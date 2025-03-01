Can condos further from the MRT station outperform those that are closer?

We've come a long way in the past two decades, and so has the Singapore transport system. There are more MRT stations and train lines now; and that in turn would have affected some condos.

In the past, it was much easier to conclude that just by being near an MRT station, your condo would cost more and would appreciate better; but is that true today?

We took a look at some data, and found out the answer is no longer as clear-cut:

Looking at different condos and their MRT ranges

We compared the average resale price per square foot (psf) of selected condominiums in 2014/2015 to their average psf in 2023/2024. Our selection included properties both near MRT stations and farther away, ensuring a well-rounded comparison.

For the first point of comparison, we looked at condos close and far from Kovan MRT station:

MRT Project MRT Range Completion No. of Units 14/15 Average 23/24 Average Change Kovan MRT PALM HAVEN Far 2002 48 $923 $1,391 50.7per cent Kovan MRT PALM GROVE CONDOMINIUM Far 2002 111 $988 $1,462 48.0per cent Kovan MRT NOUVELLE PARK Far 1994 108 $907 $1,331 46.8per cent Kovan MRT PARC VERA Far 2014 452 $902 $1,313 45.5per cent Kovan MRT BLISS@KOVAN Near 2015 140 $1,064 $1,552 45.9per cent Kovan MRT KOVAN MELODY Near 2006 778 $1,088 $1,574 44.7per cent Kovan MRT KOVAN REGENCY Near 2015 393 $1,252 $1,731 38.3per cent Kovan MRT KOVAN RESIDENCES Near 2011 521 $1,177 $1,627 38.2per cent Kovan MRT THE TEMBUSU Near 2016 337 $1,481 $1,846 24.6per cent Kovan MRT SUITES @ KOVAN Near 2010 16 $1,435 $1,667 16.2per cent

Observations from the above:

The answer to our question, at least with regard to Kovan, is yes: condos further from Kovan MRT station can outperform those that are closer.

The "far" condos like Palm Haven, Palm Grove, Nouvelle Park, etc. have outpaced most of the nearer condos. These "far" condos show appreciation rates of between 45.5 per cent (Parc Vera) to 50.7 per cent (Palm Haven).

Among the condos close to Kovan, the results seem a little inconsistent. Bliss @ Kovan and Kovan Melody, for instance, have appreciation rates that are almost a match for farther condos (45.9 per cent and 44.7 per cent respectively).

But The Tembusu and Suites @ Kovan, which are also near the MRT station, show weak appreciation rates of 24.6 per cent and 16.2 per cent respectively.

We need to address other factors besides proximity to the MRT station

This is where it gets sticky, as there may be individual quirks in some projects that impact the price, regardless of MRT station proximity.

The Tembusu and Suites @ Kovan, for instance, already started at higher prices in 2014: this may have given them less room for appreciation, compared to condos further from Kovan MRT.

Ironically, the lower prices for condos further from the MRT station may be the very thing that gives them better appreciation!

We'd also note that boutique projects, such as Palm Haven (48 units) and Suites @ Kovan (16 units) are notorious for volatile price swings; so we need to take their results with the proverbial grain of salt. Their price swings may come from limited transactions, rather than anything to do with MRT station proximity.

Next, we looked at Haw Par Villa MRT station

MRT Project MRT Range Completion No. of Units 14/15 Average 23/24 Average Change Haw Par Villa MRT BAYVILLE CONDOMINIUM Far 1996 63 $928 $1,367 47.4per cent Haw Par Villa MRT PALM MANSIONS Far 1998 30 $871 $1,281 47.2per cent Haw Par Villa MRT PALM GREEN Far 1999 40 $920 $1,289 40.0per cent Haw Par Villa MRT THE PEAK@BALMEG Near 2011 180 $1,319 $1,680 27.4per cent Haw Par Villa MRT PARC IMPERIAL Near 2010 138 $1,586 $1,856 17.0per cent Haw Par Villa MRT THE ORIENT Near 2017 52 $1,966 $1,883 -4.2per cent

For Haw Par Villa MRT station, the projects located further away saw better appreciation. In fact, The Orient, which is closer to the MRT station, actually saw a decline of 4.2 per cent.

Among the "far" condos, we saw appreciation rates of around 40 per cent (Palm Green) to 47.4 per cent (Bayville). The "near" condos like The Peak (27.4 per cent) and Parc Imperial (17 per cent) fall quite far behind.

