Best travel insurance with Covid-19 coverage for children

As sensible readers, we know you wouldn't dream of going abroad without travel insurance. Especially, not now that rona is a thing.

Well, if you're a parent travelling with kids who will no doubt insist that you sacrifice your shopping time so you can visit every theme park and zoo in town, travel insurance is a thousand times more important.

The more of you there are, the greater the potential for something to go wrong. And kids tend to be more susceptible to falling sick thanks to changes in diet and environment.

You might have an iron stomach and a face so scary nobody would dare to pickpocket you. But you can't expect the same of your kids.

Here are all the best travel insurance plans in Singapore and their premiums and coverage for children:

1. Best travel insurance for children

Let's take for example a few travel insurance plans' prices for children. Assuming you will be travelling to New York (Worldwide plan) for a seven-day holiday with a child, here's how much the single-trip plan would cost for a child and the coverage limit it offers for key benefits where applicable.

While some insurance providers offer the purchase of single-trip plans for a child, others require you to purchase a family plan for coverage of a child.

Travel Insurance Single-trip plan price (worldwide/week) Child coverage FWD Travel Insurance $42/week Unlimited emergency medical evacuation $60,000 overseas medical expenses NTUC Travel Insurance $108.40/week $500,000 emergency medical evacuation $150,000 overseas medical expenses AIG Travel Insurance $80/week $50,000 emergency medical evacuation $60,000 overseas medical expenses AXA Travel Insurance Purchase of combined adult & child cover required Unlimited emergency medical evacuation $250,000 overseas medical expense MSIG Travel Insurance Purchase of combined adult & child cover required $1,000,000 emergency medical evacuation $150,000 overseas medical expenses Singlife with Aviva Travel Insurance Purchase of family plan required $250,000 emergency medical evacuation & overseas medical expenses combined DBS Chubb Travel Insurance $171/week $1,000,000 emergency medical evacuation $200,000 overseas medical expenses Great Eastern Travel Insurance $99/week Individual Classic or Elite plans extend to children between 10-15 years old. Otherwise, purchase of family plan is required. $1,000,000 emergency medical evacuation $300,000 overseas medical expenses Child limits under family plan: $1,000,000 emergency medical evacuation $200,000 overseas medical expenses Sompo Travel Insurance Purchase of family plan required $100,000 emergency medical evacuation $50,000 overseas medical expenses AIA Travel Insurance Upon request Unlimited emergency medical evacuation $300,000 overseas medical expenses

2. Do children get free travel insurance?

Some insurance plans will enable one or more kids to receive the same cover for free, so always check with your insurer before you sign up for a plan. Following are travel insurance providers who offer coverage for children for free under the family plan:

Travel Insurance Plan Child coverage DirectAsia Travel Insurance Family plan Unlimited emergency medical evacuation $60,000 overseas medical expenses NTUC Travel Insurance $108.40/week $1,500,000 emergency medical evacuation combined cover for adult and child $150,000 overseas medical expenses combined cover for adult and child

Besides complimentary coverage by travel insurance providers, complimentary travel insurance issued with credit cards from banks like Citibank, AMEX, CIMB, do cover children. Here are some of the following and the key coverages:

Credit card Child coverage Citi Rewards World Signature Card Citi Cash Back World Signature Card Citi Cash Back+ World Signature Card Citi Lazada Visa Signature Card Citi PremierMiles Card (auto-activate travel insurance) Citi PremierMiles AMEX Card (auto-activate travel insurance) Citi Prestige Card (auto-activate travel insurance) Citi ULTIMA Card (auto-activate travel insurance) $100,000 emergency medical evacuation $20,000 overseas medical expenses $42/week AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card Up to $100,000 personal accident CIMB Visa Signature $25,000 accidental death Up to $25,000 permanent disablement CIMB Visa Infinite $100,000 emergency medical evacuation

Some travel insurance providers also require you to sign up for family cover which includes your spouse, kids and even parents if they are travelling with you. Just make sure your kids fall within the insurable age limit, as some plans might limit their coverage to kids above a certain age.

Also, don't forget to check what exactly your kids are being insured for and figure out if they are excluded from any type of cover.

3. Children's travel insurance exclusions: Outdoor adventure activities

PHOTO: Pexels

Insurers usually include on their list of exclusions risky activities that they do not insure for. Looking across the board, the following are outdoor activities and extreme sports that are usually not covered by insurance providers:

Canoeing or white water rafting without a qualified guide or Grade four and above (of the International Scale of River Difficulty).

