Career development in organisations: An essential service for enterprise transformation

Enterprises are under immense pressure to evolve new business models within a short period of time.

Analysing the impact of Covid-19 on global businesses across industries, consultancy firm McKinsey reported a metamorphosis and transformation of demand patterns for both B2B and B2C companies.

This fundamental shake-up at the core of businesses has resulted in supply chain disruptions across more than 90 per cent of Fortune 1000 companies, according to KPMG.

For businesses fighting for survival, transformation is akin to changing your tyres while driving on the highway.

When value chains are broken and productivity is in a freefall, the segue to a speedy and cost-effective recovery requires us to put people at the heart of the business.

It begins with rallying, aligning and partnering with existing employees.

Turning a seemingly out of place worker into a self-directed agent of change can unleash formidable insights, initiative and intrapreneurship which corporations cannot recreate or emulate on their own.

Career Development in Organisations

Ideas around career development have commonly centred on guidance for job seekers.

However, career development is much more than just personality tests, resume writing tips and interview techniques.

Providing this service within organisations will have the desired outcome of creating a series of handshakes between employers and employees, guiding their career aspirations, developmental plans, motivations and energies towards a growth path aligned with the enterprise.

Change begins with strategy but manifests with action.

It increases motivation in employees, helps alleviate frustration, improves mental health and more importantly, reduces resistance to change.

Gallup Analytics found that the perception of having someone at the workplace who encourages one's development, is what separates enthusiastic, high-performing workers from low-performing, miserable ones.

After all, people are the core of businesses that keeps everything breathing, running and growing.

An Essential Service To A Win-Win Situation

Both employees and employers need to do their part for effective partnerships to take place.

Employers need to plan their skill requirements and put in place resources and mechanisms to disseminate critical information in a timely manner and to facilitate regular career conversations.

Building the technological capabilities and competencies of leaders and managers are worthy investments to accelerate this entire process.

On the other hand, employees must fulfil their part of the bargain to be deserving of such help, support and investment by their employers.

Advice for Employees

Partnership with the employer follows naturally from satisfactory job performance or perhaps superior delivery of outcomes.

One must also demonstrate resourcefulness to optimise existing resources, exercise initiative and exude a good intrapreneurial spirit.

The ability to pitch yourself in positions of strength in highly ambiguous and fluid situations would differentiate one from being an asset or liability in the course of transformation.

The notion of a career plan in many organisations undergoing transformation will inevitably become a series of iterative refinements as change sets in progressively.

Ultimately, the reality is that the onus and responsibility for career development, rests with the employee.

Hector Lin is a Director at JobKred. He is currently serving as the secretary-general of People & Career Development Association (PCDA) and country director for Singapore in Asia-Pacific Career Development Association (APCDA).