We feel there's a pattern here: again we see the "far" condos having a much lower initial price, allowing for more growth later on. We also see that The Orient — which was the weakest performer — is a boutique (52-unit) condo with the highest starting price.

So far, the numbers seem to suggest that lower initial prices, plus larger projects, may outperform counterparts closer to the MRT station.

Finally, let's look at Queenstown MRT station

MRT Project MRT Range Completion No. of Units 14/15 Average 23/24 Average Change Queenstown QUEENSWAY TOWER Far 1976 78 $943 $1,308 38.7per cent Queenstown THE INTERLACE Far 2013 1040 $1,239 $1,566 26.4per cent Queenstown THE ANCHORAGE Near 1997 775 $1,250 $1,828 46.2per cent Queenstown QUEENS Near 2002 722 $1,260 $1,632 29.6per cent Queenstown COMMONWEALTH TOWERS Near 2017 845 $1,685 $2,147 27.4per cent Queenstown ALEXIS Near 2012 293 $1,797 $1,730 -3.7per cent

Here, we can see the results diverge from Haw Par Villa and Kovan MRT stations. The top performer for this segment is The Anchorage, which is quite close to Queenstown MRT. It managed an appreciation of 46.2 per cent.

The Interlace didn't seem to appreciate as much — averaging around a 26.4 per cent increase over the same period. Upon further digging, you'll see that the 4-bedders here lacked in terms of growth:

Year 2BR 3BR 4BR 2014 $1,347 $1,221 $1,214 2015 $1,320 $1,217 $1,131 2016 $1,251 $1,080 $1,008 2017 $1,193 $1,020 $928 2018 $1,376 $1,211 $984 2019 $1,341 $1,276 $995 2020 $1,295 $1,249 $1,210 2021 $1,388 $1,259 $1,130 2022 $1,472 $1,380 $1,234 2023 $1,643 $1,510 $1,143 2024 $1,701 $1,596 $1,320 2025 $1,561 $1,653 $1,381 14/15 Average $1,334 $1,219 $1,173 23/24 Average $1,672 $1,553 $1,232 per cent Change 25.3per cent 27.4per cent 5.0per cent

More importantly, however, prices at The Interlace was quite high in 2014/15:

Year 2BR 3BR 4BR 2014 $1,432,226 $2,325,376 $3,276,036 2015 $1,336,167 $2,391,740 $3,469,819 2016 $1,468,750 $2,284,281 $2,721,650 2017 $1,461,300 $2,270,992 $3,524,364 2018 $1,349,806 $2,487,167 $3,739,182 2019 $1,421,556 $2,414,453 $3,426,667 2020 $1,529,250 $2,114,231 $3,906,250 2021 $1,488,087 $2,382,854 $3,743,188 2022 $1,813,859 $2,560,614 $3,756,000 2023 $1,581,574 $2,726,799 $3,922,000 2024 $1,668,555 $3,033,138 $4,393,000 2025 $1,836,667 $3,540,000 $3,765,000

In 2014, 2 bedders here averaged $1.4+ million which was high for that time. With such a high price point, there leaves lower room for growth which could explain its performance.

The other "far" condo — Queensway Tower (38.7 per cent), still beat out the "near" condos of Queens (29.6 per cent) and Commonwealth Towers (27.4 per cent).

Alexis, which is one of the "near" condos, saw a decline of 3.7 per cent; and we notice it's the smallest of the condos here by unit count (293 units). Speculatively, we think this may be due to Alexis having a large number of one and two-bedder units.

A high number of compact units have crept up in Queenstown over the years, and Alexis may just be a victim of small-unit oversupply (although we'd need to do a deeper study to confirm that.)

Overall, the appreciation gap between near and far condos was smaller here compared to Kovan and Haw Par Villa, suggesting that other factors (unit size, development type, and initial pricing) may weigh more than proximity to the MRT.

We can conclude that prices near MRT stations are higher, but appreciation may not always be.

For units near the MRT station, the proximity is already reflected in the price; and the higher initial price tag means less room for future appreciation. What could make a real difference here is a qualitative rather than quantitative factor: that's rentability and saleability.

That is, it may be easier to find a tenant (although yields are not necessarily higher), or quicker to find a buyer (although gains may not be better.)

We'd also note that there's a slant toward bigger projects — by unit count — having a more consistent record of gains. A bigger condo further from the MRT station can and has turned out to be a better deal, compared to a boutique condo near the station.

