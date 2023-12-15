Best savings accounts in Singapore with highest interest rates (December 2023)

So far, 2023 has been pretty hard on our bank accounts. Between inflation and an impending recession, it looks like our wallets are taking quite a hit this year, even with the government payouts to aid us.

It's times like these when saving your money is more important than ever. One easy way to do this is through a savings account. When you open a savings account with a bank, you deposit money into it and let that money earn interest. You'll enjoy higher interest rates on a savings account than you would on your normal account (called a checking account).

However, not all savings accounts are made equal. Different banks offer different interest rates and different minimum sums. So to help you out, we've compiled the best savings accounts in Singapore with the highest interest rates in 2023 for different personal and financial needs.

Note: We update this article on a monthly basis with the latest rates. The rates below were updated on Dec 15, 2023.

1. At a glance: Best savings accounts in Singapore with highest interest rates (Dec 2023)

Savings account Interest rates (effective interest rates) Best for Standard Chartered Bonus Saver Up to 7.88% (on first $100,000, fulfil 5 criteria) High spenders OCBC 360 Up to 7.65% (on first $100,000, fulfil 5 criteria) Growing your savings Citi Wealth First Account Up to 7.51% (on first $50,000-$150,000, fulfil 5 criteria) Those with other Citibank products Bank of China Smart Saver Up to 6.70% (on first $100,000, fulfil 4 criteria) High earners & spenders UOB One Up to 5% (on first $100,000, fulfil 2 criteria) Freelancers & self-employed Maybank Save Up Up to 4.30% (on first S$50,000, fulfil 3 criteria) Home, education, car loan users DBS Multiplier Up to 4.10% (on first $50,000 – $100,000, fulfil 3 criteria) Salaried workers CIMB FastSaver Up to 3.50% (no cap; just maintain or increase account balance) Young adults starting their careers HSBC Everyday Global Account Up to 4.60% (fulfil 5 criteria) Those with other HSBC products

Note: The maximum interest rates given above are for regular banking customers. Many banks offer higher rates for their priority banking customers and private clients. The maximum interest rates above only apply to a certain sum, such as the first $50,000.

1. Citi Wealth First Account

Citibanking, Citi Priority Citigold Citigold Private Client Deposit amount First $50,000 First $100,000 First $150,000 Base interest rate 0.01% p.a. Spend (min. $250/month on Citibank Debit Mastercard) 1.5% p.a. Invest (min. $50,000/month) 1.5% p.a. Insure (min. $50,000/month) 1.5% p.a. Borrow (min. $500,000 home loan) 1.5% p.a. Save (min. $3,000/month) 1.5% p.a. TOTAL 7.51% p.a.

The Citi Wealth First Account has a simple mechanic for calculating its total interest rate: base interest + bonus interest.

Its base interest starts at 0.01% for everyone, whether you’re a Citibanking, Citi Priority, Citigold, or Citigold Private Client customer. That’s the lowest base interest rate out of all the savings accounts on this list.

Next, beef up that measly 0.01% up with bonus interest rates. You get different bonus rates depending on which of the following categories you fulfil:

Spend (+1.5%): Spend at least $250/month on your Citibank Debit Mastercard.

Invest (+1.5%): Purchase one or more new single lump sum investments totalling at least $50,000/month. Investments can include Unit Trust, Structured Notes and Bonds.

Insure (+1.5%): Purchase one or more new single premium policies totalling at least $50,000/month.

Borrow (+1.5%): Take up a new home loan of at least $500,000.

Save (+1.5%): Deposit more money into your account, increasing your account’s average daily balance by at least $3,000 from the previous month’s.

If you fulfil all of the transaction categories above, the maximum interest rate you can get with the Citi Wealth First Account is a generous 7.51%.

That’s one of the highest rates among the savings accounts this month. Plus, it applies to the first $50,000 to $150,000 in your account, and not just the first $25,000 after the $100,000 mark or something like that.

The only advantage to starting a Citigold or Citigold Private Client banking relationship is that the bonus interest rates can apply to a larger sum of money. For Citibanking and Citi Priority customers, bonus interest rates are applied to only the first $50,000, according to the Citi Wealth First T&Cs (Clause 7). This increases to $100,000 for Citigold and $150,000 for Citigold Private Client.

However, you’ll need to maintain $250,000 in your account for Citigold, and $1,500,000 for Citigold Private Client. If you fall below these thresholds, the bonus 7.51% will only apply to the first $50,000 just like for everyone else.

