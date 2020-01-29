Can Alibaba Health Information Technology transform China's pharmaceutical industry?

WHAT IS ALI HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY?

Alibaba Health Information Technology Limited (AliHealth) was formed in 2014, after Alibaba and Yunfeng Capital Ltd., a private-equity firm set up by Alibaba founder Jack Ma, together bought a 54 per cent stake in then called Citic 21CN, which manages data on pharmaceutical products.

The company initially operated as a drug product identification, authentication, and tracking system (PIATS) business, a platform that was operated by AliHealth but owned by the China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA).

The drug PIATS system was designed to track the authenticity, quality and safety of pharmaceutical products and it can used it to combat the distribution of fake drugs in China. CFDA uses the system to track data on manufacturing source, type of product and expiration date etc.

Thus, it was made mandatory for pharmaceutical product distributors and sellers to use the technology, giving AliHealth complete control of nationwide pharmaceutical information.

In addition to running the platform, AliHealth was also involved in the online drug sales business. This caused a conflict of interest which was disputed by other pharmaceutical companies that AliHealth was involved in the regulation of pharmaceutical information, both have a bearing on the safety of national data and creates unfair competition. Due to this, the Group was forced to operate its drug PIATS under tighter supervision by the CFDA.

This severely impacted the Group's core revenue source and led to a change in its business model. The Group eventually diversified its operations after the CFDA ended the mandatory use by drug trading enterprises of its PIATS system in China.

In April of 2015, Alibaba Group injected its China online pharmacy business from Tmall to AliHealth for US$2.5 billion (S$3.4 billion) of newly issued shares and convertible bonds. Since then, the Group has created an Internet-based drug distribution and sales system that covers the entire industry chain, thereby enhancing the efficiency of the healthcare product supply chain.

In China, 70 per cent of prescribed drugs and medications are sold through hospitals while the remaining are privately sold in pharmacies and clinics. Due to its dominant market share in prescription drug sales, hospitals control significant pricing power that led to inflated drug prices for patients.