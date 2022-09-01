A brief history of 5-room BTO flat prices in Ang Mo Kio and their resale values

With HDB's Aug 2022 BTO exercise in full swing, you may be looking at its five-room offerings, such as the ones in Ang Mo Kio, Choa Chu Kang and Tampines.

Among them, the indicated price range for Ang Mo Kio's five-room BTO flats stands out.

Rightly so, because at a jaw-dropping $720,000 to $877,000, Ang Mo Kio Central Weave's five-room BTO flats are one of the more expensive units in this exercise.

Not only is it at the highest range band for BTO five-room flats, it also has one of the widest spreads ($157,000) we've seen so far – at least when we compare it with all other five-room BTO flats offered over the past two years (seven exercises):

BTO exercise Neighbourhood Estate type Project Number of five-room units Lowest indicated price in Singapore dollars (excl. grants) Highest indicated price in Singapore dollars (excl. grants) Range spread Aug 2022 Ang Mo Kio Mature Central Weave @ AMK 333 720,000 877,000 157,000 Aug 2022 Choa Chu Kang Non-mature Keat Hong Grange 323 390,000 508,000 118,000 Aug 2022 Tampines Mature Sun Plaza Spring 117 520,000 590,000 70,000 May 2022 Yishun Non-mature Yishun Beacon 166 485,000 595,000 110,000 May 2022 Jurong West Non-mature Lakeside View 214 412,000 526,000 114,000 Feb 2022 Tengah Non-mature Parc Flora 181 428,000 525,000 97,000 Feb 2022 Tengah Non-mature Plantation Creek 336 420,000 506,000 86,000 Feb 2022 Yishun Non-mature Grove Spring 336 385,000 485,000 100,000 Feb 2022 Yishun Non-mature Yishun Boardwalk 277 410,000 490,000 80,000 Nov 2021 Hougang Non-mature Hougang Olive 184 416000 488000 90000 Nov 2021 Hougang Non-mature Tanjong Tree Residences 128 419000 495000 89000 Nov 2021 Tengah Non-mature Parc Clover 345 428000 500000 112000 Nov 2021 Tengah Non-mature Parc Glen 308 436000 519000 91000 Aug 2021 Hougang Non-mature Hougang Citrine 102 392000 482000 119000 Aug 2021 Tampines Mature Tampines GreenJade 244 475000 564000 89000 Aug 2021 Tampines Mature Tampines GreenQuartz 637 485000 597000 112000 May 2021 Tengah Non-mature Garden Bloom 251 404000 495000 91000 May 2021 Woodlands Non-mature Woodgrove Ascent 359 372000 491000 119000 Feb 2021 Bukit Batok Non-mature West Hill 331 384000 460000 76000 Feb 2021 Toa Payoh/ Bidadari Mature ParkEdge 196 612000 617000 5000 Feb 2021 Toa Payoh/ Woodleigh Mature Alkaff Breeze 127 611,000 728,000 117,000

This may give many potential BTO homeowners pause (or reconsideration) – is this too expensive, will it appreciate at all, or perhaps you're more the "it's not really all about the pricing isn't it?" type.

Past five-room HDB BTO prices in Ang Mo Kio

If we look at past BTO projects in Ang Mo Kio – such as Kebun Baru Court (2013 launch) and Teck Ghee Parkview (2012 launch) – their price ranges and spreads have consistently been on the higher side:

BTO exercise Neighbourhood Estate type Project Number of five-room units Lowest indicated price in Singapore dollars (excl. grants) Highest indicated price in Singapore dollars (excl. grants) Range spread Jan 2013 Ang Mo Kio Mature Kebun Baru Court 103 482,000 575,000 93,000 Jan 2013 Yishun Non-mature Oleander Breeze 180 331,000 388,000 57,000 Jan 2013 Choa Chu Kang Non-mature Keat Hong Colours 348 298,000 376,000 78,000 Jan 2013 Hougang Non-mature Hougang ParkEdge 238 334,000 427,000 93,000

BTO exercise Neighbourhood Estate type Project Number of five-room units Lowest indicated price in Singapore dollars (excl. grants) Highest indicated price in Singapore dollars (excl. grants) Range spread Sept 2012 Ang Mo Kio Mature Teck Ghee Parkview 190 498,000 598,000 100,000 Sept 2012 Woodlands Non-mature TreeTrail @ Woodlands 234 308,000 381,000 73,000 Sept 2012 Choa Chu Kang Non-mature Keat Hong Quad 190 313,000 381,000 68,000 Sept 2012 Tampines Mature GreenLace 165 384,000 441,000 57,000

What's notable however, is that this time around, 333 units are made available, instead of the 103 and 190 units in the past.

Furthermore, today's indicated price ranges are 47 to 69 per cent higher compared to Kebun Baru Court and Teck Ghee Parkview. In other non-mature estates, the increases across similar estates are usually between 25 to 35 per cent.

Granted, every BTO project is unique, even if they're within the same neighbourhood.

Their indicated price ranges are dependent on factors like proximity to amenities, an interchange or MRT station, the number of storeys within the block, potential unblocked views and so on.

We should also consider that due to our post-pandemic environment, some costs would have gone up, ranging from construction material to worker salaries.

Five-room HDB resale prices in Ang Mo Kio

Based on resale transactions over the past 10 years, five-room HDB resale transactions in Ang Mo Kio have seen a 19.31 per cent increase in average prices. This is higher than the Singapore average, which rose 16.58 per cent.

Around the Ang Mo Kio Central Weave site, bounded by Ang Mo Kio Avenues 3, 5, 6 and 10, the average five-room resale price has gone up by about 18.01 per cent – so not too far from the neighbourhood average.

Today, five-room resale flats in Ang Mo Kio are priced around $750,000 to - $800,000 on average, so not absurdly far from the indicated price range for Central Weave.

PHOTO: 99.co

What's the appreciation value?

Of course, we've been getting questions from our readers – what would be the potential appreciation for five-room flats at Central Weave?

Just by looking at where the million-dollar five-room HDB resale flats are, you'll get a rough idea:

PHOTO: Google Maps

Based on the map above, seven were from Kebun Baru Court (TOP 2018), two from Teck Ghee Vista (TOP 1977), nine from Park Central (TOP 2011) and five from Teck Ghee Parkview (TOP 2018).

PHOTO: 99.co

If we focus on the more recent BTO projects, namely Kebun Baru Court and Teck Ghee Parkview, there have been a total of 32 resale transactions of five-room HDB flats since the completion of their MOPs.

For these homeowners who sold (including the 12 who sold above a million), consider this: they paid around $500,000 to $600,000 nine to 10 years ago, and then sold them for $800,000 to $1 million+ about five years after moving in.

So if you're still baulking at the $720,000 to $877,000 indicated price range, at least now you know some of the factors behind why it's priced on a higher band with such a wide spread.

Furthermore, with Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong recently announcing plans to upgrade Ang Mo Kio town centre and its surrounding estates (including older ones like Teck Ghee), we can't say that we're all that surprised.

All right, you can lift your jaw back up from the floor now…

This article was first published in 99.co.