Accor Live Limitless, HERA is Accor’s B2B rewards programme for travel advisors. So while the traveller earns Accor Live Limitless points for staying in a hotel, you earn HERA points for making the booking for your client.

HERA gives travel professionals access to over 270 Accor and Ennismore hotels and resorts across 11 brands including Orient Express, Raffles, Fairmont, Sofitel and more.

On top of that, travel advisors also get access to informative travel planning tools and an easy-to-use booking system, making it a seamless journey to craft customised luxury travel experiences for their clients. In so doing, travel professionals unlock the best part — earning reward points that they can use on their own time!

HERA has no membership tiers. All travel advisors in the programme earn one point per room night. These points are good for 18 months from the last booking you make.

Once you’ve earned 50 points, you can start redeeming them. Use your points at HERA properties around the world by filling in the form on the “redeem points” page in your account. Accor hasn’t specified what the redemption rates are like, but your stay will only be processed if you have sufficient points and have not stayed in the same hotel in the past year. Be sure to switch it up!

I’m no travel advisor, but I think HERA is a great way travel advisors can give themselves an extra reward for the good and hard work they do. Why not, right? Especially since there are 270+ Accor and Ennismore hotels and resorts to choose from that are integrated with online tools and a seamless booking system.

8. Wyndham Rewards

If you travel often to the US, you might find Wyndham Rewards especially useful. That’s because Wyndham properties have a strong presence in the US. Their loyalty programme covers brands like Microtel Inn & Suites and Days Inn.

Wyndham Rewards has an interesting earn rate: For every qualified stay at Wyndham Rewards hotels or vacation club resorts, you get 10 points per US$1 (S$1.35) spent OR or 1,000 points — whichever is more!

A “qualified stay” at Wyndham is a stay of 1 or more consecutive nights at a property that, excluding taxes and surcharges, comes up to at least US$25 (S$33.60) per night on average. If the property has a minimum length of stay, you’ll need to satisfy that requirement too.

There are 4 tiers, Blue, Gold, Platinum, and Diamond.

Membership tier How to qualify Points earned per US$1 Blue Free 10 points Gold 5 nights 11 poins (10per cent bonus) Platinum 15 nights 11.5 points (15per cent bonus) Diamond 40 nights 12 points (20per cent bonus)

You can redeem 7,500, 15,000, or 30,000 points per bedroom depending on the redemption tier of the hotel—this is called a Go Free Award. Do a location search on Wyndham to check the tier of a property.

Aside from stays, you can also earn points from shopping merchants such as Godiva, Under Armour, the Dior Beauty, the US Apple Store and more. Note that most of these are for US merchants.

Not much of a shopper? Local tours and experiences will also earn you points, such as wine tours in Napa Valley.

Wyndham Rewards points expire after 18 months of inactivity. Regardless of whether you’re active, the final deadline is four years — points will expire four years after the checkout date of the stay from which you earned them.

According to NerdWallet, the average value of a Wyndham point is S$0.016 (US$0.012), which means 1,000 points is worth US$12 (S$16.12). That’s not the highest rate out there, but it’s still much higher than say Hilton Honors, where 1 points is worth half a cent (US$0.0005). Plus, if you intend to stay in relatively affordable accommodation in the US, it’s worth considering.

This programme is ideal for those who travel often to the US due to the sheer number of properties there, although Wyndham also has hotels in many other countries. It’s also much easier to climb up to a higher tier compared to most programmes, so if there’s a Wyndham property you could potentially stay at, give it a shot.

9. GHA Discovery

Are resort holidays the ultimate form of self-care in your book? Then GHA Discovery’s loyalty programme can put you on the road to bliss.

In fact, you’re not limited to overseas getaways. You can even go on a staycation as there are many luxurious Singapore properties participating in the programme, including Capella Singapore at Sentosa, Pan Pacific, and the Capitol Kempinski Hotel.

Other brands include Anantara, PARKROYAL, and Outrigger Resorts and Hotels. All in all, GHA Discovery boasts an impressive 800+ hotels, resorts and palaces from 40 hotel brands in 100+ countries.

