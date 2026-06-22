The biggest constraint on plus and prime HDB flats isn't the 10-year MOP

Quick, what’s the main drawback of Plus and Prime flats?

Most well-read Build-To-Order (BTO) buyers might cite the 10-year Minimum Occupation Period (MOP) or the subsidy clawback, and they’re not wrong.

But as I take part in conversations about the June 2026 BTO sales launch, I realise that a lot of Singaporeans underestimate the impact of the income ceiling.

And this may be the deal-breaker that some BTO applicants may face.

The income ceiling is often treated as a footnote during the BTO application process, but this is a key difference between Plus / Prime flats and their Standard counterparts.

A standard flat is subject to an income ceiling* when purchased directly from HDB, but that restriction goes away once the flat enters the resale market.

*$14,000 per month as of June 2026

The reason this matters is because housing prices can rise faster over time, compared to static income benchmarks.

Take Berlayar Rise as an example: Four-room flats here are priced from $592,000 to $810,000 today, with a Subsidy Recovery (SR) rate of 14 per cent.

Now suppose a buyer purchases a unit at $700,000, and eventually sells it after fulfilling the 10-year MOP. By then, they may have held the flat for around 14 years, after accounting for the development’s construction.

Eventually, the owners may want to sell the flat for, say, $1.2 million, and they pay $168,000 for the SR.

That’s a substantial amount. But the bigger question is whether enough eligible buyers can afford that price tag.

A household earning the maximum income of $14,000 per month can only have loan repayments of up to $4,200 per month, because of the Mortgage Servicing Ratio (MSR).

This caps monthly repayments to 30 per cent of the borrowers’ income.

Using a bank loan at the four per cent floor rate over 30 years, that only supports a loan quantum of roughly $880,000 to $900,000.

Using an HDB loan assessed at the three per cent floor over the maximum 25-year tenure, that supports a loan of roughly $885,000.

(Note: the actual loan interest rate is usually lower, but the floor rate set by MAS is used for the MSR.)

Whichever loan you use, the issue is the same: when resale prices move substantially beyond the million-dollar mark, buyers require significantly more in CPF or cash reserves, despite technically qualifying under the income ceiling.

That’s because they’ll need to make a bigger down payment, to the point where monthly loan repayment meets MSR requirements.

To be fair, a 14-year timeline is a long time

The resale income ceiling may be revised upward by then, just as it has been adjusted in the past.

The MSR framework could also change, and future buyers may have access to different financing conditions.

But this still remains, at best, a known-unknown.

A buyer considering a Plus or Prime flat can’t reliably assume that income ceilings or lending rules will rise fast enough, to keep pace with the future sale price they want.

Based on the questions and discussions I’ve been hearing, this could catch young and first-time BTO applicants off-guard

If you’re lucky enough to be in your twenties or early thirties when you get a Plus or Prime flat, you might think the 10-year MOP is less of an issue for you.

You wouldn’t be wrong there, since your income is probably still growing, and even if you wait 14 years to upgrade you’re unlikely to face financing difficulties due to your age.

But the challenge becomes the income ceiling on your Plus / Prime flat, and who are the buyers willing to accept the asking price.

You’re likely to have an easier time selling a Standard flat at past the million-mark since there’s no income ceiling.

But even if your Plus / Prime flat boasts a better location, your exit liquidity is still affected by what the income ceiling or MSR may be at that point in time.

This is likely not accidental. The resale income ceiling acts as yet another tool to restrain resale prices, alongside the 10-year MOP and subsidy clawback.

Given the public sensitivity and struggles around rising HDB prices, I reckon that’s a wise policy move.

Ironically, this echoes an existing problem with new Executive Condominium (EC) buyers.

To be clear, new launch ECs and Plus or Prime flats are very different housing segments.

But one of the common struggles involving new launch ECs — the income ceiling — is a good example of how much it impacts prospective buyers.

When the news broke on April 17 that a consortium led by property developer SingHaiyi purchased Loyang Valley, the collective…

Back in 2024, I wrote about how the $16,000 income ceiling for ECs was starting to feel disconnected from the reality of EC pricing.

In that same article, I pointed out that the combination of the income ceiling and MSR required buyers to put down much larger down-payments.

This issue continues today, and the biggest hurdle for most buyers is the initial down-payment, especially if they’re first-timers who don’t have proceeds from the sale of their previous home.

It is also an effective constraint on how high the prices that developers can set for new ECs.

Even when demand is strong, and it almost always is for ECs, the limits imposed by income ceilings and financing rules continue to restrain prices.

So even if ECs are a different housing segment, they still provide a useful reminder of how much the income ceiling matters.

