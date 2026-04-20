CapitaLand Trust to sell Asia Square Tower 2 to IOI Properties for $2.48b

Singapore's CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust said on Monday (April 20) it has agreed to sell Asia Square Tower 2, a commercial development in Marina Bay precinct, to Malaysia's IOI Properties for $2.48 billion.

The 773,000-square-foot property housing office, hotel and retail space, completed in 2013, was valued at $2.25 billion as of Dec 31, the company said.

The trust estimates a gain of nearly $199.9 million after deducting divestment expenses from net proceeds, with the deal set to close in the second half of 2026.

In a separate announcement, the trust said it will acquire Paragon, a luxury retail mall, for nearly $3.85 billion from Singapore's state-owned investment firm Temasek.

The acquisition will be funded through a combination of debt, a $600 million private placement, and proceeds from the sale of Asia Square Tower 2.

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