Bukit Timah maisonette sold for record $1.28m, highest in the estate

A resale HDB maisonette has been sold for S$1.28 million, setting the record for being the most expensive resale HDB flat in Bukit Timah.

Spanning 146 sqm, or around 1,572 sq ft, this translates to a price psf of $814.

The flat is located at Blk 6 Toh Yi Drive, which is just a five-minute walk from Beauty World MRT.

It is also within a 1 km radius of three primary schools, including the popular Methodist Girls’ School and Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School. In fact, the latter school is only a three-minute walk away.

With the lease commencing in 1989, the flat has 65 years and 11 months left on its lease.

Over the past 10 years, prices of executive HDB flats in Bukit Timah have increased by 24.21 per cent, with the steepest price increase in the last two years. This is despite the flats having their lease started in the late 1980s. So the price increase could be due to the higher demand for bigger space during the pandemic.

Million-dollar maisonettes

PHOTO: URA, Realis and 99.co

Like jumbo flats, maisonettes are among the rarest types of HDB flats, as HDB has stopped building them. So they can only be found on the resale market.

Unlike the typical HDB flat, maisonettes are double-storey flats. The living, dining and kitchen areas are located on the first floor, while the bedrooms are generally on the second floor. Some may have a study/bedroom located on the first floor.

The rarity and huge size of these maisonettes make them very attractive to resale buyers, with some even willing to fork out over a million dollars for a unit.

In fact, over the past one year, eight out of the nine million-dollar flats in Bukit Timah sold were maisonettes, measuring at least 1,572 sq ft.

Likewise, the first million-dollar flats sold in Hougang (in 2018), Pasir Ris (in May 2022) and Bukit Batok (in July 2022) were maisonettes.

Other estates where you can find HDB maisonettes include Ang Mo Kio, Bedok, Bishan, Clementi, Tampines and Toa Payoh.

This article was first published in 99.co.