Members get discounted member rates at participating hotels and earn D$ (DISCOVERY Dollars) on bookings and purchases made at the hotels. The base earn rate is D$1 for every USD 1 (S$1.35) for 4 – 7 per cent of your spending, depending on your membership tier.

There are four tiers — Silver, Gold, Platinum, and Titanium.

Membership tier How to qualify D$ earned Silver Free 4per cent Gold 2 nights or US$1,000 spending 5per cent Platinum 10 nights or US$5,000 spending or staying at 2 brands 6per cent Titanium 30 nights or USS$15,000 spending or staying at 3 brands 7per cent

Lowly Silver members earn D$ equivalent to 4per cent of their spending. The highest tier, Titanium, gets 7per cent back.

D$ can be used for spending at participating hotels, including at hotel spas and golf courses. They can also be spent on curated experiences.

Members also enjoy special members’ rates at participating hotels, room upgrades, early check-in and late check-out, and local offers and experiences such as tours, classes, nature experiences, adventure activities, cultural experiences, and your favourite destinations.

In terms of value, this is one of the most attractive programmes on the list. First, it’s great if you’re hoping to claw your way up to a higher tier because the upgrade requirements are more relaxed than other programmes’.

But the main draw is the value of 1 DISCOVERY Dollar (D$1). According to Clause 6.7 in their terms and conditions (effective 28 Dec 2023), the redemption value of D$1 is equal to USD 1 or its equivalent in the local currency of the hotel you’re redeeming your DISCOVERY Dollars at. As far as redemption rates go, we certainly saved the best for last on this list.

DISCOVERY dollars have different expiry dates depending on your membership tier:

Silver: 12 months expiry

Gold: 18 months expiry

Platinum and Titanium: 24 months expiry

The main disadvantage of GHA Discovery is that it’s mainly geared towards smaller hotel chains or resorts, and so might not be as useful for, say, business travellers. But if you’re a staycation fiend or avid holidaymaker, this programme could be the one to sign up for.

10. Comparison of the Best Hotel Rewards and Loyalty Programs 2024

The hotel loyalty programmes are honestly all quite similar, but here’s a summary of the key features of each:

Programme Notable participating brands No. of properties worldwide Earn rate Estimated value of one point Ascott Star Rewards Ascott, Oakwood, Lyf, Somerset 290+ S$1 = 10 points S$0.0025 Mariott Bonvoy Marriott Hotels, Ritz-Carlton, Westin Hotels, St Regis, Sheraton 8,500+ US$1 = 10 points S$0.0094 (US$0.007) Hilton Honors Hilton, Conrad, Waldorf Astoria, Hampton 7,000+ US$1 = 10 points S$0.0067 (US$0.005) IHG Rewards Club InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn Almost 6,000 US$1 = 10 points S$0.011 (US$0.008) World of Hyatt Grand Hyatt, Park Hyatt, Hyatt Regency 1,350+ US$1 = 5 points S$0.031 (US$0.023) Accor Live Limitless Accor Hotels, Raffles Hotel, Fairmont and Banyan Tree 4,200+ 10€ = 25 points S$0.029 (€0.02) Wyndham Rewards Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Microtell Inn & Suites, and Days Inn 9,000+ US$1 = 10 points or 1,000 points per stay, whichever is more S$0.016 (US$0.012) GHA Discovery Capella Singapore, Pan Pacific, Capitol Kempinski, Anantara, Parkroyal, Outrigger 800+ US$1 = D$1 on 4per cent of spending (up to 7per cent for higher tiers) S$1.35 (US$1)

Notice that Ascott Star Rewards and Hilton Honors points are worth less than one cent! On the other end of the spectrum, GHA Discovery might not have the most number of hotels and brands, but their redemption rate is remarkable among other hotel loyalty programmes.

11. How can you benefit from hotel rewards and loyalty programmes?

To make the most of your chosen loyalty programme, you should try to stay at a participating hotel every time you travel. The points you earn can then be accumulated and channelled towards offsetting the cost of future hotel stays or (if available through the programme) air miles, experiences, vouchers, and more. Many programmes also give you the option of donating your points to charity.

