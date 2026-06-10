Bukit Panjang records first 5-room million-dollar HDB resale flat at $1.05m

On June 9, a five-room flat in the estate was sold for $1.05 million, setting a new benchmark for its flat type.

The transaction marked the first time a 5-room HDB resale flat in Bukit Panjang crossed the million-dollar threshold.

The record-setting $1.05m transaction in Bukit Panjang

The record-breaking sale involved a five-room flat at Block 605 Senja Road. Located between the 28th and 30th floors, the unit spans approximately 1,292 square feet and was sold for $1.05 million.

Based on the transacted price and floor area, the sale worked out to roughly $812 per square foot.

The flat's lease began in 1999, which means it still has around 72 years remaining.

Compared to some recent high-value resale transactions involving much older flats, the remaining lease here remains relatively healthy.

Before this sale, Bukit Panjang's highest-priced five-room transaction was recorded in June 2025 at Block 181 Jelebu Road.

That flat, which was sold for $998,000, fell just short of the million-dollar mark.

The previous record holder was a five-room premium apartment located between the 22nd and 24th floors.

It measured approximately 1,195 square feet and recorded a price of around S835 psf.

The flat's lease commenced in 2001, making it slightly younger than the newly crowned record holder.

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A closer look at Block 605 Senja Road's location

One of the strongest selling points of Block 605 Senja Road is its accessibility.

The development sits close to Bukit Panjang MRT station on the Downtown Line.

The station also serves as a key interchange with the Bukit Panjang LRT network, providing residents with convenient connections throughout the estate and onward access to Choa Chu Kang, where commuters can connect to the North-South Line and Jurong Region Line.

Nearby, residents can find Junction 10 and The Tennery.

This mixed-use cluster houses a variety of retail and dining options, including a Sheng Siong supermarket, eateries, and several enrichment centres.

Across the road, residents also enjoy access to Bukit Panjang Plaza. The mall houses retailers such as NTUC FairPrice, making grocery runs highly convenient.

The Hillion Mall is located nearby as well. As part of the integrated Hillion Residences development, its commercial component includes another NTUC FairPrice supermarket, dining options, and various daily necessities.

Food choices are plentiful too. Hawker Street within Bukit Panjang Plaza offers additional dining options, while Bukit Panjang Hawker Centre can be reached within an approximately 11-minute cycling journey.

For young families and newly married couples planning for children, childcare options are abundant.

Within a 500-metre radius, there are 12 childcare centres available.

In addition, MOE Kindergarten @ West View is situated within roughly 380 metres of the block.

Families will also find several primary schools within the 1km enrolment radius:

Greenridge Primary School

Teck Whye Primary School

West Spring Primary School

West View Primary School

Zhenghua Primary School

Between the 1km and 2km radius, residents can also find:

Beacon Primary School

Bukit Panjang Primary School

CHIJ Our Lady Queen of Peace

South View Primary School

Pang Sua Pond offers residents a scenic boardwalk, viewing decks, and recreational spaces just a short walk from Block 605 Senja Road.

Beyond education, recreational facilities are also easily accessible. An ActiveSG facility and the community club are located within about four minutes' walking distance.

Meanwhile, nature lovers can head to Pang Sua Pond, which is around a five-minute walk away.

The area features a scenic boardwalk suitable for jogging and walking, viewing decks overlooking the water, and an event space that regularly hosts community activities.

Residents who enjoy cycling can also access the Pang Sua Park Connector, which is roughly 11 minutes away by bicycle.

Considering the concentration of amenities surrounding the block, many buyers may find that the usual concerns associated with non-mature estates become less relevant here.

In fact, this particular pocket of Bukit Panjang offers a level of convenience that can rival many mature towns.

Of course, the trade-off is that living close to a transport and commercial hub may also mean dealing with higher traffic volumes and more surrounding activity throughout the day.

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This isn't Bukit Panjang's most expensive HDB resale

Although the $1.05 million transaction established a new record for five-room flats, it is not the highest-priced HDB resale ever recorded in Bukit Panjang.

That distinction currently belongs to an Executive Apartment at Block 181 Jelebu Road.

The unit was sold for $1.18 million in December 2025 and remains the town's overall record holder across all flat types.

Located between the 22nd and 24th floors, the Executive Apartment measures approximately 1,367 square feet and achieved a price of around $863 psf.

According to 99.co's Researcher it seemed that among the town's 20 most expensive resale transactions, almost all belong to Executive flat categories.

The $1.05 million sale at Block 605 Senja Road is the only non-Executive transaction that managed to break into the rankings.

At the time of writing, the transaction ranks as Bukit Panjang's 10th most expensive resale sale.

Bukit Panjang's 10 most expensive HDB resale transactions

Date Address Floor Size (sqft) Price Price (psf) TOP Type Dec 2025 181 Jelebu Road 22 - 24 1,367 $1.18m $863 2001 Executive Dec 2024 183 Jelebu Road 28 - 30 1,356 $1.1 m $811 2000 Executive Aug 2024 544 Jelapang Road 16 - 18 1,528 $1.099m $719 1997 Executive Aug 2025 183 Jelebu Road 22 - 24 1,356 $1.08m $796 2000 Executive April 2025 543 Jelapang Road 4 - 6 1,528 $1.068m $698 1997 Executive Sept 2025 180 Lompang Road 7 - 9 1,410 $1.06m $751 1999 Executive July 2025 180 Lompang Road 22 - 24 1,410 $1.06m $751 1999 Executive Sept 2024 544 Jelapang Road 7 - 9 1,528 $1.05m $687 1997 Executive Nov 2024 180 Lompang Road 10 - 12 1,410 $1.05m $744 1999 Executive June 2026 605 Senja Road 28 - 30 1,292 $1.05m $812 1998 Five-room

Why executive flats dominate Bukit Panjang's top transactions

A quick glance at the table reveals an interesting pattern.

All of the highest-priced transactions come from projects completed between 1997 and 2001.

Today, these flats are roughly 25 to 29 years old.

This trend is largely driven by supply constraints that have developed over time.

The first reason relates to the discontinuation of Executive Apartments (EAs) and Executive Maisonettes (EMs).

Since HDB stopped building these larger flat formats in the early 2000s, their supply has effectively become fixed.

Instead, newer developments shifted towards standard five-room flats and Executive Condominiums.

As a result, buyers seeking exceptionally large public housing units have very few options available today.

They must compete for older Executive flats that remain on the resale market.

The second factor is size. Modern five-room BTO flats are typically around 1,184 square feet (110 sqm).

While still spacious by today's standards, they are noticeably smaller than many of Bukit Panjang's older Executive flats.

For instance, Executive flats along Jelapang Road can reach around 1,528 square feet, while those in the Lompang Road and Jelebu Road areas typically range between 1,356 and 1,410 square feet.

That difference can easily exceed 200 to 300 square feet, which is equivalent to an additional bedroom-sized space in some cases.

Because of this, it seems that many buyers are willing to accept a shorter remaining lease in exchange for significantly larger living areas.

There are still affordable executive flats in Bukit Panjang

Despite the growing number of million-dollar transactions, prospective buyers should note that not every Executive flat in Bukit Panjang commands a seven-figure price tag.

According to listings on 99.co, some Executive flats in the area are still available from around $640,000 onwards.

Meanwhile, larger five-room flats can still be found within the $500,000 range.

As such, while record-breaking sales often capture headlines, they do not necessarily reflect the pricing of the broader market.

For buyers who prioritise floor area and are comfortable with an older lease profile, Bukit Panjang continues to offer some relatively spacious public housing options at prices that remain below many mature estates across Singapore.

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This article was first published in 99.co.