This is another reason why we shouldn’t use central area flats, or other similarly strong locations, as reference points for the future performance of Plus / Prime BTO projects

It’s not just about whether you can wait out the MOP. Income ceilings are not a constraint on DBSS flats, or on flats in Bishan, Tanjong Pagar, and Queenstown that existed prior to the introduction of the location-based classification of Plus and Prime categories.

I’d be very cautious in assuming that a Prime or Plus project in these locations can see the same level of high resale performance if you “just wait long enough".

The next generation of Prime / Plus flats may be located in the same neighbourhoods as The Pinnacle @ Duxton or Skyville @ Dawson, but they’re operating under a different set of rules.

To be clear, I’m not saying Plus and Prime flats won’t perform well. We haven’t yet seen these go on the resale market to conclusively make that judgement.

My point is that we need to stay aware of two important considerations.

First, that we may not see similar performance to their Standard counterparts, even if the locations are comparable.

A Prime flat in Tanjong Pagar can end up performing very differently from a Standard flat that’s 10-minutes down the road.

Second, the most consequential factor for the price growth of Plus / Prime flats may not just be their MOP and SR, instead it may also be the income ceiling.

Weekly Sales Roundup (8 – 14 June)

Top 5 most expensive new sales (by project)

Project name Price S$ Area (sqft) $PSF Tenure Wattenhouse $7,752,000 2368 $3,274 FH Upperhouse at Orchard Boulevard $7,180,000 2056 $3,492 99 yrs (2024) Meyer Blue $5,209,000 1518 $3,432 FH The Continuum $5,187,000 1905 $2,723 FH Elta $3,670,000 1507 $2,435 99 yrs (2024)

Top 5 cheapest new sales (by Pproject)

Project name Price S$ Area (sqft) $PSF Tenure Newport Residences $1,423,000 452 $3,148 FH Narra Residences $1,429,000 646 $2,213 99 years (2025) The Continuum $1,480,000 560 $2,644 FH Coastal Cabana $1,627,000 915 $1,778 99 yrs THE SEN $1,658,000 678 $2,445 99 yrs (2025)

Top 5 most expensive resale

Project name Price S$ Area (sqft) $PSF Tenure The Orchard Residences $10,000,000 2852 $3,506 FH Viva $7,000,000 2486 $2,815 FH Ardmore Three $6,350,000 1787 $3,554 99 years (1997) Rivergate $6,288,000 2077 $3,027 99 years (2007) Belle Vue Residences $5,200,000 2239 $2,323 99 years (2005)

Top 5 cheapest resale

Project name Price S$ Area (sqft) $PSF Tenure The Hillford $600,000 398 $1,507 60 years (2013) EuHabitat $730,000 549 $1,330 99 years (2010) 16 @ Amber $780,000 420 $1,858 FH Okio $795,000 420 $1,894 FH Sky Green $840,000 463 $1,815 FH

Top 5 biggest winners

Project name Price S$ Area (sqft) $PSF Returns Holding period Viva $7,000,000 2486 $2,815 $3,041,920 17 Years Rivergate $6,288,000 2077 $3,027 $2,348,000 16 Years Costa Del Sol $3,350,000 1755 $1,909 $2,263,000 21 Years The Orchard Residences $10,000,000 2852 $3,506 $2,242,000 17 Years The Sterling $3,650,000 1507 $2,422 $2,097,500 29 Years

Top 5 biggest losers

Project name Price S$ Area (sqft) $PSF Returns Holding period Reflections at Keppel Bay $2,460,000 1464 $1,680 -$572,800 14 Years OUE Twin Peaks $3,550,000 1399 $2,537 -$59,420 10 Years Riviere $1,438,000 560 $2,569 -$56,030 6 Years Grand Dunman $2,582,000 1044 $2,473 $0 1 Years Waterfront @ Faber $1,020,000 721 $1,414 $24,000 5 Years

Top 5 biggest winners (ROI per cent)

Project name Price S$ Area (sqft) $PSF ROI (per cent) Holding period The Mayfair $1,360,000 1163 $1,170 219per cent 28 Years Costa Del Sol $3,350,000 1755 $1,909 208per cent 21 Years Heritage View $1,998,000 1195 $1,672 201per cent 23 Years Roxy Square $1,800,000 1259 $1,429 200per cent 26 Years Water Place $2,380,000 1216 $1,957 153per cent 20 Years

Top 5 biggest losers (ROI per cent)

Project name Price S$ Area (sqft) $PSF ROI (per cent) Holding period Reflections at Keppel Bay $2,460,000 1464 $1,680 -19per cent 14 Years Riviere $1,438,000 560 $2,569 -4per cent 6 Years OUE Twin Peaks $3,550,000 1399 $2,537 -2per cent 10 Years Grand Dunman $2,582,000 1044 $2,473 0per cent 1 Year Sora $2,189,000 936 $2,338 2per cent 1 Year

Transaction breakdown

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