Citi Wealth First Account

Minimum balance: $15,000

Fall below fee: $15

Bonus interest cap: $50,000-$150,000

2. Standard Chartered Bonus Saver account interest rates

Transactions Interest rate None (base interest) 0.05% Salary credit (min. $3,000) + 2.50% Credit card spending (min. $500 or $2,000) + 1.30% (min. $500) OR 2.05% (min. $2,000) 3x GIRO bill payments (min. $50) + 0.33% Invest in eligible unit trust (min. $30,000) + 1.50% for 12 months Buy eligible insurance (min. $12,000) + 1.50% for 12 months

The Standard Chartered Bonus Saver savings account currently offers the highest maximum interest rate on a savings account: 7.88 % p.a.. It isn’t easy to get there — you’d need to fulfil these five requirements: credit your salary, spend on your credit card, pay three bills, invest, and buy insurance.

But on the plus side, the 7.88% p.a. is applied to the entire sum of $100,000, whereas accounts like the UOB One savings account are only going to give the highest interest rate to smaller sum.

Moreover, the Standard Chartered Bonus Saver savings account occupies a niche: It gives you pretty high bonus interest just for spending tons of money.

Pay three bills online or via GIRO and you’ll get an additional 0.33% interest. Spend at least $2,000 on your SCB Bonus$aver credit or debit card and you’ll already get 2.05% p.a. bonus interest on your savings. Not bad if your card’s main function is to pay for your kid’s tuition fees, dental checkups, condo MCST fees and what-not.

On top of that, crediting your salary will get you an additional 2.50% interest. However, you have to be earning at least $3,000 per month to qualify for the bonus interest.

Standard Chartered Bonus Saver

Minimum balance: $3,000

Fall below fee: $5

Bonus interest cap: $100,000

3. UOB One savings account interest rates

Account balance S$500 spend per month on eligible UOB Card S$500 spend per month on eligible UOB Card + 3 GIRO/PayNow debit transactions S$500 spend per month on eligible UOB Card + credit salary via GIRO/PayNow First $30,000 0.65% 2.50% 3.85% Next $30,000 0.65% 3.00% 3.90% Next $15,000 0.65% 4.00% 4.85% Next $25,000 0.05% 7.80% Above $100,000 0.05%

The winning quality of the UOB One account is that its criteria to snag the highest interest rate is easy peasy. You only need to fulfil these two requirements:

Credit your salary to the UOB One account via GIRO/PayNow

Spend at least S$500 spend per month on an eligible UOB Card

The eligible cards you can hit the $500 spend on are:

UOB One Card

UOB Lady’s Card

UOB EVOL Card

UOB One Debit Visa Card

UOB One Debit Mastercard

UOB Lady’s Debit Card

UOB Mighty FX Debit Card

Don’t have a fixed monthly salary? You can still get up to 4% p.a. with the UOB one account if you pay three bills by GIRO. This is great for those without a regular paycheck such as freelancers, retirees or homemakers. If you go for this option, the interest rate rises with every additional $30,000 or $15,000 in your UOB One account, up to $75,000.

UOB One Account effective interest rates (EIR)

Everyone is enticed by the 7.8% p.a. carrot that UOB dangles, but note that this is only applied on the $25,000 after your first $75,000 — unlike the Standard Chartered Bonus Saver, which applies 7.88% p.a. on the full first $100,000 you bank with them. Here’s the effective interest rate (the true interest rate on the full amount you deposit in your UOB One Account) you’ll earn with different account balances and fulfilling different criteria:

UOB One Account Effective Interest Rate (EIR) Account Balance S$500/month credit card spend S$500/month credit card spend + 3 GIRO/PayNow debit transactions S$500/month credit card spend + credit salary via GIRO/PayNow $30,000 0.65% 2.50% 3.85% $60,000 0.65% 2.75% 3.88% $75,000 0.65% 3.00% 4.07% $100,000 0.05% 2.26% 5.00%

Simply for crediting your salary and spending $500/month on your credit card, the UOB One Account’s 5% interest rate p.a. is the highest out there. Comparatively, Standard Chartered will give you 3.85% p.a. to fulfil the same criteria, or 4.6% p.a. if your credit card spending is at least $2,000/month.

The UOB One Account is still the best choice if all you want to do is credit your salary and spend on a credit card, but don’t be fooled into thinking you’re getting 7.8% p.a..

UOB One savings account

Minimum balance: $1,000

Fall below fee: $5 (Waived for first 6 months for accounts opened online)

Bonus interest cap: $100,000

4. OCBC 360 savings account interest rates

Transactions Interest rate (first $75,000) Interest rate (next $25,000) None (base interest) 0.05% 0.05% Salary credit (min. $1,800) + 2.00% + 4.00% Increase avg. monthly balance (min. $500) + 1.20% + 2.40% Spend (min. $500 on OCBC 365 card) + 0.60% Insure in selected products (min $2,000) +1.20% + 2.40% Invest in selected products (min. $20,000) + 1.20 % + 2.40% Maintain average daily balance of min. $200,000 2.40%

The OCBC 360 savings account starts at a base interest of 0.05% p.a., and gives you varying bonus rates for crediting your salary, spending, growing your balance, insuring and investing. If you fulfil several of these requirements, this is what your maximum Effective Interest Rate (EIR) will be on your first $100,000:

Salary + Save: 4.05% p.a.

