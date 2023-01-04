CDC and GST vouchers 2023: Everything you need to know plus the amount you'll get

Eligible Singaporeans will receive up to S$700 worth of vouchers from the Singapore government to offset the recent GST hike and rising costs of living.

The vouchers payable in January would come in two parts – Community Development Council (CDC) Vouchers and GST vouchers. This would be the second round of GST vouchers that Singaporeans will receive in the coming months. The first round of vouchers was paid out in December 2022.

Here's everything you need to know, simplified for you.

Vouchers to be paid out in January 2023

Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers

Another round of CDC vouchers will be paid out to Singaporean households on Jan 3, 2023. CDC vouchers totalling $300, $200 under the Assurance Package and an additional S$100 under the Cost-of-Living special payment, will be issued to each household.

$150 of the CDC vouchers can be used for grocery shopping at the following supermarkets — HAO Mart, NTUC FairPrice, Prime Supermarket, Sheng Siong and U Stars Supermarket. The remaining $150 can be used at any of the close to 20,300 participating heartland shops and hawker centers.

How do I receive the vouchers?

Visit go.gov.sg/cdcv and tap on CDC Vouchers 2023. From there, log in to your Singpass account and you will receive your CDC voucher link via SMS. Only one member of your household needs to log in and the SMS link can then be forwarded to other members of the household to use as well.

Additional GST voucher – U-Save

Eligible HDB households also will receive an additional GST voucher (GSTV) – U-Save rebate under the Assurance Package. This additional voucher will be on top of, and credited together with, the existing GSTV – U-Save.

Eligible HDB Households whose members do not own more than one property will receive:

HDB Flat Type 1 & 2 Room 3 Room 4 Room 5 Room Executive/ Multi Generational Additional GSTV – U-Save $95 $85 $75 $65 $55 Exisitng GSTV - U-save $95 $85 $75 $65 $55 Total Vouchers received $190 $170 $150 $130 $110

No action is required if you are eligible for the GSTV – U-Save rebates. The rebate will automatically be credited into your utilities accounts managed by SP Services.

GSTV – Service and Conservancy Charges (S&CC) rebate

The government has also announced a GSTV - S&CC Rebate that will be included under the permanent GST Voucher scheme.

Eligible Singaporean households living in HDB flats with no private property ownership will be eligible for the following rebate:

HDB Flat Type 1 & 2 Room 3 Room 4 Room 5 Room Executive/ Multi Generational Number of Months of S&CC Rebate 1 0.5 0.5 0.5 -

No action is required if you are eligible for the GSTV – S&CC rebate. The rebate will automatically be credited into your S&CC accounts managed by your respective Town Council.

Vouchers that were paid out in December 2022

Assurance package vouchers

In Budget 2020, the Singapore government announced a $6 billion Assurance Package (AP) to cushion the effects of the upcoming increase in GST.

They have since enhanced the package with an additional $640 million worth of vouchers, which would be distributed to about 2.8 million adult Singaporeans. The payouts will be distributed over five years, with the first payment being dispersed in December 2022.

Cost of living special payment

In October 2022, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong announced a $1.5 billion support package to provide aid to Singaporeans for rising inflation. This package is specifically targeted at helping lower- to middle-income groups. About 2.5 million Singaporeans will benefit from the Cost-of-Living (COL) Vouchers and it will be paided out together with the AP Vouchers.

Property Ownership Owns 0 to 1 Property Owns more than 1 Property Assessable Income (AI) AI ≤ $22,000 $22,000 < AI ≤ $34,000 $34,000 < AI ≤ $100,000 AI > $100,000 All Assurance Package $200 $150 $100 100 COL Vouchers $500 $400 $300 - - How much will i get in total? $700 $600 $400 $100 $100

If you would like to find out exactly how much you are eligible for, you may visit the govpayouts website for more information.

This article was first published in ValueChampion.