Canberra Drive EC site launched for sale, first under revised EC policies

The Housing & Development Board (HDB) has launched an Executive Condominium (EC) site at Canberra Drive for public tender.

The site is expected to yield about 185 residential units and forms part of the nine Confirmed List sites under the Government Land Sales (GLS) Programme for the first half of 2026 (1H2026).

Under the 1H2026 GLS Programme, two EC plots were placed on the Confirmed List. The second site, located at Sembawang Drive, is only expected to launch in June 2026.

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HDB launches tender for Canberra Drive site

The Canberra Drive parcel is the first EC site to be launched after the government announced major EC policy revisions on May 8.

The future development here will also become the first EC project subjected to the updated rules, including changes to the Minimum Occupation Period (MOP) and privatisation timeline, revised payment schemes, and first-timer benefits.

As a result, this tender is likely to become an early gauge of how developers respond to the tighter EC landscape.

While market watchers expect bids to come in more cautiously, estimates still point towards a healthy level of interest due to the site's location and surrounding demand drivers.

The tender for the Canberra Drive site will close at 12 noon on Thursday, Oct 1.

Analysts are projecting land bids in the range of $600 to $700 psf ppr, with up to five developers potentially participating.

The most recent EC land parcel awarded in the area was the Sembawang Road site, which went to Oriental Pacific for $198 million, or $692 psf ppr, in September 2025.

That 204,170 sq ft plot drew four bids and is expected to yield around 265 homes.

What to expect from the future Canberra Drive EC

The 99-year leasehold EC site spans 124,167 sq ft and could yield around 185 new homes.

Although both new EC plots under the 1H2026 GLS Programme are located in Sembawang, the Canberra Drive parcel appears to enjoy stronger amenity support and better day-to-day convenience.

The plot is adjacent to Jalan Sendudok Park. Within a short walking distance, future residents will have access to the Canberra MRT station, the Bukit Canberra Swimming Complex, and the Sembawang Shopping Centre.

The area has steadily evolved into a more self-sufficient residential enclave over the past few years, particularly with the addition of new community and lifestyle facilities around Canberra.

The site may also appeal to families with school-going children.

Sembawang Primary School and Wellington Primary School are both located within a 1km radius, which could strengthen demand among HDB upgraders looking for an affordable entry into private housing.

Beyond the immediate surroundings, the broader transformation plans in the north could also support longer-term interest in the area.

The upcoming public housing developments in nearby Sembawang North are expected to bring more activity and amenities over time.

At the same time, the government's long-term vision to redevelop the former Sembawang Shipyard into a mixed-use waterfront district may further enhance the appeal of the wider neighbourhood in the years ahead.

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More priority given to first-timers

While the removal of the Deferred Payment Scheme (DPS) could affect overall demand to some extent, the Canberra Drive EC is expected to cater more clearly to the first-time applicants.

Previously, developers had to allocate 70 per cent of EC units to first-timers during the initial launch phase, before bookings gradually opened up to second-timer applicants.

Under the new rules, the first-timer quota will rise to 90 per cent, with this allocation priority now extended to two years instead of ending after the first month of launch.

The revised framework also signals a stronger push towards genuine owner-occupation rather than short-term investment activity.

By lengthening the MOP and delaying privatisation timelines, the government appears to be targeting speculative behaviour and reducing the incentive for quick resale gains in the EC market.

These measures could help preserve affordability for future buyers, especially as EC prices continue climbing alongside rising construction and land costs.

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This article was first published in 99.co.