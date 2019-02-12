Can the zero-waste movement save you money?

Sometimes it can be expensive to be environmentally conscious. However, the zero-waste movement can actually save consumers money. In this article, we examine a few ways shoppers can reduce their environmental footprint without breaking the bank.

According to the World Bank, the world generates 10 times more waste than a century ago. Furthermore, waste production is expected to increase in the coming decades.

PHOTO: ValueChampion

By this point, we are all familiar with the environmental benefits of recycling. However, in an effort to reduce the amount of waste generated in the first place, the "Zero-Waste Movement" has started to become a commonly understood phrase. What are the benefits of this movement and how will it affect your personal finances?

WHAT IS THE ZERO-WASTE MOVEMENT?

The Zero-Waste Movement is the practice of eliminating one's solid waste output.

While most people find it difficult to avoid generating any trash at all, it is important to understand that a little effort can really go a long way.

Exercising mindfulness when making purchases, taking conscious steps to reduce waste in our daily lives and even reducing the use of plastic products are some ways of starting a zero-waste movement.

Bear in mind that adopting such habits can be both environmentally friendly and financially savvy.

Below are some ways that you can start participating in the Zero-Waste Movement.

BRING YOUR OWN (BYO) CONTAINERS