Off-piste skiing, or skiing outside the officially approved boundaries of a ski resort.

Mountaineering beyond the height of 3,000 metres above sea level.

Underwater activities involve artificial breathing apparatus for diving deeper than 30 metres.

However, the coverage of extreme sports and outdoor activities varies depending on the insurance provider and their policy terms. Some insurers only offer coverage for extreme sports and outdoor activities in their higher tier plans while completely excluding any coverage in their basic plans. Here's a general table of the coverage limits:

Travel Insurance Leisure Outdoor Activities Bungee, Rock Climbing FWD Travel Insurance Yes Yes NTUC Travel Insurance Scuba diving, ski, winter sports, hiking, trekking only No AIG Travel Insurance Yes Rock climbing only AXA Travel Insurance Yes Yes MSIG Travel Insurance Yes (no winter sports) Bungee jumping only Singlife with Aviva travel insurance Buy rider No DBS Chubb travel insurance Yes Yes Great eastern travel Insurance Yes Yes Sompo travel insurance Scuba diving, hiking, trekking only No AIA Travel Insurance Yes Rock climbing only Etiqa Travel Insurance Yes Bungee jumping only Direct Asia Travel Insurance Buy rider Buy rider Citibank Travel Insurance Scuba diving, white water raft, hiking, trekking, ski, yacht only Yes for Citi PremierMiles, Prestige, Ultima Tokio Marine Travel Insurance Yes Yes UOB Travel Insurance Scuba diving only No OCBC Travel Insurance Yes Yes AMEX travel Insurance Yes Yes

If you require additional coverage for your child, boost your child's travel insurance policy with a winter sports rider or outdoor adventurous activities riders from the likes of DirectAsia or Singlife with Aviva.

4. Pre-existing medical conditions

Most travel insurance policies will reject claims made for medical issues arising from a pre-existing health condition. If your child does in fact suffer from pre-existing health conditions such as asthma and heart conditions (amongst others) there are several insurance providers that offer plans that cover pre-existing conditions. This includes NTUC travel insurance, MSIG travel insurance and Etiqa travel insurance.

Be forewarned, travel insurance plans that cover pre-existing health conditions cost far more than regular travel insurance plans. However, if your child suffers from a potentially life-threatening ailment, you have little choice but to part with your cash for it. The hospital bills you could chalk up overseas might eventually cost you many times more than a travel insurance plan for pre-existing conditions.

With that said, let's take a look at each provider and see how it fairs in terms of price and coverage.

NTUC Enhanced PreX Travel Insurance Premiums and Coverage:

NTUC Enhanced PreX Travel Insurance Basic PreX Superior PreX Prestige PreX Price (ASEAN) $61.50/week $74.50/week $85/week Price (Asia) $71/week $88.50/week $102/week Price (Worldwide) $125/week $148/week $166.50/week Overseas medical expenses $200,000 $200,000 $300,000 Emergency medical evacuation Under medical expenses Under medical expenses Under medical expenses Personal accident (death, TPD) $100,000 $100,000 $150,000 Travel delay ($50/6 hours) $1,500 $1,500 $2,000 Trip cancellation (co-payment) - 50 per cent 50 per cent Trip postponement (co-payment) - 50 per cent 50 per cent Baggage delay ($50/6 hours) $1,200 $1,200 $2,000 Baggage loss $5,000 $5,000 $8,000 Sports & Adventure Limited (scuba diving, hiking, skiing covered) Limited (scuba diving, hiking, skiing covered) Limited (scuba diving, hiking, skiing covered) Covid-19 Yes Yes Yes

*NTUC defines a child as anyone aged 21 years and below.

NTUC's Enhanced Pre-X plans also include Covid-19 cover. If you're taking no chances with your child's health, NTUC's Enhanced Pre-X plan is a one-stop shop that covers all bases from pre-existing conditions to Covid-19.

The only gripe we have with NTUC's Enhanced Pre-X plans is that the overseas medical expenses and emergency medical evacuation coverage share a combined total of $200,000 for the Basic and Superior plans.

The highest tier Prestige plan, on the other hand, has a coverage limit of $300,000 for both overseas medical expenses and emergency medical evacuation. The other two providers, MSIG and Etiqa offer separate coverage for each category.

MSIG TravelEasy Pre-Ex Travel Insurance Premiums and Coverage: