Cheapest travel insurance: Promo codes for NTUC, FWD and Sompo travel insurance

As expected, you do indeed get a better deal when you buy the group plan as compared to individual single-trip plans per adult. However, there are exceptions like MSIG, Singlife with Aviva and Great Eastern.

It doesn't make a difference whether you purchase a group plan or multiple single-trip plans individually, each person will end up paying the same.

5. Read travel insurance policy wordings and terms and conditions

Travel insurance is tricky because while every policy is somewhat similar, the differences lie in the nitty-gritty details that can only be found in the depths of wordy T&Cs.

For example, always check that you're not paying extra to insure trip costs that are already refundable. For instance, if your flight is refundable and you already got a flight voucher for its cancellation, your insurer does not need to reimburse it.

Also, if you're getting opt-in travel insurance from your airline, make sure you read the policy wordings' terms and conditions and agree with the level of coverage.

6. Do I need to buy travel insurance riders?

Add-on travel insurance riders such as winter sports riders, wedding photoshoot riders etc. are always chargeable, and increases the total price of your travel insurance premium.

So, always double check to make sure you only pay for additional coverage that you need. Don't go checking boxes just because the insurance company's website has pop-up banners asking you to add-on more riders for safety.

For instance, if you're going on a self-drive holiday, you might be thinking of adding on car rental coverage. But before doing that, check with your preferred car rental company - most of them come with some extent of insurance to cover their rentals, so if you're satisfied with that, you might not need to pay for your own.

7. Buy your travel insurance early

Finally, always purchase your travel insurance as early as possible. How early should I buy my travel insurance? Once you've got your airline tickets settled, hurry buy your travel insurance.

This way, any trip cancellations, shortenings, postponement may be covered by your travel insurance plan. The most important part, however, is that any natural disasters or "known events" in travel insurance language that may come your way will be covered by your travel insurance plan. Basically, you want to book the travel insurance before any "known events" crop up and are excluded from your coverage.

This article was first published in MoneySmart.