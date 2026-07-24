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Cathay Pacific raises fuel surcharges from Aug 1 as jet fuel prices surge

Cathay Pacific raises fuel surcharges from Aug 1 as jet fuel prices surge
A Cathay Pacific aircraft taxis at Hong Kong International Airport on the day of the official launch of its third runway, in Hong Kong, on Nov 28, 2024.
PHOTO: Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONJuly 24, 2026 7:10 AM

HONG KONG – Cathay Pacific Airways said on Friday (July 24) it would raise passenger and cargo fuel surcharges from Aug 1, reversing a series of reductions since May, as jet fuel prices surge on renewed Middle East tensions.

The Hong Kong flag carrier said the adjustment marks the first increase to surcharges since April, though the charges remain below their peak in that month.

For passengers, the surcharge on long-haul routes between Hong Kong and destinations including North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa will rise 41 per cent from HK$965 (S$159) to HK$1,362 per sector.

On flights between Hong Kong and mainland China, the surcharge will increase to HK$198 from HK$165.

Surcharges on flights to South Asia will rise to HK$633 from HK$448, while other routes will increase to HK$339 from HK$241.

The fuel surcharge for cargo shipments departing Hong Kong will increase to HK$10.10 per kg for long-haul destinations, HK$5.10 per kg for medium-haul, and HK$2.80 per kg for short-haul, effective Aug 1.

The airline cited data from the International Air Transport Association that showed the global average jet fuel price climbed to US$149.4 (S$193) per barrel for the week ending July 17, up sharply from US$127.06 per barrel the previous week and US$119.13 per barrel for the week ending July 3.

Cathay said it would continue to review and revise fuel surcharges every two weeks.

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Hong KongCathay PacificAirlinesOil prices/Crude oilWars and conflictsTravel and leisureAir travel
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