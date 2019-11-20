Budgeting your tips when you go overseas

How many times have you looked at your credit card bill and were shocked to find you spent way more on your trip than what you anticipated?

As you look through the charges, you notice that the small charges for a souvenir here or a cafe visit added up quickly.

To add insult to injury, you also realise your dream trip to New York City actually cost several hundred dollars more than you anticipated thanks to the tips you had to give out for every bar drink, restaurant meal and cab ride.

While some whimsical travel expenses are hard to anticipate, gratuity is a relatively easy expense to account for when budgeting for travel. In fact, if you don't leave room for it in your budget, you may end up overspending by 10-25 per cent. To help you plan better for the smaller costs of travel, we broke down tipping expectations in different regions around the world.

YOU DON'T REALLY NEED TO TIP IN ASIA

Tipping is not expected or required in most countries in Asia, so it won't make up a significant portion of your budget. In fact, China, Japan or South Korea have strong no-tip cultures and attempting to tip for services can run the risk of offending someone.

Furthermore, tipping for meals, cab rides and hotel services is not expected in Taiwan, Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand.

Average Suggested Tips in Major Tourist Cities in Asia Pacific

Nonetheless, there are a few instances where tips have become more accepted. Tipping your tour guide is widely practiced in most Asian countries (China, Japan and Korea excluded). In Bangkok, for example, it is customary to tip your tour guide 10 per cent of the tour price (TH฿200-300 or S$9-13.50).

Furthermore, tipping the porter a dollar or two per bag and tipping the chambermaid a few dollars daily is an acceptable amount in most places in Asia Pacific. While Australia doesn't have a set tipping culture, small tips (10 per cent) have become more common at restaurants as of late.