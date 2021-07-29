A bite-sized financial guide to children's dental hygiene

A trip to the dentist can easily amount to hundreds of dollars per visit . This is why maintaining your child’s dental hygiene from a young age is a necessary step to prevent hefty dental costs in the future.

If you’re wondering how much you will need to pay to maintain your child’s dental health, here is a financial breakdown of five key areas that you need to know.

Average cost of dental treatment

In Singapore, it is recommended that you bring your child to their first dental examination before they turn 3 years old. It is also important to introduce good dental habits as young as 6 months old or when their first baby teeth appear.

In fact, research has shown that early exposure to dental hygiene habits can help children feel less fearful of dentist appointments as they grow older. If your child is at the right age to visit a dentist, here are some indicative expenses to budget for.

Cost of dental services for kids

Dental Services For Kids Fees Average consultation fees for paediatric dentists $50 to $150 Scaling and polishing $70 onward Dental fillings $100 to $150

Dental services at school

If your kids are in primary or secondary school, they are entitled to free dental services at school dental clinics and mobile dental clinics. This means that you can save a significant amount on maintaining their oral health when they are between 7 to 16 years old.

The free service includes dental examination, basic dental treatment such as scaling, polishing, filling, and extraction, as well as preventive treatment such as fissure sealants to prevent tooth decay. If your children require dental treatment beyond the standard list, they will be referred to the School Dental Centre (SDC). Services at this centre can range in cost, as listed in the table below.

Common dental treatment fees

Treatment Services Fees (Non-Resident) Fees (Permanent Resident) Filling $41.60 to $84.50 $24.00 to $48.75 Polishing $41.60 to $84.50 $24.00 to $48.75 Scaling $41.60 to $84.50 $24.00 to $48.75 Extraction $41.60 to $54.60 $24.00 to $31.50 Examination & Diagnosis $28.60 to $84.50 $16.50 to $48.75 Oral Hygiene Instruction $23.40 $13.50 X-Ray $7.80 to $45.50 $6.00 to $26.25 Root Canal Treatment $208.00 $120.00

Average cost of braces

PHOTO: Unsplash

Interceptive braces treatment is one of the most common dental treatments applied to children between the ages of 7 to 12 years old. Braces help correct teeth misalignment, gaps between teeth, and bite problems.

Nearly 33 per cent of the entire world’s population has undergone some form of orthodontic treatment. However, one concern that most parents have is the relatively high cost. The complete procedure can range between $3,500 to $7,000 for treatments that last from 18 to 24 months.

It's important to note that the duration and total cost depend on the severity of the dental issue and the type of braces that you choose.

Good dental hygiene starts at home

PHOTO: Unsplash

While going to the dentist can fix more complex dental issues, basic dental hygiene starts at home. This means having the right dental care tools such as toothbrushes, dental floss, toothpaste, as well as showing your child how to brush and floss their teeth correctly.

Estimated annual cost to maintain dental hygiene

Product Type Unit cost Estimated Annual Cost Toothbrush $3.50 $14 Toothpaste $5.49 $54.90 Dental floss for kids $14.48 per pack of 75 units $72.40

How food affects the teeth

PHOTO: Unsplash

Proper diet and the right amount of nutrition not only help children stay healthy but also build healthier teeth. Avoid giving your children excessively sweet items like juices, soft drinks, and chocolates as these food items can cause tooth decay and the possible need for tooth fillings in the future.

When it comes to food, choose fresh fruits over dried ones because the latter tend to stick into the grooves of teeth. Milk and water are said to be the best fluids for kids and it is not advisable to let your child go to bed after drinking soda. If your little one needs a bottle at bedtime, fill it with plain water instead of juice as the sugary liquid will pool around their teeth which could lead to tooth decay.

Try to let your child drink from a cup instead and remind them to brush their teeth and maintain proper dental hygiene after the last milk feeding.

Most importantly, consider including good sources of calcium in your child’s diet as this is essential for building strong bones and healthy teeth. Food items such as broccoli, beans, green leafy vegetables, salmon, and tofu are perfect to boost your child's dental health.

Set the right foundation for your child’s dental health

Keeping your children in the pink of health can be a costly affair. Maintaining dental wellness alone can set you back thousands of dollars if their teeth are not being looked after properly. This is why having a comprehensive health insurance is so important for families.

This article was first published in ValueChampion.