12. Tips and tricks to maximise hotel rewards and loyalty programmes

Research and choose wisely

Even though registering for hotel loyalty programs are usually free, take the time to research and compare different options. Look for programs that align with your travel patterns, offer a wide network of hotels in your preferred destinations, and provide attractive rewards and benefits.

Consider factors such as earning rates, redemption options, blackout dates, and membership tiers to ensure you select the program that best suits your needs.

Use co-branded credit cards

Consider obtaining a co-branded credit card affiliated with your preferred hotel loyalty program. These cards often come with sign-up bonuses, accelerated point-earning rates for hotel stays, and additional perks like complimentary elite status or annual free nights.

Responsible use of these credit cards can quickly boost your points balance and provide valuable benefits beyond what standard loyalty membership offers.

Use (any) credit card

Okay, not any. But if you don’t have access to a co-branded credit card, use another to earn cashback, air miles, or rewards. If you’re an avid traveller use credit cards for travel and overseas spending. The Citi PremierMiles Card in particular is an excellent choice for hotel bookings as you’ll earn 10 miles per S$1 spend on bookings made via Kaligo and Agoda.

When it comes to foreign spending, we have to talk about the UOB PRVI MASTERCARD Miles Card and HSBC TravelOne Card. These have the highest earn rates on foreign spend at 2.4 miles per S$1.

Stay loyal, earn more

Once you’ve chosen a hotel loyalty program, don’t let your commitment issues get to you. Concentrate your stays within the program’s network of hotels to accumulate points and achieve higher membership tiers.

By doing so, you’ll unlock additional benefits like room upgrades, complimentary breakfast, late check-outs, and access to exclusive lounges. Loyalty pays off in the world of hotel rewards.

Take advantage of promotions

Stay alert for promotions and special offers from hotel loyalty programs. These promotions can provide opportunities to earn bonus points, receive discounted rates, or enjoy exclusive experiences.

Sign up for email newsletters and follow the programs’ social media accounts to stay informed about upcoming deals and promotions. Timing your stays to coincide with these offers can significantly enhance the value of your rewards.

Strategise your redemptions

When it comes time to redeem your hard-earned rewards, strategize your redemptions for maximum value. Look for opportunities to redeem points during off-peak periods or take advantage of limited-time promotions offering discounted award stays.

Additionally, consider combining cash and points to stretch your rewards further or redeem them for experiences like spa treatments, dining, or local activities to enhance your overall travel experience.

Engage with loyalty program partners

Many hotel loyalty programs have partnerships with airlines, car rental agencies, and other service providers. By utilising these partners, you can earn additional rewards and benefits.

For example, booking flights or car rentals through a program’s partner can earn you bonus points or even help you achieve elite status faster. Expanding your engagement beyond hotel stays can amplify your rewards potential.

Stay informed and track your progress

Stay informed about any changes or updates to your hotel loyalty program. Program terms and conditions, redemption rates, and benefits can evolve over time, so it’s crucial to stay up-to-date.

Also, keep track of your points balance, expiration dates, and upcoming rewards to ensure you don’t miss out on any opportunities. Utilise mobile apps or online tools provided by the program to easily manage your account and track your progress.

Don't let your points expire

That would be so wasted, which is why I’m dedicating a whole section to talking about it. Some programmes fix expiry dates for points earned based on when they were earned — Ascott Star Rewards, Accor Live Limitless, and GHA Discovery fall under this category.

Others let you keep your points as long as you don’t have more than 12 or 24 months of inactivity, i.e. you don’t stay at one of their hotels to earn points nor do you redeem any points. Programmes with this points expiry system include Marriott Bonvoy (24 months), Hilton Honors (24 months), World of Hyatt (24 months), and IHG Club members (12 months).

Wyndham Rewards combines the two systems — points expire after 18 months of inactivity or four years after you earn them, whichever comes sooner.

The only rewards points that never expire are IHG points if you’re an Elite member.