Salary + Save + Spend: 4.65% p.a.

Salary + Save + Spend + Insure / Invest: 6.15% p.a.

Salary + Save + Spend + Insure + Invest: 7.65% p.a.

The OCBC 360 is more complicated than the UOB One, but also more flexible in that there is no one mandatory requirement. This account makes sense if you’re earning just enough to meet the $1,800 minimum, and don’t want to jump through any further hoops. You’ll earn a bonus 2% for not doing much else than crediting your salary to the OCBC 360 account.

You get a bonus 1.2% every month that your account balance increases by $500 or more, so that might encourage you to save more.

OCBC 360

Minimum balance: $1,000

Fall below fee: $2. Waived for first year

Bonus interest cap: $100,000

5. Bank of China Smart Saver account interest rates

Transactions Interest rate None (base interest) 0.1% Insurance plan spending +2.40% p.a. for 12 consecutive months Salary credit + 1.90% (min. $2,000) OR 2.50% (min. $6,000) Credit card spending + 0.50% (min. $500) OR 0.80% (min. $1,500) 3x bill payments of at least S$30 each (GIRO or internet/mobile banking) +0.9% p.a.

The Bank of China SmartSaver account is a decently good choice for high earners. They offer probably the highest interest rates in Singapore for those who take home a monthly salary of at least $6,000. You get a cool 2.6% p.a. just for opening the account and crediting your salary to it. If raking up a credit card bill of at least $1,500 is no problem for you, you’ll get an additional 0.8% bonus interest.

The Bank of China SmartSaver account also awards a wealth bonus of 2.4% per annum for 12 consecutive months. However, to qualify, you’ll have to put down a pretty hefty sum on their insurance products. We’re talking a minimum of $12,000 in annual premiums with a 10-year premium term.

If you max out the bonus interest in all categories, you can enjoy a rate of up to 6.7% p.a. on your first $100,000 saved with the Bank of China.

Bank of China Smart Saver

Minimum balance: $200 (Maintain at least $1,500 to enjoy bonus interests)

Fall below fee: $3

Bonus interest cap: $100,000

6. Maybank Save Up Programme interest rates

Interest rates (applicable from 1 Jun 2023) Transactions First S$50,000 Next S$25,000 Maximum Effective Interest Rate None (base interest) Up to 0.25% p.a. Up to 0.25% p.a. 1 x transaction + 0.30% p.a. + 1.00% p.a. 0.53% p.a. 2 x transactions + 1.00% p.a. + 1.50% p.a. 1.17% p.a. 3 x transactions + 2.75% p.a. + 3.75% p.a. 3.08% p.a.

The Maybank Save Up Programme lets you choose from nine different Maybank products/services to get bonus interest:

GIRO payment (min. $300) OR salary credit (min. $2,000)

Credit card spending (min. $500) on Maybank Platinum Visa Card and/or Horizon Visa Signature Card

Invest in structured deposit (min. $30,000)

Invest in unit trust (min. $25,000)

Buy insurance (min. $5,000 annually)

Home loan (min. $200,000)

Renovation loan (min. $10,000)

Car loan (min. $35,000)

Education loan (min. $10,000)

The Maybank Save Up Programme starts with a higher base interest rate than most other savings accounts. However, the bonus interest rates aren’t competitive unless you fulfil 3 transactions.

Assuming you hit three transactions and start with a bonus interest rate of 0.25%, you’ll get 4.3% on your first $50,000 and 5.5% p.a. on the next $25,000. For comparison, the OCBC 360 account will give you 4.65% p.a. for hitting the three categories of crediting your salary, saving, and spending on your credit card.

Maybank Save Up Programme

Minimum balance: $1,000

Fall below fee: $2. Waived for individuals below age 25.

Bonus interest cap: $50,000

7. DBS Multiplier savings account interest rates

Total monthly transactions Income + 1 category Income + 2 categories Income + 3 categories First $50,000 First $100,000 First $100,000 $500 to $14,999 1.80% 2.10% 2.40% $15,000 to $29,999 1.90% 2.20% 2.50% $30,000 and up 2.20% 3.00% 4.10%

The rates in the table above apply to you if you credit your salary/dividends/SGFinDex to any DBS or POSB account (yes, it doesn’t need to be your DBS Multiplier account!).

