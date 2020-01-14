Chinese New Year budgeting (2020): How much does it cost to follow tradition?

As one half of a young, married couple who's just moved into our own place, I am only just starting to realise that Chinese New Year (CNY) costs a truckload of money.

Up until last year when my folks ran the (very elaborate) CNY show, I have spent every festive season enjoying sumptuous seafood feasts and snacking on "branded" CNY goodies. I also crossed into the new year wearing new pyjamas, sleeping on new sheets - courtesy of Mummy.

So of course, I thoroughly enjoyed celebrating CNY growing up. But now that I actually have to make my own preparations and host friends and family? Eh, not so much.

Since we're about 2 weeks away from 25 Jan 2020, I decided that I need to start budgeting for CNY. I compiled a list of CNY traditions and superstitions, and then I noted down the costs involved.

CHINESE NEW YEAR 2020 BUDGETING: HOW MUCH DOES IT COST?

The first phase of my budgeting plan involved asking my peers how they celebrate CNY. As it turns out, not every Singaporean Chinese family is as hardcore as mine. In fact, for a lot of people, CNY is just another day - except with busier roads and restaurants.

I found that if you're willing to be chill on certain aspects and traditions, you can still take part in the festivities for cheap (like 70 per cent less kind of cheap).

Here's the breakdown.

CNY GOODIES PRICE COMPARISON: BAK KWA, PINEAPPLE TARTS AND MORE

The first few items on the shopping list are always CNY goodies. That's because if you want good ones, you have to order your snacks waaaaaay in advance.

For a lot of older folks, home visitations are about "face", which is why they place a lot of emphasis on hosting their guests with the best goodies and snacks. My parents and relatives, for instance, would never be caught dead serving "no-brand" bak kwa on CNY.

If you buy the best of everything, here's how much you can expect to spend:

“Branded” CNY goodies Estimated price Nian gao from famous confectionaries Around $25 Le Café pineapple tarts $22.80 for 20 pieces Harianns kueh bangkit $21.90 per bottle Bengawan Solo kueh lapis $65 (large) Lim Chee Guan bak kwa About $62 for 1kg Total $196.70

… And that's assuming you only get 1 bottle per item, which means only your guests get to feast. The prices are correct at the time of writing, but may vary slightly depending on when you order your goodies.

Please don't come after me if your favourite brands are not in here. This table is meant as a guide, and not the gospel truth.

Now, if you can't be bothered to pay a premium for these fancy snacks, you can check out supermarkets and neighbourhood confectionaries to pick up your CNY goodies. Most of these bakeries have samples, so you won't have to worry about finding a reasonably-priced one that tastes good.

CNY goodies Estimated price at supermarkets and neighbourhood confectionaries Nian gao under $10 Pineapple tarts $8 to $15 Kueh bangkit under $10 Kueh lapis $25 to $40 Bak kwa From $40+ per kg Total $104

You can get most of the goodies for 20 per cent to 50 per cent cheaper, except for bak kwa. When I checked, even no-brand stores sold them at around $40 to $50 per kg. You can order pre-packed ones from RedMart and Qoo10 for slightly cheaper (maybe $30+ per kg), but I wouldn't risk it since there are no samples.

CNY DECORATIONS & HOME PREPARATION

After you're done with the goodies, you're need to budget for all the other miscellaneous home preparations. Here are some of the popular traditions that involve buying new stuff.

Decorating your home with seasonal plants Wearing new clothes Using new bedsheets on CNY eve Getting a haircut before CNY

And here's how much they cost:

Decor and preparation Price Mandarin oranges $8 per carton Pussy willow $15 to $22 CNY haircut $40 + $20 surcharge New CNY clothes $100 New bedsheets $150 CNY flowers $250 Total $586.50

If you keep up with all these traditions, be prepared to spend over half a grand. The most basic item is mandarin oranges. This one is "bo pian", because if people visit you with 2 oranges in hand, you die-die also need to find 2 to exchange. These are easily found at supermarkets for around $8 / carton of 24.