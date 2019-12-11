BlueSG car rental in Singapore - are their prices really worth it?

Despite obtaining your driver's licence when you were young enough to remember how to draw bar diagrams to solve math problems, you've never actually had the chance to drive, let alone own, a car.

Instead of grabbing your first chance to drive on an overseas holiday, you now have the chance to rent an electric car at home.

BlueSG, Singapore's first car sharing service, was launched in December 2017 and enjoyed more than 5,000 rentals in the first three weeks of operation alone.

Driving home in an electric car is certainly a more attractive option than squeezing onto the MRT.

But how viable is this electric car sharing scheme really?

HOW TO RENT A BLUESG CAR?

You need to sign up as a member and pay a monthly subscription in order to be able to use BlueSG's cars. You can do this on their website, or by using their mobile app.