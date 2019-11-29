The best mobile business apps to have

From accounting and expenses to data management and human resources, here are 10 of the best mobile business apps you can find.

EXPENSIFY

Expensify is one of the biggest mobile expense providers in the world. Why we hear you ask? Well, it's not only extremely easy to use, it also can upload receipts via its OCR Smartscan saving you valuable time, but it is also able to be used on iOS and Android.

TSHEETS

If you want to keep track of your team, or just work out how many hours are to be billed to various projects, then Tsheets is for you.

Available for use of up to 30 people at a time, team members are able to keep each other up to date on where they are working, for how long and why.

Going one step further - you can also create jobs and shifts, keep track of sick days and holidays at a glance too.

CLICKMEETING

Gone are the days of dial in codes round a speaker in an office, and that's partly due to ClickMeeting.

With this handy little mobile app, you can stay in touch with clients and peers from the comfort of your own phone which lets you schedule meetings, stream conversations, calls and even videos, all from Android, iOS, Apple and Blackberry apps.

CITRIX SHAREFILE BUSINESS