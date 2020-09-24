BTO analysis: Which unit to choose for Kebun Baru Edge at Ang Mo Kio

Like Dakota One , Kebun Baru Edge at Ang Mo Kio was similarly popular in the August BTO launch, attracting almost 12 first-time applicants for their five-room flats.

And it’s no wonder, seeing as the estate is surrounded by parks as well as two MRT stations set on two different lines.

We take a quick look at the site and delve deeper to see which unit to pick if you manage to get a queue number for this BTO.

Site overview

Our site visit on a weekday morning found the place to be enveloped in nature sounds, thanks to its proximity to the tail end of Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park.

While there is little foot traffic, there is plenty of traffic noise as the site also has Ang Mo Kio Ave 1, a major road, bordering it. Our sound metre logged an average of 65dB over a 5-min period.

The nearest MRT stations to Kebun Baru Edge BTO are Mayflower and Bright Hill MRT stations, both of which are on the Thomson-East Coast Line. Bright Hill station will eventually be linked to the future Cross Island Line.

You will need about 10 to 15 mins to reach the stations on foot. They were initially scheduled to open under the second stage at the end of this year, although the recent pandemic situation might cause some delay to the works slightly.

Buses are very comprehensive in the area. The nearest bus stops have buses that take you to neighbourhoods Ang Mo Kio, Clementi, Thomson, Holland Village and Hougang.

There are also buses that reach places in the south (Harbourfront), north (Woodlands) as well as areas in town.

Main amenities are located at Kebun Baru Market and Food Centre, which is an estimated 10-min walk away, although there are several eateries and supermarkets around the area in the other BTO developments.

You can also reach Sembawang Hills Food Centre by foot, which will take you approximately 13 mins. For nature lovers, it’s a walking distance to parks like Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park, Lower Peirce Reservoir and MacRitchie TreeTop Park.

Unit analysis: Which unit to choose?

Unblocked views

Lower Peirce Reservoir. PHOTO: Facebook/TanChuanJin1

For a breezier flat, you will want to look for a unit that has unblocked views. There are several stacks that will enjoy relatively unblocked views:

246A: 101 (This stack is overlooking a 6-storey carpark. Any unit higher than that should be able to enjoy unblocked views.) 246A: 109 (This stack overlooks Blk 260B, which is 26 storeys high. So topmost storeys in the 29-floor Kebun Baru Edge will be able to enjoy unblocked views.) 246A: 103 (This stack is angled to face a gap between buildings. However the nearby 12-storey blocks, 245 and 244, might be slightly obstructing the view. As such, go with a higher floor (anything above 12) in this stack.)

Note that for Blk 246B, stacks are in a variation of heights. Stacks 125, 127, 129 and 131 are 4 storeys high; stacks 121, 123, 133 and 135 are 23 storeys high; stacks 111, 113, 115, 117 and 119 are 29 storeys high.

246B: 117 246B: 119, 121, 123 (Unblocked views and a bonus view of the park for the higher floors.) 246B: 133 and 135 (Overlooking the 4-storey carpark. Get a unit on the higher floors for unblocked views.)

West sun

PHOTO: Kebun Baru Edge

The hot afternoon comes from two directions in Singapore: north-west and south-west, depending on the time of the year.

Avoid stacks with the main rooms (living room, bedroom) facing these directions if you don’t want to come home in the evening to a baked oven. These units will be cooler, although some might have the morning sun streaming in:

246A: 103 (Might be blocked by the blocks at 246B) 246B: 115 and 117 (Possible morning sun) 246B: 129 and 131

Privacy from neighbours

PHOTO: Kebun Baru Edge

Don’t like nosy neighbours stealing a glance inside your flat when they walk by? These units are your best picks for privacy:

246A: 103 and 107 (There is a link bridge to carpark at 5th storey.) 246B (All available floors): 111, 129, 131, 133, 135 246B (From 5th floor onwards): 123 (5th and 6th floors have access to the roof garden so neighbours might still walk by.) 246B (From 24th floor onwards): 119 (24th and 25th floors have access to the roof garden so neighbours might still walk by.)

Other considerations:

Avoid stacks facing onto Ang Mo Kio Ave 1 if you don’t want to be disturbed by the loud traffic noise. This road can get quite busy during the peak periods.

Stack 119 faces the bus stop directly. There are quite a few buses that ply the area so it can get quite noisy.

Avoid stacks facing onto the carparks, both the one within the site and the one at Blk 260 if you don’t want to be subjected to fumes and a lack of privacy.

There is a playground and an adult fitness station on top of the 4-storey carpark. For privacy, you might want to avoid getting a unit on the same level if your stack faces the carpark directly.

PHOTO: Kebun Baru Edge

This article was first published in Renonation.