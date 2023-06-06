Buyer snaps up 10 semi-detached houses in Holland Link mortgagee sale

Just like that, all 48 semi-detached houses at Eleven@Holland were sold in three days.

Even with an average price tag of $3.7 million each, one buyer snapped up 10 units at once after viewings for the properties opened on June 1, Shin Min Daily News reported.

Located in District 10, Eleven@Holland is a 82-unit project. 48 units were put up for mortgagee sale after its developer, Clydesbuilt (Holland Link), went into liquidation last November.

The landed housing project, with a 99-year leasehold from 2010, is sited near the good class bungalow areas of Brizay Park and Garlick Avenue.

It is also less than two kilometres away from schools such as Methodist Girls' School, Henry Park Primary School and Raffles Girls' Primary School.

Of the 48 houses available for sale, 45 are three-storey units with five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a private lift as well as two private parking lots.

The remaining three are two-storey units with an attic and basement.

The semi-detached houses have an average strata area of 3,735 sq ft, according to PropNex Realty, the sole agent for the mortgagee sale.

In May, the real estate agency announced that viewings for Eleven@Holland would start on June 3.

A property agent, who was involved in the sale, told the Chinese evening daily that several potential buyers had expressed interest in the houses before the official viewing date.

Many units were already snapped upon June 1, she said, adding that some buyers bought properties on Vesak Day without taking a first look at them.

One local buyer even brought a cheque to buy 10 units at once during a house viewing, according to the agent.

"Even though there's a 30 per cent Additional Buyer's Stamp Duty, the buyer thinks it is worth it," she said.

ALSO READ: A review of new-launch condos' performance in 2023: Here's how major launches have fared so far

chingshijie@asiaone.com