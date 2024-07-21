Is the best time to sell your new-launch condo before or after completion? Here's what the data says

There has been considerable interest in determining the optimal time to sell your new launch condo, particularly as the supply increases with more condos from recent launches nearing completion.

The debate is straightforward: Should you sell before the condo is completed? Selling early provides quicker access to profits and frees up your name for other potential deals.

Additionally, you may face less competition by selling early, especially if you own a unit in a mega-development.

On the other hand, waiting until the development is completed has its advantages. There may be increased demand from buyers ready to move in, and if the condo exceeds expectations, it could fetch a higher price. However, there's also the risk that build quality issues might emerge, negatively impacting your sale price.

So, is selling early truly more profitable, and how does the timing of your sale affect your returns? We analysed the numbers from several condo sales to find out:

Projects that we used for comparison

For comparison, we used private, non-landed projects that were launched from 2018 onward. We also checked that there were new to resale, as well as new to sub sale transactions for comparison:

Project New Sale to Resale (Vol) New Sale to Sub Sale (Vol) Total Volume AMBER 45 10 1 11 AVENUE SOUTH RESIDENCE 37 2 39 BUKIT 828 1 1 2 DAINTREE RESIDENCE 8 16 24 FOURTH AVENUE RESIDENCES 2 13 15 JADESCAPE 45 80 125 JUI RESIDENCES 7 2 9 KOPAR AT NEWTON 1 15 16 MARGARET VILLE 31 4 35 MAYFAIR GARDENS 13 14 27 MIDWOOD 6 6 12 NYON 3 1 4 OLLOI 1 1 2 PARC ESTA 56 169 225 PARK COLONIAL 52 56 108 REZI 24 1 4 5 STIRLING RESIDENCES 107 84 191 THE ANTARES 2 2 4 THE GARDEN RESIDENCES 69 4 73 THE JOVELL 4 10 14 THE TAPESTRY 97 19 116 THE VERANDAH RESIDENCES 4 10 14 TREASURE AT TAMPINES 61 275 336 TWIN VEW 43 45 88 VERDALE 1 1 2 WHISTLER GRAND 48 57 105 Total Transactions 674 928 1602

Do note that for Avenue South Residence, all transactions so far have been recorded as Sub Sale. However, we modified the data to be "Resale" for the purpose of this analysis as word on the ground was that Avenue South Residence was ready to move in earlier, so we used March 2023 as the date to consider transactions as Resale, rather than Sub Sale.

A look at overall returns

Project New Sale to Resale New Sale to Sub Sale Grand Total Which is better? Difference AMBER 45 +15.1per cent +6.1per cent +14.3per cent Sell After TOP +9.0per cent AVENUE SOUTH RESIDENCE +14.7per cent +13.7per cent +14.6per cent Sell After TOP +0.9per cent BUKIT 828 +8.9per cent -4.6per cent +2.1per cent Sell After TOP +13.6per cent DAINTREE RESIDENCE +21.6per cent +22.2per cent +22.0per cent Sell Before TOP -0.5per cent FOURTH AVENUE RESIDENCES +17.8per cent +8.4per cent +9.7per cent Sell After TOP +9.4per cent JADESCAPE +25.8per cent +22.0per cent +23.4per cent Sell After TOP +3.8per cent JUI RESIDENCES +9.3per cent +11.5per cent +9.8per cent Sell Before TOP -2.2per cent KOPAR AT NEWTON +11.6per cent +12.7per cent +12.6per cent Sell Before TOP -1.1per cent MARGARET VILLE +17.1per cent +11.1per cent +16.4per cent Sell After TOP +6.0per cent MAYFAIR GARDENS +10.3per cent +9.8per cent +10.0per cent Sell After TOP +0.5per cent MIDWOOD +18.4per cent +20.9per cent +19.7per cent Sell Before TOP -2.5per cent NYON +16.3per cent +13.2per cent +15.5per cent Sell After TOP +3.1per cent OLLOI +24.0per cent +17.5per cent +20.7per cent Sell After TOP +6.5per cent PARC ESTA +29.1per cent +22.7per cent +24.3per cent Sell After TOP +6.4per cent PARK COLONIAL +20.8per cent +15.7per cent +18.1per cent Sell After TOP +5.1per cent REZI 24 +4.3per cent +7.3per cent +6.7per cent Sell Before TOP -2.9per cent STIRLING RESIDENCES +24.2per cent +20.1per cent +22.4per cent Sell After TOP +4.1per cent THE ANTARES +19.2per cent +12.9per cent +16.1per cent Sell After TOP +6.3per cent THE GARDEN RESIDENCES +13.5per cent +8.2per cent +13.2per cent Sell After TOP +5.3per cent THE JOVELL +22.7per cent +16.9per cent +18.5per cent Sell After TOP +5.9per cent THE TAPESTRY +16.6per cent +11.6per cent +15.8per cent Sell After TOP +5.0per cent THE VERANDAH RESIDENCES +13.3per cent +10.2per cent +11.1per cent Sell After TOP +3.1per cent TREASURE AT TAMPINES +23.5per cent +21.8per cent +22.1per cent Sell After TOP +1.7per cent TWIN VEW +22.6per cent +17.0per cent +19.8per cent Sell After TOP +5.6per cent VERDALE +12.8per cent +13.9per cent +13.3per cent Sell Before TOP -1.1per cent WHISTLER GRAND +30.7per cent +24.6per cent +27.4per cent Sell After TOP +6.1per cent Average +21.3per cent +19.9per cent +20.5per cent Sell After TOP