You need to have $2,000 worth of transactions moving in and out of your DBS Multiplier account from your salary credit and one or more of the following categories:

Credit card spending (no minimum)

Home loan (cash + CPF components counted)

Selected insurance policies (life insurance, critical illness, endowment plans and selected single premium policies)

Selected investments (regular savings plan, unit trust, online equities trade, digiPortfolio or bonds, and structured products)

The more categories you hit, the higher bonus interest rates you get.

What if you don’t have any DBS credit card, insurance, or investments? Unfortunately, the bonus interest rates aren’t as high, at 1.5% p.a. on the first $50,000.

And while you don’t need to credit your salary to a DBS/POSB account, DBS will still require you to at least use PayLah!. The good news is that there isn’t a minimum amount for PayLah! spend. Just use it to pay for anything, even if it’s a $1+ cup of kopi at your local coffeeshop. Easy!

The DBS Multiplier account makes it easy to earn bonus interest with its zero minimum spend transaction categories and the flexibility to credit your salary into any DBS account, not necessarily the DBS Multiplier.

However, DBS Multiplier account interest rates start pretty low. If you don’t credit your salary to a DBS/POSB account, your interest rates max out at 0.40% p.a..

In fact, DBS Multiplier interest rates are nowhere near even the 1% p.a. mark unless Option 1 applies to you, i.e. you have other DBS/POSB transactions. Comparatively, CIMB FastSaver’s interest rates start at 1.50% p.a. for just opening the account and depositing a minimum of $1,000.

DBS Multiplier

Minimum balance: $3,000

Fall below fee: $5. Waived for first-time customers & those up to age 29.

Bonus interest cap: $100,000

8. CIMB FastSaver savings account interest rates

The CIMB FastSaver account is the easiest savings account to earn money with this month. They’re running a promotion that lets new-to-bank customers earn 3.50% p.a. from the first dollar, with a minimum deposit of S$1,000. Simply maintain or increase your month-end balance, and start accruing interest!

Those with an existing CIMB FastSaver account enjoy the same rate on incremental funds after they top up their account. Again, there are no requirements to hit a certain credit card spend or buy insurance to enjoy this rate.

Admittedly, 3.50% p.a. interest is not a lot. But we have to give the CIMB FastSaver account credit where it’s due — it’s the least headache-inducing of all the savings accounts to have.

Their mechanic is as simple as it gets: deposit money, earn interest. The only requirement is to maintain at least $1,000 in your account for you to earn the advertised interest rates. You can do the least with CIMB FastSaver’s account and still reap the benefits of its rather generous interest rates.

This account is also perfect for most young adults starting out their career, because of the very low “minimum” balance of $1,000 and no fall below fee.

CIMB FastSaver

Minimum balance: $1,000

Fall below fee: None!

Bonus interest cap: $75,000

9. POSB SAYE savings account interest rates

What if you want to open a savings account, but don’t want to do anything but credit money into it? The best zero-effort contender is the POSB SAYE (Save As You Earn) account.

You need to set up a standing order to credit a fixed amount every month (anything from $50 to $3,000) into your SAYE account, then resist the urge to touch it for two years. As a reward for your restraint, you earn 3.5% p.a..

Note that it’s a whole lot less liquid than any other savings account, so for the love of God, please don’t put your emergency stash in here.

10. HSBC Everyday Global Account

The HSBC Everyday Global Account is a multi-currency account that also doubles up as a savings account… masquerading as an interest/cashback-earning hybrid. Let me explain.

Unlike the other savings accounts on this list, the HSBC Everyday Global Account doesn’t stack bonus interest the more you spend/save/borrow/invest/insure. Instead, the account works hand in hand with the HSBC Everyday+ Rewards Programme to earn you a maximum of 4.60% interest per year.

3.55% p.a. Everyday Global Account Bonus Interest

0.05% p.a. Everyday Global Account’s prevailing interest rate

1.00% p.a. when you qualify for the HSBC Everyday+ Rewards Programme

To qualify for the HSBC Everyday+ Rewards Programme, you need to:

Deposit at least $2,000 (for Personal Banking customers) or $5,000 (for Premier customers) into the account Make five eligible transactions, with no minimum amount. These can be any combination of the following types: Transactions made with a HSBC personal credit card Transactions made with a HSBC Everyday Global Debit Card GIRO bill payments Fund transfers

Qualifying for the Everyday+ Rewards Programme also gets you 1% cashback (capped at $300/month).

On top of the interest and cashback, HSBC will give you one-time cash bonuses of up to $150 (for Personal banking customers) or $300 (for Premier banking customers) when you deposits at least $100,000 (Personal banking) / $200,000 (Premier Banking) and meets the eligibility criteria above for the first six months.

ALSO READ: Best credit card promotions in Singapore (November-December 2023): Citibank, DBS, HSBC, UOB and more

This article was first published in MoneySmart.