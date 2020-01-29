Is CapitaLand Mall Trust and Capitaland Commercial Trust's proposed merger good for unitholders?

CapitaLand Mall Trust (CMT) and CapitaLand Commercial Trust (CCT) are set to combine to form the largest REIT in Singapore. The proposed merger is the latest in a string of mergers over the last few years.

Mergers may benefit REITs through greater diversification, higher liquidity, cost savings due to economies of scale and access to cheaper equity.

With that said, here are some things that investors should note about the proposed deal between the two CapitaLand REITs.

DETAILS OF THE MERGER

CMT is offering to buy each CCT unit for 0.72 new units of itself and $0.259 in cash. The enlarged REIT will be renamed Capitaland Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT).

The combined REIT will own both CMT and CCT's existing portfolios, making it the largest REIT in Singapore and the third-largest in Asia Pacific. Its portfolio will include 24 properties valued at $22.9 billion.

WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR CURRENT CMT UNITHOLDERS?

The best way to analyse such a deal is to look at it from the angle of both parties separately.

For CMT unitholders, the merger will result in them owning a smaller stake in an enlarged REIT. Here are the key points that investors should note:

Based on pro forma calculations, the merger is distribution per unit-accretive.

Based on similar assumptions, the deal is NAV-accretive. The net asset value (NAV) per unit of the enlarged REIT is expected to be $2.11, higher compared to $2.07 before the merger.

As debt will be used, it will cause CMT's aggregate leverage to increase from 32.9 per cent to 38.3 per cent.