Overall new to resale transactions came out slightly ahead, which implies it may be better to sell after TOP. However, frankly, the degree of difference is not great.

Of the six projects where selling before TOP was better (i.e., new to sub sale), you can see three of them had only one new to resale transaction, whilst Jui Residences only had two such transactions — this makes it hard to draw any accurate conclusions. Midwood is the most notable of the lot, where waiting to sell after TOP made a difference of 2.5 per cent.

However, we need to consider that prices rose significantly in the aftermath of Covid

Due to the housing shortage right after Covid, home prices rose to new highs. Because of this, we would expect that the new to resale units would perform better; they should have appreciated from more time in the market.

Here are the holding periods for the various transactions:

Project New Sale to Resale New Sale to Sub Sale Grand Total AMBER 45 4.4 Years 3.2 Years 4.3 Years AVENUE SOUTH RESIDENCE 4.0 Years 3.1 Years 3.9 Years BUKIT 828 4.0 Years 1.6 Years 2.8 Years DAINTREE RESIDENCE 3.7 Years 3.3 Years 3.4 Years FOURTH AVENUE RESIDENCES 3.6 Years 3.6 Years 3.6 Years JADESCAPE 4.1 Years 3.7 Years 3.8 Years JUI RESIDENCES 4.6 Years 3.4 Years 4.3 Years KOPAR AT NEWTON 4.0 Years 3.6 Years 3.6 Years MARGARET VILLE 4.4 Years 3.5 Years 4.3 Years MAYFAIR GARDENS 4.6 Years 4.1 Years 4.3 Years MIDWOOD 3.2 Years 3.1 Years 3.1 Years NYON 3.9 Years 3.5 Years 3.8 Years OLLOI 3.9 Years 2.2 Years 3.1 Years PARC ESTA 4.3 Years 3.7 Years 3.8 Years PARK COLONIAL 4.9 Years 3.7 Years 4.3 Years REZI 24 3.5 Years 4.0 Years 3.9 Years STIRLING RESIDENCES 4.3 Years 3.6 Years 4.0 Years THE ANTARES 3.7 Years 3.9 Years 3.8 Years THE GARDEN RESIDENCES 4.1 Years 3.4 Years 4.0 Years THE JOVELL 4.2 Years 3.5 Years 3.7 Years THE TAPESTRY 4.6 Years 3.3 Years 4.4 Years THE VERANDAH RESIDENCES 5.7 Years 4.7 Years 5.0 Years TREASURE AT TAMPINES 3.8 Years 3.7 Years 3.7 Years TWIN VEW 4.9 Years 3.4 Years 4.2 Years VERDALE 3.6 Years 3.4 Years 3.5 Years WHISTLER GRAND 4.1 Years 3.5 Years 3.8 Years Average 4.3 Years 3.7 Years 3.9 Years

Note that for Midwood, the average holding period between new to sub sale and new to resale is not very different. As such, the holding period doesn’t seem to have mattered for this specific condo.

Overall, however, the results are better by around 1.4 per cent, if you wait till after TOP to sell. This comes from a difference of around eight months in the holding period.

Overall, the results suggest that the timing of this short scale doesn't really have an effect

Due to factors like the Sellers Stamp Duty (SSD), and the unreliability of finding sub sale buyers, it may be best to stick to a fundamental strategy: buy when you have holding power, and can ride out downturns.

(The SSD imposes a tax of 12 per cent of the sale price if a unit is sold within the first year of purchase. This decreases to eight per cent and four per cent in subsequent years, which explains why most sub sales occur in the fourth year, after the SSD period).

Ultimately, the decision usually depends on the specific project. For a luxury new launch condo with fewer competing units and a promising outcome (at least, from what you can see on the outside), waiting might be beneficial.

Buyers in this segment often make emotional purchases and may be willing to pay a premium if they like what they see.

For a mass-market new launch, this may be more timing-dependent. If you bought early while many others purchased later, it might be wise to sell before a large number of listings hit the market.

Even if there's a chance of securing a higher price later, the risk may not be worth it in this scenario.

A final point of consideration: private property prices are starting to rise at a slower pace. It's proving difficult to go past $2,200 psf, and this will have an effect on sub sale transactions. So again, buyers today should ensure they're prepared to stay longer if necessary: you may have to sell much further past the TOP date than you'd expect.

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.