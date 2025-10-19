The cheapest 4-room HDB flats in central Singapore you can still buy under $520k

This week, we are focusing on four-room HDB flats near central Singapore, which are popular among many buyers. These units generally offer enough space to meet the needs of families looking to live closer to the city centre.

While staying near the central often comes with price premiums, many homeowners find the convenience of being well-connected to popular destinations like Orchard Road worth the extra cost.

To balance lifestyle and affordability, we have selected some of the cheapest four-room flats in these central areas, providing options that offer both accessibility and value for homeowners.

Now let's get on with the list of curated units this week!

131 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3

$495,000

Attribute Info Address 131 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 Size 1,054 sq ft $PSF $470 TOP date 1978

Why I like it

Located in a convenient corner of Ang Mo Kio, this flat offers quick access to both Mayflower and Ang Mo Kio MRT stations, each under 15 minutes on foot. Ang Mo Kio Hub and nearby markets at Mayflower, Kebun Baru, and 724 Ang Mo Kio Ave 6 are close by, while Bishan‑Ang Mo Kio Park and Town Garden West are within easy reach. The home also sits within 1km of CHIJ St. Nicholas Girls' School.

Set in a private corner, the flat shares the lift lobby with just one household. Its thoughtful layout maximises usable space and draws in plenty of daylight. A bright living area connects to a long kitchen that can double as a dining space. All three bedrooms are well proportioned, and a utility area behind the kitchen offers flexibility as an extra room or storage.

- Sean

102 Henderson Crescent

$500,000

Attribute Info Address 102 Henderson Crescent Size 861 sq ft $PSF $581 TOP date 1967

Why I like it

This mature-estate apartment enjoys a prime city-fringe location between Redhill and Tiong Bahru MRT stations, both next to shopping malls. Redhill, Bukit Merah View and Beo Crescent markets are close at hand, and the nearby park connector provides a pleasant route to the Singapore River.

The home offers privacy being set at the end of the corridor. Its regular floor plan makes furniture planning easy, while full-height windows invite plenty of natural light, a rare feature in older flats. The living room feels open and bright, and the extended kitchen allows for separation of wet and dry areas. Each of the three bedrooms is comfortably sized for versatile use.

- Ryan J.

214 Lorong 8 Toa Payoh

$500,000

Attribute Info Address 214 Lorong 8 Toa Payoh Size 883 sq ft $PSF $566 TOP date 1975

Why I like it

Within a 15-minute walk of Braddell MRT station and Jackson Square, this flat offers excellent everyday convenience. It is surrounded by four food and market clusters at 210 Lorong 8, Kim Keat Palm, Bishan Green and 93 Lorong 4, and is also near the park connector leading to Bishan Ang Mo Kio Park. Pei Chun Public School is located within one kilometre.

Positioned beside only one neighbouring home, this corner unit enjoys a sense of privacy. The layout is practical, with airy interiors and an open living area linked to a spacious kitchen that can fit a dining set. Minimal built-ins make renovation easy, while the original terrazzo flooring helps keep the space naturally cool in Singapore's warm climate.

- Marcus

83 Whampoa Drive

$500,000

Attribute Info Address 83 Whampoa Drive Size 980 sq ft $PSF $510 TOP date 1973

Why I like it

Just under 15 minutes from Boon Keng MRT, this flat sits close to Whampoa Food Centre, with Bendemeer Market and Food Centre about a 16-minute walk away. The block connects directly to the park connector that stretches to Kallang Riverside Park.

Part of a point block with only four homes on each level, the flat sits above the tree line with pleasant sunlight and views. The extended living space includes a Space Adding Item that functions like an indoor balcony. Unlike most four-room interiors of this type, the bathroom and WC are placed along the hallway for easier access. All three bedrooms are nicely sized for practical use.

- Gail

204 Toa Payoh North

$520,000

Attribute Info Address 204 Toa Payoh North Size 936 sq ft $PSF $556 TOP date 1973

Why I like it

Just five minutes from Braddell MRT, this flat has great access to daily conveniences, with Jackson Square and three nearby markets at 210 Lorong 8, Kim Keat Palm and 93 Lorong 4 within walking distance. It is also within one kilometre of Pei Chun Public School.

Positioned at a corner with only one neighbouring unit, it enjoys a peaceful setting. A utility room behind the kitchen offers flexibility as an extra bedroom, study or storage space. The living and dining areas are roomy, and the kitchen connects to a service balcony that can be enclosed if preferred. Terrazzo flooring in the living and bedrooms keeps the home naturally cool while giving a timeless look.

- Druce

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.